The solar industry as a whole has seen exponential growth over the past decade as it becomes cheaper to install and maintain across the United States and the world. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a small yet prominent and stable company which operates in this industry and they've been trading at lower multiples than its closest peers as Wall Street and investors underestimate their growth every quarter, even though they've proven that their growth is here to stay.

With multiple long-term positive catalysts emerge from new government spending, installation prices and efficiency and mass commercial utilization, the company seems to not just be underestimated but also undervalued. With these long term catalysts, I believe, pushing industry growth to higher levels than currently expected, the long term prospect of investing in the solar and renewable energy markets are underestimated. I continue to believe that SunPower is one of the best companies to do that for the next 2 to 4 years.

Tailwinds: Spending Increase and Efficiency

There are 2 main tailwinds in the spending category for the industry as a whole and for SunPower in particular.

The first is government spending and regulations. This tailwind comes in the form of massive spending by the federal government on green infrastructure and subsidies going directly to installing new solar grids on a commercial and personal scale. Another part of this is that both the Department of Energy and the EPA have waived a lot of the limitations put in by previous administrations (and went even further) to reduce the burden of regulations when it comes to installing solar panels in homes and in commercial spaces across the United States. These factors will aid the ease in which new solar installation projects can get approved and start generating power for individuals and power grids.

The second tailwind is cost efficiency and awareness. This means that now that solar power is cheaper than traditional fossil fuel or whatever power-generating methods are currently in place, individuals who can either afford to install a solar grid in their homes as well as utility companies are now doing so and are saving money in the longer run. There are also companies which offer zero fee installation services and then take a monthly quota and/or a fee from the excess power the grid generates and sells it back to utility companies.

This has aided the overall growth of the industry and will surely accelerate as we continue to see occurrences like the one in Texas where the main utility company falters due to bad policy, prompting individuals to detach from the grid as much as possible and become self reliant for energy generation.

Headwinds: Competitive Pressures

The company's main headwinds was and always will be competitive pressures in this fast growing industry, where the fight for market share is on and SunPower still plays a relatively small role in. The company's main competitors in the various business segments include Canadian Solar (CSIQ), First Solar (FSLR) and Tesla's (TSLA) SolarCity, as well as countless other smaller and larger private companies.

There's very little knowledge on how new money and spending will go between all of these companies and there's a real possibility that these other companies, which have better resources and infrastructure than SunPower currently has, can eclipse them with their products and offerings. Investors should be mindful of these risks and follow developments in areas such as battery technology for energy storage, power conversion technologies and overall cost efficiency among other companies. I'll do my best to provide these updates as they become available.

Valuing SunPower: Undervalued

Even though SunPower's business model is slightly different than some other high profile public companies, as most solar project companies are, comparing them to their closest peers shows they are undervalued. These companies, Canadian Solar and First Solar, are expecting far slower EPS growth than SunPower, even as they trade at nearly identical multiples. While there is expected to be a surge in business as new infrastructure projects come online, subsidies become accessible to the general public and permits from the Department of Energy and other EPA-related agencies, this is only set to accelerate. Let's compare the companies.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 SunPower $(0.29) $(0.07)+75.9% $0.38N/A $0.64+70.5% $0.84+30.5% Canadian Solar $3.28 $2.19-33.2% $0.59-72.9% $2.55+329% $2.86+12.2% First Solar $1.48 $3.73 +152% $4.04 +8.4% $3.51-13.3% $3.17-9.5%

Looking at these figures, I believe, shows how growth is favoring SunPower over its nearest competitors as they're expected to report continued and accelerating growth (as they are expected to report an over 65% EPS growth rate in 2024), while Canadian Solar and First Solar are either expected to decline or remain stagnant. We now need to translate these figures into valuation, which we do through forward EPS multiple, as stated below:

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 SunPower N/A N/A 65.4x 38.4x 29.4x Canadian Solar 12.3x 18.5x 68.5x 15.0x 14.2x First Solar 57.8x 22.9x 20.7x 23.9x 26.4x

As you can see, SunPower is trading at roughly the same multiple as First Solar and about double that of Canadian Solar, which is not in-line with their EPS growth figures above. They are expected to grow at about triple the rate of Canadian Solar and infinitely faster than the negative growth rate First Solar is expected to show.

Therefore, I believe that a multiple roughly triple that of Canadian Solar is appropriate for SunPower for the next 36 months. This presents their median fair value for the next 36 months at $28.80 per share, higher by about 16% from their current trading level. This growth rate is simply relative to their current trading level, I still believe that the entire industry will get a boost from various spending trends, which will in turn accelerate their annual EPS growth rate and the potential return for a long-term investment.

I remain highly bullish on the company's long-term prospects.