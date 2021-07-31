PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Today, Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) looks to be grossly undervalued and makes an excellent deep value opportunity.

Elevate Credit is a micro-loan company, that loans small amounts of money to people with poor credit scores. Traditionally, it's been harder for people with subprime credit to get loans or access to credit. Elevate uniquely serves the subprime credit market by offering lower rates than the traditional payday loans, yet maintaining strong profitability as an online lender.

As a deep value investment, there's really 3 things we need to be concerned about:

Is ELVT deeply undervalued? Can the company stay in business? Will the business improve over the next 3-5 years?

With deep value opportunities, we're looking for stocks that are ridiculously undervalued. And to avoid value traps, we need to buy stocks that can stay in business long enough to realize fair value. Ideally, those companies will continue to improve as we hold them, so the company will be growing its value in silence as we patiently hold the stock until it realizes fair value.

This article is split into 2 parts:

Risks - Could we lose money? Valuation - How undervalued is this company?

I'm excited about Elevate Credit, because I think that at current prices, this stock offers incredible upside and very low downside risk.

I'm confident that if the stock price does fall, it would make an even better buying opportunity and skew the odds even more in our favor.

Risks

When stocks are trading so undervalued, there's usually a good reason. And with Elevate, there are quite a few ugly features that dropped the share price to such a depressed level.

I scoured the company's Risk Factors on the company's 10-K and thought through all of the different risks I could think of, so I could fully address the thesis for you and really check to see if this was low risk/high reward.

In no particular order, here's every risk I could think of:

Revenue declines Limited revenue growth opportunities? Default risk/Fraud risk Marketing/CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost) Recessions/Lower demand Regulatory risk New competitors Existing competition Leverage Poor decisions by management Every person becomes financially literate in America, and there's no longer a need for high interest, short term loans.

It seems like none of these risks will derail the thesis.

I'll briefly analyze each of these risks and explain why I'm still confident in ELVT:

Elevate Serves an Underserved Market

Elevate is an online lender that serves customers with poor credit. Americans with a credit score below 660 can have difficulty gaining access to credit. Elevate fills the underserved subprime market by offering short term loans at lower interest rates than the typical payday loans, pawn shops, or title loans. The average credit score of Elevate's customers is just below 600:

Source: 2020 10-K

Elevate looks to serve Subprime and Nonprime borrowers, which are customers with a credit score somewhere between 500 and 660. On the right shows the average loan rate for these credit groups:

Source: CNBC

Now this is pretty significant - because Experian, one of the top credit scoring companies, found in Q1 2021 that about 30% of Americans had a credit score below 670. They define a score below 670 as "subprime":

Source: Experian

With about 260 million adults in the US, this means that Elevate has a total addressable market of nearly 80 million Americans.

These Americans have fewer options when it comes to accessing credit - yet they still have strong needs for credit:

According to a Federal Reserve survey in 2019, 37% of American adults said they could not cover an emergency expense of $400 or would cover it by selling an asset or borrowing money. Further, the JPMorgan Chase Institute reported in a 2015 study of 100,000 US customers that 41% saw their incomes vary by more than 30% from month-to-month and noted that the bottom 80% of households by income lacked sufficient savings to cover the volatility observed in income and spending. Source: 2020 10-K

With credit access being such a huge issue, Elevate has plenty of growth opportunities. In fact, according to the Digital Lending Market, the online lending market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% annually.

Revenue Slowdowns

In 2020, Elevate saw revenues decline nearly 40%. But it's not as bad as it seems.

There's 2 reasons revenues declined:

Lowered demand due to Covid. Management has chosen to slow down revenue growth in favor of increasing the quality of their lending.

It might seem a little counterintuitive to think that there'd be lower demand for loans during a recessionary time period like Covid. You'd think more people would run into money problems and need loans.

But over the past year, the broad access to liquidity from stimulus checks and unemployment has helped a lot of people get money they wouldn't otherwise have.

Even though subprime lenders see less demand during a recession, they probably won't see devastating loss rates when the general economy suffers. Subprime borrowers regularly see varying income, so a recessionary environment isn't really new to Elevate's customers.

That means that Elevate's business model has some protection from the cyclicality of the general economy.

Another big reason that Elevate has seen lower revenues is that their new management team has shifted the company's focus from revenue growth to profitability.

