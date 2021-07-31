Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has emerged as the leader in digital identity verification and mobile check deposit solutions. If you have ever deposited a paper check by uploading a picture into a bank's smartphone app there is a good chance the system is based on the company's technology, trusted by major banks as key customers. Mitek also offers tools to identify individuals during transactions as a critical component of digital security able to address new regulatory requirements.

The company just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by surging revenue and firming profitability benefiting from the ongoing shift towards a digital economy. While the stock has already been a big winner, surging over 10% on the report to a new all-time high, we remain bullish and see more upside with ongoing operating and financial momentum. Mitek is a high-quality tech leader with a positive long-term outlook.

MITK Earnings Recap

Mitek reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, up 44% compared to $0.16 in the period last year. Revenue at $31.8 million climbed 25% year-over-year and was $2.7 million ahead of estimates. Within the top-line figure, the proportion of software-as-a-service "SaaS" revenue based on fees related to each transaction reached $9.5 million, up 33% y/y highlighting the ongoing market adoption.

In terms of financial metrics, the company has been able to keep costs and expenses contained while still investing in R&D. Through an effort at efficiency initiated during the pandemic, general and administrative expenses fell by 4.5% y/y. Total operating expenses at $26.3 million up 10% y/y, and below the sales trends, added to the profitability. The non-GAAP operating margin at 35% was impressively up from 20% in the period last year.

The strength has been across both identity verification and deposit solutions. One of the company themes is the expanding product lineup including "Check Fraud Defender" which is an AI-powered, cloud-hosted solution that 20% of the top U.S. banks have already licensed. The idea here is that all checks can be scanned either at branches or ATMs to pass a forensic control against counterfeits, and forgeries.

The data shows that banks are experiencing a 90% time savings compared to manual reviews. Considering nearly 100% of U.S. banks already use some other Mitek solutions, there is an expectation for the current customers to also add the new features as an incremental growth driver time.

In June, the company announced the strategic acquisition of "ID R&D", a provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection. Management notes that the ID R&D technology can distinguish between computer-generated and real people as a method to combat the rise of "deepfakes" and voice-spoofing threats which are a concern in the area of identity security. This deal serves to complement and integrate with Mitek's current offerings and expand into new areas.

The company ended the quarter with $215 million in cash, equivalents, and investments against $235 million in total liabilities. We view the solid balance sheet position as a strength in the company's investment profile. It's also worth mentioning that Mitek is generating significant cash with $9 million from operations in this last quarter which is expected to climb going forward. The company also has an active $15 million share repurchasing authorization.

While Mitek does not offer forward financial guidance, comments by management project a positive tone and outlook. There is an expectation for continued traction in gaining new customers globally while expanding existing relationships. From the earnings conference call:

Our customers globally represent hundreds of the world's best known brands and banks, and our proven track record of success continues to grow as we expand our reach into this fast growing market. Mitek's goal is to be an indispensable partner in fighting identity fraud and the momentum we are experiencing is evidence of this. Our pipeline of potential new customers is strong. Our existing customers are expanding. Our channel partnerships are gaining traction. And as the industry leading solution for identity verification, we are committed to maintaining product superiority and expanding our reach into this large and growing market.

MITK Stock Price Forecast

It's important to recognize that the opportunity for Mitek Systems goes beyond the high-profile banking industry mobile check deposit solution and fraud detection tools. At its core, Mitek captures the broader theme of digital security and identity verification with applications across several industries.

The ability to scan a face for biometrics or even a driver's license and passport for quick identification is a powerful tool that connects the "physical world" with the digital economy and online databases. Many of the features in Mitek technology like the ability to scan documents and autofill forms have become must-have features businesses use to facilitate workflow.

As it relates to identity verification, management notes that the global market is growing at a 15.6% compound annual rate and is expected to nearly double by 2025 from 2020 levels. With the acquisition of ID R&D this year, the total addressable market expands even further to $23.5 billion by 2026 including new biometrics. The point here is that compared to Mitek's annual revenue run rate just crossing $100 million, the company's potential to simply capture a small slice of the global opportunity represents a significant growth tailwind.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for revenue to reach $118.7 million this year, up 17% over the 2020 result. The EPS estimate at $0.70 is 4% above the result last year. Looking ahead, revenue growth is seen averaging around 16% for each of the next two years, while EPS climbs towards $1.04 in fiscal 2023. We sense that these estimates may prove to be conservative and expect some revisions higher over the coming weeks as the market digests this latest quarterly report.

In terms of valuation, we believe Mitek remains undervalued considering the growth trends, segment leadership, and long-term opportunity. The metrics we are looking at including a 1-year forward P/E of 22x based on the current consensus 2022 EPS is attractive in the context of a stock expected to grow earnings nearly 30% next year.

Mitek Systems is unique in its product and service offering considering the near-monopoly on mobile check deposits along combined with identity verification solutions lacking a directly comparable competitor. Clear Secure Inc (YOU) is a recent IPO that is focusing on biometrics to automate identity verification at airports and travel. We can also point to Ipsidy Inc (IDTY) and Ping Identity (PING) which focus on different segments like authentication for online services and databases. There is also the privately-held company "Onfido" which has made headlines targeting a potential IPO later this year. Mitek Systems is our pick in this group.

The attraction for us in Mitek is that given the engrained solution among major banks and corporations, it's likely those customers will remain on the platform for the foreseeable future given the challenges to even attempt switching to an alternative solution. The acquisition of ID R&D further strengthens its position to capture a lead in the next generation biometric identity protection.

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like about Mitek Solutions and the latest quarterly result serves to reinforce the bullish case with the company well-positioned to consolidate its market leadership and expand into new opportunities. We rate shares of MITK as a buy with a price target of $30.00 for the year ahead representing a 33x multiple on the current 2022 consensus EPS.

The company deserves a premium for its size and differentiated technology while the climbing earnings support an expansion of valuation multiples. A string of revisions higher to the market estimates for growth and earnings can drive continued upside in shares with positive momentum.

The risk here beyond a deterioration to the macro outlook or financial market volatility comes down to company execution. We'd like to see margins remain elevated and progress in diversifying the revenue base beyond current banking and fintech industry customers. Weaker than expected growth would pressure the stock and force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook.