Mail ru Group Ltd (MLRUY) CEO Boris Dobrodeev on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mail ru Group Ltd (OTC:MLRUY) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tatiana Volochkovich - Director, IR

Matthew Hammond - MD & CFO

Fedor Rubtsov - CFO, Russia

Boris Dobrodeev - CEO, Russia

Conference Call Participants

Miriam Adisa - Morgan Stanley

Cesar Tiron - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Vladimir Bespalov - VTB Capital

Slava Degtyarev - Goldman Sachs Group

Ildar Davletshin - Wood & Company

Sebastian Patulea - Jefferies

Anna Kurbatova - Alfa-Bank

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Mail.ru Group 2Q 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tatiana. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Tatiana Volochkovich

Thank you. Thank you all, and welcome to Mail.ru Group's Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call. I'm joined by Boris Dobrodeev, Matthew Hammond, Fedor Rubtsov, Vladimir Gabrielyan and Vladimir Nikolsky. In light of the still elevated number of COVID cases in Russia, as a precautionary measure aiming to support and protect our staff and their families, we're again working remotely at least until the end of August versus the hybrid working regime we started testing earlier this summer. This means that we are yet again presenting for multiple different locations, hence coordination during Q&A might cause some minor delays in our responses, and we kindly ask you to pose one question at a time to keep things manageable on our end. We will certainly take time to answer all of your follow-up questions. And thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

Before I pass it on to Matthew, I will read the safe harbor statement. Please note that our results press release contains statements of expectations and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the group. The forward-looking statements in the release are based in various assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict and may be beyond the group's control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those referenced on the risk factors in the group's public filing.

I would like to direct you to read the forward-looking disclaimer at the back of our release, particularly with respect to the possible differences between management and IFRS accounts. Matthew, please go ahead.

Matthew Hammond

Thank you very much. Good morning, good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us. I'll begin to make a series of comments about the major divisions, and then we'll give as much time as we possibly can for Q&A and answer all of your questions. In Q2 2021 our group was facing very different base effects across the various business lines versus last year as a result of last year's pandemic and related lockdowns. This meant an easy comp for advertising but much tougher comps for games, IVAS and education technology service revenues, which account for over 50% of the group's revenues. Notwithstanding this, we've continued to expand our business at a healthy rate of 17.4%, delivering nearly $30 billion in revenue in Q2 with EBITDA of RUB6.7 billion and a 22.2% margin and no change to the full year 2021 guidance.

I'll now provide a few comments on each area and as much color as we can. Advertising revenues grew by almost 39% year-over-year in Q2, exceeding RUB11 billion, which marked further acceleration versus the 22% growth in Q1, which was the fourth quarter of acceleration. The best-performing verticals in Q2 were services, sports and fitness, business, media, FMCG, education and work, with some of them showing triple-digit growth rates. While the relative underperformers, the telcos, games, dating, beauty and jewelry. Much of this is a function of the high Q2 2020 base effect.

Performance advertising was a major driver, growing by almost 70% year-over-year versus 41% in Q1. We continue to place major efforts and resources into the SMB advertising subsegment, which expanded revenues by 56% year-over-year, but with very significant room for further growth as SMBs still account for less than 1/4 of our total ad revenues, while most local businesses have active pages within our social networks. Within advertising formats, we are highly focused on video with 84% growth of in-stream video ad revenues in Q2 versus 36% in Q1.

In terms of outlook, April marked a peak in ad revenue growth as a function of the easiest comp, with growth starting to normalize in May. And we expect it to further normalize in Q3 and more so in Q4. IDFA related changes are currently having no visible impact on our core domestic ad business. iOS accounts for less than 1/4 of the domestic mobile device market, which is heavily Android-driven. We also now support the SKAdNetwork, which Apple allows as an alternative to IDFA to be able to track attribution. Hence, we see ourselves as well positioned and fully support the initiatives, which aim to protect the privacy of users on which we are highly focused on internally as well.

IVAS -- IVAS declined 2.3% in the second quarter, mainly as a function of the tough comp from Q2 2020 when revenue growth was almost 17%, which was driven by elevated engagement across social games, stickers and virtual gifts triggered by lockdowns. Music was less of a growth driver in Q2 2020 given the lower user movement activity at the time. In Q2 2021 there were no mobility restrictions with user behavior linked to seasonality, which was slightly more pronounced this year given the extended May holidays and extremely good weather conditions. Yet despite the slightly slower-than-expected H1 start, we continue to expect growth in IVAS for the full year 2021.

Importantly, despite a certain remaining IVAS headwind and with IVAS being almost entirely booked within Communications and Social, the core segment still significantly accelerated revenue growth to 22% growth year-over-year in the second quarter versus 8.2% in Q1.

On VK. VK remains the growth engine of the group with 35% total revenue growth in Q2, accelerating by 14 percentage points quarter-over-quarter despite a certain adverse IVAS effect, with VK advertising revenue growth exceeding total VK growth. Although VK is already reaching nearly 50% of Russian Internet users every day and 75% every month, average MAU and DAU was slightly up again in the -- year-over-year in the second quarter, which reflects our strong competitive positioning.

The VK Super App development continues with Mini App monthly average users up nearly 30% and approaching 40 million, with daily active users up 60% year-over-year and exceeding 5 million. We saw a 16% increase in the number of Mini Apps quarter-over-quarter to more than 34,000, a 40% year-over-year increase in the number of apps with monthly average users of more than 1,000. Global video monthly active users reached 75 million in June, with the number of daily video views exceeding 1 billion, and video remaining a major area of focus and investment for us. VK mobile games catalog grew nearly 5x year-over-year, with 11% year-over-year growth in mobile games audience in the second quarter. We continue to support monetization of content creators on our platform with VK Donut already being one of the largest sources of revenues for some VK communities.

