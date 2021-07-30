Alan Staats/Getty Images News

Introduction instead of an investment thesis

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is definitely one of the most widely covered companies in its industry with 23 articles written here, on Seeking Alpha, since the beginning of this year. And this is not surprising: the stock's dividend yield is >6%, and over the past year, the share's par value has grown by 25%.

However, among the last articles, I did not find a detailed valuation of the company - everyone talks only about Kinder Morgan's prospects, without showing specific valuation models and their outputs. Well, I'd like to be the first to do it.

Fundamentals driving valuation: 2Q results, updated guidance, and more

You've most likely seen the last quarterly report of KMI for 2Q 2021. The company's revenue for 2Q 2021 amounted to $3.15 billion, with negative EPS at - $0.34. Actual results beat analysts' forecasts by 8.1% and 17.5%, respectively. These surprises weren't as big as last quarter, as Jonathan Weber predicted in his latest article on KMI. But in any case, even a slight earnings surprise should, in theory, lead to the quote's growth. In this particular case, it did not happen for two reasons: 1) the upside was already partially priced in, and b) KMI cut its full-year earnings guidance on lower volumes. The day after, Kinder Morgan's CEO said that certain pipelines "are rolling off into a more challenged basis environment", so the previous high-priced contracts could be renegotiated. "Natural Gas Pipelines" is the largest business segment of Kinder Morgan, and it's actually growing the most (in terms of revenue share), so this kind of news hits the street's expectations and brings some fear to investors. However, this news is perhaps mitigated by other CEO statements:

Shneur Gershuni [UBS' analyst]: "Just to clarify, so the roll-offs will continue for multiple years or are we approaching the end of it?" Steve Kean [CEO]: There is still a couple of years to run, but they're very modest after you get through this year. Quite modest. Source: From KMI's 2Q 2021 Earnings call transcript

In addition, in 2021, the gas prices grow more significantly than in the past several years, and it cannot be said that this growth is slowing down:

Source: From AAA Gas Prices

As Steve Kean says, in the coming years, despite the visible growth in rigs, the gas market is likely to be in short supply, so he remains bullish on U.S. natural gas:

<..> I think there's also a strong financial disappointment we're seeing in the producer community that's I think going to make the supply-side response a bit more delayed relative to what we're seeing on the demand side. I do anticipate a fairly tight supply -demand balance here, and I hope for the next couple of years at least. And I think that means a higher price environment. Source: From KMI's 2Q 2021 Earnings call transcript

Continuing with the contracts renewals, we can refer to recent history when KMI renewed rates for its South Texas natural gas processing and gathering assets. As stated in the 10-Q:

<...> This quarter’s net loss was primarily due to a $1,600 million ($1,228 million after-tax), non-cash impairment related to anticipated lower volumes and rates on contract renewals <...> Adjusted Earnings, which do not include that impairment, were $516 million for the quarter. Source: From KMI's 2Q 2021 report

Simple math leads us to the conclusion that if the company was supposed to have $516 million in net profit in 2Q 2021, and the impairment amounted to $1,228 million, then the effect of the contract renewals is only about $45 million, which is just a drop in the bucket for Kinder Morgan.

DCF modeling

Therefore, in general, nothing terrible happened to the business: the current guidance of $1.7 billion in net profit in FY2021 equals TTM values. The ratio of net income to EBITDA in the last reporting quarter amounted to 25.93%, which is slightly below the levels of 2018 and 2019. Based on our assumption that the company will indeed earn $1.7 billion in net profit for FY2021, we can derive EBITDA's value:

EBITDA projection 1Q 2021 2Q 2021 3Q 2021 4Q 2021 EBITDA 2423 1376 4119.34 Net income 1406 -760 1,068.00 NI of EBITDA, FY2021 21.65% EBITDA, FY21 7,918.34

Source: Author's calculations based on SA data

As you can see, the company is projected to make $7.9 billion for the entire 2021, which almost coincides with the guidance:

We currently anticipate generating 2021 DCF of $5.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 billion. KMI also now expects to end 2021 with a Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.0. Source: From KMI's "Results for Second Quarter Of 2021" / 2021 Outlook

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is actually supposed to be greater than just EBITDA, but I'm going to use a classical approach for calculating FCFFs further, so I'll stop with just EBITDA values.

Since 2 quarters have passed since the beginning of 2021, it'd be appropriate to use a little different discount period for our model (0.5 less). That is, we will take into account future cash flows, but starting from 3Q 2021 (until 2027).

