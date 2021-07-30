Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) CEO Gerasimos Kalogiratos on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capital Product Partners LP (NASDAQ:CPLP) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Gerasimos Kalogiratos - CEO

Randy Giveans - Jefferies

Ben Nolan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Thank you, Valerie, and thank you all for joining us today. As a reminder, we will be referring to the supporting slides available on our website as we go through today's presentation.

The Partnership's net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $35.4 million or $10 million excluding a gain of $25.4 million from the sale of the CMA CGM Magdalena in May 2021 compared with a net income of $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Our Board of Directors has declared the cash distribution of $0.10 per common unit for the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter cash distribution will be paid on August 10th to common unitholders record on August 3rd. The Partnership's operating surplus for the second quarter was $23.5 million or $15.2 million after the quarterly allocation to the capital reserve.

In addition, and as stated, we concluded on May 17th, the sale of the CMA CGM Magdalena. Since the launching of the unit repurchase plan on February 19th and as of June 30th, we repurchased approximately 331,200 common units at an average cost of $11.65 per unit.

Finally, the Partnership's charter coverage for 2021 and for 2022 stands at 92% and 85% respectively, while the remaining charter duration corresponds to 3.9 years.

Turning to slide three, revenues for the quarter were $39.8 million compared to $36.6 million during the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in the size of our fleet following the acquisition of three Panamax containers in February 2021, and a decrease in the net amortization of time-charters acquired together with certain of our vessels.

The increase was partly set off by the decrease in the average daily charge rate and by the vessels in our fleet. And they say look, the CMA CGM Magdalena in May 2021. Total expense for the quarter were $25.6 million compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Voyage expense for the quarter increased to $2.2 million compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. As currently, our sole dry bulk vessel, the Cape Agamemnon trades into dry bulk spot market.

Total operating expenses during the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $11.7 million compared to $9 million during the second quarter of 2020. The increase in vessel operating expenses was mainly due to the increase in the size of our fleet, following the acquisition of the three vessels in February 2021.

Total expenses for the second quarter of 2021 also included vessel depreciation and amortization of $10.1 million compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter of last year. The decrease in depreciation and amortization during the second quarter of 2021 was mainly attributable to the classification of the vessels CMA CGM Magdalena and Adonis as vessels held for sale, partly offset by the increase reflecting the acquisition of the three Panamax container vessels in February 2021.

Upon the delivery of the CMA CGM Magdalena to its new owners in May, we recognized a gain from sale of $25.4 million, representing the difference of the net proceeds we received from the sale and the vessel's net book value upon delivery.

General administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $1.7 million as compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of last year. Interest expense and finance costs decreased by $1 million due to the decrease in the LIBOR weighted average interest rate compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease in the average long-term debt outstanding during the period. The Partnership recorded net income of $35.4 million for the second quarter compared with net income of $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.

On slide four, you can see the details of our operating surplus calculations that determine the distributions our unitholders compared to the previous quarter. Operating surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined fully in our press release. We have generated approximately $23.5 million in cash from operations for the quarter before accounting for the capital reserve.

We allocated $8.3 million to the capital reserves, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the previous quarter, resulting from the decrease in our scheduled quarterly debt principal payments due to the sale of the CMA CGM Magdalena earlier this year. After adjusting for the capital reserve, the adjusted operating surplus amounted to $15.2 million.

On slide five, you can see the details of our balance sheet. As of the end of the second quarter, the Partner's capital amounted to $461.7 million, an increase of $39.6 million, compared to $422.1 million as year-end 2020. The increase reflects net income for the six months ended June 30th and the amortization associated with the equity incentive plan, partly offset by distributions declared and paid during the period in the total amount of $3.8 million and the repurchase of Partnership's common units for an aggregate amount of $3.9 million.

