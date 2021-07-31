alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a 5-year weekly chart of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) (Argentinian bank), we can see that shares have been under pressure since the initial innings of 2018. The one ray of hope we see from a technical standpoint is that shares did witness a surge in volume (and share price temporarily) to the upside in February 2021 which did coincide with a technical upside break of the down-trending weekly trend line shown below. The question now becomes whether this bullish development means shares are undergoing a long-drawn-out multi-year bottoming pattern which will eventually lead to an aggressive spike to the upside.

Source: StockCharts

Banks can be difficult companies to value in that they permit people to open different types of bank accounts and then pay those very same customers interest on that capital. They then use that capital by loaning it out to debtors at a much higher rate. After this, it is all about the bank's return on investments (loans) exceeding by as much margin possible its cost of capital (interest payments on lodgements). So, debt or loans is a raw material for financial institutions - a necessary evil so to speak but quite the opposite for the traditional brick and mortar companies. The more lodgements SUPV essentially takes in, the more fuel or raw material (debt) the firm can loan out against that capital.

Capital expenditure is another big difference between traditional companies and financial institutions. Whereas traditional manufacturing companies or growing retailers will focus a lot of their tangible assets (Property Plant & Equipment), the likes of SUPV will invest heavily in their intangible assets such as its people and brand.

To this point, we are definitely seeing some encouraging trends here in SUPV. IUDU for example (a new consumer finance platform in digital) continues to gain traction, trained employees within the institution continues to increase, and InvertirOnline.com (investing platform see below) witnessed an impressive 88% growth in its customer base over the past four quarters alone.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

Subdued loan demand was the story though of the recent first quarter although SUPV saw a nice uptick in transactions and US dollar loans. Suffice it to say, there is a lot of moving parts to SUPV which is why the state of the dividend is a solid read on where we believe shares are headed here.

Whereas the trading dividend yield comes in at 1.33%, SUPV's free cash flow yield currently tops 66%. This metric confirms the attractive earnings valuation SUPV has and it really shows how cheap it is compared to the banking sector at present (Sector Median's "free cash flow yield" of 9.71% at present). To put this into context, SUPV's trailing free cash flow at present comes to almost 70% of what the company is worth on the open market. An encouraging trend.

The dividend in SUPV has almost increased 5-fold in Argentinean pesos since 2016, but the fall-off in the local currency against the US dollar means that growth is actually negative in this period from a US dollar standpoint.

With respect to dividend safety, there is not an issue. Due to the above-mentioned strong cash flow performance, the cash flow pay-out ratio comes in at just over 11%.

Apart though from SUPV's sustainable dividend, its strong cash flows and low earnings multiple, probably the best metric in analysing a financial institution, is the stock's price to book ratio. The reason being is that due to higher regulation over other sectors, the bank's equity on its balance sheet is a sound read on the net worth of the firm. Furthermore, a high book multiple or one well over the sector's average essentially means that the banking assets need to continue to deliver in creating value.

With respect to SUPV, its trailing book multiple comes in at 0.75 whereas its forward book multiple comes in at 0.68. Although the banking industry's book multiples come in significantly below the overall market average of just over 3, these book multiples from SUPV are still considerably below what the banking sector is trading at present (approximately 1.3). Suffice it to say when we take the above into account and couple it with the fact that shares are trading significantly under book value, downside risk looks pretty slim in here at present.

To sum up, analysts who follow this company expect earnings to grow to approximately $0.36 next year after an expected $0.27 bottom-line expectation in 2021. There is a lot of things in play in SUPV such as how its assets will play out if another aggressive wave of the pandemic hits once more. While this is an unknown at this point, all the bank can do is to continue to invest in itself (which it is doing). The more it smartly invests in itself, the more it protects itself against a spike in non-performance loans. We, due to the bank's valuation, cash flow generation prowess and earnings growth profile, continue to see limited downside risk here. We look forward to continued coverage.