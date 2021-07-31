Northern Dynasty Minerals: Share Count Continues To Increase As It Waits For Appeal Results
Summary
- Northern Dynasty launched a $14.5 million USD at-the-market offering.
- This could add 6% to its share count while giving it another seven months of runway, extending that to potentially late 2022.
- The appeal process for the Pebble permit may not finish until well into 2022.
- Northern transportation corridor appears to be disrupted by an agreement by conservationists to purchase conservation easements.
Northern Dynasty (NYSE:NAK) launched an at-the-market offering to raise more funds for its operations and the appeal of the Pebble permit decision. This could increase its share count by around 6% while giving it an estimated seven months of runway.
While Northern Dynasty may have enough cash to last until late 2022 now, dilution will be an ongoing challenge for it. Theoretically there still could be some minor hope for Pebble as long as a permanent development ban isn't instituted in the area. However, any potential upside gets diminished by Northern Dynasty's increasing share count, which may now be around double what it was at the end of 2016.
As well, items such as the Conservation Fund's agreement to purchase conservation easements across the part of Pebble's planned northern transportation corridor further reduces the odds of Pebble becoming operational.
Financial State And Share Count
Northern Dynasty had $30 million USD in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of Q1 2021. Northern Dynasty's annualized rate of net cash used in operating activities (excluding working capital changes) was around $25 million USD in Q1 2021.
To address some of its ongoing costs, Northern Dynasty launched a $14.5 million USD at-the-market offering. This would give it another seven months of runway at recent operational cash burn levels, giving it potentially enough cash to last until late 2022.
With Northern Dynasty's stock price fairly low, this could result in a fair bit of dilution. For example, at an average of $0.45 USD per share, the offering would add 32.2 million shares.
Northern Dynasty had 512.8 million shares outstanding at the end of Q1 2021, so this offering could bring its share count up to 545 million shares. Even if Northern Dynasty does make progress advancing Pebble in the future, the increasing share count would reduce its upside. Northern Dynasty share count will have roughly doubled from the 270.9 million shares it had at the end of 2016. The appeal review of the Pebble permit decision is expected to take over a year, so Northern Dynasty may still need (depending on how much over a year the review takes) to raise additional money before the review is completed.
Northern Route Hurdles
Northern Dynasty also faces additional hurdles with the agreement for the Conservation Fund to purchase conservation easements on 44,000 acres of land from the Pedro Bay Corporation. The Bristol Bay Heritage Land Trust would manage the easements. The agreement calls for the Conservation Fund to come up with around $20 million by the end of 2022 for the purchase of the easements and other items.
The agreement terms involve the prohibition of right-of-way agreements with the Pebble Mine, so if the purchase goes through, it would disrupt the northern route that was considered the preferred transportation corridor for Pebble.
Record Salmon Run
Reports indicate that the Bristol Bay sockeye run reached over 65 million this year, setting a new record. The particularly large sockeye run in Bristol Bay this year probably won't affect the USACE's review, but it does give a bit of additional publicity and support to those who want to protect Bristol Bay and believe that Pebble poses a threat.
Conclusion
Northern Dynasty is continuing to issue shares to extend its runway, with the latest ATM offering increasing its share count by approximately 6% to extend its runway by around seven months. The appeal review of the Pebble permit decision may not conclude into well into 2022, so Northern Dynasty may still need to issue more shares by then.
The Pebble Project remains a longshot to get approval and then get into operation, and the potential for the northern transportation corridor to be blocked off doesn't help either. Northern Dynasty's market capitalization of over $200 million USD still appears quite high given the challenges it faces in getting Pebble approved and into production.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