Total debt decreased by $32.1 million to $347.6 million compared to $379.7 million as of year-end 2020. The decease attributable to the sale of the Magdalena and a respective debt repayment under respective financing arrangement in the total amount of $49.6 million and to schedule principal payments during the period, partly offset by the $30 million sale and leaseback transaction, and the seller's credit agreement in the amount of $6 million in connection with the acquisition of three Panamax container vessels in February 2021.

Total cash as of the end of the quarter amounted $212.2 million, including restricted cash of $8 million.

Turning to slide six, the Partnership has concluded the sale of CMA CGM Magdalena and the vessel was delivered to its new owners on May 17th. The transaction generated the gross proceeds of approximately $49.4 million after repaying outstanding debt.

Although the vessel was recognized in the Partnership's books at an acquisition cost of $88.5 million, the cash consideration paid for the acquisition of the vessel in 2016 was $81.5 million were the difference represented the value allocated at the time to the specific vessel for resetting the Partnership's IDRs distribution rights that is adjusted by the value of the above market acquired charter.

We now expect the sale of the sistership Adonis to be concluded in November 2021 after the vessel completes its current time charter employment or potentially earlier if we come to an agreement with time charters and the buyer for the innovation of the charter party. We expect the sale to result in gross proceeds of approximately $49.4 million after paying outstanding debts.

Moving to slide seven following the sale of the Magdalena, the Partnership's charter coverage for 2021 and 2022 corresponds to 92% and 85% respectively, while the remaining charter duration the most of 3.9 years.

Looking ahead, all our container vessels are under long-term charters. The earliest charter expiring is our remaining 9000 TEU vessel Akadimos in March 2022. Charters have a six-month option until September 2022 declarable in early February 2022, in which case the day rate will increase from $31,500 to $35,000 per day.

The Cape Agamemnon continues to trade in the spot market having end approximately $26,000 per day for the second quarter of 2021. As previously discussed, we believe that the opportunistic strategy we have followed for this vessel has paid off, as we have seen the material improvement both in terms of the underlying charter market as well as the value of the vessel.

The Cape Agamemnon is now expected to open up again in mid-August for new business, with current market being estimated in the mid to low $30,000 for an Australia to China round. We will continue to monitor the dry bulk market closely as the recent increase in asset prices makes the opportunistic divestment of this asset more attractive.

On slide eight, we review the container markets. The second quarter of 2021 saw further increases to charter rates and longer periods being fixed for all sizes. And charter rates in all segments are at an all-time high and stand at 8,500 TEU container has gone from fixing around $17,000 in the second quarter of 2020 to over $40,000 for a five-year period in the first quarter of 2021 to presently low $60,000, that is of course if there are any prompts available.

The driving force for the very strong improvement in the container market is increasing container demand due to unprecedented fiscal stimulus measures, pent-up demand as well as change in consumer spending patterns. Overall, demand growth for full year 2021 is expected at 6.6%.

At the same time, the supply side remains very much disrupted due to shortage of equipment, port congestion globally, and general COVID-19-related problems all around the world.

Supply growth for 2021 is estimated at 4.5%. As a result of extremely high rates, the container order book has increased to 20% of the total fleet capacity. Importantly, if all options and letters of intent out there are exercise, the actual order book could be well higher. This needs to be compared against an order book of just sort of 11% at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.

2023 and beyond seems especially ahead in deliveries with presently 3.5 million TUs scheduled for delivery. As of quarter end slippage in TEU terms of new building container vessels amounted 22%, including cancellations, whereas demolition year-to-date stands at only 13 units of 10,000 TEU capacity versus 79 units of 190,000 TUE capacity last year.

Due to the increased vessel ordering, newbuilding prices have increased rapidly, with most yards now being fully booked beyond 2023, especially for larger container vessels. The fall of the U.S. dollar, the increase in sale prices, and inflationary pressures on equipment costs have also resulted in upwards pressure on prices.

While we believe that the container charter market has lagged in the short to medium term on the back of strong momentum and their supply/demand dynamics, we remain cautious on the long-term prospects of the container market.

