Investment thesis and background

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) attempts to combine the best of three worlds for income investors - high dividend, low volatility, and capital appreciation. Furthermore, the income is distributed on a monthly basis. The goal is very appealing, especially with the currently elevated overall market valuation and looming spike in inflation.

My last article took a closer look at it in terms of dividend, dividend growth, and volatility with all the historical available, about 1 year of historical data. However, the fund is only launched in 2020, and there is not too much data available since its inception. With the limited historical data available, the results suggest the fund has been delivering handsome total return, high income, but not low volatility.

To gain a more comprehensive understanding of its risks, this article assesses the fund, especially its risk aspects, by extrapolation using the data from a similar fund with longer period of data.

Basis information and recap

Most of the detailed information has been covered in my earlier article and won't be the focus today. Here we will just briefly recap the most relevant information for readers new to the fund to facilitate the more in-depth discussions later.

The fund is based on a proprietary indexing method designed to identify stocks with attractive risk/return characteristics. The fund includes both derivatives (e.g., selling options) and U.S. large cap stocks as seen in the chart below. And the goal of this indexing method is to provide high dividend income on a monthly basis, low volatility, and capital appreciation. Or more specifically, as summarized in the fund description, the fund:

Constructs a diversified, low volatility equity portfolio through a proprietary research process designed to identify over- and undervalued stocks with attractive risk/return characteristics

Seeks to deliver a significant portion of the returns associated with the S&P 500 Index with less volatility, in addition to monthly income

JPMorgan fund description

The next chart provides a recap of the fund's performance, compared to the overall market (represented by SPY) since its inception. As can be seen, unadjusted for inflation, JEPI returned more than 11.74% CAGR since its inception, quite impressive. Though the SPY fund returned more than 15.3% CAGR. But in any case, under this metric of total return, I would say that the JEPI fund has accomplished its goal of delivering a significant portion of the returns associated with the S&P 500 Index.

Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Income and how does JEPI generate it?

The next chart focuses on its dividend - the name of its game (or half of its game). As shown, JEPI indeed delivered much higher dividend income than the overall market. The dividend yield currently is near 8%, compared to less than 1.4% for the overall market. And the dividend income per $10k of capital is about $294 so far in 2021, compared to $71 from SPY.

Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

So how did/does JEPI generated more than 4x than the overall stock market? The trick is in the derivatives that fund holds as shown above. The fund generates a higher level of income essentially by "selling calls". For readers who are not familiar with selling calls, it is essentially selling an insurance. The seller (the JEPI fund in this case) receives a premium upfront. It is a strategy that receives a given amount of upfront gain - the key words here are "fixed amount" and "upfront". The gain would not change no matter how the price of the underlying changes - and we will see its implication later. The gain was materialized upfront - meaning the fund gets to keep the gain no matter how the price of the underlying changes, and that is how/why the fund can keep paying high income distributions consistently.

The amount of the premium obviously depends on "how much" insurance we sell - and this is where the first 5 holdings tell us. As seen, they add up to be about 15% of the total fund asset. However, there is no free lunch in investing. This 15% used to sell calls, while providing higher yield, has a limited upside. For this portion of the asset, it does not matter how much the market goes up, the return on is only the premium collected on the calls sold.

How about risks?

For the reasons just mentioned above, the fund might have a performance risk. Because a portion of the fund has a capped upside. No matter how much the market goes up, the return on this portion is only the premium collected on the calls sold. Therefore, the total return of the fund might lag that of the underlying. This is what has happened as shown in the chart above comparing total returns against SPY.

As also can be seen from the chart, JEPI doesn't really deliver the low volatility it attempts to deliver. The fund actually suffered higher volatility than the overall market. As can be seen, it has experienced a higher standard deviation and a worse drawdown compared to the overall market. Though note that the above observation is based on the limited historical data available. But again, since the fund is only launched in 2020, and the results here are only based on very limited data. We will attempt for a more comprehensive assess by extrapolation in the next section.

Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Assessment by extrapolation

To overcome the restriction of the data available on JEPI and to gain a more comprehensive understanding of its risks, here I assess the fund by extrapolation using the data from a similar fund with longer period of data. The fund that I choose is the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD). The XYLF fund follows a similar strategy as the JEPI fund. It also owns derivatives in addition to the underlying to generated extra income. And the derivatives are mainly covered call or buy-write derivative. As can be seen from the following chart, these two funds have a high correlation (0.88) on monthly basis, a confirmation of their similar underlying strategy and also similar volatility risks.

Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Now, with the above confirmation of their similar underlying strategy and also similar volatility risks, we can examine the performance and risks of the XYLD fund and use it to infer those of the JEPI fund. As seen in the chart below, XYLD has a longer history and more data for assessment. The fund is lunched in 2014 and we can assess its performance and risks through a longer period, with more market fluctuations. As seen, the overall return of XYLD is respectable, 5+% CAGR since 2014. But when compared to the underlying index, it is lagging by quite a bit almost by 7%. The fundamental reasons as aforementioned involved the capped upside when the fund sells calls.

The chart also shows that the XYLD fund suffered more volatility risk. As seen, the fund actually suffered somewhat large volatility than the underlying in terms of the worst year performance and max drawdown.

Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Possible strategies to hedge some of the risks

Based on the above assessment, we can expect the JEPI fund are subject to the same type and degree of risks in the long term. More specifically:

An underperformance risk in terms of total return. The total return is expected to lag the overall market in the long term due to the fundamental capped upside on portions of the fund.

Volatility risk. The fund is expected to suffer the same degree of even large volatility risk than the underlying in terms of the worst year performance and max drawdown.

With the above understanding of the risks, what are the possible strategies that could help to tame some of the risks? First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy and my stock selecting methodology. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio's All Weather Portfolio. And the central idea in my asset allocation is diversification. And my strategies are all alone the lines of diversification and risk-parity. There are not many truly diversified investments (i.e. uncorrelated investments) available to most investors. And as seen from the chart above, XYLD shows a low degree or even negative correlation to Treasury bond and gold. Again, since XYLD and JEPI follow the same underlying method and are close correlated themselves, I expect that JEPI to show a low degree or even negative correlation to Treasury bond and gold too in the long term.