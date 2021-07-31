pressureUA/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

One of the key metrics that is monitored for social media companies is MAUs, or monthly active users. To that end, Pinterest's (NYSE:PINS) stock price has recently collapsed despite strong growth and strong guidance, simply because investors are only looking at the MAU number, whose growth has stalled due to reopening headwinds.

Although certainly there could be concerns about this, Pinterest remains a strong growing company due to its other side of revenue model: strong continued growth in ARPU (average revenue per user) and international expansion.

Given that the stock price has overly reacted to and is overly myopic about the MAU metric without considering the ARPU and international expansion, the valuation has dropped to the lower end for a company with Pinterest's kind of growth.

Q2 results

Pinterest's Q2 was one of two sides. Just looking at the 125% revenue growth wouldn't indicate any issues with the business and certainly doesn't seem to be any inferior to any other advertising-based company. Keep in mind that last year's Q2, in the midst of the initial lockdowns, was basically flat, so the underlying CAGR of the business, over two years, is closer to 50% growth.

As a reminder, Pinterest's strong growth is the result of many of its investments, including in automatic bidding (which now makes up for 75% of revenue), in video, in product catalogs and shopping (with the first on-platform shopping beta on track for late this year), in international expansion (in Europe in more recently in LatAm), and since this year also in a creator ecosystem with Idea Pins. So arguably, Pinterest remains a platform with quite a bit of optionality to at least somewhat diversify its revenue streams.

However, the issue that made investors worried was MAU growth. I must concede that I was wrong about this one: in my analysis last quarter I argued that MAU growth didn't miss my own expectation, as growth had only reverted back to pre-pandemic levels. But in Q2, growth has almost completely stalled, most clearly seen by the sequential drop.

Source: Pinterest

While this is obviously one component, which influences Pinterest's ability to generate revenue and that is seeing weakness now, investors should nevertheless keep in mind that it is just one piece of the full puzzle. The piece that has made up for MAU weakness is ARPU.

Source: Pinterest

In addition, note that international ARPU remains 14x lower than U.S. ARPU. Although it may be unlikely that international will ever completely close the gap, the international userbase is 4x as large. In Q2, international revenue grew 227% and contributed $133M of the $613M. This shows that as Pinterest has ramped those dedicated investments over the last two or so years, it has already seen significant results.

For example, if Pinterest would be able to grow international ARPU to $2 (still well below the current U.S. figure), then it would generate more revenue from its international userbase than it achieved in Q2 in total.

Investors should note that not all users are created equal. Pinterest said that it saw most headwinds in its web user growth, which are less valuable than mobile users. In fact, mobile MAUs actually grew in both the U.S. and internationally.

Well, most of the difference between what we guided and what we reported are people who came to Pinterest from the web versus from mobile apps. These users tended to be, on average, less engaged and generated less revenue than people who came directly to Pinterest. In contrast, in Q2, monthly active users on our mobile apps grew in the U.S. year-over-year and internationally by more than 20%.

Lastly, Pinterest is investing quite a bit in its creator ecosystem with Idea Pins, and to that end will even reserve some ad space to use for Idea Pins instead, before it will start to more heavily monetize this new format.

So in Q2, we launched Idea Pin, that is the ability to publish them in 22 markets to those with a business account. We have not yet released it to everybody on Pinterest. So if you don't have a business account, you can't yet create Idea Pins, but that will be coming. But already, Idea Pin's created daily. It's grown more than 7x. And on the user side, we're seeing really good adoption with daily impressions growing more than 10x since January. So this is going to be a big shift for the company.

Valuation

Going into Q2, Pinterest traded at 18x forward P/S. This is based on a Sales (denominator) of $2.6B and a Price (numerator) of $72.

However, given the strength in Q2 and the guidance for >40% growth in Q3, Pinterest would need to grow just over 20% in Q4 to fulfill these estimates. So there could be a little bit upside for revenue. Secondly, the share price has dropped 20% to $56.6 at the time of writing.

This provides Pinterest with a forward P/S closer to 14x. Although there is always risk for a slowdown in long-term revenue growth, there are many companies that delivered lower growth in the last few quarters yet trade at a significantly higher valuation (sometimes 30x P/S or more).

Investor Takeaway

Obviously, the bullish scenario for Pinterest was to continue to grow its MAU count at a rapid (or at least pre-pandemic) clip, which isn't happening anymore for now. However, that does not (necessarily) mean Pinterest's growth is finished.

For example, Pinterest saw large advertisers return to its platform in Q2, driving continued strength in ARPU. International growth was also yet again a highlight. Additionally, one (more or less significant) observation, which provides some more nuance behind the headline MAU number, is that Pinterest's more valuable mobile userbase actually grew in both the U.S. and internationally.

In summary, one part of the business isn't doing as well as expected currently given the reopening headwinds, but other parts do not to seem to be affected by this. The majority of Pinterest's revenue is still dependent on just ~90M of its ~450M users, so the opportunity to expand even just within its current installed base remains significant.