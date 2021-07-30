jkitan/E+ via Getty Images

The Basics:

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) continues to have a strong balance sheet and the most stable mix of assets in the single tenant REIT sub-sector which also includes Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN) and Vereit (VER) which is being acquired by O. As I mentioned in my last article on WPC, given 48% of the portfolio is warehouses and distribution centers, the stock can also be compared to industrial REITs like Prologis (PLD) and First Industrial (FR), which trade at significantly higher multiples of AFFO and much lower dividend yields.

The Quarter:

WPC raised its FY AFFO guide by around 2% again from $4.87-4.97 to $4.94-5.02. Remember they raised that AFFO guide from $4.74-4.93 after Q1. The balance sheet remains in tip-top form at close to 90% unsecured and only 41.1% debt/gross assets. Rent collections remain at 99% and occupancy remains at 98.1%.

I have heard the argument that these high levels of occupancy and collections are negatives because they leave less room for the company to grow. I think that's an idiotic concept. I like companies where I don't have to worry about the performance of the portfolio. This company didn't skip a beat last year even during the worst of the Covid lockdowns. With delta variant on the rise, you just don't have to worry about these guys. I view that as reason for a premium valuation.

The company has built in growth thanks to its rent escalators. It also continues to grow with its asset acquisition and disposition activities.

The company acquired $780mm of assets in the second quarter, with 40% in class A warehouses including a $195mm warehouse in the UK leased to Jaguar Land Rover for a 30 year term. The company expects 2021 to be a record year for deal volume.

When asked why deal volume is so good, the company responded that cost of capital and its diversified approach give it a lot of optionality in the M&A pool. Plus, as the market leader in sale-leasebacks, it sees a lot of deals that other single-tenant guys just don't look at.

The company also called out that 60% of its leases are tied to CPI with 60% of that uncapped. Even the capped CPI increases are around 3%. Given inflation looking like its hitting a pretty high level and the company has refinanced a big chunk of its balance sheet in the unsecured market for more than 10 years at <2.5%, the company is incredibly well positioned to benefit from inflation.

Given that this company has now raised guidance about 4% in 3 months, I don't see how anyone criticizes its growth.

Optionality:

As I mentioned in my last piece on the company in May, there is potential for corporate action splitting this company warehouse and distribution assets from its office and retail. I appreciate that the blended portfolio gives the company a lot of flexibility with acquisition activity, but the valuation divergence from the pureplay warehouse/distribution guys like PLD, FR and Rexford (REXR), you can't ignore how much value is embedded in this company's portfolio versus the pureplay guys. You also have to consider the increase in value of the higher quality retail and office guys like Simon (SPG) and Boston Properties (BXP) respectively. Assuming a 7% cap rate for retail and office (which is probably too high) and applying a 3% cap rate for industrial, and this company should be trading at a 5% cap rate versus its current 6.5%. For those doing that math, that's 3.5 turns of AFFO or >20% higher price on the stock.

Conclusion:

As I mentioned in , this stock continues to trade below its pre-Covid highs despite much lower interest rates, lower cost of borrowing and an asset base that did not wobble at all during Covid. Just getting back to the pre-Covid highs of $93.45 is around 15% higher than the current stock price. A more fair valuation versus its single-tenant peers or the combined value of its different parts versus pureplay peers can lead to 20% higher stock price. Add in a >5% dividend yield and this stock should see at least 20% upside return.