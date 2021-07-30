Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Thesis Summary

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently reported its Q3 results, achieving both an earnings and revenue beat. The company has seen improved sales of iPhones, improved margins thanks to services and significant expansion abroad. In this article, I review 3 key takeaways from the Apple earnings call and answer the question; what's next for Apple?

iPhone stronger than ever

Apple Inc. delivered EPS of $1.30 and revenues of $81.4B for their third quarter of 2021. This surprised analysts and represents both an improvement in growth rates and margins. Let's begin by looking at the income statement to see what's going on:

Source: 10-Q

As we can see, product sales have increased by 37% in the last quarter, outperforming revenue growth from services, which grew 33%.

So what exactly is driving this acceleration in growth? For starters, Apple is benefitting from the release of the iPhone 12, which has generated significant demand especially thanks to the 5G upcycle, but there's is more to this story. Tim Cook points out in the earnings call that this has been the best Q3 in terms of upgrades.

A possible explanation for this could be the fact that last year, Apple released its cheapest iPhone to date, the iPhone SE, which tackles the lower-income end of the market. While some analysts and investors were worried that this could cannibalize Apple's other products, I think the SE has had an overall beneficial effect. This cheaper model is helping Apple increase its customer base, which on the whole is quite loyal. In other words, the SE helps get people through the door, and these customers are then quite likely to upgrade or switch to other models.

The other great success story here is the iMac and the iPad Pro, which also saw strong demand and are powered by Apple's in house produced M1 chips.

Moving on to Services, we saw a 33% increase in revenues and strength in the Ad and Apple Care. However, this can be attributed to the fact that COVID disrupted this line of business. Moving forward, the company expects Service growth to return to lower rates, which is not very encouraging.

China leads the Way

While we're on the topic of growth, another interesting takeaway from the latest results is the strong growth that we are seeing abroad, specifically in China:

Source: 10-Q

The highest growth region for Apple was Greater China, where revenues increased over 58% YoY. The Chinese consumer seems to have a particular appetite for the 12 Pro and the 12 Max, but Tim Cook describes the growth in China as "across the board", with record June numbers coming in for Wearables, Home and Accessories and also strong growth in Services.

Most encouraging though, was the fact that two-thirds of Mac and iPad customers were first-time buyers of that product. In the case of the Apple Watch, this number was 85%. Apple's products continue to gain popularity in the East, and this is also true for emerging nations. Mexico, Brazil, Chile and India are just a few of the countries where Apple posted record third-quarter results.

Having said this, it's also worth mentioning that growth in the United States also saw a significant acceleration, growing over 30% YoY. If we go back and look at the Q3 2019-2020 period, domestic growth was below 10%.

Margins, margins, margins

I think the most encouraging bit of news we have seen in the last quarter, is the increase in profitability. Apple's gross margin reached 43% for the quarter, up 80 basis points from last year. If we break it down though, we had a lower margin in products, 36%, down 10 basis points, and in Services, 69.8%, down 30 basis points. However, overall profitability was up, thanks to the larger weight of Services and cost-cutting initiatives. Operating income was 29.6% of revenues.

There are various reasons for the lower segment margins. The company cites disruptions in the supply chain and also "seasonal loss of leverage". If we dig deeper into the earnings call, we can also see that the company has experienced significant headwinds from freight costs. This has been a widespread phenomenon, with freight prices increasing considerably over the last year.

For the next quarter, the company is projecting a decline in margins, with a target of 41.5-42.5%. Part of this can be attributed to lower expected growth in the Service segment, as well as seasonality. Ultimately, gross margins will depend on the product and also service mix in the coming quarters, as well as exogenous factors out of Apple's control. However, Apple has shown an ability to keep a lid on costs when needed.

What's next for Apple? Opportunities and Challenges

That's the big question, and management doesn't seem keen to answer it. Q3 2021 has been a blowout quarter, but guidance, so far at least, has been sparse. The little guidance we have got from the earnings call is to expect lower growth in the service segment and overall lower gross margins. Not a lot for investors to get excited about, and something that some analysts have already noted.

While overall, I do feel Apple may see softer quarters ahead and "disappoint" investors, there are some things to get excited about.

For starters, I expect to continue to see strong growth in Apple's products for a few reasons. Firstly, the 5G upcycle is just getting started, and this will ensure continued strength in demand for the iPhone. According to Statista, 5G usage will reach 50% of US devices by 2025. On top of that, we should continue to see very strong growth in China and other emerging markets. We are seeing very strong demand and, most importantly, significant growth in the user base, which is very encouraging.

The bigger problem I see moving forward though is margins. The company is already guiding lower profitability, and this could be made even worse by external factors. Freight costs, which are mentioned in the earnings call, are forecast to keep increasing in the next year. On top of that, inflation and supply shortages could persist. However, the biggest issue here is that the company is projecting a slowdown in services, though I do see a couple of rays of hope for Apple in this department.

In the earnings call, we saw Cook show some excitement over Apple One. Apple One is a bundle of Apple's services, which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Cloud and some others. Apple has begun to promote this bundle in the last few months and the response seems to be encouraging. Going forward, we could see Apple One help boost Service revenues.

On another note, I would also expect margins within subscriptions to increase. Although there are no exact numbers, I gather from the earnings call that Apple's ad revenues are the fastest growing of the services, and this is one of the highest margin services.

To finish up, it is worth talking about Apple's challenges in China. The regulatory landscape in China has already affected many of the local companies, and this could easily spread to American companies that depend on the East for both production and consumption. I think this remains a significant risk that some investors underestimate. Companies like Apple or even Tesla Inc. (TSLA) are very dependent on China, and their business could easily be disrupted by the ongoing trade war.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I would say that, while Apple had an outstanding quarter, most of this was priced in, and we should expect softer numbers coming up. Although I retain a long-term bullish perspective on the company, now might be a good time to shed your position to add back later. My biggest concern moving forward is margins, which continue to get squeezed due to higher costs. The most important metric, moving forward, is growth in the Service segment. Ultimately, this is what will allow Apple to increase profitability, and it is where the company has the most room to innovate and surprise consumers and investors.