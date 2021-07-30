gece33/E+ via Getty Images

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been a name which has seen quite some volatility over the past years. The company has been facing secular declines for quite a while, and this was perhaps the rescue of the business, as the company was already in crisis mode ahead of the arrival of the pandemic.

In November of last year, I concluded that Fossil was showing signs of life after a strong third quarter. Sales trends were a continued worry, yet cost-cutting efforts were starting to have some sort of effect as net cash balances rose substantially. Despite this still modest valuation, I concluded that Fossil had lots to prove amidst real challenges in end markets and its challenged track record.

Original Thesis

Fossil was a $100 stock in the early 2010s, with shares trading at these levels as recent as 2014. Dismal operating trends, too many buybacks (and at elevated levels) and online competition hit the business hard as investors feared a full wipe-out of the business.

Shares hit a low of $6 in 2017, before having recovered quickly to $30 in the summer of 2018, yet the pandemic triggered a sell-off to just $2 per share. Hard to believe, yet this was a $3.5 billion business in 2015 with operating earnings around a half a billion mark. By 2019, sales had fallen to just $2.2 billion, as largely break-even results were reported.

The 50 million shares traded at $7-$8 per share ahead of the pandemic, valuing equity at around $400 million, amidst a flattish net debt load. Originally, the company guided for 8% sales declines in 2020 amidst these break-even results.

First-quarter sales fell 16% to $390 million and a huge operating loss of $134 million was reported, driven by some incidentals as well. Second-quarter sales fell 48% to $269 million and operating losses of $34 million were relatively solid, and third-quarter sales were down 20% to $435 million, with a small profit reported as the declines in working capital furthermore resulted in a net cash position.

Despite these somewhat reasonable trends, I was not too upbeat to see the company guiding for fourth-quarter sales to be down 30-40%. With the shares trading around the $10 mark, the operating asset valuation of $400 million is similar to the start of the year despite the lower sales as the company returned to profitability actually in recent times.

Based on this earnings power, I believe the valuation looks low in terms of sales multiples as the company was profitable and a net cash position was held as well. While I was constructive on the business, I feared the higher near-term expectations having run up too far and had concerns about its troubled track record as well.

And Now?

Since November, shares have largely traded in a $10-$15 range, that is with exception to a temporary spike to the $20s in February as Fossil became part of the meme stock rally as well.

Other than the regular quarterly updates, not much news was reported since that point in time. The company posted its fourth-quarter results in March 2021, with sales down 26% to $528 million, quite a bit better than anticipated. Moreover, the company managed to post an operating profit of $18 million vs. a break-even result in the year before, albeit a full year operating loss of $135 million was reported on $1.61 billion in sales.

For 2021, the company guided for a relatively modest 10-15% increase in sales and EBITDA margins around 5%. That suggests that revenues come in around $1.8 billion which results in an expected EBITDA number of around $90 million. That sounds better than it is, as fourth-quarter EBITDA in 2020 already came in at $50 million. Based on that, I peg operating earnings potential at around $35 million in 2021. That said, net cash of $89 million could result in the balance sheet gradually recovering and strengthening again.

In May, first quarter results were posted and sales were down 7% to $363 million, yet accompanied by an operating loss of $17 million. Net cash positions were cut to just $52 million amidst reasonable working capital trends and the quarterly loss. Despite the somewhat softer start to the year, the company hiked the full-year guidance with sales growth seen at a midpoint of 14% and EBITDA margins seen around 6%. This suggests EBITDA of $110 million, which implies that net earnings might easily come in around $45 million, or close to $0.70 per share, on top of the modest net cash position.

With these trends largely in line with my estimates late in 2020, I feel no urge to really change my investment stance. The company is making a gradual transition, but continues to have a troubled past. With the company continuing to struggle a bit, shares look cheap, but Fossil has lots to prove before sustainable growth is a reality again and the company can execute well. While these quarters with modest year-over-year improvements are comforting, it is not comforting enough yet for me to become really upbeat on the name.