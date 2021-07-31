Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

All good things must eventually come to an end, including a P&C market that’s as hot as anything I’ve seen in my investment career. That, and a robust valuation, are really the only explanations I can come up with for W. R. Berkley’s (NYSE:WRB) lackluster performance since my last update – the shares are up about 10%, narrowly underperforming the broader P&C market and underperforming the S&P 500 by a couple percentage points.

I don’t think the hard P&C markets are going to soften overnight, but pricing does seem to be trending down, and a combination of mediocre investment yields and rising inflation is not a good one for P&C insurers. I continue to believe that W. R. Berkley is one of the best-run insurance companies out there, and that the company will reap the benefits of business they’re writing today for a while, but it’s tough to call this an undervalued stock.

Another Strong Quarter With Robust Premium Growth And More Modest Core Outperformance

There are always a lot of moving parts to insurance company earnings reports, but on balance I’d say that W. R. Berkley’s quarter was good but not quite as good as the $0.16/share operating beat (versus the $1.01/share estimate) might suggest.

W. R. Berkley wrote a lot of business in the second quarter, with gross premiums up 25% and net premiums up 27%, beating expectations by more than 13% overall. Insurance net premiums rose 27% to $1,994M, beating by almost 16%, while reinsurance premiums rose 11% to $218M, missing by about 27%. W. R. Berkley continued to write a lot of professional lines (up 65% YoY) and commercial auto (up 31% YoY), and while worker’s comp is shrinking as a percentage, I wouldn’t call 16% YoY growth weak.

Overall revenue rose 19% in the quarter, with net earned premiums up 18% to $1.97B and net investment income up 97% to $168M, with significant upside from alternative investments.

The core combined ratio improved almost three points (from 90.2% last year to 87.5%), with the loss ratio improving modestly (59.2% to 58.8%) and the expense ratio improving 230bp (from 31% to 28.7%) on better operating leverage from the strong premium growth. Losses to catastrophes were lower (2.2% vs. 8.7%), but there was no reserve release in the quarter. By business line, Insurance had a core combined ratio of 87.8% (vs. 89.3% a year ago), while Reinsurance was 85.7% (vs. 90.1%).

Underwriting income soared from the year-ago level to $202M, and book value per share rose 14% YoY and 3% QoQ versus a long-term trailing growth rate of around 9%.

Relative to expectations, premium growth was much higher and net investment income contributed around $0.15/share, with a smaller $0.04/share beat from the core business, with a lower tax rate helping offset higher-than-expected cats. Within the core results, the loss ratio was higher than expected on higher fire losses and some conservatism on loss estimates due to inflation, while the expense ratio was better.

Growing In A Hard Market

W. R. Berkley is doing exactly what a good insurance company should do – moving a lot more of its chips onto the table to take advantage of a hard market. Insurance premiums have jumped for a combination of reasons, including insurance companies having to make up for deficient reserves (writing too much business in weaker markets), higher assumed future losses due to social inflation and financial inflation, and weaker core investment options.

Excluding workers' comp, W. R. Berkley saw rates rise another 10% in the second quarter following nearly 13% growth in the first quarter and more than 15% growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. As you might guess from those numbers, the company is also writing in excess of price – taking advantage of opportunities to expand its business (especially its specialty business) and take some share, as the standard market reconsiders its appetite for specialty business given past underwriting mistakes.

As management discussed, this is one of the best markets in history for P&C companies. There were similar periods in the early 2000s and in the mid-80s, and well-run companies made a lot of money from the business they wrote then.

There are still concerns, though. First, pricing is starting to fade. While I don’t think the hard market is over yet, it is starting to soften. Also, inflation continues to represent a real risk. I’ve talked about social inflation before – higher losses due to bigger payouts, often driven by jury verdicts that want to “stick it to the man” – and that remains one of the reasons why we’re seeing strong pricing. Financial inflation is also a risk, though, as it too factors into future loss estimates as well as expected investment returns.

The Outlook

Although this is about as good as it gets from a current operating environment perspective, W. R. Berkley should reap the benefits of this underwriting growth in future years, particularly with management guiding that they’re writing policies well above estimated losses. Given this insurer’s strong underwriting and reserve history, I think they can be taken at their word, and barring more dramatic changes in the market (like even worse social inflation), I think this will prove to be very profitable business, buoying results for a couple of years (if not longer), and creating more capital for management to eventually redeploy into the business and/or distribute to shareholders.

Adjusting for the abnormal results in 2020, I believe W. R. Berkley is set up to generate strong mid-to-high single-digit long-term core earnings growth, in the neighborhood of the company’s long-term trailing core earnings growth rate (and the 8% trailing book value growth rate).

Unfortunately, neither that nor the likely near-term ROE is enough to suggest these shares are materially undervalued. Even allowing for higher-than-historically typical multiples, about the best I can do is a fair value in or around the mid-$70s, which is where the shares are trading today.

The Bottom Line

If there’s a company in the insurance industry where I might say “forget the valuation and just buy it for the long haul”, it may be W. R. Berkley (though Arch Capital (ACGL) would be a top contender). Still, I get nervous when I hear “it’s different this time” justifications for higher multiples, and although I believe W. R. Berkley is a top-notch insurer that is writing a lot of good business today, the shares look at best like a hold to me for longer-term investors.