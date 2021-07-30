maselkoo99/iStock via Getty Images

Mention S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to the average investor, and you will be rewarded with the sort of blank look associated with minutiae.

Unlike the FAANGs or Robinhood stocks, it will be a rare moment when SPGI is highlighted on Mad Money or discussed on CNBC’s Fast Money.

Nonetheless, SPGI hasn’t provided a negative return in thirteen years. Ten years ago, the stock traded for about $40 a share. Today, the shares hit $424 and change. That equals an annual return of around 25%.

S&P Global is a financial-services company associated with the S&P 500 market index. Count me as one who was unaware the firm provides the debt ratings, along with Moody’s (MCO) and Fitch, that I use when evaluating the creditworthiness of a prospective investment.

In part, this provides SPGI with what is arguably as wide and durable a moat as one can find.

Now include the fact that a proposed acquisition could lead to a boost in revenue.

A Review Of Recent Results

SPGI provided Q2 results, beating analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

Revenues of $2.11 billion, up 8.8% over the comparable quarter, beat the consensus by 5.5%. Adjusted EPS of $3.62 increased 6.5% year-over-year (YoY), beating consensus estimates by better than 10%.

Every segment showed growth in this quarter.

The Ratings segment, which provides about half of the company’s operating profit, reported $1.07 billion in revenue, a 7% increase YoY.

Market Intelligence revenues of $555 million were up 8% YoY.

The Platts segment increased revenues by 9% to $236 million, while the S&P Dow Jones Indices segment grew revenue by 16% to $278 million.

Understanding S&P Global

Led by its credit rating business, SPGI has four segments. The Ratings segment generates nearly half of the company's revenue, it also boasts as wide and durable a moat as I've found in any business.

The Ratings segment, along with the similar businesses of Fitch and Moody's, provide the universally accepted ratings investors use to evaluate the creditworthiness of potential investments.

SPGI and Moody’s each command 40% of the market share while Fitch has 15% of the market. Bond issuers value ratings from the three companies due to their wide acceptance. Global investors depend on the companies’ services for a reliable and comparable rating system for potential investments.

The reliability of the three credit rating agencies is widely acknowledged and often used by analysts as a means to evaluate the risk inherent in a given investment.

Combining these two needs creates a network effect.

SPGI highlights the accuracy of its credit ratings in the company presentations.

Source: Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

A reasonable argument can be made that marketing bonds to a broad range of investors is quite difficult without a rating from a recognized agency.

One hurdle for potential competitors is that a firm must have a lengthy track record of ratings in order to provide known reliable results. A second obstacle is that a new rating agency would need to establish a relationship with the plethora of entities that issue debt. Simply put, why would you opt for an unknown quantity when SPGI, Moody’s, and Fitch provide well-known, reliable and widely accepted services?

According to Morningstar, to obtain the nationally recognized statistical rating organization designation from the Securities and Exchange Commission, a potential rival would first be required to gain the status of being “nationally recognized by the predominant users of ratings in the United States as an issuer of credible and reliable ratings.”

SPGI receives fees for its ratings service. In turn, bond issuers pay less in interest, often equal to 30 to 50 basis points, when a bond is rated by one of the leading rating agencies.

S&P Global has three other segments.

The firm’s Market Intelligence business provides data and analytics for investment professionals. It ranks as the second-largest source of sales for the company, having generated 28% of revenues in 2020.

The segment generates consistent growth and tends to perform well during market downtrends. It provides services on a subscription basis, resulting in a recurring revenue stream.

SPGI is in the process of acquiring IHS Markit (INFO) (more on that as this thesis progresses). Once that deal is completed, it will add to Market Intelligence’s revenue stream.

The Global Platts segment generated 12% of revenue in 2020. Platts provides information and benchmark prices for commodity and energy markets. Like the Market business, it operates on a subscription basis, and it also tends to perform well in down markets.

The last of the four businesses is the S&P Dow Jones Indices segment. It provides about 13% of revenue but generates 18% of operating profit.

Through this segment, SPGI owns the S&P 500, its associated benchmarks, and through a partnership, the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The segment provides and maintains valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors. It receives fees and licensing from ETFs and index funds based on assets under management.

A major S&P 500 ETF pays a fee of $0.03 for every dollar invested in the fund.

The potential for a burgeoning, recurring revenue stream from this segment can be found in investors’ evolution away from actively managed ETFs and funds to indexed investment vehicles.

Source: SPGI Presentation

Growth On The Horizon

Late last year, SPGI announced it was acquiring IHS Markit. Management now expects the deal, a stock-for-stock transaction valued at $44 billion, to close in the fourth quarter. IHS shareholders will receive 0.2838 shares of S&P Global per share of IHS Markit.

IHS is known for its purchasing manager indices (PMI). Investors and economists monitor these reports, and it is common to find them included in the Fed’s minutes.

To accommodate regulators, IHS will divest its Oil Price Information Services as well as IHS Markit’s Coal, Metals, and Mining business.

The deal should serve investors well. IHS has strengths in transportation research and data, fixed income indexes, and data on corporate and sovereign bonds, areas where SPGI is lacking.

The acquisition will increase SPGI’s market share and support its position as the third-largest global market data provider behind Bloomberg and Refinitiv.

Management guides for $480 million in cost synergies, with $390 million to be realized in the second year after the deal is consummated. An additional $350 million in revenue synergies are anticipated. In toto, EBITA is projected to increase by $680 million five years after closing. On a pro forma basis, the new entity will have 76% recurring revenues with an annual organic growth rate of 6.5% to 8%.

Source: SPGI Presentation

Dividend, Debt, And Valuation

S&P Global is a Dividend Aristocrat. Only 21 companies have longer streaks of increasing dividends than SPGI

The stock yields 0.75%, with a payout ratio of about 24% and a five-year dividend growth rate of 15.85%.

Once the merger with IHS is complete, management anticipates FCF of $5 billion by 2023. SPGI targets a payout ratio of 20% to 30% of adjusted diluted EPS. The company plans to return 85% of FCF in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

S&P Global has a solid balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 billion and debt of $4.1 billion. The firm has an undrawn revolver capacity of $1.5 billion.

Shares of SPGI currently trade for $423.57. The average 12-month price target of 11 analysts is $438.82.

The company has a P/E a bit above 40x and a forward P/E of roughly 33x. The 3 to 5 year PEG is 2.61x.

My Perspective

S&P Global has what I describe as an MM moat (as wide as the Mississippi and as deep as the Marianas Trench).

As a member of a three-company oligopoly, the SPGI’s business model provides a recurring revenue stream; however, the firm has also achieved consistent growth over the years.

Source: SPGI Presentation

In part, that is due to the fact that SPGI is asset-light with high operating margins of over 50%.

In my estimation, there are but two negatives regarding an investment in the stock: one is the current valuation, which does not provide an adequate margin of safety.

As a consequence, I rate SPGI as a HOLD.

Another unappealing aspect of the stock is the rather anemic yield. However, should the shares take the sort of tumble witnessed in March of 2020, we could see a yield of roughly 1.5%.

Combined with the historical annual dividend growth rate, which is in the mid-teens, that would mean a dividend growth investor could consider the stock as a viable investment.

Therein lies my purpose in including SPGI among my bear market buys.