Investment Thesis

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is a pure-play cloud-based Content Delivery Network (CDN) that is used by many large enterprises to "serve content to millions of users simultaneously."

We shared in our previous article that the Jun 8 outage reminded everyone of the integral role that Fastly plays in our highly digitized daily lives and encouraged investors to look beyond the market's confusion about Fastly's relevance moving forward.

With Fastly due to report Q2'21 earnings next week, we think it's apt to help prepare investors on the key performance indicators to monitor closely.

Concerns about Slowing Growth

The recent sentiments surrounding earnings releases from several social media and e-commerce companies have been largely negative, so to speak. E-commerce bellwether: Amazon (AMZN) reported slowing growth in its e-commerce sales, "foreshadowing more lackluster revenue results [over] the rest of the year," which was also corroborated by credit card data from Bank of America (BAC) that showed online sales growth fell YoY in July, which renewed concerns that consumer spending in brick and mortar stores may overshadow retail e-commerce spending as the US economy starts to reopen gradually.

The slowdown was not only observed on the e-commerce front as Facebook (FB) also warned investors that "in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, [Facebook] expects year-over-year total revenue growth rates to decelerate significantly on a sequential basis as FB laps periods of increasingly strong growth," adding on to more worries that more users may start easing up on their social media usage and spend less time online moving forward.

Yet, it was not all dark and gloomy, as Shopify (SHOP) bucked the trend with their recent blockbuster performance. The company also emphasized that: "[While they] expected a deceleration in revenue growth could happen later in 2021...any pullback in growth may be countered, longer-term, by what [Shopify] believes is a permanent shift to e-commerce."

Therefore, while we think the market is clearly concerned with the slowdown experienced by the e-commerce and social media bellwethers, we urge investors to look longer term and consider the underlying drivers underpinning the secular shift towards digitization that continues to expand rapidly. Moreover, with the COVID-19 pull-forward growth experienced last year, investors should definitely expect some quarters of difficult comps this year, as growth starts to normalize moving forward. Therefore, investors should continue to keep their eyes on the long-term prize and remain vested in stocks participating in this secular growth trend.

Expect Slower Revenue Growth

Quarterly revenue YoY growth. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Mean consensus revenue (quarterly) estimates. Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

With this in mind, we think it may be reasonable to assume that Fastly may likely experience some slowdown in revenue growth since the company primarily uses a usage-based billing revenue model. We could also clearly observe that in Q2'20 (30 Jun quarter), the company experienced a huge surge in growth as the world was stuck at home in the depths of the pandemic last year, and usage went up significantly. Therefore, we think Fastly would likely be facing even tougher Q2 comps than they had earlier faced in Q1'21, which may likely further depress sentiments among short-sighted investors.

The silver lining here is that the Street has set "quite" a low bar for Fastly going into Q2'21 as the consensus revenue estimates projected for a 15.16% YoY growth which is certainly way below what Fastly has even experienced over the last 8 quarters. Therefore, we think investors could remain hopeful that Fastly may even pleasantly surprise here if the usage from its enterprise customers didn't fall off a cliff in Q2.

Look Out for Enterprise Customers Spending

Revenue by customer segments. Data source: Company filings

Investors can clearly observe the importance of the revenue contribution from its enterprise customers, who accounted for 88.9% of Q1'21 revenue. Fastly's reliance on its enterprise customers is well documented, and we believe investors also do not need a reminder of the Tik Tok saga when Bytedance (BDNCE) removed "a majority of their US and non-US traffic from [Fastly's] platform."

Therefore, heavily relying on enterprise customers for revenue would inevitably subject Fastly to such usage volatility, which we think is just part and parcel of the risks of investing in Fastly's business model that relies heavily on enterprise users. Fastly reported 336 enterprise customers in Q1'21, so unless most of them suffered a tremendous slowdown in usage in the recent quarter, we think it should be reasonable to expect that any slowdown from a minority of customers is unlikely to dampen Fastly's revenue growth dramatically.

Average enterprise customer spend. Data source: Company filings

On the same note, it would be useful for investors to monitor the company's average enterprise customer spend to observe any meaningful impact from a potential slowdown in usage from its most important customers. So far, the company has managed to maintain a healthy QoQ increase over the last 8 quarters, so any miss should be carefully investigated to determine whether it's seasonal, tough comps, or maybe something more structural.

