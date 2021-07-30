Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

At first glance, it wouldn't seem that there are any software stocks trading at a low-teens P/E multiple. Most tech stocks have barely broken even to begin with, and most are trading at ridiculous multiples of revenue.

The exception here is a little-known software stock called Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS). Shares of Progress are relatively flat on the year since January, but I think they have plenty of upside potential:

I highlighted Progress Software last October as a long play; and even now, 20% higher, I still think it's best to hold on for further upside.

Progress Software: combination of operating PaaS company and mini-tech PE firm

On paper, Progress Software is a legacy PaaS software company. Founded in 1981, the company's primary product is a development platform where in-house IT departments can build and deploy their own custom applications.

Recognizing that there is plenty of competition in the PaaS space, however, Progress Software has elected to pursue a growth-by-M&A strategy to expand into additional areas of software. The slide below shows the company's acquisition strategy: going after founder-led companies that are typically the provinces of VC/PE firms. In a sense, Progress Software is a partial combination of an operating software vendor plus a software-focused PE firm of sorts.

Figure 1. Progress Software M&A strategy

Source: Progress Software June investor presentation

Through acquisitions, Progress Software has built up a very nice (and as we'll discuss later, a very profitable) ARR base. Its most recent acquisition, a DevOps tool called Chef, added $80 million of ARR.

We note this acquisition was done at a very favorable price for Progress. The company paid only $220 million for Chef, meaning it paid only a ~3x revenue multiple to add this rich recurring revenue stream.

Figure 2. Progress Software ARR expansion

Source: Progress Software June investor presentation

Here's a bit more anecdotal color on Progress' acquisitions strategy from CEO Yogesh Gupta's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Turning to our total growth strategy. We are actively evaluating dozens of opportunities in the infrastructure software space. As we have discussed in other forum, our deal pipeline is very strong although we recognize that the market is competitive and valuations remain high. Despite these headwinds, we are pleased with the size, sourcing and breadth of our pipeline, with the activity of our corporate development team, and with the activity our corporate development is generating. We remain confident that our M&A strategy is the right strategy for us. I also want to mention that during Q2, we took an important step towards improving our competitive positioning in M&A. In April, we completed an offering of $360 million of senior unsecured convertible bond, which further strengthened our balance sheet and made us even more competitive and nimble in our corporate development effort as it eliminates the uncertainty around financing. I want to reiterate though that we remain committed to finding the right acquisition opportunity. Any target we consider must meet our strict financial criteria and improve complementary products with a substantial mix of recurring revenue and high retention rates. We have demonstrated that when we deploy capitals on acquisition, we maximize the cash flow, optimize expense and margins and drive solid shareholder return in excess of our cost of capital. We remain committed to this strategy because we believe it will allow us to compound shareholder return well into the future. In addition to remaining patient and disciplined with our total growth strategy, we are committed to increasing shareholder value with focused capital allocation which balances M&A with a shareholder friendly capital allocation strategy."

I'm leery of many larger software companies' penchant to satisfy their growth targets through M&A. Salesforce.com (CRM) is one of the biggest culprits here, routinely pursing mega-deals in order to hit Marc Benioff's lofty sales targets while making only plodding progress on profitability. Oracle (ORCL) is another example of an M&A trigger-happy software giant.

Progress, however, has demonstrated an ability to pay reasonable multiples for its acquisitions while also being immensely profitable. We note as well from the chart above that even after adjusting for Chef's inorganic contribution, ARR still grew at a ~3% pace naturally.

Well-padded balance sheet

Any company touting M&A as a primary growth path, of course, needs a healthy balance sheet to support it.

This is true of Progress Software - take a look at the company's latest (May) balance sheet below:

Figure 3. Progress Software balance sheet Source: Progress Software Q2 earnings release

Progress Software has an ample $363.7 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet, the result of a recent convertible debt issuance. Note that the company spent only $220 million to acquire Chef's $80 million ARR stream, so this is nearly enough cash to acquire two more Chef-sized companies - which would be a substantial expansion to Progress' current $437 million ARR base.

Note as well that even Progress Software's debt still sits at a reasonable level. Taken together, long-term debt and convertible notes add up to $564.8 million. Meanwhile, Progress Software is projecting $207 million in adjusted operating income this year: meaning the company's leverage ratio still sits roughly under ~3x operating income. On top of consistent margin expansion (the company has raised its operating margin guidance to 39% this year, up one point from its prior outlook), I think this leaves plenty of room for Progress Software to take on more leverage down the road.

Figure 4. Progress Software FCF growth Source: Progress Software Q2 earnings release

I'll note as well that Progress Software's cash balances are also well reinforced by a rich cash flow stream. Year to date through Q2 of FY21, Progress Software has generated $101.9 million in adjusted free cash flow - up 42% y/y.

Valuation and key takeaways

As a final icing on the cake - Progress Software still remains a relatively cheap stock. For the current year, Progress Software has raised its pro forma EPS guidance to $3.46-$3.50, the midpoint of which represents a 2% upside to its prior bottom-line forecast.

Figure 5. Progress Software guidance Source: Progress Software June investor presentation

At current share prices hovering near $46, Progress has a 13.2x P/E multiple: substantially below the S&P 500.

The bottom line here: Progress Software may not be your standard, exciting growth software stock. But it has found a system that works: acquiring software companies and boosting its earnings/cash flow stream, and rinsing and repeating this cycle. Don't neglect this stock.