Oracle (NYSE: NYSE:ORCL) is a multinational leader in cloud services, enterprise software platforms, and device management products. The company was founded in 1977 in California but has since moved its headquarters to Austin, Texas. One of the founders of Oracle is the current Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer, Larry Ellison, widely considered one of the more influential and innovative executives in corporate America. Ellison is the tenth wealthiest person in the world as of April 2021 and is a member of the board of directors and a major investor in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Oracle is in somewhat of a renaissance period right now. Its move into the cloud market shows promising signs, particularly in the Enterprise Resource Planning category, where it dominates other companies with key on-premise offerings. Today we will look at how the cloud adoption secular trends are lifting Oracles fortunes and explore what investors can expect to see over the medium term.

Company outlook

Oracle is the creator of Java, the number one programming language and developmental platform in the world. As of 2021, there are well over 51 billion Java Virtual Machines worldwide that are operated by millions of software developers. The Java software subscription and the Java management service provide recurring revenue for Oracle, which greatly helps the value proposition for investors. Oracle's portfolio of services is sprawling, and it acts more like a software conglomerate than a single enterprise. This is also Oracle's single biggest bull case: the company is so ingrained into corporate America that leaving Oracle's ecosystem would be detrimental to the business's operations. But the emphasis right now should be on the cloud, which is what's driving growth. Oracle runs cloud services that are relied on by over 30,000 companies around the world, including FedEx, Zoom, AT&T, Subaru, and Ricoh.

Their cloud business is the most profitable, and they want to be the largest provider of cloud ERP systems. They are hoping to continue growing the cloud business as a percentage of total revenue. From their Q4 2021 earnings release, we can see that cloud business already accounts for almost 70% of revenue.

Source: Oracle Earnings Release

This was driven in no small part to the 8% cloud revenue year-over growth, which was driven in no small part by migration from SAP.

The SAP Migration Phenomena

Oracle has been facilitating digital transformations throughout the pandemic, which has been a booming market. One of the reasons it has worked out that way was because there have been strong trends in customer migration from SAP to the cloud-based ERP options Oracle offers. SAP (SAP) is the leader in on-premise ERP services, but they have yet to rerack their offerings on the cloud. Oracle offers cloud-based ERP, common sense billing, and autonomous databases. Not to mention their ERP data visualization tools are among the best I've seen. The cloud-based model makes user adoption quick, easy, and cost-effective, while the emphasis on automation allows clients to save real money on back-end work which is where the deal can pay for itself. We are talking about serious potential savings on redundancies, data entry, reporting, and validation costs in-house. Oracle made the move first and is now pillaging market share away from SAP for this reason. This has been crucial and will continue to be a key growth driver for cloud-based revenue for oracle. In Q4 2021, there were about 2 new customers for every one upgrade from an existing client, which supports the migration thesis. Larger firms tend to opt for the Oracle fusion ERP, with smaller firms tending to migrate to the NetSuite ERP, and the trends have been global, not just North America, which is yet another testament to the strength of the cloud. As I mentioned earlier, SAP has yet to launch their own answer to cloud ERP, and I find it hard to imagine that they will sit and continue to watch Oracle eat their lunch for too long, so it would be prudent to watch that space. However, Oracle is quite confident of its chances going forward, and they have recently claimed to win virtually all of its competitive ERP bids in the cloud, but again this can change quickly if competitors also transition from on-premise offering to cloud offerings with similar automation features.

Category Outlook:

Oracle's transition into the cloud industry is now looking like an inspired decision. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated companies' transition into digital operations, and as a company that helps to facilitate digital transformations, Oracle is reaping the rewards. The industry itself has been growing rapidly, with North America providing a disproportionately larger percentage of this growth.

Source: Grand View Research

While category growth is expected to slow, projections are still estimating a CAGR north of 19% until 2028, which is massive. Of course, this sort of growth is difficult to see due to the nature of the product, but it is perhaps reminiscent of smartphone adoption from 2010 to 2015, where Apple (AAPL), riding on the success of their iPhone, separated itself from just about every tech company on the planet.

Let's Take A Look At Valuation

Oracle's stock chart has been on a steady rise since the pandemic lows, and it is deserved as the company has shown strong signs that it will continue to be a powerhouse in the lucrative computer software industry. Shares were trading in the mid $40s during the pandemic and have since then almost doubled and are currently trading at its 52-week high of just under $90 per share.

Data by YCharts

Their revenues have been remarkably stable through the pandemic. This has been a testament to the strength of their product and their relatively early decision to pivot from on-premise offerings to cloud-based options.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS trends have been favorable. They've beaten estimates for the last 5 quarters in a row. Nobody could have expected customers to adopt cloud-based ERM this rapidly on the coming out of a global pandemic. There are no signs suggesting that the SAP to cloud ERP migration will be slowing soon, so I expect the trend to continue.

We can also see that EV to Revenue and Price to sales have been pushed to the high end of its range, with P/E being more or less constant. This is largely due to the better margins associated with the cloud-based model. It is also logical that investors would want to pay more for a dollar of the company's revenue with the recent focus on a high-growth cloud industry.

Data by YCharts

Share Repurchases and Dividend Policy

Oracle has a strong track record of distributions to shareholders. They've maintained steady dividend increases despite the pandemic. However, it is important to remember that Oracle is a tech stock and dividend yield isn't the major driver for the thesis here.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has also been executing a strong repurchase policy. This is very welcome as it lifts the stock as well as the fact that dividends can be viewed as a perpetuity for established firms with strong outlooks like Oracle, and it is advantageous in this low rate environment to leverage up and retire shares which is exactly what they did with their second-largest bond sale in history in May 2021. I view this move as a positive despite the corresponding downgrades the company received for the sale of the notes.

Data by YCharts

*Net Common Buyback Yield, which is in effect what portion of itself the firm buys back over a set period of time.

Key Risks

Larger Cloud Players

Despite being one of the largest companies by market cap, Oracle is far from the biggest player in the cloud. It's hard to imagine Oracle overtaking cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud. In terms of competition, Oracle may have a better shot of cornering the CRM market from Salesforce (CRM), with its streamlined and unified platform that serves as a complete solution rather than relying on third-party vendors like Salesforce does. Still, if the future is in the cloud, Oracle will have to keep pace with the big boys or risk a loss of market share.

Retaliation From SAP

There is also the risk of SAP updating its on-premise offerings to provide integrated cloud-based solutions like Oracle does to stop the bleeding of ERP market share. Some sort of update is likely, but Oracle offers a top-tier product, especially on autonomy and visualization (which happens to be very sellable), so it will be difficult to stop their momentum.

Conclusion

Oracle isn't the sexiest SaaS company to own. It is already a mature large company, and it may not exhibit the same rate of growth that smaller companies will. What Oracle provides to your portfolio is stability, as it is a stock that rarely sees volatile swings in either direction. Oracle acts more like a blue-chip stock with its steady performance and small dividend yield, but with the added security of recurring software subscription revenues and ubiquitous software programs used around the world. I expect the ERP migrations from SAP to persist, and as more of that revenue can be recognized (as deliveries happen), we should see sustained earnings growth year-over-year. I own the stock, and I continue to rate it a Buy.