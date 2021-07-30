sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

Crude oil is one of the most important components of the global economy. It is the lifeblood of international trade and is the primary driver of global inflation. The fossil fuel market as a whole has gone through a significant transition since the beginning of 2020. The glut, which lasted from around 2014 to last year, now appears to be officially over. Supply is no longer growing faster than demand, and significant evidence suggests "peak oil" may have been reached.

Peak oil is a critical concept for the commodity market. It has been long forecasted that there will be a time when the global production of crude oil hits a maximum level and subsequently enters long-term decline. Many believed this had occurred around 2008, but the shale-oil boom in the U.S caused by technological developments brought immense new resources into the market. That said, it is now increasingly clear that investors should not expect an endless supply of new sources of oil. In the future, it appears likely that crude oil production will be in decline as sources begin to run dry.

While this depletion process will likely last decades, there are also acute short-term factors that have greatly benefited oil prices. Namely, widespread oil rig shutdowns last year caused global production to decline rapidly while oil demand is back at an all-time-highs. This has led to a significant and rapid decline in inventories which has created concerns about gasoline shortages.

If inventory shortages develop, they may last for years. Though there are still areas where new crude oil resources can be found, years of low prices and negative cash-flows from producers have led to years of depressed exploration and development spending. This means there few new sources of U.S crude oil will come online over the coming years.

Altogether, it is abundantly apparent that crude oil is likely in the initial phases of a new supercycle. These cycles usually last around a decade as crude oil will need to rise to much higher levels before producers obtain sufficient cash-flows to pursue more aggressive exploration projects. For now, most producers remain in a defensive position following the wave of bankruptcies last year, so oil may need to rise well above $100 per barrel before producers begin deploying capital again.

If this occurs, then crude oil ETFs like NYSEARCA:USO may continue to be lucrative investment opportunities. Of course, commodity ETFs like USO do not track their underlying asset directly and are subject to future-curve impacts. Usually, this creates hidden costs for investors. However, during situations like today with acute shortages, investors in USO generate a positive carry (i.e. 'roll yield') due to backwardation in the futures curve. In fact, in the current environment, the inverted curve may generate a positive annual carry of ~12%. While it is certainly possible that crude oil sees a correction, I believe this makes for an attractive opportunity for USO investors.

Visualizing The Growing Crude Oil Shortage

Before we delve into specifics regarding USO, let's discuss the acute and growing shortage in the crude oil market today. Like virtually all financial markets, the online world of crude oil analysis has been largely sensationalized by the media. While emotions play a role in trading, I firmly believe it is best to put them aside and focus on the verifiable data when making investing decisions.

It is my goal to provide readers with a few key trackable data points that give insight into crude oil's fundamentals. Most of this data focuses on the U.S oil market, which, since it is outside of OPEC's preview, is the primary driving factor for changes in global crude oil prices. The era of low oil prices occurred due to immense growth in U.S production during the 2010s, particularly in the Permian basin region.

The U.S crude oil rig count has actually declined substantially since 2014, while significantly more significant amounts of oil are being produced per rig. This led to a substantial rise in overall U.S crude oil production. However, it is unclear if the output will ever return to pre-COVID levels. See below:

Data by YCharts

Last year, many crude oil rigs were turned offline as oil crashed below $20 per barrel, and many producers were worried about bankruptcy. To make up for shut-off rigs, many maximized per-rig oil output. However, as seen in the chart, it appears drillers have reached a maximum possible level of per-rig output.

Importantly, it is much easier to turn a rig off than to bring it back online, so it may still be over a year from now before producers bring the rig count back to pre-COVID levels. In other words, it is unlikely that overall U.S crude oil production will rise back to 2019 levels anytime soon. Considering the lack of exploration and development over the past few years and depletion concerns.

Unless a black-swan event occurs, which causes crude oil demand to decline again suddenly, then it is likely that crude oil inventories will continue to decline at a rapid pace as U.S production will not rebound anytime soon. OPEC did reach a deal to boost output, but only by a relatively small level as cuts will persist well into 2022 despite record demand. Indeed, it seems that global oil producers may realize that the shortage has boosted profits tremendously and, more importantly, that it may be best to keep production low to avoid mass depletions.

As you can see below, this situation has already led to a decline in U.S oil inventories back to pre-2014 levels:

Data by YCharts

Oil prices crashed in 2014 as the market entered a long-term glut. This now appears to be over as stocks fall below the range held over the past six years. Stocks were low in 2018, but that was mainly due to a spike in demand and not a decline in supply. Historically speaking, crude oil is usually closer to $100 per barrel, with inventories at today's levels. However, reductions in crude oil production are likely to have a much more severe long-term impact since it takes significant time and money to increase production.

As such, I believe it is possible, if not likely, that we see crude oil inventories decline back to pre-2010 levels by the end of the year. Historically speaking, this inventory level is associated with oil prices of $100-$130 per barrel. Even more, evidence suggests that the market is in a long-term supercycle backed by the significant possibility of "peak oil" being reached in 2019.

If this proves correct, crude oil may rise to new all-time highs over the coming years, meaning $150+ is not out of the picture. Personally, I believe this is likely unless there is another surprise collapse in demand since it is unlikely that electric vehicles will produce antiquated crude oil any time soon (due to high costs, key commodity shortages, and power grid restrictions).

Roll Yield and USO

Typically, commodity ETFs like USO are inferior investments since they have negative carry. USO owns near-term crude oil futures, which usually expire around two months in the future. Generally, futures contracts are more expensive the further in the future they expire due to storage costs. As such, funds like USO own contracts that decline in value as they come closer to expiration, often leading to a 4-10% negative annual carry cost.

Fortunately, the opposite is true today since the oil shortage has caused near-term contracts to be more valuable than long-term contracts. This "backwardation" can be illustrated by the ratio of two crude oil contracts that expire one month apart. See below:

Data by YCharts

Note, I did not use the most near-term contracts since it would have resulted in a charting error during the negative crude oil price event last year. Still, we can see that there is currently a monthly roll yield of about 1% in the crude futures market. This is the highest monthly rolly yield the market has seen in years. If this backwardation is sustained for a year, then this would cause a stellar 12% carry return, even if crude's spot price remains unchanged. Such extreme backwardation boosts USO's returns since the fund can expect to see its contracts appreciate ~1% from purchase to expiry.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe that today is still an opportune time to be bullish on USO. While oil prices have risen dramatically since January, they may have a long way to go. Considering there is such a considerable shortage in the market and no signs that limited supply will end soon, it seems entirely possible that inventories fall back into pre-2010 levels. If so, then I would not be surprised to see $100/barrel crude by year-end. This would cause USO to rise around 37%, though the fund would likely appreciate further due to backwardation roll yields.

That said, I am not as bullish on crude as I was last year. Though its fundamentals remain excellent, a wave of selling may occur due to profit-taking activities. This would undoubtedly cause another collapse in crude oil demand as air travel reverts to low levels. Even more, there are some lawmakers and political leaders who believe it best to bring the world back into lockdown due to the newest COVID variant. A return to lockdowns would almost certainly cause USO to crash - likely with the rest of the financial markets. I believe this is unlikely, though it is outside of my purview, creating a potential "black swan" risk.