The longevity of the container freight and charter build market is closed intertwined with the development of COVID-19 front, including the pace of vaccines, virus mutations, and their impact on quarantine measures globally and demand and supply drivers, such as change in consumer behavior on supply chain disruptions.

And easing of the logistics chain disruption going forward combined with a more balanced spending pattern between manufactured product and services could have an adverse effect on demand for container vessels that could lead to a weaker market. This could be further exacerbated if it coincides with increased vessel deliveries from the back of the non-inflated order book.

Turning to slide nine as we have discussed in the previous earnings call, the Partnership has access to a number of assets with employment in place that could be potential drop down candidates, including six XDF LNG carriers and three eco container vessels.

Out of the six LNG carriers, three are in the water and other three will be delivered by the end of the third quarter this year. All of them have medium to long charters in place to investment-grade counterparties.

In our view, an investment in LNG carriers would allow us to deploy equity in vessels that are currently in the water with an immediate return and would come at a moment in time that the LNG charter market and its fundamentals are at an inflection point.

Apart from the LNG fees, the Partnership will be considering the acquisition of three lightest eco type 13,000 TEU container vessels currently under construction at Hyundai shipyard in South Korea and due for delivery from November 2022 to May 2023. As previously communicated, the three vessels have secured employment with Hapag-Lloyd for a maximum period of 14 years including options.

Moving to slide 10, I would like to conclude by reiterating the strategy of the Partnership going forward. We believe that by releasing the equity locked into the two vessels resolved and they increase liquidity from internally generated cash flows, we'll have a unique opportunity to achieve a number of objectives for the Partnership at a larger scale, while we continue to return capital to our unitholders.

Firstly, continue to grow the Partnership's fleet with the aim of concluding, first and foremost, accretive transactions to our earnings and distributable cash flow. At the same time, we will seek to reduce the Partnership's fleet average age as well as its environmental footprint.

With regard to the latter, we expect ESG considerations and especially, the environmental footprint of the industry to come under increased scrutiny in the future. The inclusion of vessels emissions in the EU carbon trading scheme or other forms of taxing emissions, in addition to the increasingly heavier IMO regulatory framework when it comes to emissions are expected to increasingly penalize older and less efficient vessels.

Hence we aim to focus going forward and modern vessels take into account their emissions profile, as well as their contribution towards reducing the Partnership's footprint.

For example, the LNG carriers we discussed earlier, which use natural gas for their propulsion, reduce CO2 emissions by almost 30% compared to fuel oil propulsion and deliver 100% reduction in sulfur oxides and 85% in nitrous oxide emissions, while particulate matter emissions fall by 95% to 100%.

We have also estimated that the new building 13,000 TEU container vessels, assuming the same trading speed with a two 9000 TEU vessels we sold are expected to save 30,000 tons per year of CO2 due to the innovative design, fuel efficient engines, and a series of energy saving devices and improvement. Again, assuming a price of $50 per ton for CO2 emissions that would imply a monetary benefit of $1.5 million per vessel per year or $4,000 per day.

Finally, and with the above in mind, to the extent we can take advantage of increased asset prices, we will continue to look for divestment opportunities for all the tonnage. We're fortunate to have access in this endeavor to a substantial asset pipeline with medium to long-term chapters in place as described earlier, amounting to approximately $1.5 billion in value, with an estimated annual EBITDA of approximately $155 million.

Our preliminary estimates show that the acquisition of any combination of these assets would be highly accretive to earnings, will enhance the sustainability of our common unit distribution, and create the basis for increasing the distribution in the future, while materially improving the average age of our fleet, as well as the environmental footprint of the Partnership.

In addition, the medium to long-term charters of these vessels will ensure long-term cash flow visibility beyond 2024 and 2025 when most of our existing charters expire, and certain of our vessels approach their 20th anniversary.