On games. MY.GAMES business managed to deliver 1% growth in the second quarter, exceeding RUB11 billion, with 18% year-over-year growth for the first half compared to the previous year. Within the mix of revenues, MMO games revenues saw a 6% year-over-year decline in the second quarter. This was expected given the high hurdle rate of 48% growth in Q2 2020, along with no new internal game launches year-to-date versus 5 new game launches in H1 2020. There are additionally no studio acquisitions as well as the recent IDFA related changes.

However, user trends remain strong with no material change in engagement despite the improved mobility of people, which suggests that the pandemic provided a structural boost to the games market. It is worth noting the 12-month retention of the Q2 2020 cohorts was actually higher than that for Q1 2020 on both Android and iOS, and roughly the same for PC across our entire portfolio. Average Q2 monthly active users stood at 21.4 million, with 1 million in average monthly paying users. And monthly ARPU up 20% to above RUB170. With MY.GAMES continued to improve monetization through promotions [indiscernible] specific player behaviors, along with active support of the portfolio through more than 30 new updates across the existing titles made in Q2.

As an example, our most recently launched game, Rush Royale, continues to do very well with the number of installs approaching 10 million since its launch in December, with cumulative revenues approaching RUB2.5 billion, up 20% quarter-over-quarter, and monthly active users are up 40% quarter-over-quarter with the peak daily active users exceeding 500,000, with the title being one of the most successful launches in our history.

We did not complete any major studio M&A in Q2, but consolidated a couple of small yet promising IPs, namely Global City and Love Choice. These contributed less than 2% of the segment's revenues as a very early stage titles, which we plan to scale inside our games ecosystem.

We continue to innovate, experiment and search for efficient additional sources of growth with one of our recent initiatives being porting of our mobile games to web using our own international game store to boost internal synergies. War Robots, Warface, Hustle Castle, Left to Survive, Rush Royale and Guild of Heroes have all been ported year-to-date and more are planned for the third quarter, which provides a low-cost boost to revenues of these games.

Incremental revenue from portion projects is small, but we're already seeing successful cases like Left to Survive where web contributes over 10% of the title's overall revenue. Importantly, where there's a higher-margin revenue stream as well. The IDFA related changes are having a more pronounced impact on advertising within games as it is a global business, which is more iOS exposed. Yet advertising accounts for only around 10% of MY.GAMES revenues and hence the impact is manageable, given that we are currently not significantly exposed to casual and hyper-casual games, which monetizes largely through advertising and reliant on constant user acquisition.

We are currently focused on the development of new titles, and it is likely that we'll launch fewer titles this year than last year with nearly -- but we have nearly 20 games in the development pipeline. This leaves significant room for profitable and efficient growth in the coming years. Speaking about the nearest launches, these include World War 3, which is a tactical online multiplayer first person shooter developed by Farm 51 studio, where we are acting as the global publisher.

Blast Brigade, an internally developed 2D action of bench console game where we're aiming for early access presale launch in the autumn. Pathfinder 2 from our partner studio Owlcat is also scheduled for rollout this autumn when MY.GAMES has invested into the games development and therefore will benefit from royalties from the games.

In terms of profitability, MY.GAMES EBITDA margin in the second quarter was 24%. That's the highest level since Q4 2019. And even higher than the 21.4% margin we delivered a year ago with the COVID related traffic support. With margin of almost 19% in the first half, we're on track to deliver year-over-year improvements in profitability in 2021, with likely peak margins for the year to be seen in the fourth quarter, along with further organic growth.

Online education. Online education nearly doubled in revenues in the second quarter, despite the 3.6x year-over-year growth in the second quarter 2020. We are encouraged by the trends we're seeing as the pace of slowdown is more moderate versus our initial expectations, with the cumulative number of registered students on the two platforms nearly doubling year-over-year and approaching 1 million in June.

Monetization and conversion of registered users into payers also continues with the cumulative number of paying students at around 240,000, up 2.3x year-over-year, including more than 30,000 new paying students added in the second quarter. Given the supportive sector backdrop, we decided to invest in further strengthening our leadership on the professional education market by new vertical experiments, active product launches, hiring and marketing this year. And hence, the deterioration in the margin in Q2. It's also impacted by certain taxation regime changes as well as typical marketing seasonality and no COVID-enhanced organic traffic as we saw in the second quarter of last year. The business will therefore remain in an investment phase for the year, albeit with margin improvement in H2 versus H1.

We also now see the segment exceeding RUB9 billion in revenues for the year versus the previous guidance that we gave up to RUB9 billion of revenue.

New initiatives, Youla. Growth was around 64% in the second quarter versus 15% in Q1. We know that Youla was the only local classified platform which continued to grow through the pandemic last year with 25% growth in Q2 2020. Integration with VK via VK Classifieds is showing positive initial traction, including as a tool driving Youla audience growth up 15% year-over-year in June. We also see positive trend in the contributions from VK Classifieds in terms of listings, contracts and transactions. Integration provides additional liquidity to sellers on Youla, which supports its overall monetization.

More than 55,000 VK groups have been integrated into VK classifieds and there is room for hundreds of thousands of more, and we see these integrations coming via VK. Despite the encouraging trends we're seeing, at this stage we reiterate the RUB3.6 billion to RUB3.9 billion top line guidance for 2021 for Youla, as our major focus remains on audience growth and liquidity coming from our social integrations as a tool for long-term growth and creation of a major competitive advantage for Youla versus peers. We will say that 2021 however is likely to be the last year of investment in Youla. And after that it will be self-funding.

