About

Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. (VVID) is a San Diego, CA based preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2013, building upon several years of research efforts at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) by the company’s co-founders, Benjamin F. Cravatt, Ph.D., Phillip S. Baran, Ph.D. and Jin-Quan Yu, Ph.D. The company has developed a proprietary, industrial scale, chemoproteomic drug discovery platform for precision therapeutics across multiple indications. The platform has three components: a proprietary covalent chemistry-based library, a chemoproteomic screening system, and an integrated data portal. Vividion is currently advancing five programs, two of which are in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) (BMS) and one is in collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). All the programs are in the candidate selection and IND enabling stage.

The company has filed a S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC to raise $100 million via initial public offering of common stock, to fund the expansion of the platform and advancing of its pipeline. Number of shares and offering price has not been announced yet. Vividion has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “VVID.”

The platform

Over the years, the company has built and continues to refine its proprietary library of cysteine-reactive small molecules that are specifically designed to enter shallow binding pockets in proteins and form covalent bonds with accessible cysteine residues in their native conformations. The library presently has 15,000 highly diverse covalent reactive group (CRG)-bearing small molecules. The company keeps the library updated by monitoring covalent interactions across the proteome. The chemoproteomic screening technology uses high resolution mass spectrometry and chemical “probes” to sensitively and precisely detect interactions between small molecules and proteins of any functional class, in their native cellular context at scale.

(Image: a typical screening output from the chemoproteomic platform; source: company S-1)

The screening finds previously undiscovered or thought to be undruggable cryptic functional pockets by mining the proteome. The integrated data portal interprets the large volume of data generated by the screening and outputs up to 100,000 new compound-target site interaction measurement data points a day. The portal’s cloud based web interface overlays the data points, currently over 75 million, with the latest public domain data in human genetics and structural biology, to algorithmically generate proprietary insights and discover covalent drugs for previously undruggable targets.

The programs

From the company’s S-1:

“Our approach allows us to diversify our drug development efforts across multiple modalities, including allosteric activators and inhibitors, protein stabilizers, protein-protein interaction, or PPI, inhibitors and protein degraders. To date, we have screened over 75,000 cysteine residues on approximately 12,500 proteins and elucidated over 800 novel pockets across 250 validated targets of interest. From these, we have identified covalent small molecules from our library that bind to over 100 unique pockets across over 80 priority targets.”

(Image: evolution of the covalent chemistry-based library; source: company website)

Vividion is advancing a pipeline presently focused on oncology and immunology with highly selective small molecule therapeutics that target high value disease-causing proteins. The company has three lead programs.

(Image: pipeline; source: company S-1)

The NRF2 program targets a key transcription factor, NRF2, along the KEAP1-NRF2 axis, for the potential treatment of NRF2 mutant cancers, as well as inflammatory diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vividion owns worldwide rights to this program with two potential drug candidates. Preclinical study of the NRF2 activators showed reduction in “several disease-relevant markers of inflammation and tissue damage in multiple rodent models of colitis,” supporting a clinical candidate in IBD. Currently no specific treatments exist to address NRF2 activated tumors. Using its platform, Vividion discovered covalent and highly selective small molecules, which inhibit NRF2 transcriptional output by increasing KEAP1 directed disruption of NRF2 activators resulting in suppression of tumor growth.

The STAT3 program targets a difficult to drug, undisclosed transcription factor being advanced in collaboration with BMS for two potential candidates, one each in immunology and oncology. In preclinical studies, the current lead molecules were shown to be capable of initiating near complete inhibition of STAT3 function at nanomolar concentrations.

The WRN program in collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., or collectively, Roche, is targeting a candidate in oncology.

The company expects to submit its first Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022.

Financials

Vividion has funded its operations to date primarily from $230 million in proceeds received under collaboration and research agreements with BMS and Roche.

The BMS agreement

The company entered into a strategic research collaboration with Celgene, a BMS subsidiary in March 2018.

"Vividion will receive an upfront payment of $101 million, which includes an equity investment from Celgene. The initial term of the collaboration is four years, with the opportunity for Celgene to extend for another two years for an additional payment." "…Vividion will lead initial discovery efforts and identification of programs to be included in the collaboration, and Celgene will have the right to opt in on those programs at IND application acceptance. For certain programs, including the first program, Celgene will receive exclusive worldwide rights, with the potential for Vividion to receive up to double-digit royalties on sales and milestone payments. Other programs will allow for Celgene and Vividion to share equally either U.S. or worldwide development costs and commercialization profits and losses."

The Roche agreement

The company earned the first milestone from Roche in June 2021.

“Roche and Vividion executed an exclusive worldwide collaboration, option and license agreement in April 2020 focused on the discovery and development of programs addressing a range of oncology and immunology targets. As part of the agreement, Vividion received a $135 million upfront payment and is responsible for early drug discovery and preclinical development for selected programs. For a subset of certain programs, Vividion has the right to conduct clinical development up to proof-of-concept with the option to share development costs and split U.S. profits and losses with Roche. Vividion is eligible to receive up to several billion dollars in payments based on the achievement of preclinical, development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on sales of commercialized products resulting from the collaboration.”

The company also received gross proceeds of approximately $267.8 million from the issuance and sale of shares of convertible preferred stock. As of March 31, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $333.9 million.

The company has not yet announced the pricing of its IPO. It is stated in the prospectus [S-1 page 112] that the determined fair value per share of the company’s common stock for financial reporting purposes as on March 31, 2021 was $1.67 per share.

Risks

Vividion Therapeutics is an “emerging growth company” as defined in the JOBS Act, as such it has reduced financial reporting obligations.

The company is in the very early stage of selecting drug candidates for potential IND enabling. It will be several years before they reach the commercialization stage.

Bottomline

Vividion management team has significant experience in progressing biopharmaceutical products from research stage to commercialization. The company’s CEO, Jeffrey S. Hatfield, with more than three decades of leadership experience, previously led Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as its CEO, from start-up to clinical-stage advancement of multiple first-in-class computational structure-based drug discovery programs, and ultimately to its acquisition by Allergan Plc. (AGN). We will keep a close watch on this company’s IPO and its progress.