Obviously, Kinder Morgan is operating in a deteriorating market, and the colossal revenue growth in FY2021 is more the exception than the new rule:

Source: Author's calculations based on SA data

I forecast negative revenue growth for the company despite new acquisitions and operational expansion. With this assumption, I will put into the model the fears (it should be said, not unfounded) that the commodity market cannot be so high for so long. But on the other hand, one should not forget that a drop in commodity prices is not expected soon. Therefore, the forecast decline in revenue will begin in 2024:

Source: Author's calculations and forecasts

Note: EBITDA projections are based on a relatively stable 5-y average EBITDA margin of 45.58%.

The ratio of free cash flows (FCFF) to EBITDA in the last 2 years has been generally stable (48.97% in FY2020 and 51.76% TTM). The average of the last 4 years equals 41.65%, so I'll use it as an assumption for my model. I know this is lower than in recent years, but this margin absorbs possible fluctuations.

Source: Author's calculations and forecasts

The results are fairly conservative. However, this is as it should be - we reduce the risks of overvaluation of the stock.

Here's how I calculated the WACC:

WACC = 5.35% Cost of debt 4.56% Cost of equity 6.80% Share of debt 45.24% Market cap, $B $40.28 share price $17.77 risk premium 0.25%

Source: Author's calculations based on KMI's financials

The values I have chosen for the discount rate will naturally have a significant impact on the outputs, so they should be tested for sensitivity at the end.

So, with the forecasts and assumptions outlined above, my model leads me to the following results:

Source: Author's calculations

So the stock was valued "fairly". But you need to understand that the whole model was based on the assumption of a sharply declining market - the forecast for revenue is descending for almost all 6.5 projected years. Therefore, I believe that the company is still undervalued: if we assume that revenue will grow 5% from 2022 to 2017, then with a WACC of even 7% KMI will have an upside potential of 25.6% (and with the current WACC - by whole 72.39%). Therefore, the outputs can definitely be considered bullish.

Relative valuation

Over the last half-year, KMI's EV/EBITDA (TTM) multiple has lost 7.89%, while its peers' ones grew 2.07% on average:

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

Yes, most of the company's market multiples are slightly higher than the industry's average values, but some growth indicators can justify them:

Source: Author's calculations based on SA data

KMI is trading at 7.16x Price-to-Cash-Flow (TTM) multiple, whereas its levered FCF margin is more than twice bigger than the peer group's average:

Source: Author's calculations based on SA data

Therefore, I think that KMI is quite an attractive investment at the moment, especially if we take into account the dividend yield, which has been growing with a CAGR of 6.27% since 2011.

Risks to keep in mind

Idiosyncratic risks. There are a lot of them. As The Value Portfolio noticed in his/her recent article on KMI: "the company operates large scale capital projects based on its attempt to forecast demand versus supply". So there's a risk that the management's forecasts turn out to be wrong and shareholders are likely to lose the tempting dividends. However, striving to reduce debt burden (targeting Net-Debt-to-Adjusted-EBITDA as one of the key business indicators) mitigates this risk.

There are a lot of them. As The Value Portfolio noticed in his/her recent article on KMI: "the company operates large scale capital projects based on its attempt to forecast demand versus supply". So there's a risk that the management's forecasts turn out to be wrong and shareholders are likely to lose the tempting dividends. However, striving to reduce debt burden (targeting Net-Debt-to-Adjusted-EBITDA as one of the key business indicators) mitigates this risk. The sensitivity of my model. Here is what the valuation of Kinder Morgan would look like under different assumptions of WACC and EV/EBITDA (TTM) multiple:

Source: Author's calculations

As can be seen, most of the values in the sensitivity table turned out to be negative. Therefore, there's a risk that my findings are too optimistic in nature.

Relative valuation is a subjective thing. As I said, many of KMI's market multiples are slightly above the industry average values. However, not all of the company's business metrics can justify them. For example, here's how revenue growth rates match with P/E ratios:

Source: Author's calculations

Takeaway

Despite the risks described above, I still believe that, in general, KMI is trading at fairly comfortable price levels. Yes, most of the multiples are overestimated, but investors are primarily interested in the company's ability to generate free cash flows, and Kinder Morgan has no problems with this.

Based on the constructed DCF model, I confirm the bullish recommendations of other Seeking Alpha authors. I also recommend buying KMI at current levels and sleeping well knowing that even with falling commodity prices, as my model has shown, the company's fair value is likely to remain above the current price.