VK Clips. VK Clips continues to see very good growth with daily active users up 2.5x year-over-year to 20 million in June, and the average video views per day up 3x year-over-year to 300 million in Q2. Time spent per user in Clips grew by 36% year-to-date, with the number of users spending 10-plus minutes per day on Clips rising by almost 1/4. Our recommendation platforms also continued to scale, with 30-plus percent year-over-year growth to 55 million in the average number of people using both Pulse and Relaps in the second quarter. This then drives a 2.5x year-over-year growth in revenues, supported by continued technological and product enhancements. Growth in time spent is amongst the key KPIs deposit for 2021, and it's up more than 30% year-over-year in the second quarter.

Marusia usage continues to rise, with monthly active users exceeding 5 million in June, up 10x year-over-year, driven by its integration with VK.

Given the progress made across the various new initiative segment, we saw more than 50% year-over-year growth in revenue, while importantly also reducing the level of EBITDA burn from 45% in Q2 2020 to 37% today.

Ecosystem development. We continue to drive cross-asset integrations to boost efficiency of the group through driving not only increased users through monetization, but also aiming to boost retention and reduce customer acquisition costs. VK Connect is now rolled out across 24 services, having most recently been scaled to MY.GAMES, myTarget, Samokat, Citydrive, and Tetra Car.

As a result, VK Connect has exceeded 40 million in registrations outside VK in June. This is up 20 -- more than 20x what we had in June 2020 and up 40% quarter-on-quarter.

We're further integrating our media services with AliExpress to promote e-commerce. Additionally, the first referral program was launched in [indiscernible] on the basis of AER, where social commerce users can benefit from extra discounts by broadening reach to the various AER products. Any group in VK now has the opportunity to create its own classified service integrated with VK Classifieds and with Youla. These are just a few of the multiple examples of what we've been actively doing, and we're still very early in the process. And hence, it's probably still too early to talk about the broader group level effects, but we're already seeing that a number of services used -- number of services used by an average group user is rising with some encouraging data points, including the ARPU of VK Connect users being higher than of nonusers with increased conversions in service registrations. We will continue to monitor and update the market on further progress in the area -- in this area, but we clearly see significant potential.

Margins and guidance. EBITDA margins declined year-over-year in the second quarter, but with a year-over-year improvement across 2 out of the 4 segments, Games and New Initiatives, and with improvements shown for the group on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Going into specifics, C&S margin declined from 48% to 41% in the second quarter, given the mix shift from certain pressure on the very high-margin IVAS revenue stream. Obviously Q2 2020 saw a disproportionately high amount of high-margin IVAS and hence that needs to be taken into account. This should be less pronounced in the second half.

Notwithstanding that, we continue to invest into new products like social commerce, video, messenger, music, and we are not yet forcing active monetization of these with a focus more on the user experience and rising engagements. Hence, we do not currently project year-over-year margin improvements to the C&S segment in 2021, but with margin improvement quarter-over-quarter expected in the third quarter. Online education will see margin deterioration year-over-year given the ongoing investments into scaling and to diversifying the business, but with margin improvements in the second half of this year.

Games are well set to deliver margin improvement in 2021, along with new initiatives where Youla is moving towards breakeven, which should be potentially visible even in the fourth quarter of this year with 2022 expected to be the first full profitable year for Youla. Overall, we reiterate our guidance to deliver a certain margin improvement for the group, along with revenues in the range of RUB127 billion to RUB130 billion for the overall group.

Finally, joint ventures. O2O and AliExpress Russia joint ventures are not part of the consolidated scope of the group. But given the materiality, ongoing investment levels and impact on our bottom line, we need to provide some additional highlights around both.

On O2O. The O2O JV reached RUB45 billion in GMV, up 75% year-over-year in Q2. Despite the rising scope, early stage of development of certain assets, supply issues and extra COVID related cost, free cash flow burn as a percentage of GMV stays largely flat quarter-over-quarter at 25% in the second quarter versus 23% in Q1. Delivery Club expanded revenues by more than 40% to RUB3.6 billion, with 30% growth in orders year-over-year to nearly 21 million, with also high teens quarter-over-quarter growth. Using Q2 2019 as a more normalized base, Delivery Club has nearly quadrupled orders and grew revenues 4.2x since that date.

Frequency is certainly going up, rising to around 4.3 orders per active user in the second quarter. Importantly, Q2 frequency was 16% higher than during Q2 2020 at the peak of the pandemic. The number of active users continues to go up, approaching 5 million in the second quarter, up 14% year-over-year, with over 300,000 new users joining our platform every month. Grocery continues to grow in importance, both as a customer acquisition and retention tool and with 13% of Q2 orders of Delivery Club being nonrestaurant orders. The level of free cash flow burn to Delivery Club was marginally up from 9% to 10% of GMV with e-grocery and 1P being the main drivers of this. Despite the ongoing investments, burn rate should be declining on a year-over-year basis for 2021.

Samokat grew revenues by almost 4x year-over-year to RUB8 billion in the second quarter with 15.6 million in completed orders, up 4.3x year-over-year. Dark store base has more than tripled, approaching 700, which makes Samokat into one of the largest dark store operators globally. Samokat plans to enter more new cities in the second half. Despite the aggressive regional expansion in Q2, Samokat free cash flow burn versus GMV has been declining since the formation of the O2O JV, excluding the extraordinary Q2 2020. We should also see peak in the absolute level of burn in 2021.

Citymobil completed 50 million rides in Q2, with GMV doubling year-over-year to RUB50.4 billion and revenue increasing more than -- more than doubling year-over-year, stimulated by the increase in the take rate. Platforms saw a particularly fast growth across premium segments and B2B. The burn rate increased quarter-over-quarter, given the ongoing supply constraints, which was slightly worsened by the rollout of DiDi and hence high competition. However, the level of free cash flow burn versus GMV is largely stable in recent quarters. Looking ahead, Citymobil is so focused on further growth, including in B2B, premium and logistics areas, along with improvements in unit economics. Speaking of overall O2O economics, the absolute level of burn did rise quarter-over-quarter, driven by the active rollout of Samokat as well as rising competition and elevated driver subsidies in ride-hailing. But we know that the burn is likely to have reach peak level in Q2 2021, and we expect a gradual quarter-to-quarter improvement in the second half of this year and ongoing.

