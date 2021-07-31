jacoblund/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past year, Hibbett's (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock is up 250%. In our opinion, the growth potential has been exhausted. For 10 years, the company's financial indicators have stagnated, profitability has decreased, and its financial leverage has grown. The introduction of the omnichannel platform and the mobile app turned out to be a successful solution that helped the company significantly increase its revenue when other industry players were losing money. However, we expect revenue growth to slow as the sportswear market recovers and is in line with the market average. According to our estimate, the company is trading near the fair price today. We have a neutral view of Hibbett, but we will continue to monitor the company's development.

Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc. is a chain of stores of athletic-inspired fashion products. The company sells athletic and fashion apparel, athletic footwear, team sports equipment, and sports accessories. Today, the company owns 1,070 retail stores under the Hibbett Sports, City Gear, and Sports Additions brands located in 35 states of the United States. The company operates primarily in the eastern United States. Hibbett stores are located primarily in the neighborhoods. The geography of activities is presented below:

Until 2018, Hibbett was a classic offline retailer. In 2018, the company launched an omnichannel platform and mobile app. The transformation is an important driver of growth, with online sales accounting for half of the revenue growth in fiscal 2020 and 2021.

Mutual funds own 63% of the company's shares.

The management is headed by:

Michael E. Longo (President, Chief Executive Officer & Director)

Benjamin Knighten (Senior Vice President-Operations)

Bob Volke (Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Accounting)

Ronald Blahnik (Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President)

Jared S. Briskin (Chief Merchant & Senior Vice President)

Industry Overview

According to Bloomberg, the global sportswear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2020-2026 and will reach $544 billion. The US market will remain the largest one. According to Statista Research Department, the revenue of the sports and swimwear wear market in the United States will reach $95,800 million by 2025.

According to McKinsey, sportswear companies were more resilient to the 2020 crisis than other apparel companies. Sportswear companies lost less in capitalization and recovered faster from the fall.

The penetration rate of e-commerce in the sportswear market increased from 15% to 30% during the pandemic. Companies that built a digital sales channel could take a significant market share from companies that remained purely offline. One of the winners was Hibbett, which began building an online channel in 2018. While total industry revenue declined 27% on average, Hibbett's sales rose 19.88%.

Financial Performance

Until 2019, the company's revenue was flat, and the growth did not exceed the industry's growth as a whole. At the end of fiscal 2021, Hibbett's revenue grew by 19.88% YoY despite declining sales in the industry. About half of the growth came from digital sales.

Despite the stable dynamics of sales, the company's net income margin has been steadily declining until recently. According to the last reporting period results, the net margin reached its maximum value in the last 10 years. The positive dynamics were due to a complex decrease in the share of Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A in revenue. Considering that the market volume has not yet returned to the level before the pandemic, and considering that at the end of the last reporting period, HIBB increased its revenue by 87.8% YoY, we expect positive dynamics will continue at the end of the year.

Usually, retailers compensate for the low net profit margin by increasing the asset turnover. However, HIBB's turnover also declined steadily. The decrease in asset turnover was due to an increase in stores that generated lower comparable revenues (decrease in fixed asset turnover ratio) and a decrease in inventory turnover ratio.

The company's asset-to-equity ratio remained slightly below 1.5 until 2019 but has grown significantly since then. However, due to the decrease in net profit margin and asset turnover, return on equity was still declining.

At the end of the 2021 fiscal year and the last reporting period, ROE peaked. This was due to an increase in net income margin, asset turnover and also due to an increase in the debt burden. As there is a shift in favor of digital sales, we expect the company to continue to optimize retail space, which will lead to an increase in the fixed asset turnover ratio, and therefore an increase in the total asset turnover. We expect revenue growth to slow to align with the market average as sales in the industry recover.

Valuation

Within the DCF model, we made several assumptions. We expect revenues to grow by 20% for the year, which is in line with fiscal 2021, but then growth will slow down. Overall, our revenue assumptions align with the expected trend of the sportswear and swimwear market. Relative indicators such as gross margin, EBIT in Margin, EBT in EBIT were determined based on their historical dynamics. Our assumptions are presented below:

We have determined that the weighted average cost of capital is 8.5%. When calculating the WACC, we considered the market value of equity, not the book value.

We have determined that the company's fair value is $1.567 million, or $96.76 per share, which is roughly in line with the company's current price.

Conclusion

HIBB's revenue growth came as a surprise to investors. If the shares were flat before that, the company's capitalization has grown by 250% over the past year. However, the market is still wary of Hibbett and expects the current surge to be temporary. Mr. Market's caution seems reasonable given that key financial performance indicators have stagnated for 10 years. We do not expect digital transformation to be a significant driver for business growth in the long term; it will only help maintain market share. We expect revenue growth to be in line with the market average as the industry recovers. According to our estimates, the company is currently trading without significant upside potential. We are neutral on the company.