While 5G mobile phone demand is booming, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is benefitting from a shift away from relying on modem chip sales. The wireless tech company is set up for years of growth while reducing the risk from Apple (AAPL) moving modem chip designing internally. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock, as the company returns to meaningful capital returns.

Beyond Handsets

The 5G market remains in its infancy, but Qualcomm is importantly setting the company up to not be stuck in the next stagnant handset cycle. After 5G handset growth peaks in a few years, the company will now have the opportunity to expand on major growth initiatives in Automotive and IoT.

The company is becoming a technology and products solution provider for the digital transformation of the global economy. The growth in edge computing, tablets, wearables and processing in cars is pushing the company towards $10 billion in annual sales beyond handsets.

For FQ3 ended in June, these groups generated $2.6 billion in sales with all of the categories growing revenue by over 80% YoY. The Handsets business was actually the laggard with growth of only 57%.

The combined RF front-end, Automotive and IoT sectors generated 40% of the $6.5 billion in revenues for the June quarter. These business units have contributed $7.1 billion in sales for the first 3 quarters of the FY suggesting Qualcomm needs $2.9 billion FQ4 sales to reach the $10.0 billion target.

Possibly the biggest upside comes from the Automotive segment where the pipeline has soared to $10 billion. CEO Cristiano Amon made the following statement on the growing design pipeline on the FQ3'21 earnings call:

As demand for automotive solutions increase, we're pleased to report that our automotive revenue design win pipeline has reached approximately $10 billion. And based on our third quarter results, our annualized automotive revenue run rate is now over $1 billion.

The Automotive sector has a design win pipeline now 10x the size of the revenue run rate. Qualcomm is amazingly on pace to easily top the FY24 revenue target of $1.5 billion. The design win pipeline has grown by $3.5 billion within the 20 months since the 2019 Analyst Day.

Qualcomm is quickly building a business to provide more consistent growth.

Boom Times

Even with signs that Qualcomm has a strong opportunity to grow the business beyond just wireless handsets, the company is already forecast to hit an internal EPS target of $8.24. Analysts are mostly in line with these forecasts, though the company has a recent history of blowing away analyst estimates.

At $151 now, Qualcomm trades at only 18x these FY21 estimates. The big question is where the business goes in FY22 and beyond. Analysts have EPS only growing in the 10% range for next FY to reach $9.03.

The company only forecasts 5G handset sales reaching a high end of 550 million units this year while the whole handset market is at 1.5 billion units. Qualcomm has double the content on 5G phones as prior 3G/4G phones, so the shift to 5G provides much more upside to revenues all while Automotive and IoT are growing at 1.6x the clip of handsets.

Maybe even more importantly, Qualcomm is still supply constrained. The company isn't maxing out revenues in the current FY providing for more upside and easier comps in the future quarters. Per CEO Cristiano Amon on the FQ3 earnings call:

...in spite of having great results, both revenue and EPS, all exceeding the high end of our guidance. We still have demand outpacing supply.

The CFO went to describe in more detail that additional foundry capacity in the September quarter would boost sales, but Qualcomm doesn't expect supply to catch up with demand until at least the December quarter. In essence, the wireless chip company has plenty of catalysts to drive meaningful growth in the next few years not evident in the minimal growth inherent in analyst EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm remains cheap just above $150. The company will continue to get a boost from the 5G handset cycle plus expansion in the booming Automotive and IoT sectors. The chip company has rallied strong in the last couple of years, but Qualcomm has plenty of more upside as EPS targets head towards $10.