AER. AER continues to grow at a rapid pace, including triple-digit year-over-year growth for the local marketplaces with nearly 5x growth in the number of marketplace orders as AER diversifies its base -- its SKU base and its product categories. The plan remains to nearly equate local GMV with that of cross-border by the end of the current financial year of AER, which means acceleration in GMV growth for the business as a whole, including multiple times growth on the domestic business this financial year. And they remain on track towards that goal.

Amongst the operational focus areas, the company is extremely focused on improving its supply chain and fulfillment offer. Overall, we're committed to support our major JVs with planned total capital allocation of above RUB20 billion from the group in 2021, including RUB9.3 billion in loans provided to O2O JV in H1, which are expected to be converted into share capital of the company.

That concludes my comments. With that, I thank you. We turn to Q&A. And I would reiterate that we would ask you to ask one question at a time as this simply makes it more manageable from a logistics perspective. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We can go ahead and take our first question from Miriam Adisa with Morgan Stanley.

Miriam Adisa

My first question just on the gaming margin. I think, Matthew, you said we should expect peak margins in Q4. So I just wanted to get a bit more color on the magnitude of that margin improvement versus the second quarter. Should we look at the fourth quarter in 2019 as a reference point for where margins could get to? And then also sort of linked to that, I know your previous guidance saw sort of EBITDA in 2022 for gaming was about to double versus 2019 levels. And it sounds like you're sort of on track to exceed that target. So would you say that guidance is now quite conservative?

Matthew Hammond

Miriam, yes, Matthew, thanks for the question. Yes, look, clearly, the shape of 2020 is not a good comparison for anything. And even 2019 had some slightly unusual features too. So I would say, if you're looking for a good comparison in terms of the shape of the year from the margin and revenue profile, 2018 is probably a good comparison. As far as guidance goes, I think that the guidance remains realistic, doable, but I don't think it's -- it's a gimmy, and I don't think it's overly conservative. I think it should be regarded as the most likely outcome.

Miriam Adisa

Great. And then my second question is just on the associate losses, specifically just AliExpress. Just what are your latest thoughts around the pace of investment that AliExpress is making and when that may need to step up further, particularly just in light of how much some of your peers are investing there?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes, I can probably answer this question broadly. So as you know, AliExpress traditionally comes out of cross-border business and -- which is kind of more asset and general business model like model. So [indiscernible] last year, the team did a very good job in transferring its business model towards local commerce, which of course requires more investments into the business and to logistics, infrastructure and operations. So -- and the company plans to continue to ramp up investments. And we obviously support the company as it shows very good results. So, for example, local marketplace orders, they grew multiple times year-on-year in first quarter. So they already show a respectable market share in the first quarter. So we plan to continue to support the team in their efforts.

Operator

We can go ahead and take our next question from Cesar Tiron with Bank of America.

Cesar Tiron

I have three questions, so I'll ask them one by one, if that's okay. So the first one would really be on the Games segment. Do you expect to significantly accelerate the game launches in H2 this year?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. I will take it. I will take it, Cesar. Thank you for this question. So as we take a prudent approach towards the gaming, and gaming is quite, became quite, well, a marketing-led business to an extent. So we always look at the marketing condition. And so for us the gaming launch is both a function of the readiness and our conviction that the game is good. And the second is the condition in the market and our ability to buy enough traffic at a good price. So we think that last year, for example, during the COVID times the environment for marketing of the games was very good. So the options were pretty light for the gaming. So now looking at the rebound in the market, we think it's not a very good time to launch new titles since the competitive landscape in gaming market is quite high. So you don't -- we probably would be opportunistic. Things are pretty dynamic. But I don't think we have plans to launch and aggressively market something in Q3 and Q4 this year, unless things change, unless the environment changes.

So we are more looking at like probably start of next year. But at the same time we have a very high-quality portfolio of about 20 games in development. So as soon as we see the environment is good for the launch, then we'll launch it, right. So usually, we make our decisions depending on business, but not only like season or calendar months or something like that. But it looks like it will be more start of next year when we start to aggressively roll out new titles. I think it's also important -- sorry, Cesar, just to add, it's nothing related. I mean, it's nothing related to competition or IDFA. I mean we don't have -- we don't see any -- like any significant effect of IFA in our gaming business. So it's mostly due to like the elevation and the cost of marketing which generally happens the market systematically with the market rebound.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We'll go ahead and take our next question from Vladimir Bespalov with VTB Capital.

Vladimir Bespalov

I would like first to follow-up on the margins. If we take your guidance, the margin -- the EBITDA margin in the second half of the year should be somewhere close to 30% based on what I calculate. And we saw margins like this back in 2019. And there was a decline and there is also a change of the revenue mix now with Communication and Social, and the share of Communication and Social declining and the margin in Communication and Social declining as well. So what makes you confident that you can be back to this 30% EBITDA margin in the second half of the year? And maybe you could also -- there were some comments from Matthew, but maybe you could also provide some color. Where do you think Communication and Social could enter in terms of margins because there has been a decline trend for several quarters?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. I will probably start to answer this question. Thank you, Vladimir, for this question. So generally, looking at the Q1 margin profile, I think it was like little bit of -- a little bit of a perfect storm for 2 lines of our business, for social -- for Social and education. So I think that in social there are 3 reasons for decline in margins. So the first one, it's -- we faced pretty high base in IVAS. And I'm talking about like the high-margin IVAS which is not a music type of IVAS, but like gifts and like the gaming type of IVAS in social networks. So they originally were very high during the COVID period when people stayed at home and educate -- sorry, entertained a lot. Hopefully also indicated through the IVAS as well.

