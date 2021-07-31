Altera Infrastructure L.P. (ALIN.PA) Ingvild Saether on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altera Infrastructure L.P. (NYSE:ALIN.PA) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jan Rune Steinsland - CFO

Ingvild Saether - President and CEO

Duncan Donaldson - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Sandy Burns - Stifel

Joseph Farricielli - Cantor Fitzgerald

Patrick Fitzgerald - Baird

Magnus Hjermann - SEB

Jeff Peskind - Phoenix Investment Advisor

David Epstein - HN Summit House

Ryan Ball - CI Global Asset Management

Operator

Jan Rune Steinsland

Before Ingvild begins, I would like to direct all participants to our website alterainfra.com where you’ll find a copy of the second quarter 2021 earnings presentation. Ingvild and I will take you through this presentation during today's conference call. Please let me remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in the second quarter 2021 earnings release and earnings presentations that are available on our website. I will now turn over the call to Ingvild to begin.

Ingvild Saether

Thank you, Jan Rune. Hello, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2021 earnings call. With me today, I have Jan Rune Steinsland, CFO and Duncan Donaldson, General Counsel of the Altera Infrastructure Group. It has been six months since our last update. In that period, we have seen a strong development in the oil price and activity in the industry. However, COVID-19 is still around, and it takes time to come back to the same activity level as pre COVID.

Recognizing the challenges that exist, we have entered into an agreement with Brookfield and commenced an exchange transaction that will provide significant liquidity improvements and time to further pursue opportunities we know exists in our core businesses. We are excited about Altera’s future opportunities and are looking forward to speak with you today about important reasons events, and the quarterly results.

Starting with the overview of the business on Slide 3, our business has been stable, underpinned by the relationships with major energy companies, which in many cases are spanning over decades. Our infrastructure contracts provide good visibility into our future revenues, even in very dynamic energy markets. Jan Rane will later in the presentation take you through the announcements on the exchange offer as well as the regular updates on the financials, but I will use the opportunity to give context to this strategic refinancing initiatives.

In the quarter we generated adjusted EBITDA of $110 million compared to $153 million for the same quarter last year. Several of our FPSO assets are coming to an end of their initial assignments and redeployments are required to unlock additional value from these assets. I will talk more about the FPSO market shortly. But highlight from the quarter is the high activity in studies for clients to determine visibility as production solutions for certain field developments.

To address a reduced cash flow in the near term, the company has taken proactive steps and is today announcing a series of transactions that will both enhance the liquidity position of the company and address the most significant maturity in our capital structure while we continue to focus on putting these assets back to work. Our sponsor Brookfield through their participation in these transactions is demonstrating strong support to the company by their agreement to extend maturities until 2026. And take interest on a significant amount of the company's outstanding debt.

In addition to our focus, business development efforts and the strong cost focus across the group, we believe that it was a prudent time to address the maturity of the 2023 high yield bond.

Turning to Slide 5, before we go further into the financials for the quarter, I have a few remarks on the energy position and outlook for our markets. The energy transition is getting increased focus from policymakers. There is a significant strategic shift from the large energy companies who are our current customers, and an increased focus on ESG from the investor community.

The world needs to find systems for capital technology, business models, new industry partnerships, and appropriate legislation to work together to chart a desired and necessary pathway. And the gap between the high and low case of global oil demand has widened significantly, as the various companies and analysts are making scenarios that are compliant with a 2050 net zero world.

We need to navigate between reliable energy supply which today is heavily dependent on hydrocarbons. And at the same time, find the solutions for decarbonization, and global leadership and collaboration is needed to achieve speeds. The predictions of how the energy mix will look in the future has a wide range of outcomes. And we see Altera to be very well positioned to play a role in providing the infrastructure necessary to transition to a cleaner energy mix.

Our existing business lines are critical for a world that is still dependent on oil. And our competence can be used to service the new infrastructure required in the energy transition. Turning to Slide 6, we want to use the platform we have created over many decades to transform the industries in which we operate, to meet the decarbonization challenges ahead of us and to pivot into infrastructure solutions that are sustainable.

