Telenet Group Holding NV (TLGHF) CEO John Porter on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCPK:TLGHF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Goyens - Investor Relations

John Porter - Chief Executive Officer

Erik den Enden - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

Joshua Mills - Exane

Emmanuel Carlier - Kempen

David Wright - Bank of America

Ruben Devos - KBC Securities

David Vagman - ING

David Burns - Berenberg

Operator

Hello and welcome to H1 2021 Telenet Group Holding N.V. Earnings Conference Call. My name is Molly and I will be your coordinator for today’s event. Please note that this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand you over to Rob Goyens, VP, Treasury, Investor Relations to begin today’s conference. Thank you.

Rob Goyens

Thanks, operator and good afternoon everyone. My name is Rob Goyens, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations at Telenet. I would like to welcome all of you to our second quarter earnings webcast and conference call. I trust you have all been able to digest this morning’s earnings release. And as a reminder, all earnings materials, including this presentation, can be found in the results section of our Investor website. After this call, we will also provide a replay and we will publish the transcript for those having missed this call.

As per usual, we will start today with an overview of the main trends and achievements in the quarter by our CEO, John Porter. Immediately thereafter, our CFO, Erik den Enden, will guide you through our operational and financial results. And after that, we will open it up for Q&A. Given the number of participants to this call and to allow for equal treatment, we are limiting to two questions each. Any follow-up questions can be directed afterwards to the Telenet’s Investor Relations team.

Before we start however, I would like to remind you that certain statements in this earnings presentation are forward-looking statements. These may include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations associated with the evolution of a number of variables that may influence the future growth of our business. For more details on these factors, we refer to the Safe Harbor disclaimer at the beginning of our presentation.

With that, let me now hand over to John.

John Porter

Thanks, Rob and good afternoon or good morning to all of you. Thanks for joining this call. Looking back at the second quarter, I am pleased to confirm that our core operations are in great shape. On the top left chart, you can see that we were able to maintain the improved run-rate of our subscription revenue, which includes both our cable and mobile subscriptions. This metric was up a healthy 1% year-on-year and represents a solid source of cash flow to our business.

As flagged in last quarter’s call, we expected a strong rebound in our other revenue in the second quarter as last year was particularly hit by the impact of the COVID pandemic. Hence, our other revenue was up 15% in Q2 on a rebased basis, driven by a robust 72% increase in our advertising and production revenue and thanks to a solid 21% viewer share for our SBS broadcast channels over the past quarter. Our quarterly fixed customer relationship ARPU was also up 1% year-on-year to just below €59 a month, driven by more customers moving to higher product tiers and through the October 2020 price adjustment.

As you have seen from our release, this statistic is also somewhat impacted by the recent launch of our ONE FMC bundles as now, a higher proportion of our bundled revenue is allocated to mobile. And finally, annualized churn remains best-in-class, with a still extremely low 7% churn level for broadband despite a return to more normal commercial market activity compared to the lows of Q2 last year as a result of the COVID pandemic. Zooming in on the performance of our newly launched ONE FMC bundles now, we are very pleased with the first results as the ONE customer base is growing at a faster pace compared to WIGO launched back in 2016. Despite the fact that customers have the optionality to include or not include TV in their package, we do see a very high TV attachment rate, for ONE, with only a limited number of customers taking no TV propositions at all. The split between customers opting for multiple SIMs compared to 1 SIM is also very well balanced. Important to mention here is the fact that ONE generally comes with ONE SIM, with customers having the option to select and pay for additional SIMs, whereas our former WIGO bundles typically included 2 SIMs or more depending on the type of bundle.

Finally, the default inclusion of 1 gigabit speeds in our high-end ONEup bundles clearly had a positive impact on the weighted average broadband download speed, which increased 10% year-on-year to 226 megabits per second. As such, we continue to move up our customer base to structurally superior speed tiers. Customer intimacy is at the heart of our strategy and is driven by focusing on further digitizing the customer experience and moving to a frictionless experience for customers. The proportion of self installations has increased by 15 percentage points to 40%. We also see a similar shift to digital e-commerce when selling extra services, be it migrations, cross-sells or upsells. At the end of the second quarter, we had distributed nearly 890,000 WiFi boosters, which equals 52% of our broadband customer base, having access to the superior in-home WiFi connectivity solution.

We continue to expand our ventures portfolio with a clear ambition to grow this business significantly in the coming 3 years. Most of these ventures, with the exception of the park, are not consolidated in our financial results. So you won’t see the immediate effect on our consolidated accounts. Yet it adds up to the optionality we have as a company. In June, we signed an agreement with the Belgian fintech company, Isabel Group to form a 50/50 joint venture in Doccle to focus maximally on digitizing customer experience and digital administration. Meanwhile, we also closed the deal with Kinepolis to expand the locations for our virtual reality entertainment business, The Park. And thanks to the partnership with ICT specialist, YES.be, we are able to provide all-inclusive ICT solutions to schools. And finally, we are very pleased with the continued growth of itsme, the digital authentication solution. We successfully closed a €25 million capital increase recently in which we participated.

At the end of June, we published our 2020 sustainability report, which you can find on our corporate website. We’ve adopted a new 2021 through ‘25 sustainability strategy, which is fully aligned with Telenet business priorities and reflects our purpose and brand promise to provide technology for human progress to consumers, businesses and society. To reach this goal, we have identified 3 main focus areas and related long-term targets: one, drive progress by digitally accelerating the lives of 150,000 people and businesses by 2030; two, to stimulate empowerment by being internally and externally recognized as an inclusive and purpose-driven organization; and three, to take the environmental responsibility by adopting net zero targets on CO2 emissions and embracing more advanced circular economy practices by 2030. We have also reviewed and sharpened our existing sustainability governance principles, as you can see here.

For more details, I would refer you to our 2020 sustainability report. Having delivered a very solid financial performance in the first half, we are on track to deliver against our full year 2021 objectives as presented in February 2021. Erik will provide more details later on in his presentation. To conclude, let me emphasize again, the sustainable and well-diversified building blocks of our equity story, which will be the cornerstone of our shareholder value creation going forward.

With that, let me now hand over to Erik for a snapshot of our second quarter operational and financial results.

Erik den Enden

Thanks, John and welcome everybody. Let us now have a look at our second quarter operational and financial performance. Looking back at the second quarter, it’s good to see that in nearly all product categories, we managed to maintain our operational momentum. The launch of our new ONE and ONEup fixed mobile converged propositions in April has been very successful and resulted in 25,400 FMC net adds in the second quarter. This is a nice acceleration compared to the previous quarter and brings the total FMC customer base to nearly 686,000 RGUs. In addition, also broadband, mobile postpaid and enhanced TV performed well with 6,000, 18,400 and 7,100 net additions, respectively. The latter was also driven by the analog switch-off program, which is running at full speed. As mentioned in our earnings release, our mobile postpaid SIM count as of the second quarter of 2021 includes our SME and LE mobile customers, which were previously not recognized in our subscriber counts. For more details, I refer to our earnings release and investor toolkit, which you can find on our Investor Relations website.

Turning to ARPU, we continue to grow the fixed quarterly ARPU per customer relationship, which was up 1% year-on-year to nearly €59 a month. Compared to the first quarter, fixed ARPU dropped 2%. This, however, is a technical effect, caused by the fact that we allocate a greater proportion of our revenue of the ONE and ONEup bundles to mobile telephony as compared to our legacy WIGO and YUGO bundles. This had a positive impact of €0.9 million on our mobile telephony revenue in the second quarter and a corresponding negative impact on our cable subscription revenue.

Turning to the next slide and looking at the quarterly trends in our rebased top line and adjusted EBITDA, we see a clear improvement compared to the same period of last year. As you can see on the left-hand chart, we managed to turn the negative tie when it comes to our top line performance. In the second quarter, our total revenue was up nearly 4% year-on-year on a rebased basis, driven by an increase of 15% in our other revenue, but also by a 1.5% increase in our core revenue. As mentioned in previous earnings calls, our other revenue, which includes amongst others interconnect revenue, handset-related revenue and the contribution from our entertainment business, De Vijver Media, has been severely impacted by the COVID pandemic, while other parts of our business have proven to be very resilient.