So -- and they spend a lot on this high-margin IVAS. So this is like during the -- well, people -- when people went out of homes and the quarantine ended people started to use this IVAS less and hence we have kind of a negative base effect for IVAS. And I think this is kind of one of the aspects that keep the margins. So kind of we lost year-on-year in terms of year-on-year comparison and a very high-margin revenue component. So here, I mean, going forward, frankly, I think this part of IVAS will be compensated by the music IVAS because music actually wins from the rebound as people spend more time in mobility and commuting and therefore listen to more music and consume more music services. But as you know, music is low margin.

So this one would not compensate to a big extent, this kind of part. But at the same time, I think that there are 2 important aspects. So this means that are more temporary and make us pretty comfortable in terms of Social margin improvements. So one, generally what happened is we still have a hiring overhang from last year. I mean, generally, most of the hiring happened last year, but we still see the kind of effect on the costs this year. So we see definitely the effect of this hiring waning in like in the -- like in the near quarters, in the coming quarters. So we think that kind of this cost effect is temporary and it will improve.

Generally, the second effect is also one-off. We had some -- in H1 we had some, and Q2 especially, we had some marketing investments in some of our new products inside of Social which are kind of more of a one-off. Again, they mostly would not repeat in the second part of the year. But they were also affecting the social margin. So we think out of the 3 factors, 2 are temporary. And we are pretty confident that like all the coming quarters we'll see sequential improvement in Social margin. So this is in terms of Social. I think in terms of gaming, Matthew already made his comments.

So in terms of other initiatives, we generally see, even in current results, improvement in results. And as Matthew said in the letter, for example, such -- quite a big originally cost contributor as Youla is seeing good progress in movement to breakeven. So we're pretty sure that 2022, we will see Youla breaking even. So -- and the fourth aspect is education. So education also saw a little bit of mix on EBITDA, which also happens to be part of kind of business seasonality given all this COVID times. So generally, it has 2 major effects. One effect is that the team had very -- and I think, fully justified aggressive investments into content. So it was a record-breaking quarter for the launch of new courses. 1,000 courses were launched. And we think that these launches pave ground for revenue upgrades going…

Matthew Hammond

Apologies. It looks like we just lost Boris. I'm sure he'll be dialing right back in. Could you, sorry, just bear with us for a couple of minutes, the joys of remote working from different countries.

Fedor Rubtsov

Yes, I guess I can just finish Boris' thought on AdTech. So it's Fedor here. So…

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes, yes, yes. I'm coming back. Sorry, sorry. I'm really sorry.

Fedor Rubtsov

Okay.

Boris Dobrodeev

So the problems of the remote world. So coming back on education. So the game that became the education made very big investments into content. They launched more than 1,000 courses, and we see that is paving way for increased revenue for this year. So we think that the RUB9 billion revenue which we guided for this year now looks conservative given this investment. So we just see kind of a lagging effect from this investment. And there is a second factor, which is well, we have a COVID comparison. So last year -- it was actually a story which is quite similar to gaming. We had very low customer acquisition cost.

So this year we saw kind of increase in customer acquisition costs. So given kind of probably seasonally highest investment into quantum and increase in tax, we saw this perfect storm for margins. And finally, there is a third aspect, which is kind of a transfer of our education business from, like I say, gain more scale. So the exit kind of more light tax regime into a more usual business tax regime. And we also added this to -- it also added to some like a drag on the financial. So generally we aim to be -- to have positive margin at least in the fourth quarter for the education business. And we are very happy and bullish with the way this business goes further. So I think -- I mean, I gave you a broad picture of what gives us comfort in margin expansion going forward.

Vladimir Bespalov

Okay. Very helpful. And can I ask one more question on education technology. I see that the revenue growth is slower than the number of paying students in your AdTech segment. Could you maybe give more color on what's going on there? And do you have to provide like price discounts or maybe the products mix is changing? What is going on from this perspective?

Matthew Hammond

No. I mean, generally, we don't have any trends, any trends changing. So it's just effect of quite a high base. Last second quarter we saw very high growth. So again we're entering higher base period. This is number one. And number two, of course the growth is very correlative with revenue. But it also -- everything has a lagging effect because given that it is a very high tech business. It's not like in IVAS where you pay, or it's not a text right where you pay several hundred rubles for a [indiscernible]. It's generally course that can be worth $1,000. So usually the decision is -- the decision-making cycle is longer than in other businesses. So it is like some kind of -- there is a general, of course, correlation. But I'm certain this correlation is absolutely fine. And generally, the growth in students underpins strong demand for education in Russia, for digital education in Russia.

Operator

We'll go ahead and take our next question from Slava Degtyarev with Goldman Sachs.

Slava Degtyarev

My first question would be is that you mention some of the key development areas are video, including Clips, also VK Combo, VK Connect, VK Pay as well as the Mini Apps and the social commerce. How would you characterize at which investment stage of the cycle are those projects? Which are at the early stage of the investment cycle and you're looking to accelerate investments in the medium term? And where do you think the investment cycle is largely over? And also maybe, are there any major product areas you are looking to deploy more capital or incremental capital in the second half of the year?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. Thank you, Yarev, for the question. Can you please -- I didn't very well hear like all the services that you mentioned. Can you please again repeat which services you are referring to so I could better address your question?

Slava Degtyarev

Yes, sure. So specifically you highlighted them in the press release your key development areas which are video, including Clips, also VK Combo, VK Connect, VK Pay, Mini Apps and the social commerce.

