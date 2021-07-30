gmnicholas/E+ via Getty Images

Strong Growth Justifies Share Price Movement in 2021

When I last wrote about Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE:CARR) in February, the company was coming off a tough pandemic-impacted 2020 but that did not stop the stock from nearly tripling from $13.28 after its April 2020 spinoff from Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to $37.20 at the time of publication. Despite that big move, the company still looked cheaper than its competitors. Growth projections at that time were a modest 6-8% sales growth and 11-17% EPS growth. Carrier has blown away these expectations each quarter since then and with the 2Q earnings release now expects sales growth around 15% and EPS growth close to 30%. Shares are up another 44% since my February article, to $53.70 currently.

Data by YCharts

Carrier was well-positioned to take advantage of trends such as the need for energy efficient systems and cleaner indoor air. The company is also a beneficiary of the housing boom and the reopening trade driving demand Residential HVAC, Commercial HVAC, and refrigeration. This demand comes in part from stimulus payments to individuals as well as the proposed infrastructure spending bill in the US Congress. Although Carrier's competitors also benefit from these market forces, Carrier's 2021 growth projections are still at the top end of the peer group. This competitive strength has begun to be priced into the stock, and the valuation gap versus peers that I noted in February has narrowed.

Data by YCharts

Looking forward, while the stimulus and infrastructure spending may be a one-time boost, the secular trends toward efficiency and cleaner air are still in place. Specific to Carrier however, is the decision to shrink its Fire and Security business by selling the Chubb subsidiary. This action removes Carrier's lowest-margin business and enables debt paydown, share buybacks, and acquisitions. Nevertheless, the absence of this unit will be a drag on Carrier's EPS in 2022. Carrier is a hold in the $50's due to the narrowed gap with peers and the uncertainty of the earnings source to replace Chubb next year.

Growth Drivers

In the HVAC business, Residential demand has remained strong for longer than expected, with 34% sales growth in North America. Light Commercial is up over 60% as businesses closed in 2Q 2020 have reopened. Overall Commercial HVAC "only" grew 20% but this segment could pick up with office reopenings in the rest of 2021. Carrier's Healthy Buildings initiative addresses the demand for filtration and air quality in the wake of the pandemic. The company is also pushing intelligent control systems and service packages to increase its share of aftermarket sales.

Source: Carrier 2Q 2021 Earnings Slides

Environmental concerns also play a role in long-term growth for Carrier. On the emissions side, customers want greater energy efficiency and refrigerants with less greenhouse gas potential. Still, as the climate warms in many areas, HVAC equipment will see greater usage, increasing the demand for maintenance and replacements.

Refrigeration has been the strongest business unit so far in 2021 with 46% growth in 2Q. This was expected at the start of the year with the well-known trend of increased online shopping creating demand for refrigerated trucks and containers. Stationary refrigeration demand for warehouses and restaurants is also up.

Chubb Sale

The Fire and Security business also had decent growth but it remains Carrier's lowest margin business. The company recently announced it would sell Chubb, which makes up about 40% of Fire and Security sales but only 25% of its operating profit. Carrier will receive $2.6 billion net after tax in this transaction. The company expects to pay down $750 million in debt and apply the rest toward share buybacks or M&A.

Source: Carrier 2Q 2021 Earnings Slides

This transaction looks dilutive to Carrier's EPS by $0.19 according to my estimates:

Cash flow will not be as impacted as EPS, as the lost $70 million pension benefit is a non-cash item.

If Carrier chooses to execute the full $1.75 billion buyback authorization, share count would drop by about 32.6 million shares, representing about 3.7% of the company's market cap. That would take Carrier's Pro Forma EPS (as if the sale occurred at the start of 2021 rather than the end) from $1.96 back up to $2.04 per share. As you can see, this is still less than the $2.15 base EPS before the Chubb sale. Ideally, it would be preferable for Carrier to make an acquisition in the HVAC or Refrigeration businesses that is more accretive than a share buyback.

The company will still benefit from organic growth, so 2022 EPS should exceed the $2.15 from 2021 but the Chubb sale will be a short term drag on growth.

Valuation

Back in February, Carrier looked cheaper than peers on both P/E and EV/EBITDA. My value estimate in that article was in the low 50's, which the stock has now hit. Since then, the prices as well as the earnings and growth estimates for the entire industry have increased. I have update the peer comparison table from that article showing Trane (TT) and Lennox (LII), and I have also added Johnson Controls (JCI) this quarter. Looking at the growth estimates for 2021, we see that Carrier has the highest sales growth and the second highest EPS growth. Note that Trane and Johnson Controls have not yet released 2Q results so the table reflects analyst consensus estimates.

On the 2021 P/E and EV/EBITDA comparison, we see that only Trane is valued higher which makes sense given its higher growth estimates. The other three, including Carrier are all clustered near the average valuation. Unlike in February, Carrier has only another 8-11% to go to reach the group average valuation.

Looking forward to 2022, Carrier will face headwinds from the loss of the Chubb business, although I expect management will continue to grow the HVAC and Refrigeration businesses faster than peers. That would enable the company to catch up to the peer trend growth rate within a year or two. The stock is by no means overvalued, but could be a better buy during pullbacks until it is clearer what will replace the earnings from Chubb.

Conclusion

Carrier shares have been on a tear since their spinoff from Raytheon Technologies in 2020. This is due in part to secular trends that have emerged toward better air quality and energy efficiency. However, the share price increase was also hue to Carrier catching up to its peers' valuations which it has now done. The sale of the Chubb business is a long term positive for the company as it trims a low-margin business and frees up capital for debt paydown and more accretive HVAC or Refrigeration acquisitions. Still, Chubb was big enough that its absence will be a drag on Carrier's growth in 2022 until the proceeds of the sale are put to good use. I consider Carrier a hold in the meantime.