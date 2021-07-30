ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

U.K. solid state battery developer Ilika (OTCPK:ILIKF) is moving strongly on plans to scale up commercial production of its promising product line. Despite that, I continue to see its share price as speculative given its history of share dilution and as yet unproven ability to differentiate itself in a commercial landscape.

Revenue Has Fallen but Should Start to Rise Again

In its full year results, the company reported turnover of £2.3m, a 21% fall. But of that the majority is grants from the U.K. government. Revenues amounted only to £0.23m, a fall of 37%.

The company provided this perspective on its revenues:

The Group's revenue model involves three phases: a) commercially-funded and grant-funded development of small quantities of cells for customer evaluation on Company-operated pilot lines; b) technology transfer to mid-scale manufacturing facilities to support initial commercialization; and c) licensing the technology, potentially into a joint venture ('JV'), for large volume production.

The company said that while Goliath is in the first phase, Stereax is currently transitioning from the first to second phase and commercial sales are expected to start in 2022.

So while 2021 revenue may be flat or simply recover the ground lost last year, the following year, we ought to see revenue starting to move up. Given the dramatic upscaling of Stereax manufacturing capacity that the new Stereax line represents, that could be significant. So 2022 may be the first year we start to see substantial commercial revenues from Ilika.

Liquidity is Adequate but at the Continued Risk of Dilution

In its full year results this month, the company announced a cash balance of £9.8m, versus £14.8m the prior year. It announced a placing and retail offer which raised gross proceeds of £18.0m.

The issue price (140p per share) was at a discount of approximately 30% to the mid-market closing price before the offer. That is a heavy discount. In my SA piece last year Ilika Plc: Some Points To Consider In Valuing Its Shares I pointed out that the company has a long history of funding coming at the cost of dilution. The company now has 156.8m shares in circulation, roughly four times the number it had a decade ago even after a sizeable dilution in 2011.

Following the most recent dilution, the share price dived closer to the issue price, from 200p on 8 July to 149p on 12 July. It has moved around since and now sits at 147p. Clearly the dilution at a heavy discount impacted the share price. Given the company's history of dilution, this should not come as a surprise and I expect it could happen again in the future, albeit the most recent cash raise should bide Ilika over for a while. Cash outflow last year was £5.0m, less than a third of the recent fundraise.

The Bull Case for Ilika

A recurrent comment on my previous coverage of Ilika has been whether I understand its technology. I do not have a detailed understanding of it.

The bull case for Ilika broadly posits that there will be a huge demand for solid state batteries, and at least some of the current leading players stand to benefit from that. Those names include Ilika, Quantumscape, Murata Manufacturing, Panasonic, Hitachi Zosen, Ionic Materials, Sila Nanotechnologies, Sion Power and Solid Power. There are more. So while the field may not be full, it is far from empty. Some of the competitors are large, well-capitalized companies with deep commercial experience. That isn't necessarily bad for Ilika - if its technology helps it perform well - it could become a takeover target, for example, but it does suggest that the competitive landscape is tough and speed matters.

So the quality of Ilika's technology and any commercial advantage it may provide matters (unless one foresees such demand for solid state batteries that it will raise all boats, which I doubt as large players could ramp up production fairly easily in future if so desired).

Key benefits of Ilika's Stereax batteries as I understand it are lower manufacturing costs compared to existing technology, long life cycle and improved resilience. Their small size makes them suitable for applications such as medical devices and connected devices, at a time when much solid state development (including the company's Goliath program) is focused on larger batteries suitable for, for example, electric vehicles.

As explained in the Q4 earnings call, Ilika makes its own wafers, gets a third party to thin and dice them, then constructs them into cells it sells. A question on that call asked particularly in relation to key competitors such as Solid Power what Ilika's competitive advantage is. The CEO responded thus:

We use an oxide-based solid state electrolyte and we use silicon as the anode. The chemistry of some of our competitors' technologies is not fully disclosed. So, the QuantumScape solid state electrolyte is not generally known. However, they do use an anode-less design, which involves the plating of lithium metal on the surface of the negative current electrode during charging. Solar Power are understood to be using a sulfide based electrolyte. They were originally using a lithium anode. But they recently announced that they intend to switch to Silicon [indiscernible]. I'd say that our competitive advantage stems from our knowledge of successfully making miniature Stereax batteries. And that leads to an understanding of how to deploy a silicon anode, as well as managing interface resistances, how to design composite structures and scale up the manufacturing processes.

I don't see scaling up manufacturing as an ownable competitive advantage and I think some competitors would also claim to know how to design composite structures. So, arguably, the Ilika competitive advantage is in deploying silicon anodes and managing interface resistances. Is this sustainably ownable? I don't know (comments welcome). They're not the only company that knows how to deploy silicon anodes, though. I do see a significant potential market size for small batteries and Ilika is among the frontrunners in that field for now, although I do not see any reason competitors couldn't develop solid state batteries for similar applications.

In the call, a question about profitability was met with the answer that cash flow breakeven and profitability (for Stereax at least) ought to come from round about the first quarter of 2023 onwards. That doesn't necessarily mean that the company will be profitable at the same time though, if for example Goliath remains at the development phase.

Valuation Continues to be Optimistic in My View

I think the valuation continues to be overdone, even after its fall concurrent with the latest dilution.

There is a bull case for Ilika and I think it has been bolstered by the fact that the company is concretely moving towards commercialization, will perhaps boost revenues significantly and perhaps even more into profitability on its core product the year after next.

For now, however, I remain bearish. Despite having a market cap of £200m, the company has a miniscule and declining commercial revenue for now. While the outlook genuinely looks positive (although supporters have been saying that about Ilika for over a decade), a lot needs to go right for Ilika to grow into that valuation. Meanwhile, further dilution remains a proven risk if the company doesn't get to positive cashflow fast enough. Despite the fall, Ilika is well over four times where it stood going into last year before its share price started to skyrocket. For now I continue to see it as overvalued in the absence of a stronger commercial pipeline and clear business moat. Both of those could have emerged by the second half of next year, but for now in their absence I don't think the company merits a £200m market cap.