In terms of adjusted EBITDA, we achieved a solid 2% year-on-year increase despite a tough comp, given that the second quarter of last year included, firstly, lower direct costs due to the accelerated write-down of sports-related broadcasting rights in the first quarter; and secondly, lower staff-related and sales and marketing expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s have a look now at our top line performance in the second quarter and the first semester of the year. In the second quarter, our revenue amounted to €642 million, an increase of nearly 4%, both on a reported and rebased basis. Our revenue for the first 6 months amounted to just below €1.3 billion, which was up more than 1% compared to the same period of last year. Revenue growth in the second quarter was predominantly driven by a strong rebound of our other revenue of 15% as we anticipated. But equally important, our revenue excluding our other revenue increased over 1%, driven by higher subscription revenue and B2B revenue, up 1% and 7%, all on a rebased basis. As our revenue started to sequentially improve as of the third quarter of last year, once the tight lookdown was lifted, we expect our revenue growth tend to decelerate in the second half versus the first 6 months of the year, which is fully embedded in our full year 2021 outlook.

Turning to the cost side, as was the case in previous periods, we maintained a very tight focus on costs. As a result, our operating expenses were broadly stable over the first half of the year compared to the same period of last year on a rebased basis. This was predominantly driven by an 8% increase in our direct costs, which partially offset higher staff-related expenses, higher network operating expenses and higher indirect expenses, reflecting higher outsourced call center costs, amongst others.

Let’s have a look now at our adjusted EBITDA on Slide 18. As a reminder, our adjusted EBITDA as of the third quarter of last year is impacted by changes to the IFRS accounting treatment of certain content-related costs for our premium entertainment packages and the Belgian football broadcasting rights. And this is due to changes related to the underlying contracts. More details can be found in our earnings release and our investor toolkit where we show both reported and rebased numbers. These changes in accounting treatment from CapEx to OpEx explain why our adjusted EBITDA was modestly down year-on-year on a reported basis to €689 million. On a rebased basis, our adjusted EBITDA for the first 6 months was up nearly 3% year-on-year, following a strong 4% increase in the first quarter of the year. Our Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased 2% year-on-year to nearly €355 million despite a tough comp versus the second quarter of last year, which included lower direct costs due to the accelerated write-down of sports-related broadcasting rights in Q1 of last year and also lower staff-related in sales and marketing expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turning to investments, our accrued CapEx, excluding the recognition of certain football broadcasting rights and the temporary extension of our mobile spectrum licenses was €138 million in the second quarter, leading to total CapEx of €270 million for the first 6 months. As a percentage of revenue, this represented approximately 22% and 21% for Q2 and H1, respectively. Compared to the second quarter of last year, our investment levels significantly increased, which is another impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, which drove a lower level of investments in the second quarter of last year. For the first 6 months, total CapEx was down 9% year-on-year. Approximately 62% of our accrued CapEx in the first half were scalable and subscriber growth related. As always, we will continue to closely monitor our CapEx in order to drive incremental returns.

Turning to operational free cash flow, which has been our leading financial metric for the 2018 to ‘21 plan, we delivered a strong performance with OFCF up 4% year-on-year for the first 6 months, reaching €418 million. This reflected substantially lower investments in the period, as I mentioned on the previous slides.

On a rebased basis, and excluding the recognition of both football broadcasting rights and mobile spectrum licenses as well as the impact of certain lease-related capital additions on our accrued CapEx, our OFCF grew an equivalent 4% year-on-year. In the second quarter, our operating free cash flow reached €260 million, which mirrored a 5% decrease compared to the last year as a result of higher CapEx due to phasing. Our adjusted free cash flow reached nearly €203 million for the first 6 months of the year, marking a 23% decrease versus the same period of last year. This was driven by different timing in the annual settlement of our cash taxes, which were paid in the second quarter of this year versus only the third quarter of last year.

Our H1 adjusted free cash flow also included a small reduction of €3 million in our vendor financing program, whereas last year, we still had a benefit of nearly €11 million. Excluding these movements, our underlying adjusted free cash flow performance would have been marginally better. The different phasing of our cash tax payments also drove a strong 57% decline in our adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter to €79 million, together with a sizable phasing impact from our vendor financing program in the second quarter specifically.