As we think about this potential acquisitions, it is important to note that we are going to prioritize internally generated cash flows and taking over the existing debt in place, as well as explore avenues of raising additional capital.

We are making progress on the above considerations as we are in advanced discussions with the Partnership's Board and I hope that we will be able shortly to communicate to the market our plans in this regard.

And with that, I'm happy to answer any questions you may have.

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Hello. I'm not sure I can hear you.

We will not take our first question. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Randy Giveans

Hey, this is Randy Giveans from Jefferies. Can you hear me?

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Hi, Randy. Yes, I can hear you now. How are you?

Randy Giveans

Hey, Gerry, doing well? How's it going?

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Not bad.

Randy Giveans

All right. I guess couple questions, just looking at your fleet, right. One is the Cape Agamemnon kind of plans for that, obviously, the asset value keep rising on Cape sizes. And then secondly, any updated timing or thoughts around drop down, so are you be looking LNG or kind of staying in the container ship family?

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Thank you, Randy. So with regard to the Cape, as I said in my prepared remarks, I think waiting this out has paid off. We have seen definitely an increase, a pickup in asset prices for Capes, I think the Cape Agamemnon, you can safely say has seen over the last 12 months a pickup in value of more than $10 million. Looking at the forward curve and dry bulk fundamentals, I think there's still strength in that.

So, we want to see how the next month or so offers. If we see additional strength at charter market, hopefully that will translate into an even higher price and we would be definitely very much alert, if we had to take advantage of that market. So we are still being opportunistic, so far it has paid off.

But it is very much to the forefront of our mind to at some point divest of this asset. It is -- and the reasons behind that is that it's dry bulk vessel, if you want little bit outside what we have been doing so far. But importantly, it's more difficult to secure long-term charters for a vessel like that. Of course, this might change, we have seen things that we have never seen before with the container market. So never say never. So that's one thing.

With regard to drop downs, we are definitely working on that. We are sitting in on a very comfortable if you want to call it that liquidity position and we want to take advantage of that. And we are working towards having a plan for acquisitions going forward. Just to give you an idea, per forma for the sale of the other vessel as of June 30, our liquidity will increase to approximately $160 million. That is of course, before taking into account any cash relating out balances after paying out distributions going forward.

If you want to use recommended reserves, and our operating surplus as a proxy for additional costs for the next quarter that was $13.3 million, if you adjust this for the sale of the Magdalena, you can I think comfortably come up with a number close to $170 million as of liquidity as of quarter end for the third quarter.

Just as a side note, our market cap today is $220 million. So effectively, you're getting the rest of our fleet plus the associated cash flows for 450. Anyway, setting this aside with -- this means that we will have a word test, let's say of close to $150 million. I think we would focus first on the LNG carriers, simply because these vessels are in the water and they can generate returns from day one, and this is something that we are looking at very closely.

In addition, these are brand new vessels. So they will take the box, that is very important to us to bring down the average age of our fleet. They are very environmental friendly. And to make this a little more tangible, not just use the generic word, terminology, it will actually bring down the carbon intensity of the fleet.

And this is, as I said, very important, as well as the other emissions that we have been looking at in terms of the partnership. And estimating an EBITDA of $18 million to $20 million per vessel, it could be quite significant. I think by innovating the debt, we potentially could complete two or three acquisitions just with internally -- with our own liquidity, maybe plus some incremental capital. And again, just to give you a bit sense of the relative magnitude, I said EBITDA $20 million per vessel when our first half 2021 EBITDA excluding the gain from sale amounted to $53 million. So that's quite significant.

Now, if we can source external capital going forward, including preferred equity or debt instruments as well as other primarily non-dilutive securities, we will endeavor to complete a larger acquisition. But I think with our liquidity position, we can deliver a significant growth in the short term and hopefully we will have more news in the coming weeks, if not months.

Randy Giveans

And then yes, I guess, in terms of other uses of cash, you've done a little bit on the share or the unit buybacks. Can you discuss that kind of timing and scale? How you came up with that number? Is it just daily trading liquidity kind of constraints?

And then in terms of the distribution, clearly, you have a lot of room to pay more as an MLP, but you decided not to, I guess, prepare for further dropdowns. So can you talk on those two items?

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Sure. As far as the unit buybacks, we have set program of $30 million. We have set a program within the allowed parameters to buyback units. And since inception of the program, I think that was February 19. We have acquired 353,200 common units at an average cost of 11.7 per unit. So, we have spent approximately 4.1 million. I think, given the size of our buyback program and the liquidity of the stock. And if you see this combined with our company unit distribution, we are well on track.

As far as the unit buyback program is concerned, no dividend increases, for example, you know, as we have discussed at this juncture, I think it's a better way to return capital to unitholders. That is of course, in addition to our stated common unit distribution policy. We are getting two birds with one stone that is we are returning capital to unitholders, but at the same time, we are taking advantage of the dislocation between our NAV and our equity valuation. So, I think it's a good way to do that. Your second question, Randy.

Randy Giveans

Just about the distribution, I guess -- at current levels, I guess, I understand and I agree that you should prioritize unit repurchases over distribution increases, especially at the discount unit price levels.

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Yes. Look, I think we will try to balance returning capital be it through distribution during the buybacks with growth. In the end, you have also to look at the longer-term, we have to make sure that we replenish our asset base, many of our vessels come off charter in 2024, 2025, some of them will be reaching. Also, they are fourth special survey anniversary, who knows how the market is going to be by then. And in the end also value dislocations, value gaps like the one we are experiencing, tend to close more efficiently by…

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Hello. Hi. Sorry.

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

So, yes, there seem to be some issue. I don't know Randy, where did you lose me?

Randy Giveans

Something about you're going to buy back 20 million of units this month.

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

No. I did not say that. Sorry. So I was so – but I might have been wishful thinking. So I was saying…

Randy Giveans

You get a balance sheet, unit buybacks with distributions and currency of the cash position, dropdown opportunities. I think that's the two things.

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

I was really saying that you have to do both because in the end value gaps, like the one that we are experiencing today. And from past experience also with other companies, they don't just close with unit buybacks, I think larger companies, larger market gaps liquidity in the trading of the shares are typically is also a good way to close value gaps. So I think we have to balance both, that is returning capital to unitholders, but also growing the fleet.

Randy Giveans

Got it. All right. Well, that's it for me. Thanks so much.

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Thanks, Randy. Good to talk to you.

Randy Giveans

You too.

Thank you. We'll now take our next question. Please go ahead.

BenNolan

Hey, Gerry. This is Ben Nolan. Hopefully, you can hear me okay. I'm on my cell here, but…

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Hi, Ben.

BenNolan

Yep. Hey, good. So I wanted to dig in a little bit more. First of all, you pretty thorough as a company. [indiscernible] I wanted to dig in a little bit more on, and certainly sound, you made it abundantly clear that LNG is sort of the priority more so than the containerships. And I think in your prepared remarks, you said that it was your view that, or Capital’s view that LNG is been an inflection point. I was hoping that maybe you could just dig in a little bit more into that sort of fundamental investment thesis. What gives you confidence that LNG is at index an inflection point, is that the right way?

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Okay. Sure. Can you hear me?

BenNolan

Yes,

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Yes. Good, good. So firstly, with regard to the containers, I think these are really very suitable assets for us. The only reason that I think we will look at the LNG first is that they are in the water and they can deliver returns, but it is something the containers with the long-term contracts to Hapag, I think that could be very nice assets for CPLP as well, but that's something that we can look at subsequently.

Now with regard to LNG, so I think that's also where our relationship with Capital Maritime is quite useful, because we get the unique advantage point, if you want of all main commercial shipping markets that is container standards, boulders and LNG carriers.

And, offsetting the obvious not all markets move together, and different opportunities arise in different markets. Our business model is that of assets that have medium to long term charters in place. So we always pursue cash flow visibility and tangible operational transactions.

Now, when you look at the LNG market, it does look as if it's at the turning point. And we have seen the charter market improve rapidly over the last few months and the LNG industry enjoying very strong prospects. That is, I mean, you can look at the long term fundamentals and we can that's maybe a whole different call.

But you can do look at LNG production, which I know that you look at very closely and this is expected more or less to double over the next 15 years, 20 years. There is demand in the Fareast and Southeast Asia, which is growing quite rapidly as LNG replaces coal in the energy mix, which leads to higher turmoil demand. And LNG remains probably a very real and viable alternative to reduce carbon emissions both onshore and offshore.

You have seen how LNG has been more demand in Europe as carbon taxes carbon credits have been increasing in price. And I do think as a regular regulatory process becomes stronger, we expect LNG demand to increase in the short to medium term. And at the same time, we look at the supply of ships at the order book is almost everything is spoken for specific charters or projects.

There is increasingly very little space in CPR, because they are -- because other segments are competing predominantly containers at the larger extent also tankers and new building prices are coming up very quickly. We have seen an uplift in asset values across but also for LNG carriers and as a function of that. And of course, underlying demand for the market is also increasing.

And finally, as far as we are concerned, there was if you want an issue, an investment determined in the past, when it came to LNG, which was technology propulsion and cargo containment technology, I think that has now reached a plateau there is no, there no visible technological change in the near future that of course improvements that will happen all the time. But that gives us confidence about the useful life of assets.

And finally, as I said earlier on, because we do think that admissions is going to be a very important matter going forward, not just because of the wider ESG discussion, but also because it can be will be -- you will be able to translate later that into a financial gain or loss, if, for example, you have much older, inefficient ships. LNG's can meaningfully improve the environmental footprint of CPLP.

And it's a real technology, it's a viable technology. It's a tested technology that we all know. And there are many other competing technologies or alternatives on paper, but all of them are still in the remote future when it comes to seeing long-haul commercial vessels propulsion.

BenNolan

Okay. Well, always appreciate that. And then, just to remind, I think we had talked about this last time or some point, how are you thinking about the multiple was it nine, I have something like that where you feel appropriate capital outlay or cost of capital relative to your other alternatives?

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

That I think is something that will be determined by the discussion between the Board and Capital Maritime accounts committee in the Capital Maritime time. Of course, LNG carriers tend to have longer useful life than your average container, dry bulk vessel. So you tend to see slightly higher multiples, but I think we'll be able to have more color on that, after there has been an agreement on know the transaction.

BenNolan

Okay. And then lastly, you outline these assets, and I think as the memory serves that only in past you acquired assets from the sponsor here. But big world by ships out there, do you think there's any possibility at all looking for assets outside of the sponsors in portfolio?

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

For sure, and we are very much alert to opportunities outside Capital Maritime. But it's not necessarily easy to find what we're looking for that is assets with long term charters when and especially a seller that is willing to wait for our process to complete. So, they are -- there advantages to having a pipeline of assets from Capital Maritime. In addition, I mean, we have been looking at -- for example, secondhand acquisitions in the container market.

But there we find that, it is difficult to come to terms with residual risk, I think in a way of residual risk is being undervalued at this point, because we do not know the exact impact of the new regulatory regime. And I think that, especially for older vessels, we might have a much higher depreciation going forward. So, it's not an easy market, drive both market has seen also prices increase quite rapidly. So it is -- and it's a very fast moving market.

BenNolan

Yes. I agree. And it's good to hear you say that, I think you and I share similar views there in the market maybe is not appropriately looking at residual value risk fully and running near-term opportunities for long risk. All right. I appreciate it. Thanks, Gerry.

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Of course.

Gerasimos Kalogiratos

Thank you all for joining us today. Wishing you a great weekend.

