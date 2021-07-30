Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Shell's (RDS.A), (RDS.B) internally and externally imposed green shift is not resonating with investors. Its strong points, such as its dominant LNG position in the global market, as well as its well-positioned petrochemicals segment, do not seem to provide enough of an incentive for longer-term investors to stay in, given the expected transformation of Shell into a green company this decade. Because of this lack of confidence in Shell's new path its stock lags the gains we have seen in oil prices, as well as the gains seen by other peers. Shell stock is currently the largest holding in my portfolio, and I intend to use stock bumps such as after decent quarterly reports, bolstered by firming oil & gas prices to start cutting my exposure to this company as a long-term strategy.

Shell stock is badly underperforming this year compared with WTI oil price as well as industry peers, but that is set to change with every positive quarterly report.

Data sources: Shell, Chevron, Lukoil, Suncor, WTI.

As we can see Shell has had a hard time keeping up with its peers when it comes to stock price performance this year, with this week being an exception. Chevron (CVX), which is also faced with internal as well as some external pressures to become more of a green company is likewise lagging in terms of its stock performance, although not by as much as Shell. Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), as well as Suncor (SU), are doing better, in part because they are free from similar pressures, but they are still lagging the gain we have seen in oil prices so far this year. There are many reasons why oil majors are generally lagging the gains we have seen in oil prices this year, and there are also many factors that contributed to some companies performing better than others. It is getting harder to argue that environmental policies that certain companies are adopting for this decade are not having an effect on investor sentiment, especially people who invest for the longer term, given that there does seem to be a certain amount of correlation developing.

Having said that, the next few quarterly reports may provide a boost to Shell's stock, with much-improved returns providing investors with the argument that it makes sense to buy this under-performing stock, thus turning it into an over-performing stock relative to its peers in the next few quarters. The stock performance we are seeing this week as the Q2 numbers are being digested by the market and also in the run-up to the release of the results will probably be repeated numerous times in the coming months. This overperformance may last all the way until the greening of the company will start to weigh on its results, or at least until the Hague ruling will become final.

As for the results themselves, some of the notable highlights include an increase in adjusted earnings to $5.5 billion from $3.2 billion compared with the previous quarter. Net debt has seen a very significant decline from $77.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020, to just $65.7 billion in the latest quarter. This is important because it is important for Shell to reduce its debt load significantly in preparation for their green transition. If that transition is to have any chance of being a success, Shell needs to enter the transition in tip-top financial health.

On the negative side, we are seeing a decline in both liquids and natural gas production, which is in many ways a reflection of the fact that Shell failed to maintain its reserves in the past decade or so. It currently only has about eight years' worth of reserves left at current production rates. Liquids production is down by 1.5% compared with the previous quarter, while natural gas production is down a steep 20%. A more indicative number is its forecast for Q3 combined, which is forecast to be between 2.1 and 2.25 mb/d equivalent, compared with Q1 production of 2.46 mb/d. We are seeing a steep decline in Shell's oil & gas production, and the green transition means that there will be no end to it, given that its upstream CAPEX will inevitably be limited.

Shell's appeal of the Hague ruling is unlikely to change things much

As many Shell investors may already be aware, a recent Hague court ruling obliges Shell to cut emissions by 45%, by 2030. Shell is officially challenging the ruling and it remains to be seen whether it will be victorious or whether it will be stuck with a legally binding duty to comply with a ruinous court decision. It can also be argued that it is still unclear whether the ruling can be considered to be binding only for Shell's operations in The Netherlands, or whether it applies to its worldwide operations. The latter would be obviously far more ruinous.

Even in a best-case scenario, however, where the Hague decision will be successfully overturned Shell still has a serious green problem, both internally as well as externally. Internally, Shell already pledged to cut emissions by 20% by 2030. Furthermore, the recent EU climate plan is set to saddle European energy producers like Shell with further taxes, restrictions, as well as expensive rules and regulations, which are likely to heavily impact Shell's European operations.

It is unclear whether there is any hope for Shell's green initiatives to make up for lost revenues from its upstream and downstream oil & gas operations, which will be severely neglected in terms of investment, to the benefit of investing in making its current operations greener, as well as investing in green initiatives such as wind & solar, as well as EV charging stations. On one hand, there are EU subsidies that Shell will surely take advantage of, which will make its green transition financially less painful. On the other hand, its oil & gas sector is set to shrink, especially the upstream portion of it, right into a decade where I expect the sector to be very lucrative. I personally doubt that Shell will bring in as much revenue and profit from every dollar invested in wind & solar electricity production as it will from a dollar invested in producing oil & gas. I am sure that many long-term investors are seeing the same thing, which is why we are seeing upward resistance to its stock price. Long-term investors are using any moves up to wind down their positions.

Selling opportunities ahead

While the longer-term outlook for Shell looks less than appealing, given the green factor that is affecting the company internally as well as externally, I do think it is somewhat premature to rush for the exits, because I do believe that there will be far more advantageous exit points ahead in the next few years. First and foremost, oil & gas prices are likely to continue edging up in the next few years, even if at times there will be some volatile downturns, mostly driven by demand concerns.

LNG is perhaps the most crucial trade that will affect Shell's bottom line in the next few quarters and at the moment things are looking good.

Source: Reuters.

As we know, Shell is a dominant player in the global LNG market and by its own reckoning demand is set to grow strongly in the next 20 years.

Source: Shell.

It will be very unfortunate if Shell will lose the ability to remain one of the most important players in the LNG market for the longer term, in large part because it will be unable to keep pace with emerging competitors like Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), which does not have similar environmental concerns plaguing its activities, while it operates from an enviable natural gas reserve base. Shell on the other hand may be short on cash available for the maintenance of its existing LNG capital, and investment in LNG capital expansion needed to maintain its leading position in the longer term might be out of reach.

In the shorter term, however, its LNG business is likely to contribute significantly to Shell's quarterly profits and that performance will not be ignored by the market. This will be the case especially with investors who are looking for a shorter duration bounce with less regard for the longer-term implications of Shell's voluntary as well as involuntary green transformation in terms of its profitability and overall long-term viability as a business. There will also be investors who will see a longer-term opportunity to bet on an oil company going green as a viable investment angle, with a shorter-term upside due to Shell's performance fueled by fossil fuels being a plus.

The combination of decent quarterly returns, as well as firming oil & gas prices that will provide a boost to the entire sector will provide investors with plenty of opportunities to unload Shell stock if that is how they feel about the long-term prospects of the company. The frustration of underperformance of Shell stock so far this year, coupled with the dividend cut that happened a while ago, was a real blow to investors who held on to Shell stock for the long haul because they wanted to collect what used to be a very generous dividend caused many investors to bail out at less-advantageous exit points. Q2 results, combined with the announcement of Shell's continued commitment to raising its dividend by 4% per year point to a path where investors who are looking to get out of their long positions do have far greater opportunities to do so going forward, which is why for now I continue to hold.