Watch for the Declining NRR Rate

Net revenue retention (NRR) rate. Data source: Company filings

Fastly's NRR rate has been creeping down over the last 4 quarters, and investors should carefully keep a close watch on this metric. Fastly highlighted previously that their NRR is expected to be more volatile than typical software companies' NRR rates as Fastly's usage-based billing revenue model is inherently more volatile than a subscription-based model. The company also encouraged investors to evaluate its TTM NRR rate, where the company believes helps to smoothen out the volatility and offer more meaningful insights. However, we prefer to keep our eye on the quarterly NRR rate as we think it offers the most accurate insights on their customers' usage patterns, while we would use the TTM data as an afterthought, if necessary.

Evaluate Fastly's Pace of Global Expansion

Fastly revenue by region. Data source: Company filings

Cloudflare (NET) revenue by region. Data source: Company filings

We brought in Cloudflare as a comparison even though Cloudflare's business model is not strictly speaking a CDN model (which we explained in a previous article), as the company still operates within the CDN space. One key aspect that we particularly like about Cloudflare is its highly diversified revenue base worldwide, where the US accounted for 51.6% of Q1'21 revenue. In contrast, Fastly's revenue remains highly concentrated within the US, as the US accounted for 73.9% of Q1'21 revenue. We think Cloudflare's much better-diversified revenue base sets the company up nicely to capture potentially higher growth opportunities outside of the US.

Expected e-commerce sales growth in 2021. Source: eMarketer

For example, investors can observe that the fastest-growing e-commerce markets are located out of the US. It may be useful for Fastly to rapidly grow its global revenue base to capitalize on these fast-growing regions. We think this may also help to mitigate any unexpected slowdown with the company's US-based customers. It would be encouraging if the company could report a higher distribution from its global regions in Q2.

Monitor its Gross Margins and CapEx

Quarterly Gross margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Quarterly CapEx. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Back in Q1'21, one particular concern was Fastly's huge drop in gross margin from 59.2% in Q4'20 to 55.8% in Q1'21, and one of the analysts also raised concerns on the possibility of pricing pressures. While the company didn't directly answer, Fastly responded that the additional infrastructure investments in Q1'21 had played an important part, which they expect to normalize subsequently. We could also observe the discernible increase in CapEx, which the company attributed mainly "into [Fastly's] pop locations that will sort of increase the resiliency of the network better than it already is."

LTM Gross margin trend & LTM CapEx margin trend. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

However, we are not too perturbed with Q1's numbers because when we evaluate the trend over an LTM basis, we don't think there is any cause of concern yet, even though it would be important to carefully evaluate Q2's numbers to observe whether there is any discernible change in trend that would necessitate a further investigation.

The company has also emphasized that it would be more meaningful to model their gross margins over an LTM basis as "[Fastly's] gross margin will continue to be impacted by the timing of personnel and infrastructure investments and seasonal usage by customers on our platform."

Therefore, we think investors should continue to keep in mind the LTM trend while poring over Q2's numbers. In addition, the company also alluded to the accretive effects from Signal Sciences as Fastly emphasized: "[We] feel good about our sort of future uptick in gross margin as well because the Signal Sciences products [gross margins] are clearly much greater and accretive [to our] gross margin." Therefore, we think investors should observe the extent of the potentially accretive effect from Signal Sciences on Q2's gross margins.

Valuation and Price Action

EV / Fwd Rev 3Y mean.

Source: TradingView

Fastly's price is currently trading at about 65% below its ATH. The recent recovery seems to have stalled at the critical price level of $58, coinciding with the 20-week moving average, which seems to be acting as the dynamic resistance for the stock.

Let us be clear here. We think the stock's medium-term trend looks to have changed, and the stock is no longer on a medium-term uptrend. The recent momentum also seems to have stalled at a critical level.

However, based on the current EV / Fwd Rev multiple of 13.69x, the stock is trading at about 41% below its 1Y mean. Therefore, we think Fastly continues to offer an attractive valuation despite its price action struggles if investors adopt a long-term perspective. In addition, the company's raison d'être has never been questioned, and we think would remain even more relevant moving forward.

Therefore, we encourage investors to take advantage of the current weakness to add exposure to the leading enterprise cloud-based CDN player.