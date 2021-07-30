Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

In 2019, WeWork planned for an IPO but it quickly burned down in flames after the company filed its IPO documents. What followed was a barrage of negative remarks from investors and the media, which sent valuations to plummet.

Two years later, WeWork is finally going public via a SPAC merger, at a valuation that is far more attractive than what was proposed in 2019. New management was also brought in to turn around the company after years of heavy lossmaking and brand deterioration. The new CEO has a history of successful turnarounds and he might be able to add another one to his resume.

Carefully scaling WeWork's real estate portfolio, disciplined cost-cutting measures, and targeting enterprise clients are the key initiatives in the turnaround plan.

Its cash burn has significantly improved and the company is on track to be EBITDA profitable by Q4 2021. However, investors should take notice of its high debt balance.

Nonetheless, WeWork is valued attractively (compared to 2019 and peers today), and risk/reward seems to be favorable at current prices.

WeWork Going Public Through A SPAC Merger

On 26 March 2021, WeWork, the leading flexible space provider, entered into a definitive agreement with BowX Acquisition Corp. (BOWX), a SPAC led by Vivek Ranadivé, founder of TIBCO Software and Bow Capital, and majority owner of The Sacramento Kings.

As a result of the merger, WeWork will receive $1.3 billion of proceeds, which consist of $483 million from BOWX's cash held in trust and $800 million of private investment in public equity, or PIPE, led by Insight Partners, Starwood Capital Group, Fidelity, Centaurus Capital, and BlackRock.

The upcoming SPAC merger will leave WeWork with a pro-forma equity value of $7.9 billion, or a pro-forma enterprise value of $9.0 billion, at $10 per share.

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

Flexing Offices

WeWork is the largest co-working and flexible space provider, boasting 767 locations, 947,000 workstations, and 505,000 total memberships, across 38 countries. WeWork is a first-mover in the flexible office space and has fulfilled tenant needs more so than traditional landlords have been able to provide. The right side of the table below summarizes WeWork's main value propositions for tenants.

(Source: Rethinking Real Estate by Dror Poleg)

Its ability to offer flexibility in a world of constant evolution is the sole reason why WeWork was able to secure 38% of Global Fortune 500 companies as its customer, including Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Microsoft (MSFT). WeWork offers flexibility across space, time, and cost portability: whether customers need a single desk, an entire floor, or a custom office; whether an hour use, monthly access, or long-term contract; whether leasing in one city, multiple cities, or moving to a new market - WeWork got it all covered.

WeWork's value proposition is predicated upon its "Space as a service" business model. The company offers six different memberships:

All Access - As management puts it, All Access is sort of its black card. Members pay $200 to $300 per month to gain access to all of WeWork's locations, 24/7. Additionally, members can get discounts if they work in companies that are affiliated with WeWork All Access, such as Uber (UBER) and American Express (AXP) - this is also a great way for WeWork to distribute its service. All Access was launched during the pandemic and has since accumulated 20,000 members (as of May).

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

On-Demand - For customers who want maximum flexibility without any commitment, the on-demand option allows customers to "pay-as-you-go", where they can rent spaces by the hour or by the day.

- For customers who want maximum flexibility without any commitment, the on-demand option allows customers to "pay-as-you-go", where they can rent spaces by the hour or by the day. Dedicated Desks - Customers who want a little more stability can rent a single desk for unlimited use.

- Customers who want a little more stability can rent a single desk for unlimited use. Standard Office - This is an offering targeted at small teams of less than 20 people. Standard Offices are fully furnished with access to shared amenities and conference rooms. Available as a monthly subscription.

- This is an offering targeted at small teams of less than 20 people. Standard Offices are fully furnished with access to shared amenities and conference rooms. Available as a monthly subscription. Office Suite - The same as Standard Offices but for larger teams of 20 to 100 people. This is available as a monthly or annual subscription.

- The same as Standard Offices but for larger teams of 20 to 100 people. This is available as a monthly or annual subscription. Full-Floor Office - As the name implies, this option caters the teams of more than 100 people. Members have access to private amenities. It also gives the client more freedom to customize the space such as layout, design, and personal branding.