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. Thank you very much. So I think in terms of video, we are at a certain stage in innovation. Of course investments always continue, but we think that video is already quite a mature product. So we see actually very good -- we're starting to see very good return on investment into this direction via increased growth in video advertisement. So we think that here in terms of monetization the model is kind of getting quite mature. We think that in terms of investment cycle, in terms of the size of the team, we're definitely through the peak. So we anticipate some launches going forward. But generally, we think that 2022 in terms of video should be more a year of return and no incremental investments. So in terms of VK Connect, I think it's mostly the same. So we already have 40 million people of VK Connect, of VK users being part of outside of VK using VK Connect. And we already see that together with Combo and other system products kind of paving very good way for increased synergy and over increase of -- well, group products for a user, which increases ARPU.

So we think that kind of Connect is also this year is definitely in upper this year, and we don't anticipate any like incremental investments, incremental increase in investments into this product line. So generally, we have a team that would continue to like probably more or less within the current size to upgrade the product, like without any significant expansion. So we think that social commerce, it is more early stage. Despite very good -- despite very good progress in terms of the audience, we are still kind of experimenting with the business model.

But at the same time, the investments into this, we -- I mean, we operate with not a very big team. So investments into this area should not be very, very big. So Mini Apps do very well. There are 40 -- well, close to 40 million, like 38 million monthly active users of Mini Apps. And they actually are already profitable within the new initiatives. And VK Combo, it has around I think 4 million combined users of VK Combo and VK Music and joint subscribers of VK Combo and VK Music.

And we already see quite good efficiency of combining Combo and Music which both increase the conversion and retention of the music service. So generally, all in all, I think we are -- I think 2001 should be like the year of finalizing investments into these areas. And we think that like -- like literally in 2021 and for sure in 2022 you would not see any incremental increase of these investments, and you would start to skew towards seeing a return on these investments.

Slava Degtyarev

Okay. And the second question would be on Samokat. Basically, how do you view the addressable market of Samokat service? What kind of population coverage and maybe number of cities are you looking to have in the medium term? And do you envisage different unit economics in large cities versus the smaller ones? And maybe a few words on the international ambitions of Samokat as well?

Boris Dobrodeev

So look, I think that in terms of the -- in terms of the addressable market, I think that the team has done a phenomenal job in scaling Samokat outside of, well, Moscow and St. Petersburg, outside of 2 big cities. And actually, from what we see now, we do not see any big difference in terms of the unit economics in the new cities and the older cities. And we are already in about -- and Samokat is already in about 20 cities. So guys are doing really phenomenal job. So we think that, that makes us quite confident in the future of Samokat business. So we strongly believe in it. And we think that generally the total addressable market is literally almost the entire retail market in Russia.

If you look 5 to 10 years ahead from now. So we don't see any big impediments for them going forward. It will be of course the creation of continued solid execution. But the current data makes us very, very positive. So we think that the direct store model and the fast commerce model, it is probably the disruptor in this market. So in terms of international ambitions, as you know Samokat is limited to Russia. And our kind of current ambition -- at least current ambitions which are outlined in auto's strategy are limited to Russian market. And we are committed to invest to be the leader in the market and to sustain the leader in Russian market.

Operator

And now we will take the remaining questions from Cesar Tiron.

Cesar Tiron

I have one more question. I just want to -- I think Matthew touched on it, but just wanted to understand better if there's been more cash contribution or more loans to the JV in the past quarter? And whether you do intend to make additional contributions to the JV in terms of capital this year? Or if you do intend to lend more money to the JV this year?

Boris Dobrodeev

So maybe I will give you a more like, a more total number. So I think this year we plan to invest around RUB22 billion in AliExpress Russia and Auto. Probably we would not disclose the sums by the separate entity and timing, but this is kind of our appetite to invest this year. So we're very excited about both of the assets, about both the growth of the assets, which is also reflected in valuations of independent -- third-party independent valuations of like -- of different analysts and investment banks.

So we generally plan to continue to support this effort. So again, the number for this year should be around RUB22 billion. I think this is how it looks. I think going forward that on one hand in this market situation is usually pretty dynamic. So it's very hard to make a long-term forecast. For any of the -- for any of the business or all the business altogether. But at the same time, given our commitment to fund these businesses going forward and again ourselves being very, very bullish on them, we -- it looks like at this point that this year looks like a peak investment year of our contribution to them. I mean it doesn't mean that next year we wouldn't make significant contributions. But I mean, if you look at the total numbers, currently, in my opinion, this year looks like next year we would see decline in our commitments into these JVs.

Cesar Tiron

I just want to clarify, is it €22 billion contribution from additional contribution from now, which you haven't yet made for this year?

Boris Dobrodeev

No, it's total MAIL contribution to Auto and AliExpress Russia this year. So AliExpress Russia contribution hasn't been done yet this year. And generally we already contributed BRL 9.3 billion into Auto this year already. So you can calculate the rest yourself.

Cesar Tiron

Great. That was very helpful…

Boris Dobrodeev

So just to be clear, the total number for 2021, it's around BRL 22 billion for AliExpress Russia and Auto, with BRL 9.3 billion out of them already been made.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Ildar Davletshin with Wood & Company.

Ildar Davletshin

So I had two questions. Main question is on the Games segment. So it looks quite encouraging to see a very strong performance in the second quarter despite no new launches and lower investments into marketing. I'm curious if you've noticed perhaps any changes in player behavior so that perhaps there is less attrition or like lower or higher -- sorry, higher retention rate among existing players or maybe high engagement so players spend more time or spend more money on your games playing.

And related to that, when you say that second half margins in the Game business could -- should continue to improve, do you also say -- assume a significant decline in revenues because without new launches, without new investments and the consumer behavior hasn't changed dramatically, it may be that you just will lose quite a substantial amount of top line and maybe margin will be higher. But in absolute terms, your EBITDA may be even lower. I'm just -- I would be grateful if you could provide some color on this.