This means that our innovation efforts, both technical and commercial, will be directed at pushing the industry forward. And we have demonstrated this with the $1 billion investment in the e-shuttles and we will continue to work to shape the industry, creating new business models and form new partnerships. The Stella Maris carbon capture and storage project is another good example through which we have secured funding support from Bossa Nova, the Norwegian state-owned enterprise for supporting CCS industrial developments.

Together with partners, we aim to create a large-scale maritime carbon capture and storage solution and industrial scale will be important to drive down costs and make CCS a viable part of the solution. Through the Stella Maris project, our aim is to use the capabilities we have built operating strategy tankers and FPSO to effectively operate our infrastructure system in reverse picking up CO2 at collection points, transporting it and injecting it into reservoirs offshore for long term safe storage that will help ensure less carbon is ultimately released into the atmosphere.

Turning to Slide 7, we see that rise energy predicts a high number of new FPSOs deployments in the next decade. There has been total of six FPSO awards first half 2021 and another four are expected before year end. And this compares to three in 2020, and represents the strong recovery to pre COVID levels, where we saw a dissolved lease awards in 2019. And we see this as a re-commencement of a strong FPSO Award cycle, which started in 2019, only to be largely put on hold in 2020 as customers came to grips with COVID-19 and falling oil prices.

Many of these developments are planned in the regions where Altera operates. We are being very disciplined in our bidding approach. We believe in new business models where risk is appropriately allocated and priced by the party which is best placed to manage and mitigate the various risk elements. This could be related to construction risk, residual value risk, or risk associated with the speed of technology development.

In the past, the supplier community has taken on significant risk related to redeployment of assets. It has been part of their business model, to assume that when a field is coming to an end, the asset can be redeployed on the new fields. However, redeployment of FPSO assets are not a straightforward exercise. There are a number of factors that determine whether an existing FPSO is a good fit for a new field development both from a technical and timing perspective.

Our Petrojarl I FPSO, which now operates on the Atlanta field in person has been redeployed successfully 10 times, while our Voyageur FPSO also has been redeployed in the past. But in the previous decades, we have seen oil companies being more focused on new tools for their field developments. With a more volatile oil price and higher uncertainty related to future oil demand, we observe that the customers now shift focus to the lower cost and shorter payback period that fits with a redeployment.

Petrojarl FPSO and Voyageur FPSO are our prime candidates for redeployment and we are optimistic for the prospects for these two assets. We are also actively building other new projects such as these Santos operated Dorado developments in Australia. We have made the final shortlist for several redeployments in new FPSO and SSO opportunities, where we expect either concept selection or FID to be announced by the operator in the next six to 12 months.

Turning to Slide 8, we see a positive outlook for the shuttle tanker markets. New developments are needed in offshore fields to meet future oil demand as production from existing fields declines. Altera’s Shuttle tanker, core shuttle tanker regions in the North Sea for sale and Canada and have highly competitive producing and contingent resources with low breakeven prices.

And as such, irrespective of demand scenario, there is a call on additional resources within these regions. In the shuttle tanker market there is visibility of demand. Once the field is in production, the cash breakeven cost is very low. And this means that we can tailor supply to a very predictable demand many years out. And in particular, we are excited about the growth in Brazil, where there are a number of FPSOs already sanctioned that will produce significant volumes for decades to come and will require certain tanker uptake.

The customer landscape in Brazil is changing with a much more diverse international customer base. And we see this as an opportunity to make the shuttle tanker logistics in Brazil, more efficient for our clients, similar to the business models in the North Sea and Canada. On Slide 9, you can see the pictures from the refloating operation of the container vessel ever given in the Suez Canal. Our ALP Guard towage vessel had a lead role in this successful operation and our towage business is improving.

ALP is in general entering a period of higher contract coverage, higher day rates and fleet utilization, all of which is improving earnings visibility. I will now turn it over to Jan Rane to discuss financial results in more detail.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thank you, Ingvild. Turning to Slide 10, our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $110 million compared to $153 million in the second quarter in 2020, primarily reflecting lower earnings in our main segments FPSO and shuttle tankers. The FPSO segment delivered adjusted EBITDA $45 million, which is down $24 million from the same quarter last year.