While "space as a service" is a compelling value proposition, it is not as disruptive as WeWork has claimed to be. Its business model is fairly simple: WeWork leases office spaces from property owners, renovate them, and then lease them to end customers at a premium. This is in stark contrast to Airbnb's (ABNB) marketplace business model, which is capital-light. Instead, WeWork's business model works similarly to Sonder (GMII), a short-term rental company that incorporates the lease-then-rent business model, which is more capital-intensive. (Here's my thesis on Sonder).

Given the capital-heavy nature of its business model, WeWork charges a premium for convenience, flexible/shorter-term lease, and brand affinity (i.e. the symbolic experience of working in a WeWork location). However, WeWork is bearing all the risks as it relates to redeveloping and operating buildings. Flexibility can be a double-edged sword - clients can move out as easily as they can move in. For example, WeWork offices are predominantly located in urban cores. Trends of remote working, deurbanization, and social distancing measures may encourage people to live and work in suburban areas where WeWork has little presence. Flexibility enables clients to move out without a hassle.

Nonetheless, WeWork offers a compelling value proposition for clients of all sizes. Aside from the flexibility, WeWork offers significant savings for clients. Two case studies by the company show that the cost per employee using WeWork is about 25% lower than traditional leases. Furthermore, clients do not have the burden of planning, designing, and building, which takes considerable time.

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

Aside from its core "space as a service" business, WeWork also generates revenue from brand partnerships.

WeWork has also been diversifying its revenue stream through Marketplace, which "provides a holistic marketplace ecosystem in which members can access value-added services and flexible real estate products." WeWork also introduced Platform recently "whereby [WeWork] enters into asset-light management or franchise agreements with landlords and operates the space in exchange for a fee." These two offerings are still in their early days, but management's effort to diversify income without venturing out of the office space (as it has historically done during the Neumann era) is a healthy sign of growth within its circle of competence.

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

The Turnaround Plan

Speaking of circle of competence, WeWork's fall began when former CEO Adam Neumann pushed for its expansion beyond commercial real estate. That is also when WeWork rebranded to The We Company.

The We Company will be comprised of three main business units: WeWork, its main office business; WeLive, a fledgling residential unit; and WeGrow, a still evolving business that currently includes an elementary school and a coding academy. (Source: Fast Company)

In 2009, prior to WeWork's launch, Neumann even had the ambition to launch other services from "WeSleep to WeSail to WeBank". At last, almost a decade later, The We Company was born to fulfill his dream. But it was short-lived, and everything came spiraling down as soon as the company filed for IPO on August 14, 2019. The company's valuation plummeted as the IPO filings disturbed investors - WeWork was losing billions of dollars, had a complex corporate structure, and its TAM projections of $3 trillion were overly optimistic. Subsequently, the IPO was canceled and Neumann stepped down as CEO.

With its failed IPO plan, WeWork desperately needed cash to remain in business to pay off its $22 billion debt. Thus, SoftBank, its largest investor, came in to bail the company out with a $9.5 billion package... only to withdraw it a few months later. However, WeWork reassured investors and the media that the company still has access to debt capital if necessary.

Meanwhile, WeWork reassessed its long-term business strategy and decided to focus mainly on its core office renting business. In February 2020, WeWork tapped Sandeep Mathrani to devise a turnaround plan to get WeWork back on its feet, and there's no better person to do this near-impossible feat.

Mathrani is a veteran in the real estate industry and had a history of successful turnarounds during his career. From 2002 to 2010, Mathrani helped Vornado's (VNO) struggling shopping center business achieve 100% occupancy. In 2010, Mathrani was reached out by Brookfield (BPY), Blackstone (BX), Bill Ackman, and Bruce Berkowitz to be the CEO of General Growth Properties, one of the largest mall operators which filed for bankruptcy during the 2009 financial crisis. In the end, Mathrani dug GGP out of the grave and sold the business to Brookfield for $9 billion.

These are incredible achievements.