Boris Dobrodeev

So I will answer the first part of the question. And Matthew can address -- Matthew and Tatiana can address the second question. So generally, we look -- we looked at the cohorts, at the retention rate. So in general if you look at the gaming cohorts, I mean, of course there is some variance of different cohorts month by month. But in general, we do not see any big diversions in the cohorts. We think that all the previously acquired cohorts look quite good and quite healthy. So there is no divergence or radical changes in behavior. And there is like nothing wrong with the cohorts previously acquired.

So as we said before, the only big radical difference is there is no abnormal cool down. Everything according to usual seasonality, people continue to love playing games. So the only difference we see, and I just reiterate what we said before, is just different, not in the existing cohorts, it's just different in the phase of user acquisition as like LTV remains quite healthy, but the customer acquisition costs go up, we proportionately decrease the spending. This is the only thing that kind of changes. And Matthew and Tatiana will guide you on the second question.

Tatiana Volochkovich

Yes. If I may comment, I believe you asked about margin potential for Games, right?

Ildar Davletshin

Yes.

Tatiana Volochkovich

So as we said, reiterating our plan for this year, Games are extremely well-positioned to deliver a year-on-year improvement in 2021. We are firmly on track to deliver this goal. Clearly how margins will shape up between quarters will depend on launches. And therefore our marketing activity, as Matthew mentioned in his speech there are a couple of titles which could be coming to market. So we recommend the audience to track timing of these launches as of course this could impact margins between different quarters. But for this year, fourth quarter of the year should again, as back in 2018, should peak margins for the year.

And in terms of longer-term guidance, again, as we mentioned previously, we target low to mid-20s margins for our games business. We of course track all our peers. And we think that these are best-in-class margins for scale businesses and focus on mobile games with a healthy franchise portfolio. We see ourselves benchmarked to this global mobile games leader sometimes. Will deliver a low to mid-20s margin for our Games business in the coming years.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Sebastian Patulea with Jefferies.

Sebastian Patulea

Can you please give little more on the competitive pressure in the e-commerce segment? And in which areas you're starting to see that competitive pressure, if any? Is it customer acquisition? Is it logistics, logistics employees? Is it engineers? You tell me, please. SpareBank is guiding they will invest for $4.5 billion in the next 3 years in their nonbanking business. So there's a significant part of that going into logistics. Ozon raised almost $2 billion from their IPO and bond sale. Yandex plans to invest 650 million to grow the e-commerce business, while at the same -- Wildberries, the local market leader exists as well, but I think less focused on Russia now and more focused on the international expansion. So I'll be really interested in that. And I also have a follow-up, please, after this.

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes. Thank you very much. So generally, we are very much used. We are one of the, I think, pioneers in both operations and in the investments in the different e-commerce market, I mean broadly e-commerce marketplace market. So I mean there is nothing new to us going on. So I think frankly I don't see, I mean I don't see any radical change in the picture different from last couple of years because again we are used to operating currently like competitor [indiscernible]. And in some areas also global space. So in the market there is permanent competition for IT talent, there is permanent competition for, say, couriers.

Of course there is huge competition in terms of the quality of -- or in the quality of tech. Of course, there is competition in terms of marketing and mind share. And of course, there is competition for the end customers. So there is nothing new. AliExpress Russia aims to hold 20% of the market when it reaches scale in 2025. So we continue to run for top position in the market as it consolidates. We are one of the biggest players in terms of GMV. And I think we are probably the biggest player in terms of the customer base, which makes us quite optimistic. And as I said before, whenever the asset requires we are ready to along with other shareholders to fund the business and its expansion. And already it has proven its ability to almost from scratch start a new line of local business, and we are very happy with the way the business operates.

Sebastian Patulea

I was more trying to gauge with all of these investments happening in a short amount of time, if you're starting to see any radical price inflation for customers, the in-focus customers or for logistical employees or for engineers, if you're having trouble to get some of those logistical employees or engineers or…

Boris Dobrodeev

No trouble, no trouble at all. Again, no notable at all. We're -- MAIL is in this market more than 20 years. And we are actively as MAIL investing into e-commerce since probably 2015-2016 into the e-commerce businesses starting with Youla then, with Delivery Club, Citymobil, AliExpress Russia, [indiscernible], Samokat. So we have a lot of experience in this market. We are thinking very, very long term. And there is nothing, radically nothing new that is going on in the market. So all these effects have been there forever in the market. And as we look at our efforts, and here namely AliExpress Russia there is nothing which is a showstopper for AliExpress Russia development.

So we think we have a very highly qualified team. So just to give you an example, last year new management managed to hire 500 new local employees for AliExpress Russia, a lot of new talent, ramp up a huge local business. So I think this is a testament to the company and management being very capable to compete in such an environment. And also in terms of marketing, of course we have, I would say, a double-edged competitive advantage because, again, AliExpress Russia traditionally from its cross-border business has probably the biggest e-commerce transacting user base in Russia. And on the other hand, we have cooperation with MAIL where we do a lot of exercises on the social commerce.

So 27 million transacting users in AliExpress Russia and 92% of Russian Internet located in Mail.ru. I mean we are talking about [indiscernible] difficulties, I mean -- but it's not -- it should not be such a big problem for such an asset. Maybe other companies without link to such strategic parent can indeed have troubles, but no AliExpress Russia. And you also shouldn't forget that it has MegaFon as leading -- second biggest telco operator as the one of its parents. And also it has RDIF, one of the biggest sovereign wealth fund, Russia Sovereign Wealth Fund as its -- one of its parents. And also Alibaba, one of the world's biggest e-commerce players with 0.5 trillion market cap. So I don't think we are scared, and I don't think we should look scared too.