Economic uptime on Petrojarl I is increasing over the last few quarters as we are progressing repairs, but still lower than in the last year. The Voyageur has been in lay up since mid-last year, and Piranema completed its contract during the second quarter of this year. Our shuttle tanker segment adjusted EBITDA came in at $58 million compared to $75 million in the second quarter last year. That was a particularly strong quarter.

In that quarter, we experienced high market rates for two shuttle tankers operating in the conventional market. And we also had a favorable storage contract in place. In the current quarter, we have also had two vessels in COVID guaranteeing for 16 days each. The FSO segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $10 million compared to $16 million in the same quarter last year. We have reduced charter rates for the Randgrid FSO entering the auction periods from fourth quarter 2020.

The Towage segment has seen higher utilization reflecting lower impact of COVID-19 restrictions and increased project activity. Adjusted EBITDA improved from minus $6 million to minus $1 million.

Now turning to Slide 11, as Ingvild mentioned in her opening remarks, we have today launched a series of measures that will improve the debt maturity profile and enhance our liquidity and financial flexibility.

Firstly, we have entered into an agreement with Brookfield to exchange at par approximately $700 million of indebtedness in Altera with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2024 for 11.5 senior secured peak notes due 2026. The $700 million include $411 million of Altera’s 8.5 senior notes due 2023 that are held by Brookfield. Secondly, we have commenced an exchange transaction relating to the $276 million of notes held by non-Brookfield parties.

The holders of these notes can choose between exchanging into 8.5 senior secured cash notes due 2026, or exchanging into the same 11.5 peak notes to 2026 that Brookfield will hold or they can remain in the existing notes. Thirdly, our board has approved to suspend the payment of quarterly cash distributions on the partnerships outstanding preferred unit’s series A, B and E. In this context, we would like to state that all distributions on the preferred units will continue to accrue and must be paid in full before any distributions to common unit holders can be made.

Also no distributions on the preferred units will be permitted without noteholder consent, while the new peak notes remain outstanding. We expect to achieve around $80 million in annual cash flow savings as a result of these measures. The effect from the agreement with Brookfield is approximately $50 million, and the effect from the suspension of the quarter distributions on the preferred units is approximately $31 million.

Our further annual cash flow saving up to $23 million can be achieved if the non-Brookfield party is holding the $276 million of notes, elect to exchange into the peak note as Brookfield have already done.

Turning to Slide 12, in terms of the maturity profile, and if all notes are exchanged into the exchange transaction, these measures will also extend maturities of approximately $970 million of indebtedness currently ranging from 2022 to 2024 maturities to 2026.

And you can see that we on the left hand side have marked with red the debt that would extend and with green on the right hand side we have pencil in the new 2026 maturity, and how this flattens out the maturity profile and significantly improves to runway. I will now hand back to you, Ingvild.

Ingvild Saether

Thank you, Jan Rane.

Turning to the final Slide 13, I wanted to conclude this presentation by summarizing the top priorities of the quarter. The company has taken proactive steps and is today announcing a series of transactions that will enhance the liquidity position of the company and address the most significant maturity in our capital structure while we continue to focus on getting assets back to work.

Our sponsor Brookfield is demonstrating strong support to the company by their agreement to extend maturities until 2026. And take interest on a significant amount of the company's outstanding debts. We believe these actions will create the runway to take advantage of increased investment activity in the offshore oil sector. Higher oil prices and a wider range of long-term oil demand is making redeployment of FPSO assets more attractive than new buildings for certain periods of development since, it allows for early production and lower initial investment.

There has been a significant increase in customer funded studies for Petrojarl and Voyageur FPSOs compared to a year ago, and we are very well positioned to take advantage of this surge in activity. The decision to suspend dividends on preferred equity and to announce an exchange offer for the 2023 bonds provides significant additional cash flow and elimination of refinancing risk while weak contraction efforts for our FPSO assets are concluded.

Once the exchange is complete, the company will be in a much stronger position to focus our attention on the long term positioning of the company and our assets. And with that, we open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Sandy Burns from Stifel. Your line is open, please state your question.