New Management Team

In July 2019, Kenneth Rees stepped down as CEO of Elevate. His goal was to drive revenue growth and grow the company's book value and while he was very successful at growing revenues, but profitability suffered.

Now, the current management team is looking to drive profitability, and they're looking to grow more responsibly in my opinion.

It's evident that management has made huge improvements to the company's loan profitability when you look at the loss rate graph on the left. Management has significantly decreased the loss rates on loans since 2018:

Source: Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

The loss rates for loans lent in 2017 and 2018 were about 22.5%. Loss rates fell to about 20% in 2019, and now 2020's loss rates look like they're going to come in at about 15%. This is huge, because this is going to make it a lot more profitable for Elevate to lend money.

Warren Buffett's annual letters to shareholders always focused on reporting the profitability of his insurance companies to his shareholders (by reporting the combined ratio). I always found it very instructive that he focused his efforts on achieving strong profitability inside his businesses.

So - I think it's a great move for Elevate's long term strategy to focus on loan profitability.

Marketing/Acquisition Cost

But on the flipside, the customer acquisition cost, or the CAC, has increased. This makes sense - the company was looking to be more profitable on their loans, so naturally they had to increase their marketing costs to attract the right customers. Elevate probably saw lower demand during Covid, which also drove up their marketing costs.

Over the long term, I don't think it's unreasonable to estimate that the company's CAC will fall back into the $250-$300 range. Even with higher marketing costs, they're still profitable.

Competition

Elevate has a competitive advantage in the space because of their unique value proposition as a low-cost online lender, and it would probably take a start-up at least 3-5 years to replicate Elevate's profitable underwriting model.

Our risk analytics infrastructure utilizes a massive (approximately 80+ terabyte) Hadoop database composed of greater than ten thousand potential data variables related to each of the 2.5 million customers we have served. This data is composed of variables from consumer applications and website behavior, credit bureaus, bank account transaction data, numerous other alternative third-party data providers as well as performance history for funded customers. Furthermore, our proprietary credit and fraud scoring models allow not only for the scoring of a broad range of non-prime consumers, but also across a variety of products, channels, geographies and regulatory requirements. Source: 2020 10-K

But what about the established competitors? Will they pose a threat?

As an online lender, Elevate has cost advantages over traditional branch-based lenders that have to pay for physical locations. This helps the company offer lower APR rates than traditional lenders.

The best way I could show this was by incorporating a chart from Jolyon's Wonderful Article. Elevate is a cheaper alternative to the traditional loan options available:

Source: Jolyon's Wonderful Article

This chart is from December 2019, so it's a year and a half old. But in the chart below, you can see Elevate's updated data, as of the end of 2020:

Metric FY 2020 Average FICO 577-608 APR 95%* - Q1 2020 Average Principal per Loan $1,861 Total Payment per Loan $2,926 Return on Loan Principal 57% Customer Acquisition Cost, CAC $297

Source: Author, Data from 2020 10-K and Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation

A negative development is that return on total principal seems to have fallen to 57%. In Q1, the return on loan principal seems to be about 46%. Time will tell if this is a long term drop in profitability, or if this is just related to Covid.

One positive development is that Elevate has reduced their effective APR from 140% to 95%. Loans have gotten much cheaper - and this makes me feel more confident about Elevate in the regulatory environment.

Regulation

From what I understand, the main goal of regulatory authorities is to protect consumers from dangerously high interest rates. Regulatory authorities want to protect unknowing consumers from getting into bad situations where they rack up tons of debt.

I think Elevate is well positioned. Elevate's business model is built on offering lower APR's as they improve their underwriting model:

Lower APR rate More revenue More data More data improves the underwriting model A better underwriting model drives more profitability, so they can lower the APR rate

Since 2013, Elevate's substantially decreased their APR rate:

Source: Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation

Their APR has decreased 150% since 2013, and I expect it will continue to decrease. Additionally, Elevate helps customers by reporting successful loan payments to credit bureaus to help customers repair their credit.

Leverage

Elevate does have a lot of high-interest rate debt which is a little concerning. The average interest rate on the debt is about 12.5%. This is incredibly high interest debt, but management is working to pay it down. In 2020, the company paid down nearly $90M of debt so today, the company has a net debt of about $200M.

