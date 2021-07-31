ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

So far in 2021, I’ve written bearish SA articles on over 20 OTC companies that seem to have attracted significant retail investor interest. The share prices of the vast majority of them are down as of the time of writing as retail investor interest is often fleeting and the fundamentals just aren’t there in most cases.

Today, I’m taking a look at tech firm Lightwave Logic (OTCQX: NASDAQ:LWLG), which I think falls into this category. The latter has no revenues and just $6.5 million in the bank, yet its market capitalization soared to $1.85 billion at the end of June. It seems that retail investor interest has started to fade and Lightwave Logic is valued at $911.4 million as of the time of writing. I think the company is overvalued and I’m bearish.

Overview of the business

In its own words (page 6 here), Lightwave Logic is a technology company focused on the development of next-generation photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for applications in the high-speed fiber-optic data communications and optical computing market.

The basic idea is that electro-optic polymers can transmit data at higher speeds with less power through its conversion from electrical into optical signals. This is crucial to resolving data traffic jams in a world of exponentially growing data usage.

The company has an intellectual property portfolio of over 70 patents and patent applications.

In 2017, Lightwave Logic leased 13,420 square feet of office, laboratory, and research and development space in Colorado that it uses as its principal executive offices and research and development facility. It had to pay rent of $168,824 in the first year and the sum increases by around 3% each year.

Lightwave Logic is backed by Chicago-based Lincoln Park Capital Fund and the two inked a three-year $25 million share purchase agreement in 2019.

Looking at the product offering, back in December 2018 Lightwave Logic announced a 50 Gbaud polymer modulator offering that aimed to address fiber optic communications needs for links over distances of 10 km or longer. However, not much came out of it and this can still be considered a development-stage tech company. Looking at the Q1 2021 financials, we can see that Lightwave Logic has quarterly expenses of just below $2 million, with over two-thirds going into research and development (R&D).

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see that cash and operating leases (the Colorado building) account for the majority of assets. There is no debt, but Lightwave Logic had an accumulated deficit of $72.6 million as of March. Furthermore, the number of shares outstanding has been steadily increasing over the past few years to fund the operations. With the current burn rate, I expect another stock dilution in less than a year.

Overall, I think it’s hard to tell whether Lightwave Logic can be successful in developing products that would revolutionize the data space, but I’m skeptical due to low investment into R&D.

Nevertheless, 2021 is shaping as the best year ever for its share price.

Volume started soaring around the start of June and peaked on July 2 when over 4.4 million shares changed hands. The share price, in turn, peaked at $17.24 per share on June 29.

In my opinion, the main reason behind the share volume and price increases has been retail investor interest. There are a significant number of posts about the company on websites like StockTwits and Twitter. On YouTube, Lightwave Logic is being covered by several channels, including Stock Flip, Insider Financial, The Laptop Legend, and Bryan Valencia. Several of the videos have over a thousand views each. Note that the company isn't doing the promotion of its business or shares itself, but this is being done by a significant number of private investors and traders.

It seems retail investor interest could be slowly fading and this could be the reason the trading volume and share price have been falling in July. I think it’s likely the price of Lightwave Logic’s shares could go back below the $2 level in the near future. From a fundamentals point of view, not much has changed since May 2021 when share prices were below $1.50 apiece.

I think there are two major risks for the bear thesis. First, Lightwave Logic plans to up-list to Nasdaq at some point and this could attract fresh investor interest.

Second, I could be underestimating the prospects of the company’s business. It's theoretically possible that Lightwave Logic can revolutionize the data industry with low investment and R&D and that I’m being too skeptical of its chances.

Investor takeaway

Lightwave Logic is a small tech company with significant ambitions and a market capitalization of $911.4 million as of the time of writing. I’m skeptical that it can achieve much without significant investment into R&D and in my view, the main reason behind the recent increase in the share price was likely retail investor interest. I think the latter is fading and that Lightwave Logic’s share price could go back below the $2 level in the near future.

This one looks like a sell and investors can take advantage of this by short-selling the shares. However, according to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at 34.79% as of the time of writing.

In light of this, the best course of action could be to avoid Lightwave Logic unless you have a very high risk tolerance level.