Sandy Burns

Hi, everyone, hope everyone's doing well. Few questions for me. First, looking at the charter summary that you've attached at the end of the presentation. And though you announced that the Randgrid FSO was extended for one year, but otherwise, none of the other contracts are ending earlier than expected or contracted at this point in time. They're still all operating according to schedule. Is that correct?

Ingvild Saether

Yes, Sandy. Hello to you. That is correct. All the assets have been operating the contracts until the end of those contracts and no surprises in that prospect. And we have the same schedule as we've had the last quarters.

Sandy Burns

Right. And then on the FPSO segment, you mentioned the operational issues that Petrojarl. Can you elaborate on that a little bit? Like are they fully resolved or when do you expect them to be resolved and if you could quantify at all the impact on profits that had in the quarter and expected going forward?

Ingvild Saether

Yeah, do you want to take that Jan Rane?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yeah. So, the Petrojarl I had reduced off time through third and into fourth quarter last year. It came down in November and went on downtime until beginning of February. The issues are related to three identical components onboarded units, that need repair and upgrade and we put one of those into operation in February and geared up with a second in May. And the third one came on in beginning of July, I think and then we took the first one down again and completed that 100%. And that is still ongoing, and we expect to be 100% capacity for the Petrojarl I in August.

Sandy Burns

Okay, great. And then also just the Piranema, it ended operations in 2Q. Was that more early in the quarter or late in the quarters that didn't have any material profit contribution that we should think about will drop off starting in 2Q?

Jan Rune Steinsland

It completed. It’s contracting in April, and that was as expected.

Sandy Burns

Right. So, they didn't have much profit contribution in quarter that was part of the decline in profits we saw in FPSO. Okay.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yeah.

Sandy Burns

And then also shifting to shuttle tankers, you talked a little bit about this, what I call it the sequential decline in EBITDA. The two new shuttle tankers, did those have any material contribution in the quarter? Or did they come in operationally more later in the quarter so, we'll see that more in the second half of the year?

Ingvild Saether

Yes, so the last two shuttle tankers were delivered into operation in I think, April and June. So, one would have most of the quarter and the second one on the last part of the quarter. So that will be four quarters from Q3, but at the same time, we have vessels also coming off. So, it's really replacing vessels that are going out of contract to be fairly similar level.

Sandy Burns

Right. I know you mentioned like there was a year-over-year decline in total tankers operationally, because you've had a few more drop off more than offsetting the two, three new ones coming on, correct?

Ingvild Saether

Yes. And compared to the same quarter last year, the same quarter last year was very strong quarter, high conventional rates, we had very favorable storage contract. And so, I think it should be in line with what we have seen in the last couple of quarters.

Sandy Burns

Right, okay.

Ingvild Saether

That's the run rate for the shuttle business.

Sandy Burns

Right, and then just the last question for me on the exchange offer. It mentions that the new bonds being offered to exchange into will be secured. Can you just elaborate what the security is? Is it like, a second lien on certain vessels or somewhat encumbered vessels or maybe poor stock of certain subsidiaries?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yeah, it's more the latter. It's more security in some of the operating subsidiaries.

Sandy Burns

Got it. Okay. Great. Thank you, and good luck with everything.

Ingvild Saether

Thank you.

Operator

We will take our next question from the line of Joseph Farricielli from Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Joseph Farricielli

Good morning. I was looking at Slide 12 and I made sure I understand the footnote correctly in the graph on the right, that does not include the accrued with the 8.5 or new 11.5 will accrued too, is that correct?

Jan Rune Steinsland

No, as per the footnote, it does not include the accruing interest.

Joseph Farricielli

So, another at least $300 million on top of that, is that right?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yeah, that will be a significant amount that we’ll come on top of that. Yes.

Joseph Farricielli

Okay. Can we get the docs or the exchange and has Brookfield already exchanged or are they waiting for the rest of the bondholders? The status there.

Jan Rune Steinsland

So, the exchange share offer will close in end of August. Brookfield will have already accepted your exchange into the new peak notes.

Joseph Farricielli

And on the same terms, right?

Jan Rune Steinsland

On the same terms that are available to all other current holders of the current bonds.

Duncan Donaldson

Yeah closing, closing on the end of August as well, yeah as their commitments as for today.

