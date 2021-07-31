Ron Jenkins/Getty Images News

Thesis and Background

This article analyzes Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), a utility business with a large upside potential and at the same time a large uncertainty. The stock enjoys a respectable ROCE, a sound financial strength, and good potentials ahead. However, it is cheaply valued due to the financial impact caused by the Uri storms. A utility dashboard is also developed to better anchor the discussion under the context of the utility sector and other peers.

I’ve studied some of the utilities businesses in detail and owned some of them over the years. I have been organizing my past notes and published several of them now as listed in the following chart. And I thought it would be helpful to organize my methods into the following dashboard to help me track them. I will detail the structure of the dashboard later. Overall, green means good, red means bad, and yellow mean average. So, an ideal long candidate will show a lot of green and no red.

The current dashboard contains stocks that I’ve written about so far. I will update the dashboard regularly, and keep organizing my notes and gradually add new stocks into it. So, if you are inclined, you could follow this series and get alerts when I update.

This dashboard reflects my underlying philosophy to analyze utility stocks, focusing on three areas:

1. Valuation. And I use three metrics to gauge a stock valuation:

The usual PE ratio to gauge its absolute valuation

The PEGY, a modified PE growth ratio to gauge its valuation relative to growth. The PEGY ratio was defined as the PE ratio divided by the sum of dividend growth rate and dividend yield. The dividend yield was included in the definition with the rationale that if a stock offers a high dividend yield currently, there is no need to require a high growth rate anymore to support a reasonable expected return.

The dividend yield Z-score to gauge its relative valuation in term of dividend yield. The look-back period is seven years in the calculation of the Z score. Larger Z score suggests larger undervaluation compared to its own historical record. Though a Z score that is significantly above 1, as in EIX’s case here, it is an alarm for a further look. In this case, the valuation is out of the normal range of market fluctuation and there might be a more fundamental reason.

2. Profitability

The usual ROE to gauge its nominal profitability

The more fundamental ROCE, which is different from the ROE and provides more insights because ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed.

3. Safety

To gauge safety in the short term, the metric used is the coverage of dividend and interest. It is defined as the percentage of dividend and interest expense as a % of operation income.

To gauge safety in the long term, the metric used is the coverage of dividend, interest, and maintenance CAPEX (approximated by depreciation and amortization, DA) as a % of operation income.

Overall impression on the utility sector and VST

Based on the above discussion, it can be seen that the utility sector is overall pretty expensively valued as a whole (as represented by XLU and VPU). The PEGY of these sector funds are close to 3, and dividend Z-score are in the range of negative ~0.6 to 1.2.

In terms of individual stocks, the stocks who are having large immediate uncertainties are cheaply valued (e.g., FE, PPL, and EIX). But even here, the low valuation is kind of only relative. Their PEs are still in the range ~14-15x and some of the dividend Z-scores are still negative.

The market's rationale makes sense that the valuation positively correlates with quality (as represented by ROCE to be detailed later).

The topic of today, at 12.9x of its estimated forward earning, is cheaply valued due to the financial impact caused by the Uri storms, as we will elaborate more later. With the above overall discussion, we now move on to the specifics of VST.

Typical methods for valuing utilities

For many of you who are reading this, you most likely have already known the various valuation models. Particularly, you probably have known about A) the discounted cash flow or discounted dividend model, and B) that these models are supposed to be especially well suited for the utility business because of its stability. These models are intuitive and the results are so mathematically elegant – the temptation to apply them is almost irresistible. These models essentially say the fair price for a utility business is equal to:

Fair Price =D/(r−g)

where D is the current dividend (or another measure of earning, say EPS), r the discount rate, and g is the growth rate of the dividend (or earning). The difficulty of this method here is that the dividend and growth rate are both uncertain in the case of VST.

My other valuation method is essentially to value stable utilities as a bond. Fundamentally, I view the purchase of utilities as an asset plus dividend purchase (again just like a bond), in contrast to a purchase of future income for stock investment in general. But again, in the case of VST, the difficulty is that its dividend has not been stable in the past and may change again in the near future.

Unique situations facing VST

With the above understanding, we will analyze the unique situations of VST and rely on a ROCE analysis to gauge its valuation and potential return. VST suffered a severe financial impact from the effects of Winter Storm Uri in Texas, as shown in the next chart. The impact caused a $1.2B loss in Q1 2021, compared to a profit of $0.85B a year ago. The adjusted EBITDA from ongoing operations was $2.1B lower than Q1 2020 driven by Winter Storm Uri in Texas.

