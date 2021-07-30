Prasit Rodphan/iStock via Getty Images

"The future is about probabilities and the current situation is about facts and interpretations."

- Bill Miller

Idea

The global pandemic drove seismic scale disruptions across a wide array of industry supply chains and despite some segments of the economy beginning some degree of normalization, many of the shockwaves and reverberations impacting numerous supply chains remain far from resolved. While anything is possible, I would tend to argue that supply chain logistics remain far from normal and will probably not return to 2019 levels of normal for quite some time to come...like potentially years. While that is not great from a consumer inflation standpoint, on the other side of the same coin are a number of companies and industries that are experiencing huge tailwinds as their transportation/logistics services remain critical in helping suppliers meet customer demand - and I tend to believe this will persist for the next several years. One company right in the epicenter of providing a highly needed service during this supply chain debacle is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) and as good as things are for the company, AAWW shares are about as cheap as they have been in the past 10 years.

Consensus View

Atlas Air reached a 10 year low around $20/share in the depths of the 2020 pandemic. Since hitting $20 per share, the stock more than tripled from the lows up to around $65/share before the end of 2020. The key driver for such a stark recovery, in my view at least, was that the market essentially caught on to what was happening in the global shipping market - which went from balanced market conditions to a massive shortage sending shipping rates through the moon. That can be seen quite clearly by looking at cost of shipping containers in the graph below:

As the shortage of containers and container vessels began to hamper shippers from getting the vital goods needed to where they were most needed, companies increasingly turned to air freight to solve their issues. This trend was also exacerbated by the lack of available airfreight options. As it turns out many several long haul international airlines were earning secondary income by renting out belly space for freight customers. But as international travel has been substantially curtailed due to the pandemic, customers have been forced to look elsewhere, Atlas Air Worldwide being a primary beneficiary. The Q2 Green Light Capital shareholder letter covers this aspect nicely.

So anyways fast forward to 2021 and the vaccine began rolling out in scale in the U.S. in January and in conjunction with the vaccine rollout many parts of the country undertook an attempt to return to normal business conditions. Restaurants began opening up, workers began returning to offices, and schools across many states attempted to return to some level of in person teaching in many states. As the economy was perceived to be normalizing, the market in my view began to consider AAWW to be at "peak" earnings with nowhere to go but down...and soon. I tend to believe this is a bit premature.

Variant Perception

From a domestic and international perspective, the pandemic ain't over. Not only is the pandemic not over, it has arguably resumed an unfavorable trend and personally while I hope it will top out and get back into a decline soon, I am concerned it's going to get worse over the next several months. It's no coincidence that as pandemic conditions persist across the U.S. and most of the world, current shipping market conditions remain imbalanced to say the least. Recall the first graph from up above, the cost to ship containers semi-stabilized in Q1 but since then, rates of long passed the Moon and made it all the way to Mars and it's not just containers...it's the cost to ship all dry-bulk goods.

While vaccination rates are generally rising here in the U.S., the new delta-variant, according to many of the headlines, is spreading rampantly in many areas of the country. In fact, in recent days medical authorities are recommending returning to safety measures such as wearing masks indoors even among vaccinated folks - all in an effort to curb the unfavorable trends that are re-emerging in several parts of the country. This is not meant to be sensationalized. I am merely pointing out that I expect headlines to get worse before better and in the process provide a gut check to those with hopes for a resumption of international travel (in scale). Additionally, as pandemic conditions heat up, I fully expect additional delays to the normalization of supply chains shipping logistics and thus super high shipping costs will probably persist as well. Based on the above, I believe Atlas Air will likely continue playing an outsized role shipping goods across the world in the meantime...but no one has told Mr. Market this just yet.

After reaching a peak around $75 per share in the first half of 2021, AAWW stock has fallen back down to the $65/$67 level. In recent weeks, I believe AAWW got caught up in indiscriminate selling which I believe stems from the overarching concern that cyclical cash intensive industries will be negatively impacted in the event the delta-variant wave of Covid gets out of hand... but this line of thinking incorrectly neglects to consider the role that AAWW plays across the supply chain of many critical industries.

At a 7x EV/EBIT multiple, AAWW is trading near the cheapest levels it has traded at in the past 10 years. This level in my opinion implies market expectations of a significant decline in earnings in the near term. In my view you would have to believe that we are past the pandemic and supply chain disruptions are normalizing in the near term, particularly in waterborne shipping... and I just don't buy that.

Catalyst

A common underlying theme in several of my last SA Articles has been that the market, in my view, is discounting a return to normalized business conditions far sooner than I believe will materialize. I am betting that air freight will remain a strong business so long as international travel remains tepid and global shipping logistics remain out of whack and I don't believe these issues will be fully resolved in the near term. Thus I believe time will be the primary catalyst. In due time, I believe Atlas Air's business will generate outsized levels of cash and so long as management doesn't burn it on pet projects and silly ideas premised on unusual times continuing in perpetuity, shareholders will likely be rewarded via special dividends, share buybacks, and debt reductions - in the months/years ahead - all things that should monetize value for equity holders.

Do you disagree? Tell me below. Thanks for reading.