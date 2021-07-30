miljko/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since its October 2016 IPO raised ~$38m at a price of $9 per share, Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock has delivered stellar gains for investors, returning >900%. Today, the company's share price has reached $95, its market cap is ~$2.76bn, and its share count remains relatively low, at 29m.

Nearly all of Fulgent's stock price gains have been earned in the past 18 months, or, to be more precise, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fulgent's core business is the developing of diagnostic tests for hospitals and medical institutions, and the company was one of the first to roll out Next Generation Sequencing ("NGS") and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction ("RT-PCR") based tests for the detection of COVID-19.

That helped Fulgent drive revenues of $421m in FY20, up >1,100% year-on-year, from $32.5m in FY19, and post even more impressive numbers in the first quarter of this year, reporting revenue of $359.4m, up >4,500% year on year.

Sales of Fulgent's tests exceeded 3.8m in Q121 alone. The company has forecasted for total revenues of $830m in FY21, a 97% year-on-year increase, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $12.5, for a forward PE of ~7.7x and forward price to sales ratio of 3.4x.

These low numbers suggest that despite its sensational 273% gains over the past year, Fulgent shares may remain undervalued.

With that said, Fulgent is forecasting for a sequential decline in revenues in Q221 to ~$200m, and bearing in mind FY21 guidance, implied revenues in Q3 and Q421 will fall further still to ~$135m.

Although growth in the company's NGS division which includes 18,000 single gene tests and >900 panels, testing for >5,700 genetic conditions, has been impressive, revenues were up >115% in Q121 to $16.7m on a 185% increase in volume, and the division is expected to contribute $100m in FY21 - it may not be sufficient to compensate for falling COVID test revenues, suggesting that 2021 may represent a high water mark for Fulgent, and that investors should expect revenues to fall in 2022 and beyond.

That makes it difficult to foresee in which direction Fulgent's share price might trend over the next 18-24 months.

Prior to Q121 earnings news, Fulgent's share price - which had risen above $110 in early January - had been falling, touching a low of $74 in early May, likely due to investors' belief that with vaccination programs in full swing, the requirement for COVID testing would fall, and eventually disappear altogether, eliminating Fulgent's primary source of revenue.

The reality is however that COVID variants continue to wreak havoc around the world, and that despite mass vaccinations, more than 40% of the US, and much higher proportions of the population in developing countries around the world, are yet to be fully vaccinated.

With it looking increasingly likely that booster shots will be required to prevent the vaccinated becoming vulnerable to infection again, mask protocols potentially returning, and return to work, travel and event attendance protocols all requiring COVID tests, the need for Fulgent's RT-PCR testing capabilities may well remain strong for years yet.

In February this year, Fulgent shares briefly touched $183 - perhaps a reflection of the fact it is one of only a handful of companies with the expertise necessary to roll out COVID tests at the required levels to meet demand.

Fulgent management were keen to emphasise the conservatism of its COVID test revenues on its Q121 earnings call, and there may well be a case to argue that the company is underplaying the size and scale of the opportunity.

My conservative valuation of the company more or less matches Fulgent's current share price, but I would slightly lean towards the bull case, as I will explain below by looking the case for growing COVID test revenues, and the NGS business in a little more detail.

Can Fulgent Keep Growing COVID Test Revenues?

Fulgent's major customers for COVID test kits over the past ~15 months include the County of Los Angeles - which accounted for 25% of the company's revenues in Q121 - the New York City public school system, and customers buying Fulgent's at-home COVID test kits via its Picture Genetics platform, which includes individuals and large clients such as the New York City Test and Trace program.

Due to the nature of the pandemic, it's very hard to know if revenues from these clients are sustainable. On the one hand, contracts are likely to be signed on a short term basis, due to uncertainty around what demand will look like from month-to-month, let alone year-to-year.

On the other hand, the ongoing severity of the pandemic means that existing clients could renegotiate deals quickly and even increase their orders. Management discussed processing "thousands of students per day across many hundreds of schools" in New York on its last earnings call, but even they seem unsure as to what to expect going forward.

One area of interest I have mentioned is the "paradigm shift", as Fulgent management put it, towards a return to BAU, which necessitates the testing of people returning to work, travelling, attending events etc. As Fulgent Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis argued on the earnings call:

We believe our history of delivering gold standard RT-PCR testing at scale with rapid turnaround time positions us perfectly to address this demand. Many of the screening programs are not allowing less sensitive antigen test or rapid molecular test to be used as the evidence shows sensitivity in asymptomatic population to be less than RT-PCR.

