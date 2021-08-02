Nalinee Supapornpasupad/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Bureau Veritas (OTCPK:BVRDF) is one of the largest independent testing, inspection and verification companies in the world with a history spanning almost 200 years. The company is active in pretty much every sector and is able to service its clients from in excess of 1,500 offices and laboratories worldwide. Veritas has an excellent reputation, and its services continue to be in high demand for that very reason.

Veritas is a French company and the liquidity on its French listing is clearly superior to any other secondary listing. Trading with BVI as its ticker symbol on Euronext Paris, the average daily volume of almost 800,000 shares makes Paris the best venue to trade in Veritas’ shares. The current market cap based on about 450M shares outstanding is just over 12.5B EUR.

A low capex business model results in very strong free cash flows

The Veritas share price obviously was suffering as well during the first few weeks of the COVID pandemic but has since found its way up again. In fact, the company’s share price is now trading more than 10% higher than right before the pandemic brought the world economy to a standstill. As Veritas has just reported its financial results for H1 2021, this represents a good moment to see if the share price momentum is based on fundamentals or anticipation.

Compared to the first half of last year, the Bureau Veritas share price increased by approximately 10% while its expenses increased at a much slower pace. Additionally, Veritas reduced its provisions and depreciation and amortization expenses and the combination of all these elements caused the operating profit to increase by almost 500%, to 346M EUR.

Of course, a comparison with H1 2020 means the hurdle to jump over was relatively low, but it does show nicely how strong the Bureau Veritas performance was in the first half of the year. Additionally, the net finance expenses decreased as well and this means the small pre-tax loss in H1 2020 was converted into a very substantial pre-tax profit in the first half of this year: Veritas reported a pre-tax income in excess of 309M EUR resulting in a net income of 212M EUR. After taking the 15.2M EUR in net income attributable to non-controlling interests into consideration, the net income attributable to the shareholders of Bureau Veritas was approximately 197M EUR, or 44 cents per share.

As Veritas is a mature company, it’s also important to check up on the company’s cash flows as those will essentially confirm the ability to add cash to the balance sheet and fund the shareholder rewards. And exactly because Veritas is a mature business, its capital expenditures are tracking at less than half the depreciation and amortization expenses. H1 2021 wasn’t any different.

The reported operating cash flow was 329M EUR, but this underestimates the tax payments by 14M EUR but also includes a 69M EUR investment in the working capital position. Additionally, we also should deduct the 103M EUR in lease and interest payments. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was 281M EUR (compared to 194M EUR in H1 2020).

As you can see in the cash flow statement above, the total capex was just about 56M EUR, which indeed is less than half the depreciation and amortization expenses. Keep in mind those D&A expenses also include the lease payments, but even including those lease payments, the total capex plus lease payments would be about 15% lower than the 129M EUR depreciation expenses.

The adjusted free cash flow was 226M EUR, but we should perhaps also deduct the 15M EUR in net income attributable to non-controlling interests in which case we would end up with 211M EUR in adjusted free cash flow. This works out to be 0.47 EUR per share, and slightly higher than the reported net income, thanks to the aforementioned difference between depreciation expenses and the effective cash outflow related to capex and lease liabilities.

The strong performance allowed Veritas to hike its official outlook, but unfortunately the company does remain vague and isn’t providing numbers.

Investment thesis

As of the end of June, Veritas had a net debt of less than 1.2B EUR (excluding lease liabilities), resulting in a total enterprise value of less than 14B EUR. Given the H1 EBITDA of 420M EUR (also excluding lease payments), Veritas is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of approximately 16-16.5. That’s clearly not cheap but Bureau Veritas is also running a business which commands a premium valuation given its moat and strong free cash flow conversion.

That being said, I currently don’t have a position, and won’t initiate a position at the current valuation. I have been keeping an eye on the put option premiums as perhaps sometimes writing an out of the money put option is the best approach but due to the low volatility levels in the Veritas trading performance, those premiums are pretty low.

A great business, but Veritas isn’t exactly cheap anymore, and I remain on the sidelines for the time being.