And now, Mathrani is on a mission to get WeWork back on track. Since taking the CEO role, Mathrani had taken drastic measures to turn the business around. First, instead of aggressively expanding its office footprint, Mathrani is scaling back WeWork's real estate portfolio. In 2021, WeWork aims to reduce available workstations by 80,000 desks to 954,000 desks, in an attempt to remove unprofitable locations. That is a reduction of about 150 locations. In addition, WeWork continued to reduce real estate expenses through lease amendments. In its June business update, WeWork reported that it has completed 17 building exits and 51 lease amendments in just the first two months of the second quarter. By scaling back, WeWork is also giving its existing buildings the opportunity to stabilize and maximize occupancy, thus driving profitability per building.

Second, Mathrani is leading the way in cutting variable expenses. Layoffs and lower marketing spend resulted in $1.1 billion of functional expense savings, from $2.1 billion in Q4 2019 to $1 billion in Q4 2020. Reduced foot traffic, restructuring, and rent negotiations also saved $400 million in operating expenses. Furthermore, WeWork has been divesting its non-core businesses including WeLive, MeetUp, and Manged by Q. As a result, the company is abandoning "The We Company" name and reverting back to "WeWork" as its brand name.

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

Finally, Mathrani is shifting WeWork's focus to acquiring enterprise clients with longer-term leases. In 2015, 90% of memberships belong to small businesses of less than 500 employees. In 2020, enterprise clients make up more than 50% of memberships - WeWork is targeting a 65% enterprise mix. In 2015, all leases were signed on a month-to-month basis. In 2020, monthly contracts dropped to just 10% of members. Furthermore, the total weighted full commitment length increased from one month to 15 months. On average, enterprise clients sign longer terms of over 20 months. By focusing on larger businesses and securing longer-term contracts, WeWork will be rewarded with stable cash flow and lower client turnover.

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

With a focused turnaround plan, experienced management, and fresh capital injections from the SPAC merger, I believe it won't be long before WeWork gains back momentum to grow the business.

Let's take a closer look at the financials.

The Path To Profitability

Turning to the financials, revenue in 2020 remained flat at $3.2 despite pandemic-related headwinds. This is a strong sign of business resiliency and companies favoring flex offices. As of February 2021, WeWork had a total sales pipeline of $4.0 billion, including $1.5 billion committed revenue for 2021. Also of important note, WeWork expects revenue from Ventures to taper down as management continues to focus on its core business and divest non-core assets.

Moving forward, WeWork projects revenue to remain stable in 2021 but grows to $7.0 billion by 2024.

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

Total operating expenses in 2019 and 2020 amounted to $4.5 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively. You might be wondering, why has spending increased despite all the cost-cutting measures? This is because, compared to 2019, WeWork incurred an additional $192 million of depreciation expense as a result of a larger office portfolio, as well as an additional $571 million of impairment charges. Nevertheless, management expects operating expenses to improve to $4 billion in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA will also improve materially from $(1.9) billion in 2019 to $(0.9) billion by the end of 2021 as WeWork completes its restructuring and turnaround plan. Management also expects the company to turn EBITDA positive by Q4 2021 and onwards, something that has never been achieved before.

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

A 70% physical occupancy rate is required to achieve positive EBITDA. WeWork ended 2020 with over a million workstations - the 20% year-over-year increase was due to leases signed in 2019. Physical occupancy was only 46% primarily due to work-from-home protocols as well as new buildings added in 2020 that have yet to stabilize. In 2021, management expects to cut workstations to 954,000 and achieve a 70% physical occupancy rate by the end of the year as the world returns to the office.

In 2019, buildings that are mature (opened at least 12 months) have an average physical occupancy rate of 88%, and thus, management is confident that WeWork will be able to achieve the targeted 70% rate. Additionally, the rollout of All Access membership will drive total occupancy up to 95% by 2024.

Occupancy rate is the most important metric as it drives building profitability, and ultimately EBITDA profitability. However, the pandemic may cause prolonged low occupancy rates, which may force WeWork to offer higher-than-average lease incentives in the form of discounts or free rent, thus, hurting the bottom line in the process.

During normal times, mature buildings had a 27% building margin, assuming an 88% occupancy rate. With the ongoing cost-reduction initiatives, management projects an additional 500 basis points improvement to about 32% building margin in the future. As shown below, some of WeWork's top 20 markets have achieved margins of over 27%. As of the end of May 2021, WeWork has an occupancy rate of 53%, in line with management's projections. Again, occupancy rates need to improve to achieve profitability. Investors should watch this metric closely.