Such adverse events should only cause a one-time financial impact. And VST reissued 2021 guidance, reflecting an estimated adjusted EBITDA, expecting the profitability to return to the normal level in the near future. VST believes the extreme nature of this extraordinary event is not representative of future performance. And the management have taken actions expected to reduce further risk profile. Moreover, legislative actions could come to aid and further reduce risk profile. For example, the Texas legislature is considering legislation to consider market improvements, especially in support of dispatchable resources that balance the system with significant intermittent renewables

Balance sheet and dividend

The financial impact from the Uri storm has caused disturbance to the balance sheet and disrupted the company’s capital allocation plans. More specifically,

Debt level has increased. VST’s debt increased by about $2.05 billion in the first quarter, and it intends to reduce its obligations by $1.25 billion over the last three quarters of 2021.

Share-repurchase program interrupted. Before the Uri storm, VST was planning a $1.5 billion share-repurchase program to buy back 8.7 million shares at an average price of $20 a share. However, it has only executed $175 million of this plan before it was disrupted by Uri and the company does not plan to repurchase any additional shares in 2021.

Despite all the above interruptions, the balance sheet is still well managed and in good condition. As seen below, the net debt/EBITDA ratio is currently 3.5x and VST expects to further reduce it to 3.1x by the end of the year. Due to this consideration, the company remains committed to its $0.15 quarterly payout in 2021.

VST’s ROCE and Profitability

Taking the Uri interruption as a one-time event and with a sound financial position, let’s analyze VST’s ROCE to gauge its valuation and potential return. ROCE refers to the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income – a key to estimate the PGR. For utilities, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses. This is a minor part of the ROCE for utilities.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to run their business and sell their products. This is the dominating majority part of the ROCE for utilities.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of VST over the past decade are shown below. As seen, their ROCE is on average 10.1%, actually among the best in this pack that I’ve analyzed. And VST’s current ROCE, based on its 2021 outlook earning, is on par with its historical average as seen below. The issue is that the VST profitability has fluctuated quite a bit in the past few years. This has to do with its history. The VST today was largely a result of a reorganization under the bankruptcy code of subsidiaries of TCEH and EFH Corp in 2016. Hence the large fluctuations of profitability in recent years. There are reasons to believe that the profitability would stabilize in the future with all the transitions behind.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

And furthermore, there are reasons to expect the ROCE to remain at a relatively high level in the future given the company’s transition to clean energy and the government support for renewable energy. Vistra is targeting Net-Zero by 2050 and is advancing its transformation. It has planned staged retirements of coal plants and is actively investing in renewable solar energy and battery technologies. It has ~8,000 MW of fossil fueled power plants expected to retire by 2027.

To make up for the retired capacity and grow, it has ~4,000 MW of zero-carbon generation online or under development, ~9,000 MW of zero-carbon generation expected by 2030. The battery energy storage in Texas is slated to begin commercial operations between summer 2021 and fall 2022. At the same time, Vistra is investing in major energy storage projects in Oakland and Moss Landing in California. These efforts and investment should help to support the ROCE and stabilize it at a relatively high level in the future.

Valuation and Potential returns

Based on the above discussion, the following three valuation metrics are evaluated and summarized in the chart below. My overall impression of the utility sector is that most expensively valued stocks are BOTH expensively valued in absolute terms AND relative terms as seen in the chart. VST is an exception here again due to the Uri impact.

The usual PE ratio to gauge its absolute valuation

The PE is 12.9x using its estimated forward earning, the least expensively valued in the entire pack in absolute terms.

The dividend yield Z-score

With its limited dividend data, the current dividend yield Z-score is estimated to be positive, somewhere between 0.5 to 1, signaling undervaluation compared to its own historical as shown below.

With the above valuation metric, if the Uri impact passes and the business condition stabilizes, it is not unreasonable for the valuation to return to the normal range. If valuation returns to a PE around 18x, which is still below average of the overall utility sector, the ROI would be almost 40% just from the valuation change alone.

Conclusion and final thoughts

This article analyzes Vistra Corp., a utility business with a large upside potential and at the same time a large uncertainty. The stock enjoys a respectable ROCE, a sound financial strength, and good potentials ahead. However, it is cheaply valued due to the financial impact caused by the Uri storms. The stock represents an investment with a large potential upside with a larger uncertainty at the same time. Assuming the Uri impact to be a onetime event, the stock is an interesting investment opportunity with its high ROCE, and potential future growth from its transition to clean and renewable energy.

Overall, the utility sector is quite expensively valued as a whole. And the sector funds (represented by XLU and VPU) are among the most expensively valued. As a result, I particularly do not see good reason for owning the sector funds. Either good quality but expensive stocks (like DUK and SO) or stocks facing both uncertainty and large upside potential (like VST) are better choices than the sector fund. The sector funds represent a de-worsification at their current valuations to me.

Thanks for reading! See you next time and let me know your comments and thoughts!