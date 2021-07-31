piranka/E+ via Getty Images

The S&P 500 (SPY) just closed its sixth positive month in a row, producing a stellar 18% total return so far this year. While it may seem that everything is expensive, it's worth reminding that the index is disproportionately driven by a handful of mega-cap stocks, namely Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

This brings me to Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) which is also a part of the S&P 500 index, but has seen a 10% decline in its share price since the start of the year. In this article, I show why this under-loved name is currently a Buy, so let's get started.

Why CTSH Is A Buy

Cognizant Technology Solutions specializes in providing digital services and solutions, consulting, application services, systems integration, and business process services for clients around the world. Its technology business segments are diversified across Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy/Utilities, and Communications/Media.

Notably, CTSH is ranked #185 on the 2021 Fortune 500 list. It also spent 12 years as one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies and was ranked #19 on the Forbes list of best employers. In the trailing 12 months, CTSH generated $17.4 billion in total revenue.

CTSH scores a B+ on Seeking Alpha's profitability scale, with a strong EBITDA margin of 17.9%, surpassing the 14.5% sector median. Plus, CTSH generates a healthy 11.8% return on capital, which surpasses the 9-10% long-term annual return of the S&P 500.

CTSH's revenues are about evenly spread between its top three business segments, helping it to even out weaknesses in any one sector. Plus, it derives most of its revenues from higher-margin developed markets in North America and Europe, where it gets 93% of its revenues.

Cognizant delivered strong Q2'21 results, with revenue growing by 15% YoY to $4.6 billion. This was driven by robust performance in all four of CTSH's business segments. This was driven by financial services revenue growing in the healthy mid-single digits on a constant currency basis, while the other three segments grew in the mid to high teens, as seen in the chart above.

It's worth noting that while the Communications, Media, and Technology segment is still the smallest segment, it's also the fastest-growing one, posting double-digit CAGR over the past 3 years, and is now home to some of Cognizant's largest clients.

I'm also encouraged by adjusted operating margin growing by 110 bps YoY (350 bps on a GAAP basis) to 15.2%. This was driven by cost savings initiatives this year and by pandemic-related costs and a ransomware attack during the prior year period.

Looking forward, I see a long growth runway for CTSH, as it assists its clients with their transitions into a digital workspace. This is highlighted by its engagement with the top healthcare system, Johns Hopkins Healthcare, which turned to Cognizant to transition their Medicaid and commercial lines of business from legacy platforms and operations to its BPaaS (business process as-a-service) solution involving a modern, scalable cloud-based platform. Plus, management has expressed optimism around the fast-growing IoT (internet of things) and digital engineering businesses, as noted during the recent conference call:

Our IoT business has scaled rapidly and revenues are now expected to exceed $600 million in 2021, almost twice the size of what it was in 2019. Cognizant was recently ranked #1 in the Managed IoT Services category in ISG's 2021 IoT Services Evaluation for both the U.S. and Europe. Our digital engineering business is now at a $1.2 billion annual run rate, growing 30%, making it one of the largest digital engineering businesses in the world. In June, Cognizant was named a leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Software Product Engineering Services 2021 Report.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

Meanwhile, CTSH maintains a fortress balance sheet, with $1.85 billion in cash and short-term investments, and a net debt balance of -$121M. This gives it plenty of capacity to fund the dividend, buybacks, and growth investments.

While the dividend yield is a rather low 1.3%, it's very safe, with a payout ratio of just 24%, and CTSH raised its dividend this year, by 9%. I see the potential for further raises down the line, as CTSH only recently initiated its dividend in 2017. Plus, CTSH is a total return story. As seen below, management has retired 12.6% of the common shares over the past 5 years through buybacks.

I see value in CTSH at the current price of $73.53, with a forward PE of 18.2. This is considering the aforementioned quality of the enterprise, the fortress balance sheet, and the 8-10% annual EPS growth that analysts estimate over the next two years. Lastly, CTSH is currently trading 8% below its normal PE of 19.7 over the past decade. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $84.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Data breaches and ransomware attacks can result in business disruptions and reputational damage for the company.

Competition for quality talent has resulted in a labor shortage for CTSH, and this could impact margins as it may need to raise compensation to retain employees.

Competitive pressures from peers like Accenture (ACN) could impact top-line growth.

Investor Takeaway

Cognizant Technology Solutions appears to have been overlooked by the market, considering the strength of its business model, strong balance sheet, and overall quality of the enterprise. Looking forward, it has a long growth runway from helping its clients with their digital transformations and from the burgeoning IoT market as 5G begins to take off. I see value in CTSH at the current price and view it as a Buy.