Joseph Farricielli

Okay, and any docs for the exchange, will they be made available?

Duncan Donaldson

The exchange documents won't be available publicly but they will be issued to all existing bond holders.

Joseph Farricielli

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from the line of Patrick Fitzgerald from Baird. Your line is open. Please state your question.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Hi…

Jan Rune Steinsland

I think Partick was all ready?

Patrick Fitzgerald

Yeah. So, what was the impact of COVID-19 in the quarter on the shuttle tankers. Did you say that? I'm sorry, if I missed that.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yeah, so we had two shuttle tankers out for 16 date sheet each. And that's about $2 million or so.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And then you gave the year over year reasons why the shuttle tankers was down. Why was it down sequentially?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Well, I think we mentioned we have a renewal program in place, and we had some more retirements than we had new vessels coming on during the quarter. So, on average, fewer units and somewhat tighter market during the winter. So, somewhat higher utilization on the fleet.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. But you see this current, like run rate level of outside of the $2 million as kind of stable for that segment? Or would you think it goes up?

Jan Rune Steinsland

If you look at the last five, six questions there, there's $75 million we had a year ago has been the best one and the one we have now has been the lower one. So, it we expect to fluctuate in that range. I don't think I can give any further detailed guidance on that.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. The Knarr, what's the, I know you kind of broadly said that that market is going in your favor. When do you think you'll have solution for that particular vessel? Like this year or?

Ingvild Saether

Yeah. So, the vessel will be on the current contract for another year is expected. And we are working with several customers on concrete development opportunities. And I believe that within the next six to 12 months, we will know -- have more visibility into the next opportunity for Knarr.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay, is there any -- how much EBITDA does that generate in your or if you can give us a ballpark of how much that generates in your FPSO segments?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yeah, it's depending on tariffs under the current contracts. I don't think we've disclosed that number, but I think it's commonly known that it's been fluctuating between high double digits and low triple digits, million dollars per year.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And then, it sounds like post this exchange. If everything goes according to plan, you'll still have $664 million and 2,022 maturities. And I know that you'll start generating more cash flow with the preferred distributions being stopped and of your shuttle tanker new build program. But if you could just, like how do you extend that as well? Or pay that down? What's the plan there?

Jan Rune Steinsland

So, about half of that is normal scheduled organizations on our secure debts and $250 million is the August 22 shuffle bond maturity. We think that this transaction here is creating financial flexibility for the company in a much-improved runway and maturity profile. I think that will be taken positively up by the shuttle co-bond investors. And we'll look to commence or looking at refinancing of those 22 bonds during the next periods. So, that will be tackled in a combination of a refinancing and payment of amortizations from cash flow from operations.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay, so you've kind of gone out to those lenders and if you can extend this 2023 maturity, then more than likely that they'll refinance as well, is that kind of the general thinking?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Well, I think we have focused our work on the transaction that we launched today. And I think that builds well up for doing the next moves later. So, I haven't think to report on progress on that financing, as that has not commenced.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay, thank you very much for answering.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Magnus Hjermann from SEB. Your line is open. Please state your question.

Magnus Hjermann

So, just one brief question here. In terms of a potential strategic action, and the hiring of advisors, would you say that the refinancing and potential exchange of bonds that you announced, does that conclude the strategic initiative or are you still looking for other initiatives such as sale of assets or getting potential partners into the business?

Ingvild Saether

Yeah, so the transactions that we have announced today, it's part of that strategic review and extend maturities and enhance our liquidity. So, we don't -- that creates flexibility and optionality for the company. And I think it concludes what we are looking at right now.

Magnus Hjermann

Okay, got it. So, a potential sale of the shuttle tanker business or a potential joint parker into that business is not something that we can expect going forward?

Ingvild Saether

Well, we don't speculate on any potential transaction and we will comment if and when we have something to announce. But at the moment, we have concluded this important transaction today, and that is creating a lot of flexibility for the company.

Magnus Hjermann

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the question.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Jeff Peskind from Phoenix Investment Advisor. Please go ahead, Jeff.

Jeff Peskind

Yes, thank you. My question is about this exchange offer. Are there any minimum requirements? I haven't seen it. I haven't really had a chance to look at it, are there any minimums or any other requirements? Or do you think that this transaction will get done on a timely basis?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Well, as Duncan said, the offering memorandum is not made public. But we'll go to the existing bondholders. There might be a minimum exchange level in there, but I don't think I can comment on that as that is not published.

Jeff Peskind

Okay, I'll get a copy at some point. But I guess the other question is, if this goes through again as planned, and it does free up some additional cash flow, does the company feel confident given the current state of affairs that the liquidity after this transaction will be enough to give the company another couple years of operating runway?

Jan Rune Steinsland

So, what we announced today is an important step in extending the maturity profile. It improves cash flow and liquidity. It creates optionality and runway as you say. We’ll continue to work. And we might look at other transactions as well to increase the financial flexibility, including both new business and asset sale.

Jeff Peskind

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

We’ll take our next question from the line of David Epstein from HN Summit House. Please go ahead.

David Epstein

Hello, thanks very much for the time and all the questions answered. Most of mine have already been answered. I just had one quick clarification on Page 8. What is the right breakeven levels we should be thinking about for East coast of Canada? I know that says, it's excluding. But just trying to get the right frame of mind on that.

Ingvild Saether

So, are you asking about the average EBITDA for the vessels operating in East Coast Canada or?

David Epstein

Correct.

Ingvild Saether

Maybe you can repeat the question?

David Epstein

Yeah, so I guess you have the excluding East coast of Canada in the shuttle tanker business. I was just curious if we could get the right like, is that what's the market range? Or how should we be thinking about the dollar per barrel?

Ingvild Saether

The dollar per barrel in East Coast, Canada for the new developments?

David Epstein

Yes.

Ingvild Saether

I think that is, I think the companies are targeting development steps, has a breakeven development costs of around 40. That can take old price of 40, as a minimum.

David Epstein

Okay. Got you. That's all I had. Thank you so much.

Ingvild Saether

Thank you, Dave.

Operator

We will take our last question from Ryan Ball from CI Global Asset Management. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ryan Ball

Thank you for taking my question. I just wondered if you could address the continued rise in direct operating costs as a percent of revenue? I mean, I know that you've probably addressed a lot of it through the answers. But if you could maybe just go through it a little bit more in detail what the drivers have been to product that keep going up?

Ingvild Saether

The direct cost as a percentage of revenue, was that your question?

Ryan Ball

Yeah.

Ingvild Saether

So, I think the operating costs will, of course, follow the assets and will over time reduce when the assets are coming off. We will have some costs on the FPSO assets between contracts related to getting ready to the next contract, keeping them ready for the next contract. And then on the D&A side, the more general administrative costs, we are, of course, adjusting the activity to the current business. Jan Rune, anything more you want to add to that?

Jan Rune Steinsland

No, I actually had a problem to get the questions aligning, was a bit blurry.

Ryan Ball

Okay, why I can ask it again. I'm just curious if you could address the direct operating costs. They have been increasing as a percentage of revenue. I understand it's probably some redeployment costs. But is there any other cost that we should be aware of? Is it COVID? And how maybe we could think about a sustainable cost base going forward? That's the general gist of my question.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yeah, so in general, we have seen increased cost from COVID in terms of crew changes and travel for crew and keeping crew longer and crew being delayed due to quarantines and so on. On the other hand, we have every company saved money on being on the videoconferencing and not traveling and eating too much. I think in the overall bigger picture, I don't think this is significant in the relation between revenues and OpEx.

Of course, when we have two tankers out for more than two weeks each, and we lose some good $2 million on that, that is significant, and especially for the segment. But that's probably one of the larger drivers we've seen in addition to the towage business being coming almost to a standstill in some periods. So, I would say if we shift gear to what’s our COVID recovery going to be? I think it's going to -- we're going to see over the next periods, positive developments from the towage business and we think that will go from the red to the black over the next year also based on the contract backlog in place.

Ryan Ball

Okay, thank you.

Operator

We have no further question. I will hand over the call back to the speakers for any additional closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Ingvild Saether

Yes, I just want to say thank you to everyone for joining us today and have a continuous nice safe. Thank you.

