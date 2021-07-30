Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A few months ago, we introduced Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) as an alternative investment opportunity in the booming industrial shipping market. We discussed why the stock offered the potential for fantastic returns ahead with a much higher margin of safety against the actual shipping companies, which tend to be more cyclical over extended periods.

Since then, the containerships market has continued its explosive performance backed by very strong market fundamentals. For context, yesterday, Costamare (CMRE) reported its Q2, posting revenue growth of nearly 50%, with charter rates growing ever higher.

Source: Costamare's Q2 presentation

With containership operators seeing unparalleled levels of demand and booking multi-year charters at sky-high rates, Triton, the leader in container leasing, is also seeing its best days. However, despite the company's record financial performance and fantastic characteristics, as seen in its most recent results, shares remain incredibly undervalued.

In this article, we are summing up why we believe Triton is a dividend investor's fantasy while also offering substantial upside in the following 4 points:

1) Extended cash flow visibility

Triton is currently enjoying very favorable market conditions. Strong trade volumes continue following increased consumption of goods (e.g., record e-commerce volumes), which, combined with the ongoing logistical disruptions, are driving outstanding container demand. As a result, there is a shortage of containers globally, pushing prices for new and used containers at record levels. Container utilization and leasing rates are hence also peaking.

Quarter-over-quarter, utilization increased from 99.3% at the end of the previous quarter to 99.5% as of June 30th, while as of July 27th, utilization had climbed even higher at 99.6%. As you can see on the right chart, pickup volumes have not just been great over the past year following the surge in trade volumes, but also, there are essentially no drop-offs.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Amid record booking activity, the depot inventory has all been leased out. Simultaneously, the company has been taking advantage of the current environment to max out the duration of its leasing contracts, securing long-term cash flows at sky-high rates. The leases negotiated during 2021 have an average duration of 13 years, while those negotiated during Q2 went further to 14 years.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Consequently, the average remaining lease duration on Triton's total portfolio has expanded significantly. From under 50 months in the comparable period last year, management estimates it to increase to nearly 60 months by the end of this year. In other words, Triton is set to enjoy secured, uninterrupted revenues for at least 5 full years ahead, with the possibility for this figure to increase substantially as the company incrementally leases any upcoming expirations for 10+ years in the current environment.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Impressively, today around half of Triton's leases are as long as the lifecycle of its containers, which means that management won't have to deal with these assets for years to come. So instead of consuming time and energy towards finding potential lessees, which would be the case in a weak trading environment, management can now focus on growing its assets, hitting the iron while it's hot.

2) Top and bottom-line growth prospects

During Q2, the company achieved record revenues of $369M, 15.1% higher YoY, and adjusted EPS of $2.14, also an all-time high. As a result of the company's leasings revenues being recurring, and as mentioned above, secured for years to come, the latest quarterly EPS indicates the ongoing run rate, which, as analysts expect, should exceed $8.40 on an annualized basis. Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

Moving forward, EPS is set to increase powered by Triton's asset base growth and growing margins. The company's existing orders are estimated to translate to over 25% asset expansion for Triton in 2021. This is a massive asset base increase, and considering that Triton is already the industry leader, its position is set to be further bolstered.

The company has been issuing debt to fund its container acquisitions. However, due to its robust cash flow visibility, as discussed earlier, lenders are willing to lend to Triton at gradually declining rates. Triton's effective interest rate currently stands at 3.2%, which is 10bps lower quarter-over-quarter and 75bps lower year-over-year, signaling a consistent trend of declining financial costs.

Hence, apart from the asset base growth, which should result in leasing revenue growth in the medium term, net income margins should keep expanding, leading to a swifter pace in profitability growth. This is already evident by the company's adjusted net income margins. Last quarter, they stood at 37%, while in Q2 this figure had climbed to 38.9%.

3) A solid dividend yield with robust dividend growth

As we have repeatedly mentioned in various articles, in the current environment of ultra-low yields it's quite hard for investors to secure substantial yields, and in the cases where yields are high enough, they are either not very safe or lack enough room for growth.

Triton currently yields 4.6%, which in itself is a significant yield in the current market environment. However, what's more interesting, is the DPS growth potential. The company's latest DPS increase was by 9.6%. However, now that EPS is expected is to be more than double that of last year, we expect dividend growth to accelerate.

Source: Company filings, Author

Whether DPS growth accelerates, however, or it stays in the high-single to low-double digits, the fact that it's combined with an above-average yield and a fantastic payout ratio of just over 25% constitutes a quality combo. Remember that the $8.45+ EPS run rate is not temporary and is set to remain and grow backed by Triton's bookings and asset base growth.

4) The stock's ludicrous valuation

That brings us to the stock's valuation, which characterizing it as ludicrous is not even an exaggeration. As you can see, despite record EPS expectations moving forward, Triton's valuation multiple has failed to reflect the current and upcoming record bottom-line levels. Trading at just 5.8 times its forward net income, Triton is severely undervalued and is priced as if its cash flows and profitability are wildly volatile, which as we know is hardly the case.

So where is such a multiple attributed? Nobody can answer this with certainty. However, we can identify two potential reasons:

Due to the company's association with containerships, which operate in a very cyclical industry and can experience cash flow fluctuations over the years, Triton is seen as another company in the industry. On the one hand, Triton does have significant exposure to the macro factors that determine the demand for containers. On the other hand, the company has historically delivered solid results even during the industry's worse times due to its contractually secured revenues. Further, the current long-term contractual profile is the best one could hope for, so it makes even less sense to keep pricing Triton the way the market does now. Another potential contributor to the ultra-low multiple is that since the company is based in Bermuda, it is absent from the regular market ETFs, which usually hold only U.S. equities (e.g., Chinese equities like Alibaba (BABA) being absent from the S&P/Nasdaq-related ETFs.) Hence, institutional investors may be less interested in Triton, which in turn lacks enough investor demand to push the stock higher.

Regardless, this is irrelevant to the company's underlying financials, which have been booming, and at some point will have to eventually be reflected on the stock's valuation multiple.

With the company's financials steadily growing but the stock lagging, Triton is currently trading with 35% upside against analysts' price targets.

However, we believe that Triton's fair forward P/E (while still being conservative) would be at least around 9.5, suggesting a stock price of ~$80 or 55% higher than the current price of $51.6. Hence, besides the juicy dividend and its growth prospects, we can see Triton delivering fantastic capital gain returns.

Conclusion

All in all, we believe that Triton is truly a dividend investor's fantasy since it combines an array of high-quality characteristics we can hardly find bundled in other equities. Summed up, these include: