Several companies developing Alzheimer's therapies have bucked the biotech market bear market trend in recent months, delivering outstanding gains for investors, but most were caught up in a major sell-off yesterday.

In the week of the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference ("AAIC"), the headline story may have been Cassava Sciences (SAVA) presentation of nine-month data from its 150-patient open-label trial, but the major casualty was Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) - the subject of this post.

Whilst Cassava presented data that arguably deserved better than a sell-off and a 19% drop in its share price - showing that patients' cognition scores continued to improve after 9 months of treatment with Simufilam - Annovis - substantially further back in the development process - fared much worse.

Annovis shares had traded at $27 in early May, but began to surge higher after the company released data in May from a small study of 14 Alzheimer's patients and 14 Parkinson's patients, treated with Annovis' lead drug candidate ANVS-401 - now known as Posiphen.

The study showed that after 25 days, Alzheimer's patients showed a mean 4.4 point improvement in ADAS-Cog11 scores, or a statistically significant improvement of 30% over baseline (p=0.04). The improvement over the placebo group of 3.3 points, or 22% (p=0.13) fell short of statistical significance.

Annovis' share price leaped to $60 after the data was released, buoyed by the fact that the 4.4 point gain was significantly superior to increases shown by Cassava's Simufilam at six months (1.6 point improvement over baseline), and Biogen's (BIIB) Aduhelm at one year (1.4 point improvement).

Further bolstered by a combination of analyst upgrades, and the FDA's approval of Aduhelm on the flimsiest of clinical evidence, Annovis stock continued to climb, reaching a high of $120 in mid-July, before management presented more in-depth data at the AAIC on Wednesday evening.

The results were decidedly mixed. Although the ADAS-Cog11 scores were positive, and Posiphen outperformed placebo across two other measures - the Movement Disorder Society Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) and Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale ("WAIS") tests, the Posiphen arm showed no improvement against placebo based on the Mini Mental State Examination ("MMSE") scoring system, or in the Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes ("CDR-SB") scale.

The effect on Annovis' share price was immediate and dramatic - the stock price fell from $111, to $43.5, and currently trades at ~$38, and Annovis' market cap, which had been close to $1bn earlier in the month, fell to <$350m.

Investors who have been holding Annovis since the beginning of the year, or earlier, when the stock traded <$10, may not be overly concerned by the adverse data readout.

They may think that, firstly, the recent run on the stock was driven by analyst and stock market hype, secondly that no Alzheimer's drug's path to approval is going to be simple and straightforward, thirdly, that much of the good data has been forgotten in light of the more recently reported bad, and fourthly, that they are still sitting on a substantial profit from their initial investment.

More recent investors - and I will admit that I'm one of them - may have found the sell-off surprising and confusing, and find themselves wondering whether to sell out of the position before the drug is shelved altogether, or whether to be patient, and wait for the next round of data - from the 40 patients who have now completed the trial - which ought to arrive in the next 2-3 months.

Personally, I would subscribe to the latter view. Annovis may be down, but in my view, it's not yet out. In this post I will try to objectively sum up the current situation, try to leave out the hype - either to the downside or the upside - and highlight what investors ought to be watching out for in the coming weeks, months, and realistically, given how early-stage Annovis's data is - the coming years.

Annovis Overview

It's probably fair to say that the FDA's approval of Aduhelm has shone a spotlight on companies developing Alzheimer's therapies, and without the oxygen of publicity, the market valuations of Cassava, Annovis, Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Alector (ALEC), INmune Bio (INMB) and even Eli Lilly (LLY) may not have achieved the levels they have.

But in fairness to all of these companies, they're not responsible for the market valuations of their companies, and the trajectory of their progress would be the same with or without the additional market hype, provided they are able to raise the funds necessary to fund their studies.

Annovis IPO'd quite recently, in January 2020, raising just $12m. The company has a high level of insider ownership - 38% according to a recent investor presentation.

Annovis is developing three drugs, the most advanced of which is ANVS401, or Posiphen - a small, once daily, orally-administered, brain penetrant inhibitor of neurotoxic proteins. Its targets are Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's in Down's Syndrome patients.

ANVS405 is the same compound as ANVS401, but given intravenously to treat acute head and brain trauma after a traumatic brain injury or stroke, while ANVS301 is a novel compound designed to increase cognitive capability, currently in a Phase 1 trial, which is being sponsored by the National Institutes of Health ("NIH").

ANVS401 was first developed at the NIH's National Institute on Aging, as an attempt to improve upon the efficacy of the approved cholinesterase inhibitor donepezil - developed by Eisai and Pfizer (PFE), which achieved peak sales of $2.4bn before its patent expiry in 2010.

The drug was subsequently licensed to Axonyx, a biotech that subsequently merged with Torrey Pines Therapeutics, before becoming part of Raptor Pharmaceuticals. Raptor itself was then acquired by Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), from whom Annovis in-licensed the global rights to develop the drug.

It's not always a good sign when a drug has been passed from company to company, without signs of tangible progress, and Annovis was able to acquire the rights to ANVS401 at a relatively cheap price, in 2008, paying an annual fee of $46k, with milestones payable of $230k on commencement of a Phase 2 efficacy study, $575k on commencement of a Phase study, $1.15m on submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") and $5.75m on receipt of regulatory approval.

With that said, Annovis has focused time and resources on ANVS401 that its previous owners clearly did not. Horizon's patents for ANVS401 have expiration dates between 2022 and 2026, but Annovis has filed for an additional four families of patents, in AD, PD, and acute brain and nerve injuries, as well as viral and bacterial infection of the brain, including COVID-19, with expiration dates between 2031 and 2041.

The US patent office granted the first patent, covering PD, in 2019, and the European patent office has granted patents for AD and also a patent for ANVS405 in acute nerve and brain injury (data from company 10K submission 2020).

Science and Technology Suggest Taking The Long View

Annovis believes that ANVS401 is unique in the field of Alzheimer's treatment since it is designed to attack 3 targets simultaneously - Amyloid beta, Tau, and aSynuclein.

All three of these proteins have been shown to play an important role in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and most Alzheimer's drugs have historically targeted either tau, or amyloid beta, which form tangles and plaque respectively, which are believed to cause the cognitive declines experienced by Alzheimer's patients.

According to FierceBiotech, some 200 Alzheimer's programs have failed in the past, but of the 32 candidates in late-stage trials, 13 target amyloid beta, and 19 target tau, or take other approaches designed to limit damage to neurons / brain cells and prevent degeneration or inflammation.

Annovis' contention - shared by the likes of Cassava Sciences - is that Alzheimer's therapies need to move further upstream, targeting the causes of amyloid plaque and tau tangles rather than the end product, which are symptoms, rather than causes, of the disease.

As such, ANVS401 is designed to prevent these toxic proteins damaging axonal transport - the means by which neurons communicate essential information. When impaired, the immune system attacks and kills these nerve cells, and as Annovis puts it in its 2020 10K submission:

We have shown in four mildly cognitive impaired (“MCI”) patients that our lead compound, ANVS401, lowered the levels of neurotoxic proteins and inflammatory factors. In preclinical studies, lower neurotoxic protein levels led to improved axonal transport, reduced inflammation, lower nerve cell death and improved function.

Annovis has conducted extensive preclinical research into ANVS401. Three clinical safety studies have been completed which have shown the drug to be safe and well tolerated up to doses of 80mg per day, or 60mg four times per day, with 160mg representing the upper limit, at which point patients began to experience nausea and vomiting.

No serious adverse events ("AEs") were reported in any of the three safety studies, and the positive safety profile appears to have been confirmed in the Phase 2a study, where the majority of AE's experienced was due to spinal fluid extraction for studying of biomarkers - a process that ought not to be required in later stage trials or everyday treatment.

In Cerebrospinal fluid ("CSF"), ANVS401 has been observed to have a lengthy half-life of 12 hours - and levels of ANVS401 found in the brains of human Alzheimer's patients were found to be 8x higher than in plasma. During the 12 hour period, studies have shown decreased levels of amyloid precursor protein ("APP"), tau and aSynuclein ("aSyn").

This was confirmed by examination of 18 CSF samples taken from four patients over a period of four days, and it was additionally observed that the reductions brought levels of the proteins down to nearly match those found in healthy volunteers.

Pharmacodynamics shows CSF biomarker decreases after 10 days. Source: Annovis 10-K submission FY20.

After successful studies in rodents and mice were conducted, Annovis moved forward into its Phase 2a study in patients with mild to moderate AD and PD.

I include all of this data not because it's any guarantee of future success, but as a counterpoint to investors / analysts who argue that ANVS401 is a "flash in the pan" drug which had been rushed into trials in order to capitalise on the bull market for Alzheimer's drug developers. As we can see above, preclinical and clinical data certainly suggested that the biotech had a promising drug to work with.

It's still possible to critique Annovis' approach and trial design - was releasing data from just 14 patients worthwhile? Would it have been better to delay results until the additional 40 patients had been fully evaluated? Was Annovis premature announcing the positive ADAS-Cog11 results in May, when five other endpoints were also being evaluated?

In hindsight, Annovis may have benefited from maintaining a lower profile, but management will know better than anyone that developing an Alzheimer's drug is a marathon not a sprint, and so long as the company gets the all-clear from the FDA to proceed with 2 Phase 3 trials in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's before the end of the year, the Phase 2a can be considered a success.

Will Annovis' Phase 3 Studies Go Ahead?

Annovis has a meeting scheduled with the FDA for September in which the company will present all of its data - including the full results from the Phase 2a study - and its preclinical data, the result of which will likely determine whether the company is permitted to initiate its planned Phase 3 studies.

The major worry for investors is that the FDA may not consider the evidence to be strong enough to permit the trials to go ahead.

It's hard to argue that Wednesday nights' follow-up data, after May's initial data, was underwhelming, with the lack of impact on MMSE and CDR-SB scores meaning that Posiphen failed to outperform placebo on any measure, despite the positive ADAS-Cog11 improvement.

It shouldn't be forgotten however that the primary endpoint of the trial was to measure the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events, and the secondary was to measure the concentration of Posiphen in plasma. The cognitive tests were listed as "Other Outcome Measures." Additionally, the trial lasted just 25 days, making it extremely hard to draw concrete conclusions from Posiphen's performance.

In a sense, Annovis may have made a misjudgment by prematurely sharing the positive ADAS-Cog data, only for it to come back to haunt them when, predictably, the rest of the study results failed to live up to that high bar.

Although many analysts and market watchers tend to dismiss biomarker evidence, in the case of this Phase 2a study, the biomarker data is arguably as important as the efficacy data at this stage. Annovis was determined to prove its thesis that Posiphen can effectively target the "toxic cascade," and in that respect, the trial appears to have been successful.

As per Annovis' AAIC presentation (the aesthetics of which could have been better), in Alzheimer's patients, the levels of neurotoxic proteins in patient's brains were lowered, by between 4-12% versus placebo, neurofilament light - a key measure of axonal health - was lowered by >12% in Alzheimer's patients, and >8% in Parkinson's patients, and four out of four inflammatory markers were reduced by statistically significant amounts.

Will it be enough to get past the FDA when the company meets with the agency in September? Annovis' tanking share price might imply that analysts and the market have serious doubts on that score, and that would be extremely problematic for Annovis.

It's important to remember that the bulk of the evidence that will be presented at that meeting has not been gathered yet, so again it would be premature to make a judgment at this point. A positive meeting outcome could send Annovis stock soaring again, so in my opinion, it is worth holding to see what the final data looks like.

There is one caveat to that, however. The Phase 2a trial has enrolled 69 patients in total, but only 14 of those are Alzheimer's patients, with the others being Parkinson's patients. Annovis had initially wanted to prioritise a study in Alzheimer's with Down Syndrome ("AD/DS") - due to 3x higher levels of ABB expressed by this patient population, management believed that it would a faster way to establish proof of concept ("PoC") for Posiphen.

The company may now get its wish, because, according to an interview given by CEO Maria Maccecchini, Annovis only has sufficient funding for one full scale trial, and had hoped to raise further funding on the back of yesterday's results.

Given the outcome, that may no longer be possible, but again, drug development is a marathon not a sprint. A pivotal trial in Parkinson's and a smaller scale study in AD/DS would keep the development process moving forward. The nightmare scenario is that the FDA meeting rules out even those trials.

Other Companies Have Faced Similar Challenges

In May last year, Cassava Sciences Simufilam failed to meet endpoints in a Phase 2b study, which resulted in its stock price dropping from $9.2, to $1.6 - an 84% fall. Management was able to regroup, analyze what went wrong, and by September, release positive results based on biomarkers, before following up with its 6-month open-label trial data, which triggered the sensational >3,000% share price gains of the past 12 months.

As such, neither Annovis - nor its investors - necessarily needs to start pushing the panic button at this stage. Alzheimer's trials and the cognitive scoring endpoints they use can be fickle, with a high level of subjectivity, therefore if Annovis needs to go back to the drawing board, take the lessons from its first public facing clinical trial, and take the time needed to ensure the next trial is better planned and designed, with the focus on incremental, rather than sensational progression, so much the better.

Annovis Is Looking At More Than Just Alzheimer's

I have barely touched on Posiphen in Parkinson's in this article, or the company's other two candidates, and their potential. While the trial results were broadly similar in both Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, the larger portion of the study population was comprised of Parkinson's patients, and who knows what the full data will throw out when it is released in the next month or so.

Given that PD affects ~1% of the US population over the age of 60, and 5% of individuals >85, the target market is more than substantial enough to support a >$1bn valuation of Annovis if the company decided to develop Posiphen for that indication only.

Meanwhile, ANVS405 is being developed thanks to funding from the US Army, and ANVS301's dose ascending study, sponsored by the NIH, is nearing completion. These may not be the major share price catalysts that investors are looking for, but they shouldn't be dismissed either. Many drug developers only discover their best candidates through a trial and error process.

Conclusion - A Battle May Have Been Lost But Annovis Is Still Part of the War On Alzheimer's

As I discussed in my intro, when investing in biotech, it's best to look at a 3-5 year, rather than a 3-5 month, time horizon, and to expect drug developers to experience peaks and troughs, both in terms of progressing their pipelines, and in terms of their share price volatility.

Arguably, Annovis' share price and valuation had been driven to artificially high levels based on a data readout from a small trial that perhaps should not have been used by the company as publicity.

Ultimately, sharing the positive ADAS-Cog11 data was premature, and came back to bite the company yesterday, wiping ~$500m off its valuation. With only $49m of near term cash, and its hopes of completing a share offering at a premium to its recent high of $118 not dashed, Annovis faces a few issues - of that there's no doubt - not least the prospect of being forced to postpone, or even abandon, its plans to move into a Phase 3 trial in both PD and AD.

But in another sense, not much has really changed at the company. It's hard to draw a significant conclusion from Wednesday's results. The study will likely meet its primary safety endpoint, and it has shown a remarkable short term improvement in ADAS-Cog, which may or may not be significant.

Equally, the failure to outperform placebo in other cognitive measures may or may not be significant - the trial was not designed to address these other than as additional endpoints. The biomarker data appears to support Annovis' thesis around attacking the neurotoxic proteins and tackling Alzheimer's (and Parkinson's) further upstream, confirming what the company had discovered in preclinical studies using mouse and rat models.

Ultimately, Annovis may have fired the first shots in its campaign against Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, but it may be years before we discover just how effective the company's approach with Posiphen may prove to be.

That's why I will continue to hold my small position in Annovis. There won't be a long wait before the next round of data updates, and there's a critical meeting with the FDA upcoming. Annovis has a strong and experienced management team, board, and scientific advisory board - details and bios can be found in this recent corporate presentation - which suggests the company has integrity and won't give up the fight easily.

Every study, patient, and test counts, but all we really know at this stage is that Posiphen is neither a wonder drug, nor a failure. And frankly, as investors, we should all have known that already.

If you have any belief and trust in the thesis that targeting Alzheimer's / Parkinson's further upstream than e.g. Aduhelm, and perhaps combining therapies to target as many of the factors affecting Axonal transport as possible, then Posiphen remains a highly intriguing drug, even if it ultimately proves to be no more than a staging post on the journey to a better cure for neurodegenerative diseases.