Sebastian Patulea

That's very clear. And regarding my follow-up, please, from the outside it started to look like, a bit like a busy sector. If you were to pick one operator which won't be in the market 5 to 7 years down the line, which one would it be? And why is that, please?

Boris Dobrodeev

Sorry, you are talking about e-commerce, right? So if we were 5 to 7 years.

Sebastian Patulea

Yes.

Boris Dobrodeev

I think we started -- so the only change that would be if we had an ability to -- well, not an ability if we made up our mind earlier, we would have done the same, but maybe a couple of years earlier. So we are focused on ourselves. We are focused on others that we have chosen. And we think we've chosen the best efforts possible. And we are focused to how to win with that. So the only thing we would have done, probably it would have been great if we could have started earlier, but we started when we started. And we have very good and solid market positions. And generally, we try to think not about the past, about the future. But looking at the past, I think it's also very good.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Anna Kurbatova with Alfa-Bank.

Anna Kurbatova

The first thing is a short follow-up on your contribution, capital contribution to JVs. So should we understand it in the point that your RUB22 billion total contribution this year, it will be only a proportion -- proportionately you will invest as in the past years, along with your partners?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes, yes.

Anna Kurbatova

So we should calculate like proportional, on a proportional basis the total amount of investments into those assets, right?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes, it is proportion. It's just the proportion paid by MAIL. It is, as I said, around RUB22 billion. And -- but you should bear in mind that part of it goes to AliExpress Russia, will go to AliExpress Russia. And part of this will go and already went to Auto. So we cannot disclose any more detail, but hope it helps.

Anna Kurbatova

Yes, sure. Just to understand the entire -- more or less entire amount of investments into this joint venture. And my main question is, again with regards to Games. It looks like this year MY.GAMES is less active in terms of acquisition of new studios compared to the previous 2 years, maybe. So maybe you could make some comment why is that. Because of market -- of market conditions, maybe you -- after the COVID, like peak in Games activity, assets are more expensive or you are happy with the current portfolio? And just a follow-up, would you reiterate your earlier guidance or ambition to grow into top 25 global games developers in the medium term, short term?

Boris Dobrodeev

Yes, yes, yes. Thank you, Anna. Thank you very much for your questions. So on number two, clearly yes. And there is no change. On number one, I mean I don't think that there is any change in strategy or approach. I think that there are 2 factors. One factor is that we already invested in so many studios. So recently we were like discussing it internally. So we have 45 studios in our ecosystem. I mean either controlled or where we are invested. So we are not buying for the sake of buying, right? So we are buying for the sake of operating, controlling and getting high-quality games and pipeline out. So we will continue to do so.

But we think that we already have huge assets to operate, right? So we are not in maybe some -- like some other players in the market, we are not in a rush to do something, right? We always take prudent approach. We don't want to buy $1 to $2. So therefore we take a prudent approach. So when we see good studio and good deal, we do it. But otherwise, we do not see like any -- like not anything mission-critical for us in not doing like any acquisitions in the next couple of months, right. That wouldn't affect our business profile, our ability -- and our ability to enter like top 25 game studios in the next couple of years.

So there is nothing mission-critical about that. However, if you look at the market, definitely it is a little bit overheated. And I think if you are a new entrant into this market, it is indeed not a good time because I think most likely you end up having either no deal or overpaying seriously. So we as a company, we always take business-oriented approach. And we would definitely prefer not to overpay for a studio because, again, we have 45 studios in our ecosystem. And this capacity is enough to build a worldwide leader in gaming.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Vladimir Bespalov with VTB Capital.

Vladimir Bespalov

I have two small questions. First, you are porting some of your mobile titles to PC. Could you share some experience how this works from the user perspective and in terms of revenue contribution margins? And could it be a big driver for the games segment? And the second one also on the games. When I look at the numbers of paying users, these have been quite stable over the past several quarters with some fluctuations. So basically, the revenue growth is driven mostly by the growing average revenue per user, which is also partly impacted by FX given that you have a lot of international exposure. In your strategy, do you think this is -- this would be possible to grow the number of paying users going forward? And what are the key drivers for revenues in the future for you?

Matthew Hammond

It's Matthew. I'll deal with this one. I think it's very important that you need to sort of keep things in perspective. While the porting over definitely does have some not only advances, but opportunities for us, the absolute numbers are still relatively small. That said, incremental revenue from porting projects in June grew 7x versus January. So we are actually seeing an impact. Obviously the margin is better because you're not paying away commissions to the stores. And that is the primary difference. And in terms of user behavior, the physical porting process over is not particularly difficult. That's just about some of the base code and making sure that it works with the relevant engines, such as graphics engines.

So this is not a difficult thing. So left to survive, now 10% of revenue is coming from having been ported over to web. I think that we expect that a number of titles can make a decent contribution to this. Is it the primary driver of Games growth looking into the next 6, 12 months? No. That obviously has to be new titles, higher ARPU more users. But this definitely is a supporting factor.

Boris Dobrodeev

Thank you very much, Matthew. And as for the second question, I think, look, there is no special strategy behind either growing via ARPU or penetration of paying users or increasing the general users, where I think we're still very small and the market is very big in terms of gaming. And we have enormous room to grow, we think, in all the three. So now given that the customer acquisition cost is high, we are more focused on the quality rather than quantity metrics. But again, with new launches or new opportunities and pockets of key opportunities in the market, the quantity part of the Games business will also increase. So I mean, there is nothing strategic here, probably it's all more tactic part.

Operator

Right. It appears there are no further questions at this time. Mr. Hammond, I'd like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Matthew Hammond

Well, thank you very much for joining us. We look forward to speaking to you all again after the Q3 results. And in the meantime, if you have additional follow-ups or questions, you know where you can find myself, Tatiana or the team, and we are always available to you. With that, I would say good morning or good afternoon, depending on your location. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.