I estimate that the company will make about $30-$70M in annual Owner's Earnings, which should adequately cover the debt principal. As the company continues to pay down debt - they'll save a lot on their interest expense!

Risk Summary

None of these risks should derail the thesis that ELVT is grossly undervalued:

Revenue declines - Covid + management focusing on profitability Limited revenue growth opportunities? - Large addressable market, focused on profitability Default risk/Fraud risk - Improving underwriting system makes them profitable Marketing/CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost) - Management focused on profitability, so it costs more per customer Recessions/Lower demand - Part of the business cycle Regulatory risk - Business model helps clients New competitors - Would take 3-5 years for a new startup to reach Elevate's level Existing competition - Unique value proposition + large addressable market Leverage - Covered by cash flows, and massive debt down payment Poor decisions by management - New management is doing better Every person becomes financially literate in America, and there are no longer needs for high interest, short term loans - Cigarettes give you cancer, yet people smoke

Every investment will always have risks. But, with over 360% upside - I think this stock offers a fantastic risk/reward.

Valuation

When I look at stocks, the biggest thing I'm concerned about is whether or not the stock's undervalued. Because when it comes to investing, we're looking to make the most money possible with the lowest risk. I'm looking to buy $1 for 50 cents.

I used a Discounted Cash Flow model to estimate Elevate's fair value. This DCF model projects how much unlevered Owner's Earnings Elevate will create over the next 5 years, so we can figure out what the company is worth today.

Owner's Earnings is basically a company's true profits. It's calculated as follows:

Reported Earnings (Net Income) + Depreciation & Amortization +/- Noncash Charges - CapEx +/- Changes in Working Capital = Owner's Earnings

In this valuation, I basically followed this formula, except I started with Operating Income (which is net income plus interest expense and income taxes), and I did not factor in changes in working capital, since this is a financial company.

For my model, I valued the company based on unlevered Owner's Earnings. I project that Elevate will make about $70-$100M in annual unlevered Owner's Earnings over the next 5 years:

Source: Author

Key Assumptions:

12% discount rate - This is bumped up significantly from the company's Weighted Average Cost of Capital of about 9.5%. 1.5% terminal growth rate - This is estimated revenue growth after year 5.

These are very conservative estimates.

Based on the unlevered OE estimates of about $70-$100M, with the stock trading at a market cap of just $130M, you can see how this stock is significantly undervalued. I've found Elevate's fair value to be about $17 per share:

Source: Author

Today, this stock seems to have over 300% upside while it trades below $4 per share. Even if it took 5 years for the stock to reach this $17 valuation, it's estimated we'd see 45% annualized returns.

This might seem like an absolutely crazy estimate, especially considering that this stock has traded in the double digits only briefly. But I've run through the numbers countless times, and I'm confident this is a reasonable valuation for a few reasons:

I used a 12% discount rate, which adds an automatic margin of safety to Elevate stock. The company's WACC is about 10%, and at a 10% discount rate, the stock's fair value would be about $23 per share. I project that ELVT will make between $30 and $70M in annual Owner's Earnings over the next 5 years - which is pretty incredible for a company that costs $120M in market capitalization. It's not hard to see how incredibly undervalued this stock is. Additionally, profitability isn't new. I estimate that the company made $100M in Owner's Earnings in 2020, and $49M in Owner's Earnings in 2019. They can easily keep these results going over the next 5 years.

So at the end of the day if Elevate Credit can:

Stay in business Continue doing business Hit somewhere near analysts' projections in terms of revenue and earnings

This stock looks ridiculously undervalued.

With my conservative estimates of the stock, it looks like there's over 300% upside.

Even if Elevate's business takes a complete nosedive and they only make half of what I expected they'd make going forward - the stock would still have over 150% upside and it would be worth about $8 or $9 per share.

At the end of the day, this is a deep value opportunity where the risk/reward appears to be heavily in our favor.

Recap

Elevate Credit looks to be ridiculously undervalued, offering over 300% upside at current prices. This opportunity was born from a host of temporary problems. The industry is out of favor, and the company is still recovering from past management.

Elevate Credit offers an asymmetric risk/reward and appears to be an exceptional opportunity for investors today. Even if things go terribly wrong for Elevate Credit, and it can only make 50% of projections - the stock still offers 150% upside. I will be starting a position in this stock soon.