That could prove to be a major catalyst for Fulgent, which is able to handle >0.25m tests per day, management believes, or ~91m tests per annum.

Given Fulgent's average selling price ("ASP") in Q121 was $95, and assuming that its COVID tests retail at ~$90 (the $16.7m of NGS revenues earned in the quarter would have pushed up the overall ASP since they retail at ~$450), that translates to an addressable market of ~$8.2bn.

Fulgent is one of only a handful of companies that are in a strong position to meet demand for tests. The 800 pound gorilla in this market is Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and Abbott management has been exceptionally bullish on COVID test revenue growth, having generated ~$2.4bn of additional revenue from this source in FY20, and claiming to have an additional capacity of $12-$14bn in FY21, whilst forecasting for 35% revenue growth in FY21 - primarily due to additional test revenues (as I discussed in a recent Abbott note).

If a giant like Abbott is this bullish on sustained COVID test revenues, perhaps Fulgent management genuinely has been too conservative in its outlook. Other competitors include Quidel (QDEL) whose revenues grew by 115% to $375m in Q121, with $280m direct from COVID products, although the company has issued no forward guidance due to market uncertainty, and Quest Diagnostics (DGX), which earned $2bn from COVID testing in FY20, and whose CEO Steve Rusckowski has noted an uptick in COVID testing owing to concerns about the Delta variant.

The COVID testing market is not quite the closed shop that the vaccine market is, where Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and one or two others have the market more or less to themselves, owing to the clinical trial and approval process, but it is hard to see too many new entrants taking market share away from Fulgent in 2021 and beyond.

According to GrandViewResearch, the COVID testing market was valued at $84.4bn in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% until 2027. That may be somewhat on the optimistic side - but as an illustration of how quickly a mainstream market has arisen, in March the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services elected to invest $10 billion from the American Rescue plan to ramp up testing to help schools reopen.

As such, anybody who wants to make the bull argument that the COVID testing market will be sustained at current levels, or even grow, for another 3-5 years at least, offering the likes of Fulgent the opportunity to keep growing its top line revenues into 2022 and beyond, has a significant weight of evidence to back up their arguments.

It's worth noting that in November last year, Fulgent guided for FY20 revenues of $235m, up from its initial figure of $135m. A few short months later, the company reported revenue of $359m. Things can clearly change very quickly in the COVID testing market, and another surprise to the upside before the end of this year, or in 2022, could certainly be in the offing.

How Rapidly Can Fulgent Grow Its NGS / ex-COVID Business?

Fulgent is optimistic about its NGS business, raising its FY21 revenue forecast from $70m to $100m when announcing Q121 results, representing 174% growth.

Part of that growth (I believe) may come from a major contract win Fulgent secured in quarter 1 from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), related to NGS testing for COVID 19. Fulgent will be carrying out genomic studies to track and identify new variants of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which will be worth up to $47m in funding to the company.

Whilst this is good news, and signs point to a strong start to the partnership - management told investors on its latest earnings call that "we have successfully identified the first B.1.315 in Santa Clara, the first P.1 in San Bernardino, the outbreak of P.1 in Colorado and many more" - if these revenues support the NGS FY21 guidance, then again it is COVID driving the business, rather than Fulgent's other core testing capabilities.

Fulgent offers thousands of tests across rare disease, cancer, reproductive and family, exomes / genomes, sequencing services, and prior to the pandemic, this core business generated just $32.5m of revenues across the entire of 2019.

Quite simply, the difference between Fulgent with COVID testing and without is so pronounced as to provide a pretty strong bear case for the company's shares - which were worth <$10 in March 2020, barely more than the company's IPO price - if pandemic pressures begin to dissipate rapidly.

Fulgent's NGS and non-COVID testing business should not be dismissed entirely however - genetic testing is an exciting space, led by the likes of Illumina (ILMN) and PacBio (PACB), whose share prices have returned 171% and 255% over the past 5 years. Even these 2 giants have struggled to find lucrative use cases for their short- and long-form sequencing techniques, however. Illumina's current PE ratio is 115x, for example.

The market believes that the best days lie ahead for NGS services, and that may well be true, but despite a slew of lucrative IPOs for precision medicine companies whose therapies rely on genetic testing - Relay Therapeutics (RLAY), Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX), PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) and many others besides - assets are early stage, and the sector is arguably characterised by a current lack of compelling efficacy data, particularly in oncology.

