Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is seeing surging demand for its market-leading Invisalign system of teeth aligners as an alternative to traditional orthodontic braces. The company just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by record sales and earnings also benefiting from momentum in its iTero oral imaging hardware and specialty software for dentistry. Indeed, the stock surged by over 10% to a new all-time high on the report with management revising higher full-year guidance. While ALGN has already been a big winner this year and commands a lofty valuation, we are bullish on the stock which deserves a growth premium given the long runway of growth opportunities and overall solid fundamentals. Accelerating momentum in international markets along firming margins can drive more upside in the stock.

ALGN Earnings Recap

This was an otherwise blowout quarter for Align Tech with EPS of $2.51, beating expectations by $0.33 and reversing a loss of -$0.52 in Q2 last year which faced some pandemic-related disruptions. Revenue of $1.0 billion climbed 187% year-over-year and also 13% higher on a sequential basis versus Q1. Revenue was also 66% higher from Q2 2019 as a pre-pandemic reference.

Among financial metrics, the gross margin at 75% was slightly lower than the 75.7% in Q1 based on some average selling price variability and higher freight costs. Nevertheless, the trend has been positive considering the gross margin is up from 71% in 2020. Favorably, Align Tech has kept costs in check with the rise of total operating expenses at 65% y/y below the top-line revenue growth, helping to drive profitability. Even as the company continues to invest in R&D and spend on marketing, the operating margin at 26.6% rose 140 basis points from 25.2% in Q1.

Within the sales figures, the core Clear Aligner product reached $841 million in revenue up 11.6% q/q with a similar 12% q/q increase in case shipments to 665.6k. The company also notes that it shipped to 83.5k Invisalign doctors, up from 78.6k in Q1. This is important as it suggests a new "cohort" of prescribing practitioners that will effectively distribute more products going forward as a growth tailwind. It's worth mentioning that the share of cases shipped to international markets is leading growth and represents over 51% of the total business. The company is also seeing momentum from teen usage as a growth category.

A key theme here is the momentum from the Imaging Systems and software services. These are the combination of hardware equipment sold to dental offices for intraoral scanners and computer-aided design to support the customization of the aligners. Sales of Systems and Services reached $170 million, up 200% y/y and 20% from Q1. The segment helps to diversify Align Tech's operation now representing 17% of total revenues, up from 15% in the period last year.

Align Technology recently introduced its next-generation "iTero Element 5D" system with more advanced features and auto functionality. The system allows for the customization of aligners digitally compared to the alternative method based on a mold taken by dentists and orthodontists which are incentivized to order the equipment. There is an expectation tens of thousands of more scanners to be deployed over time.

Finally, the company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents against zero long-term financial debt. We view the balance sheet as a strong point in the company's investment profile. Free cash flow in Q2 reached $193.3 million which is supporting the company's $1 billion stock buyback program announced in May. The latest update is that there is $900 million remaining under the authorization.

Management Outlook and Market Expectations

Management is projecting an optimistic tone noting the quarters' strong performance and expectation of continued momentum. One of the strategies for the company is to continue expanding its digital platform as representing the future of dentistry and orthodontics. From the conference call:

Our performance over the last year confirms the incredible size of our target market and demonstrates that our strategy and investments in recent years have helped further solidify our competitive position. We have numerous growth drivers in a vastly underpenetrated market.

Management is guiding for full-year revenue between $3.85 and $3.95 billion, revised higher from the target $3.8 midpoint target issued during the Q1 results. The company also expects to repurchase an additional $75 million in shares during the current Q3 within its stock repurchase agreement.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast for 2021 revenue at $3.9 billion, up 59% y/y is in line with the company guidance. The market expects EPS to reach $10.94, representing a 108% increase over 2020. Looking ahead, the estimates are for growth to average around 19% for 2022 and 2023 and earnings to climb by a similar amount each year to EPS of $15.88 by 2023.

ALGN Stock Price Forecast

There's a lot to like about Align Tech and the latest results speak for themselves. The bullish case for the stock is that the growth trends are still in the early stages as the brand exposure and availability expand internationally. In this regard, the company has found success with its consumer marketing by leveraging social media platforms including Facebook Inc (FB), Instagram, Snap Inc (SNAP), among other leading platforms.

Every year there is a new group of teenagers that become potential Invisalign users representing an organic growth tailwind for future sales. Currently, case volumes shipped for teens worldwide only represent one-third of the business while the potential is that it surpasses the adult users as the largest segment. There is a scenario for the company that Invisalign could become the standard for orthodontic treatment while traditional fixed braces are seen as simply the legacy solution.

In terms of the addressable market, Align Tech explains that 15 million people in major developed countries elect treatment by orthodontists worldwide, and upwards of 13.5 million could be candidates for the Invisalign system. Furthermore, there are 500 million people globally with malocclusion, which is simply imperfect teeth alignment that also represents potential customers. In other words, compared to the 307k cases shipped over the past year, the company has only scratched the surface of potential use cases.

While there are alternatives in the market, we believe Align Tech has established a clear leadership with a reputation of quality and cutting-edge technology that represents a competitive advantage. This supports a measure of pricing power that can limit the variability in sales. SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC) is one such competitor that has faced poor recent sales trends. SmileDirect aligners are more targeted at simple and cosmetic alignment while Invisalign is a more comprehensive solution suitable for complex orthodontic cases. The setup here is that Invisalign gains as it becomes the standard.

In terms of valuation, ALGN is currently trading at a forward P/E of nearly 57x which is above the upper range of its historical average for the metric. That said, the multiple narrows down to 40x by 2023 based on the current consensus earnings forecast. We believe this growth premium is justified based on not only the current growth trends and rising profitability but also the visibility of forward sales. The data on new doctors recommending and selling Invisalign for the first time each quarter will likely ramp up the number of customers over time as a runway for revenues and earnings. The related services and impact of marketing activities can work to capture a larger piece of the addressable market. The broader brand momentum including the connection with teens and children remains an underpenetrated segment for the company in various markets.

Is ALGN A Buy?

We rate shares of ALGN as a buy with a price target of $800 for the year ahead representing a forward P/E of 60x on the current consensus 2022 EPS. We believe there is room for earnings over the next few quarters to surprise to the upside which can drive shares higher. Tactically, considering the recent surge, we would look to add on any weakness under $650 and expect some volatility based on technical profit-taking.

One dynamic we are considering as part of the bullish case is that as the pandemic ends, more people will be seeking to catch up on missed dental services proving a good opportunity to be sold on Invisalign. In our opinion, Align Tech is one of the best growth stories in the market and will continue to command a premium valuation.

In terms of risks, it will be important for management to continue executing the international expansion strategy. Weaker than expected results would likely pressure the stock and force a reassessment of the long-term outlook. Monitoring points going forward include the trends in financial margin and we want to see the average selling price for the aligners to remain elevated.