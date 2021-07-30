10 For 2021 - Midyear Update

1

A Return to Early-Cycle Dynamics - but no Substantial Reflation Grade: We think inflation is likely to fall back, but we are more sensitive to upside risk than at the start of the year. What we said: Following many years of late-cycle dynamics, the coronavirus pandemic caused a deep recession that has set a low base from which to rebound. We now face early-cycle dynamics not seen for a decade - above-trendline GDP and corporate earnings growth, declining unemployment and rock-bottom interest rates. In addition, we see limited drivers of substantial inflation before 2022, and, without significant continuing fiscal stimulus, no clear change in the underlying causes of secular stagnation. What we've seen: The big change since we met in November is the sheer boldness of U.S. President Biden's fiscal plans. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was arguably baked into market expectations already, but there is a lot more to come. It's unclear how much will survive the legislative process, but it seems likely to be the "significant continuing fiscal stimulus" that we thought necessary to generate structural rather than transient, low base-effect inflationary pressure. A lot of economic data has been running hot, particularly Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs). The IHS Markit U.S. Composite PMI hit 63.5 in April, marking the fastest level of expansion since the series began in 2009, and rose still further to 68.7 for May and 63.7 for June. The one wobble in the subset of survey data has been in business confidence, and that has been due to potentially inflationary issues such as supply-chain disruption and capacity constraints. The headline level of 57.1 for the May Eurozone Composite PMI was the highest since February 2018, input cost inflation hit a decade high and output cost inflation hit the highest level in the series' history. The June figure was even higher, at 59.5. Similarly, the Caixin China General Composite PMI remains below levels reached late last year, but input and output cost inflation hit four-year and 10-year highs, respectively. China's producer prices, a bellwether for global inflationary pressures, exceeded expectations by rising 9% between May 2020 and May 2021. Realized year-on-year consumer price inflation rose to 5.4% in June in the U.S. In the Euro area, inflation reached 2% in May - just above the central bank's target and as high as it has been since October 2018. Housing markets are running very hot. And while U.S. job creation appears to be slowing, with unemployment stuck just under 6%, underlying data such as job availability suggests that this is largely about difficulty with hiring people, which is itself potentially inflationary. That said, current inflation and hiring issues do appear to be focused in areas particularly exposed to the pivot to re-opening, and many supply-chain bottlenecks could loosen up as that re-opening progresses and broadens. During the first few months of the year, inflation pressures were being priced into precious and industrial metals markets and bond markets, where the U.S. Treasury breakeven inflation rate for the next five years briefly rose above 2.7%, a level unseen since before the Great Financial Crisis. As the high CPI prints came out in the second quarter, however, some of that pricing eased: five-year breakeven inflation had fallen back below 2.5% by mid-June. Like many other investors, we have been surprised by the strength of the economic indicators and have to acknowledge that some have printed higher than we would have expected from mere year-on-year base effects. While markets are pricing in line with our outlook, it is important to note that this may have less to do with fundamentals than with many investors' assumptions that central banks will always provide price-insensitive support for investment-grade bonds. We still think inflation is likely to fall back from its high levels this year to settle at the higher end of the post-financial crisis range, but we are more sensitive to upside risk than at the start of the year, and we expect inflation to be a topic of investor conversation throughout the new cycle.