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

All in all, disciplined cost-cutting and portfolio stabilization will pave the way towards profitability, and it looks like WeWork is right on track to achieve that by the end of the year.

Balance Sheet Improvement

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see how WeWork is skating on thin ice. WeWork ended 2020 with $2.9 billion of liquidity. As of June, WeWork only has cash in hand of $667 million. Fortunately, the $1.3 billion SPAC deal and new $550 million senior-secured Softbank facility (which will replace the existing $1.1 billion senior-secured notes) will provide WeWork the lifeline it needs. By the closing of the SPAC merger, WeWork should have $2.3 billion of liquidity.

WeWork has also stopped growth plans in the near term, as shown by the almost-net-zero CapEx in 2020 and 2021, compared to $2.2 billion net CapEx in 2019. If all goes according to plan, Q4 2021 will be the inflection point as WeWork achieves EBITDA profitability. This means that WeWork will be self-sufficient and will no longer require additional capital raises in the form of equity or debt. Furthermore, it opens the way for WeWork to return to growth mode as it is able to ramp up CapEx.

(Source: WeWork and BOWX Investor Presentation)

However, even after profitability, WeWork still has $4.4 billion of debt to deal with. Moreover, if things don't go according to plan, that is, occupancy rates remain depressed, WeWork still has lease obligations that it cannot escape. The table below shows The We Company's contractual obligations as of 2019. At that time, WeWork has about 855,000 workstations, and non-cancellable operating lease commitments were $47 billion (see footnote). By the end of 2021, management expects 954,000 workstations, which meant lease obligations could be well over $50 billion now. As a guesstimate, that is about $2.5 billion of lease obligations that WeWork needs to pay annually.

(Source: The We Company 2019 S-1)

However, WeWork's cash burn has improved significantly and management is not splurging in CapEx, which gives me confidence that WeWork has what it takes to stay compliant with its debt obligations.

Reasonably Priced After An 80% Valuation Cut

The first half of 2019 was a banner year for WeWork and its investors as Neumann's sales skills drove his company's valuation to $47 billion. There were even reports that several of the top banks pitched an even higher valuation. However, the pre-IPO valuation quickly dwindled down as the IPO filings spooked investors. As a result, WeWork's valuation was cut by more than 80% to only $9 billion today, a substantial discount to 2019 levels.

(Source: Financial Times)

That puts WeWork at an EV / 2021 Revenue multiple of only 2.8x at $10 per share. For context, Airbnb has a forward multiple of 15.2x. The largest office REIT, Boston Properties (BXP), is valued at 11.4x. Of course, these are not perfect comparisons as they all have very different business models. But given WeWork's growth runway, market leadership, and turnaround potential, WeWork's current valuation is very cheap in my opinion.

Negative sentiment is almost at an all-time low for WeWork, which may mean a perfect time for an entry. However, this is still a risky bet as management may fail to resurrect the business.

Conclusion

Despite all the negativity surrounding the company for the past few years - wild founder, heavy lossmaking, and "offices are dead" narrative - it seems that WeWork could see the light at the end of the tunnel. The newly-appointed CEO has a history of successful turnarounds and he might very well pull another one. Major cost-cutting, scaling at a manageable pace, and focusing on WeWork's core business are Mathrani's main goals in the company, and the numbers are already showing since he took over.

It will be no easy feat for him - there are risks and challenges along the way. For one, occupancy rates may remain depressed longer than anticipated. Strong trends of remote working, increasing fears due to the delta variant, and clients scaling back on expenses, may cause building occupancy to remain low, thus hurting WeWork's chances of achieving profitability by Q4 2021.

Another risk is WeWork's mounting lease obligations. Although it is just WeWork's "cost of revenue", such high fixed costs can be problematic if WeWork fails to improve occupancy or retain members. A high debt balance could also contribute to slower-than-expected growth.

In addition, WeWork is not the only coworking space provider. Other companies such as Industrious, Knotel, and Impact Hub may have more efficient business models that allow them to take market share or even take over WeWork's leadership position.

While the risks are high, I believe current valuations are attractive. The turnaround plan seems feasible and soon enough, WeWork will be WeBroke no more.