Turning to the overview of our debt position, we continue to enjoy a very strong liquidity and long-term debt maturity profile. At the end of June, the weighted average maturity of our debt, excluding short-term commitments under our €348 million standard financing program was 7 years, and we face no debt amortization prior to March 2028. Including our cash balance, we have a total undrawn available liquidity of almost €650 million. Moreover, all of our floating rate debt has been swapped into fixed, limiting the overall exposure to future interest rate swings.

In terms of net total leverage, we were at 4.0x at the end of June, exactly at the middle of our leverage framework. Leverage was stable compared to the end of March despite the payment of the final dividend being the remaining 50% of the €2.75 gross annual dividend per share, which we paid in May. As a reminder, we intend to maintain net total leverage around 4x in the absence of M&A as we aim to drive attractive shareholder value in 2021 and beyond.

Finally, taking into account the solid financial performance in the first half of the year, we are fully on track to deliver against our full year 2021 objectives as presented in February earlier this year. Consistent with our full year outlook, we anticipate a lower revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth rate in the second half of the year, partially reflecting a tough comp as well as an overall acceleration in our commercial activity compared to last year. Despite an anticipated reversal in our operational free cash flow for the second half, which includes certain selective network-related investments as announced in February, we expect a stronger adjusted free cash flow performance in H2, given the aforementioned phasing in our cash tax payments. As such, our dividend floor of €2.75 per share representing in aggregate around €300 million per year, remains very well covered by the organic adjusted free cash flow we generate.

And this concludes the management presentation. Let me now hand back to the operator for the Q&A session. As Rob mentioned in the beginning of the call, we would appreciate if you could limit yourself to two questions each. Back to the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from the line of Roshan Ranjit, calling from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Roshan Ranjit

Thank you. Afternoon. Two questions from me, please. Firstly, just on the cable subscription revenue. And Erik, you highlighted the readjustment between mobile and fixed products. Now, if I make that adjustment, just under 1 million in this quarter, the year-on-year growth in Q2 has still slowed versus the year-on-year growth in Q1. I think you were nearly up at 2% in Q1 growth. So what – is there anything else going on, on – within the fixed product mix there, because obviously, I think you are still benefiting from the price increase that will you put through? And secondly, sorry to go back or to address on Fluvius, I think it’s now nearly a year since you have announced potential projects. And again, I appreciate the delays in the negotiation process, but we are seeing increasing momentum for alternative fiber networks in Belgium. I think Orange Belgium announced another kind of pilot in Brussels. So, what is the latest timeframe on the potential fiber product – projects, sorry and anything else you could say on that front? Thank you.

John Porter

Okay. Erik, do you want to take the first one? And I’ll take the second one.

Erik den Enden

Do you want to go on fiber first?

John Porter

Okay. Sure. So you are correct, Roshan. The discussions with Fluvius have certainly taken longer than we have hoped. I think what it really boils down to is no lack of intent on anyone’s part. Fluvius is a conglomerate utility company that is essentially the Board of Directors is made up of mayors of the cities of the region in which they operate. So there is a level of complexity that you wouldn’t find in a straight sort of commercial transaction. Maybe it’s good just to revisit directionally what the objectives of this discussion are. We are already partners with Fluvius with – through a capital lease for the HFC area that represents about a third of our total service area. The idea is to discuss with them the evolution of our network from HFC to a combination of technologies, including HFC and fiber. We are working toward a structural separation of our network, which would be open as our HFC network is today. It enjoys a very high utilization together with our wholesale access seeker north of 65% and is a very attractive investment for ourselves and Fluvius and potential other third parties. The idea there is to, first of all, maintain our position as the network of choice for both our consumer and enterprise customers to create an entity that is essentially fungible without further equity investments from its owners through a combination of debt and income from wholesale network access seekers. This is very much possible and very much in sight, but it’s also very much in the vanguard of these types of things. We are, of course, open to – and can probably prefer, although this is not a deal breaker to see this entity be off balance sheet, be able to raise its own debt and enable us as the public vehicle and the ServCo essentially to protect our capital and free cash flow profiles. The architecture of this transaction would ensure that our dividend was well covered going forward. And you can see through the combination of the objectives that we have are both doable, but also complex. Hence, it has taken a while. I will say we are well down the road. We have said in our last quarter that we expected to be able to shed a lot of light on the actual transaction in the fall, and it’s still our objective to do just that. We – there is no relationship between Liberty Global’s objectives of the JV in the UK to just build fiber on their own. That is not our plan whatsoever. We have a very different topology. We have a very different cost to serve per home passed. And the transaction that we’re pursuing is much more certainly over the similar time frame, but the objective is for it to be accretive to the fundamental value of our business. There is a significant arbitrage between the private market infrastructure, investment climate and the public market valuations of companies like ours, which we intend to leverage in the context of this deal. So, that’s a summary of where we are and what – directionally, what we’re trying to put together. Once again, I have quite a bit of confidence that this is a smart deal for ourselves and for potentially other participants. And that’s it in a nutshell. So if you need any clarity on that, Roshan?

