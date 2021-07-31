Red White & Bloom: Confusing Numbers Don't Help

Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Despite concerns with delayed audit reports, Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCQX:RWBYF) finally released 2020 and Q1 results in the last week. The stock of the small U.S. cannabis MSO (multi-state operator) is down on the results as the company didn't provide an updated outlook. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on the stock, as investors parsing the confusing results will still see the bright future.

Confusing Numbers

RWB had previously reported 2020 and Q1 sales estimates, so the adjusted numbers released by the MSO in the last week weren't surprising. What confused the market was the official reported numbers and the lack of an updated pro-forma outlook didn't help.

Back in December 2020, RWB provided a pro-forma 2021 revenue outlook of C$300 million to C$450 million. The massive number is very reliant on closing the PharmaCo investment in Michigan and opening new stores for a business that generated C$69 million in 2020 revenues per the Q1 earnings call.

Source: RWB December 2020 presentation

The numbers appear to factor in the acquisition of the Acreage Florida business, but the deal wasn't even official back last December. The company had suggested that cultivation pods in Florida would allow for $40 million in annual sales, but the Q1 earnings call mentioned a smaller number at $25 million while highlighting the number was conservative.

If anything, investors wanted to here a repeat of these pro-forma numbers or maybe a bigger number for 2022 considering the ability to quickly open up to 8 dispensaries in the state that Acreage had leases on existing properties.

The PharmaCo business in Michigan currently has 8 open dispensaries with another 10 locations in various stages of opening. Combined with Florida, RWB would have 9 open dispensaries with another 17 locations in various stages of opening.

The Michigan market is booming, but some questions exist regarding unlimited licenses. Cannabis sales in the state topped $100 million placing Michigan on a pace for $1.2 billion in annual sales. The forecast for the state is for sales to reach $2.0 billion in 2023.

Source: MJBizDaily

Remember though, the Q1 adjusted sales total didn't include any of these up to 26 dispensaries in the revenue totals. Yet, RWB reported Q1 adjusted revenues of C$32.7 million for the Platinum Vape line versus original Q1 estimates of C$32.2 million.

Unfortunately, due to accounting rules, RWB only reported C$11.8 million in actual revenues due to the licensing arrangement until the Michigan deal closes. The company has to report product sales less inventory purchases and direct expenses. The good news is that product sales in Michigan grew 18% over the prior quarter.

On the Q1 earnings call, CEO Brad Rogers provided several data points on sales for the year without rolling all of the numbers together for a complete picture likely further confusing investors:

Yeah, so just in Michigan alone, we're looking at approximately $180 million to $200 million run rate, right now in Michigan with those two lines. And we're looking at of course, expanding that growth, bringing in those pieces, putting more to the bottom and that does not include the High Times brand either

The statements weren't even clear whether the numbers were in Canadian or U.S. dollars. As mentioned, the company reported adjusted Q1 revenue annualized of C$130.8 million and the addition of the PharmaCo business would push pro-forma sales currently to the C$200 million range inline with these numbers.

The annualized numbers on the call discussed specifically the Michigan revenue for just PharmaCo and Platinum Vapes, but possibly excluding High Times branded sales in the state that were probably limited for Q1. The problem is that PV has wholesale operations in California, Arizona and Oklahoma. Not to mention, a big part of the forecasted business is the retail stores not opened, but ready to quickly open along with the Mid-American sales in Illinois mostly overlooked in the discussion.

In essence, RWB didn't really tie together the original pro-forma sales targets for 2021 and adjust for the current reality of the market and the delayed approval of closing the PharmaCo deal in Michigan.

Deep Value

While a lot of the reported numbers were confusing as the audit delay had RWB management talking about 2020 and Q1 numbers when the company should be looking at releasing Q2 numbers, the MSO still appears on track to hit previous goals. In addition, the delayed close in Michigan has impacted what the company can officially report for past periods.

As with all of these small MSOs, the share count is virtually impossible to calculate. In the MD&A, RWB lists about 300 million shares outstanding along with a host of stock options and warrants not even in the money with the stock at $0.85.

All told, once the Michigan acquisition is complete, RWB should have around 450 million diluted shares. At $0.85, the stock has a fully diluted market valuation in the $400 million range.

The company's cash balance was $C41 million as of July 2, putting the company in a strong financial position to expand in Florida and Illinois. The biggest question is the revenue targets where all of the data points to RWB remaining on schedule to hit those original pro-forma numbers once the Michigan deal is closed.

The stock is worth up to $400 million while the business can easily scale to $300+ million. The biggest risk to shareholders are the concerning delays in audit reports and signs the company was spending money to promote the stock on ValueTheMarkets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that RWB remains on track for strong growth ahead despite the confusing numbers release along with the Q1 earnings. As the MSO closes the Michigan deal and opens new dispensaries in that state and Florida, RWB will hit original revenue targets. The audit and stock promotion issues have kept my investment in this promising MSO to reduced levels and investors should be making decisions on investing in the cannabis stock accordingly.