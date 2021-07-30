VasilySmirnov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: Nordson Buy Or Sell?

Running Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) numbers through my structured financial analysis, I come up with total returns for holding through 2023 ranging from around break-even to ~18%. This very wide range of returns reflects a very wide range of sentiment (reflected as P/E multiple) allowed for in the projections, together with the range of high to low EPS estimates from SA analysts. From end of October 2016 to end of April 2021 the average P/E multiple for Nordson was 25.71. This compares to the current multiple of 34.89. If this multiple expansion is based on high EPS growth estimates from analysts, caution should be exercised, based on past performance. Non-GAAP EPS of $5.86 for FY-2017 was a 19.3% increase over EPS of $4.91 for FY-2016. But EPS then flat-lined to reach $5.91 for FY-2020 (ended October 31, 2020). Since then EPS growth has been strong with TTM EPS of $6.45 through end of April 2021. SA analysts' estimates are for EPS to grow to $9.29 by FY-2023. That is an average yearly EPS growth rate of 16.3% from 2020 to 2023. Even if Nordson achieves these high EPS growth rates, a multiple of 34.89 is quite high, as is the historical multiple of 25.71. If the multiple slipped back to the historical level, returns for holding through 2023 would be negligible. Similarly, if EPS estimates are not met, returns will be adversely affected. I see combined risks of both multiple contraction and EPS not meeting analysts' estimates. This could result in negative returns. Nordson is priced for perfection based on what appear to be optimistic assumptions. Notwithstanding, market momentum could see further share price increases. Taking all factors into consideration, Nordson is at best a Hold for existing investors, and certainly not a Buy for new entrants at current share price levels.

Nordson: Business

Per the Nordson FY-2020 10-K Page 4,

Nordson engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for precision dispensing, applying and controlling of adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Our strategy for long-term growth is based on solving customers’ needs globally. We were incorporated in the State of Ohio in 1954 and are headquartered in Westlake, Ohio. Our products are marketed through a network of direct operations in more than 35 countries. Consistent with this global strategy, approximately 64 percent of our revenues were generated outside the United States in 2020.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. The Nordson stock analysis, summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below is the result of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the July 29, 2021, closing price. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on the 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from eight analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken into account in the assessment of the value of Nordson shares. The table shows, to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from July 29, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 6.7% (line 49). Dividends and dividend growth account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Nordson, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at the closing price on July 29, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $38.41 from the present $225.04 to $263.45 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Nordson, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (18.7)% through the end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Nordson, the share price needs to increase by $100.61 from $162.84 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $263.45 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $263.45, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Nordson, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

[A] Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $162.84*(1+12.3%)^4 = $259.04

[B] Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $259.04*(1+1.8%) = $263.45

The increase of $96.20 ($259.04 minus $162.84) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $4.41 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($263.45 minus $259.04) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Nordson's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Nordson

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on July 29, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2021 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Nordson's P/E ratio is presently 34.89. For many companies, their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For Nordson, the present P/E ratio is above the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Nordson shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Nordson. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Nordson, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 34.89, based on current actual P/E ratio, in place of Nordson's historical median of 24.92. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple continuing at current levels, rather than decreasing back to historical levels. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are eight analysts covering Nordson through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 3.2 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not overly large, suggesting a degree of certainty, and thus reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Nordson is conservatively indicated to return between 0.1% and 4.8% average per year through the end of 2023. The 0.1% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 4.8% on their high EPS estimates, with a 3.2% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. These low returns anticipate the current high P/E ratio of 34.89 falling back to the historical average of 25.71, itself a relatively high multiple. At the high end of the projected returns for Nordson, which assume a continuation at current elevated P/E levels, the indicative returns range from 13.0% to 18.3%, with consensus of 16.7%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates, and potential changes in sentiment reflected in P/E multiples.

Review Of Historical Performance For Nordson

Nordson Stock History Of Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Nordson shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Nordson were double-digit returns, ranging from 13.0% to 27.1%, for all eight of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The dividend yield is small, so these returns have primarily been driven by share price increases. The share price increases have been driven by both EPS growth and multiple expansion. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 29, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Nordson's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Nordson Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

Over the 4.5 years end of October 2016 to end of April 2021, Nordson has increased shareholders' equity by $1,099 million. This $1,099 million has been applied to increasing net assets used in operations by $917 million, and reducing debt net of cash by $182 million. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased from 51.8% at end of October 2016 to 27.3% at end of April 2021. Outstanding shares increased by 0.8 million from 57.3 million to 58.1 million, over the period, due to shares issued for stock compensation, partially offset by share repurchases. The $1,099 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Nordson Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with Nordson, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end October 2016 to end April 2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $1,476 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $25.25.

Apart from the 20.8% increase for FY-2017 over FY-2016, Net income growth was virtually flat for the remainder of the period, resulting in EPS growth averaging just 5.95% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $15 million of GAAP expense (EPS effect $0.27) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Nordson. Such exclusions by companies are usually expense items, and in the case of Nordson, the net effect is to slightly increase non-GAAP net income above GAAP net income.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plants, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Nordson, these items amounted to a negligible $2 million (EPS effect $0.04) over the 4.5-year period.

Amount taken up in equity to account for shares issued to staff over the 4.5 years is $222 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $390 million at the time of issue for these shares. The difference of $168 million is material in the context of Nordson's earnings. It represents a distribution out of shareholders' equity, not specifically disclosed in the financial reporting ("leaky equity bucket").

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $25.25 ($1,476 million) has decreased to $22.08 ($1,291 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $352 million, and share repurchases of $231 million, together totaled $583 million. These were adequately covered by the $1,291 million generated from operations, resulting in a net increase of $708 million in equity from operating activities.

This net $708 million increase in equity from operations, together with the $390 million capital raised through share issues to staff, resulted in the $1,099 million net increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

Nordson: Summary and Conclusions

Nordson has a strong balance sheet with modest debt levels. Share price growth over the last 12 months has been mostly driven by multiple expansions. Provided P/E multiple remains around the present 34.89, based on the full range of analysts' estimates, returns of 13% to 18% are indicated for buying now and holding through end of 2023, with consensus around 16% to 17%. The major risk for investors is a change in market sentiment leading to the multiple contracting to historical levels, with low single-digit returns as a result. Given the lack of EPS growth in 2018 and 2019, there also has to be concern analysts' estimates for sustained high EPS growth rates through 2023 might not be met.