Fulgent is making some promising moves in the genetic testing space - poaching Dr Larry Weiss from NeoGenomics (NEO) in March, to take on the role of Chief Medical Officer. NeoGenomics has successfully grown revenues from $240m in 2017 to $444m last year.

According to Chief Commercial Officer Perthuis, Fulgent's target areas are in areas such as "liquid biopsy, minimal residual disease, companion diagnostics and traditional cancer testing, such as FISH, flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry", and having built some strong foundations, the company plans to invest in M&A, Perthuis told investors on the last earnings call.

Fulgent certainly has the funds to do so, reporting a cash position of $697.4m as of Q121, and generating cash from operations of $232m. Total liabilities were $197m.

To summarise, if Fulgent were a pure play genetic testing company, with no exposure to COVID, its projected earnings of $100m in FY21 would translate to revenue per share of ~$3.5, and a price to sales ratio of ~27, an unattractive ratio by most standards. The business as a whole would likely be worth 3-5x less than it is currently and would just about scrape a $1bn valuation, in my view.

Current Valuation

In reality Fulgent's COVID and non-COVID businesses should not be split in any valuation of the company however. Management has shown excellent stewardship to pivot into COVID testing, and to secure a wide range of contracts, and deliver capacity of 0.25 tests per month.

In a non-pandemic environment, the company may have advanced its NGS capabilities into other areas - and the value of genetic testing should by no means be underplayed - witness Illumina's $8bn acquisition of GRAIL in September last year.

But the really important question to ask in terms of valuing Fulgent at the present time, and until the pandemic has been consigned to history, which may take 5 years, or may never happen, is whether top line revenues can keep growing, or will decline significantly after 2021.

If we take the view that COVID testing is here to stay, and that Fulgent can earn >$700m of revenues per annum until FY26, then I think we can make the argument that Fulgent shares are either perfectly valued, or undervalued at $93.

Fulgent drove a net income margin of 50% in FY20, and 55% in Q121, which is a staggering achievement. In a model, I have increased Fulgent's top line revenues by just 2.5% per annum, to $940m by FY26, reflecting perhaps a slight annual drop off in COVID test revenues, offset by steady increases in NGS.

I have increased COGS and operating expenses to a combined 51% of revenues (from 31% in FY20), for EBIT of $470m by FY26, and using a tax rate of 16%, and depreciation of 0.7% of total revenues, minus CAPEX of $35m per annum, I calculate free cash flow of ~$310m in FY21, rising to $365m in FY26.

I have opted for a high weighted average cost of capital of 14.2%, based on risk free rate of 1.7%, expected market return of 10%, and a high beta of 1.51, reflecting an easing pandemic versus Fulgent's positive correlation to COVID exposure.

Using a growth rate in perpetuity of 2.5%, and applying discount factors, I calculate a DCF-based company valuation of $2.7bn - a smidgen under the company's present market cap - and a target price of $94 - i.e. using a fairly strict set of criteria, I calculate Fulgent to be fairly priced at the present time.

Using an EBITDA multiple valuation of 14.2 - which is roughly standard for the pharmaceutical industry - however, I calculate a company valuation of $4.3bn, and a price target of $149. I would personally be tempted to use the average of these 2 numbers and assign Fulgent a price target of ~$122, suggesting a premium of ~32% to current trading price.

Conclusion

Fulgent remains a potentially exciting investment opportunity in my eyes, based on an objective assessment of its opportunities, strengths, weaknesses and threats.

The heavy exposure to COVID testing is either a clear strength or a clear weakness depending on your point of view. Personally, I would be inclined to side with the likes of Abbott Laboratories' management, who insist that this market is opening up rather than closing down and revising their revenue expectations upwards.

Perhaps a more conservative view - one shared by Fulgent management possibly - is that as certain parts of the COVID testing market close down, new ones - travel, schooling, return to work, home testing - open up, which hedges against substantial declines in sales and offers the possibility of sudden upside on new contract wins.

If either of these scenarios are accurate, Fulgent stock ought to make for a good investment opportunity at current price, because my belief is that the company will reap the benefits of its R&D and logistical planning in NGS and genetic testing markets outside of COVID in 2-3 years.

A company that is reliant on COVID testing as its main source of revenues and to sustain a $2.7bn market cap can only be considered a risky investment, however, and one that could unwind quickly if pandemic pressures dissipate faster than expected.

Hence, the investment case for Fulgent essentially comes down to a subjective judgement call, which is why I am remaining neutral in this post, preferring to address some of the pros and cons of backing the company.