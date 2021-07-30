fstop123/iStock via Getty Images

The Quarter:

PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) reported a very solid q all around. GMVs (Gross Merchandise Volumes) were up 25% and consolidated revenue up 10.1%. E-commerce GMV was up 274%, but still dipped to 13% of total GMV vs Q1's 14.3%.

Write-offs of 4.8% were elevated vs Q1's 2.6% but still below last year's 6.1%. Low write-offs and better revenue led to major improvements in EBITDA and EBITDA margin at $104.9mm and 15.9% respectively. Cash flow was back to in line with $300mm annualized at $60mm.

The company continued repurchasing shares, buying $49mm worth or stock at a $53.84 average price, ~20% higher than where the stock is currently. I don't think the company overpaid for the stock by the way.

The company raised EBITDA and eps guidance from $380-400mm to $390-405mm and $3.90-4.10 from $3.80-4.05 respectively.

The Numbers:

Thanks to buybacks and cash generation valuation has improved since I first wrote up the company in March of this year. I'm also introducing some 2022 numbers based on about 10% growth (which I believe is quite conservative).

Once again, the short-term nature of the loans and no need for securitization markets. The capital structure is simple.

$2,948mm Market Cap (@$44/share) $50mm Debt $137mm Cash $2,861mm Enterprise Value 7.37x $400mm 2021 midpoint EBITDA 6.70x $440mm 2022 est'd EBITDA 11.00x $4.00 2021 midpoint EPS 10.00x $4.40 2022 midpoint EPS

Comps:

Katapult (KPLT) and Affirm (AFRM), which I mention in my first piece, have seen major share price corrections with Katapult seeing a particularly big drawdown.

source Bloomberg

I think these price declines are specific to these companies and not a reflection on PRG's prospects although certainly their price declines have impacted PRG's. KPLT was a SPAC. I wrote that I thought it was overvalued when I first wrote about PRG. The market has corrected that, but the SPAC nature of the KPLT deal has really weighed on the stock. It's also now a sub $1billion market cap, which should hurt its valuation versus PRG. AFRM I just thought was never that good of a business. It's still negative EBITDA and is expected to be next year too. I still don't understand the market's valuation of that company.

Financials in general have not fared all that well as interest rates have come down. PRG has basically zero exposure to interest rates so any weakness associated with PRG because of lower rates is misplaced.

Risks:

Customer concentration and perhaps a small reliance on bigger ticket items like washing machines are the biggest risks to PRG. People are spending money on their homes, buying washing machines, tv's etc. That's just great stuff for PRG's GMVs. Obviously, a major spike in write-offs due to a weaker economy would hurt too especially if it did not come with a pick up in loan demand. Otherwise, I see PRG as a company that should grow through most cycles.

Conclusion:

Since I wrote favorably about PRG in March and then again after Q1 earnings, the company has executed even better than I expected. The stock had rallied after the Q1 and fallen back as I mentioned with some direct comps and the financial sector in general. 11x current earnings for a company with at least mid-teens ROIC is pretty insane not even counting that I believe I'm being conservative estimating it's going to grow 10% next year. I think the stock should be at least 12x next year's conservative eps estimate, putting back in the low to mid-50's, which is where the company bought back stock in Q2.