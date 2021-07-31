Introduction

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), the self-styled common man’s stock broker, went public this week. I read scores of articles on whether the company should indeed be valued at $30 billion, with all kinds of comparisons to other brokers and the number of accounts it had. However, missing from all the analysis were some pertinent figures: how much revenue did the company bring in and was it profitable? So I dug through the company’s public offering S-1 document and here I present the answers, along with my view on some knocks against the company.

The PFOF misperception

Robinhood’s innovation was to not charge a fee for executing stock trades, one that has now been copied by other discount brokers. The founders realized that it is easy for a brokerage to make money in many other ways, and “free trades” could be a useful marketing tool. Even ardent socialists recognize that a business is not really providing its products for free – it must be making money off its customers in some way. And Robinhood does it with a controversial practice called "Payment for Order Flow (PFOF)". Investors who think stock trades happen on exchanges like the NYSE and Nasdaq will be surprised to know that is not quite the case. Those exchanges over time have shifted to making money by charging investors for data. Most trades now happen elsewhere. A brokerage can internally cross trades between its customers or send it out to a market maker. These market makers, like Citadel Securities, pay the broker for sending them the order flow. Although they are supposed to execute orders with reference to the prevailing price on an exchange, there are frequently opportunities to skim money off the trades, especially with orders from retail investors who don’t know what they are doing. Now the skeptics regard these payments as ripe for a regulatory ban, and that is certainly possible. However, this will not be the death-knell for Robinhood’s business. It is simply part of the economics of the current business. If PFOF is banned, the company will simply have to compensate with a new revenue source – maybe charging a commission. There will be some impact to trading volume with a higher price, but it should be manageable.

Hyper growth or merely growth?

With millions of people joining the trading revolution, Robinhood must be growing by leaps and bounds, right? Unfortunately, while that was true last year, it is no longer the case. 2020 revenues grew 245% over 2019. However, June 2021 quarter revenues are expected to grow only 5-10% over the prior quarter, a 20-45% annualized growth rate. Impressive, but not out of this world.

Clearly, Robinhood was a big pandemic winner. Millions of people staying at home turned to stock trading to entertain themselves. Then the government sent everyone money to make it all easier. However, now most of the stimulus money has been dispersed by the government and presumably largely been invested. There are still streams of cash coming in like the child tax credit payments, but they are smaller than the prior amounts.

Is the company unprofitable while chasing user growth?

Being unprofitable is almost a badge of honor with companies coming public. Whether they are involved in a land-grab that will pay off down the road (Amazon.com) or merely bad businesses that are selling dollar bills for less (Pets.com) is hard to discern. So I was pleasantly surprised to discover that Robinhood is actually profitable, and getting more so.

For 2020, the company had $14 million in pre-tax profits, while in the first quarter of this year it did $59 million (11% margin). Absent legal settlements, these figures were $115 million and $99 million (19% margin). The company also has stock compensation under control, with $24 million expensed last year. I believe the last quarter’s figure should provide a good baseline going forward as increased public company costs are offset by growth. The company has guided for a small dip in profitability in the June quarter. Nevertheless, I believe that $400 million in pre-tax profits for this year is achievable (excluding legal settlements), and $500 million for next year. At a 20% tax rate, that would be $400 million in net income next year. It appears that the company had about 800 million shares outstanding before the IPO, so I’ll call it $0.50 of EPS next year. I’ll assume that the proceeds from the public offering will be deployed in a manner to preserve this earnings power along with an increased share count.

Valuation

With the stock at $36, it is at a forward PE of 72, which is clearly high, but not crazy for a growth stock. Robinhood has some things going for it, like its customer relationships with young people to whom it can sell other financial services, like banking and credit cards. That growth potential clearly has value. It is also an enviable target for other brokerage firms looking for growth and a younger customer base.

As a value investor, I would place a multiple of 40x on forward earnings for a $20 target price. That would suggest 40% downside, but it is clear that this is not a value investor’s stock.

A growth investor would look at the company’s potential going forward, and do some blue-sky analysis on all the future services that can be offered. The company will do about $2.4 billion in revenues this year and let’s say $3 billion next year. They would be comfortable paying 10x forward revenues, which would amount to what the stock is currently trading at. So for growth investors, the current $36 stock price is a reasonable entry point.

A meme investor would pretty much buy something that is going up and has a high short interest. Clearly, this is not meme stock territory, and there is some evidence this class of investors is upset with the company for placing trade restrictions earlier this year. However, I believe there is substantially less fundamental risk in Robinhood than in unprofitable companies like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). So swapping those positions into Robinhood could actually be a good trade!

Recommendation

Usually I offer base, bull and bear cases, but here I will go with value, growth and meme.

Value investors: Avoid the stock. Once options start trading, you can sell some out of the money puts to capitalize on the negativity around the stock and its high implied volatility.

Growth investors: Hold or buy a bit if you’d like. Sell covered calls to generate some income once options are listed.

Meme investors: Buy since it’s better than the alternatives you hold.

Risks are high

The biggest risk here is of the regulatory kind. The company’s business model could be challenged, but not derailed. Fines will be part of the cost of operating a financial services business.

As a recent IPO, the stock has a limited trading history and published financials. Future results could diverge materially from expectations.

Shareholders depend on a company’s management being good stewards of their capital. There is a risk that the company will make an overpriced acquisition that is material or expand into product areas that will generate sustained losses.

Conclusion

HOOD is neither a hyper-growth company nor one on the precipice of disaster. Although it has a high market cap, over time the company can grow into its valuation.