Roshan Ranjit

No, no, no. That’s it. I guess – sorry, just probably, you talked about an open access network. I mean is there – again, I guess, the longer it potentially drags, there is more – I guess, more open networks available for alternative buyback deals...

John Porter

Yes. But let me point something out. We already have 1 gig – we have 1 gigabit network, 100% or 99% of our network today. So to – for an access seeker to say, okay, I’m going to cherry-pick a little fiber over here, a little fiber over here, a little fiber over here. It’s just not workable. We still have a superior network advantage in 95% of our footprint. And that’s going to – and so we’re not under any pressure to do anything tomorrow. You can see from our underlying KPIs that we – that network advantage, and I think the execution, operational excellence capabilities of our company are going to keep our underlying core business growing for some time. This is all about keeping our – the value of our business growing from 2025 to eternity. If we were all going to just fold our tents in 3 or 4 years, we really wouldn’t need to do anything, to tell you the truth. We are very confident in the underlying performance of our business even in the fiber areas where we’re competing with fiber, which are not extensive at this point. So you’re right, we would like to get going. And I feel like we’re very close, and we will certainly have something to say about it sometime in the next quarter.

Roshan Ranjit

Okay. Thank you.

Erik den Enden

Roshan, I’ll take your other question on the revenue evolution and the ARPU evolution. So to come with a conclusion, first, we continue to see ARPU expansion. But in the numbers that we also put in the management presentation, there are two technical impacts. First of all, and we mentioned that there is a reallocation of the – part of the mobile revenues as a result of the ONE bundle. So sorry, what I meant is that in the ONE bundle, we allocate a bigger proportion of the total bundle revenue to mobile, but that, of course, has a bit of a negative impact on the fixed ARPU. And so the €58.8 million that we published for Q2 ‘21, if you’re correct for that €0.9 million impact, that is closer to €59 million. So that is first distortion. And the second one, you can see that our Q1 ARPU stood out from the graph. So it was boosted by a one-off that we had individual revenue in Q1. So if you take these two effects out, you will see that both our Q1 ARPU, but also the Q2 continues to expand versus last year, 1.2%, 1.3%, so the typical 1% to 1.5% that we have. And that continues to be driven by the three factors that have for now – for a long time has been boosting our ARPU growth. That is first of all, an increase of the fully converged customers. So an increasing part of our customer base takes all the products with us. Secondly, the up tiering, especially in the broadband product line, where we see that our customers often join us on the basic product, but then quickly trade up towards the full 1 gig and then thirdly, of course, also the price adjustments that we have been doing last year. So those two – three factors continue to fuel the ARPU expansion, and it is really a little bit distorted because of those technical adjustments.

Roshan Ranjit

Okay, that’s great. Thank you very much guys.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Joshua Mills calling from Exane. Please go ahead.

Joshua Mills

Hi, guys. Thanks very much of taking a couple of questions from me. The first one was just coming back on what John was saying there about the fact that your plan for Fluvius and network building in Belgium is somewhat different to the UK situation. I was just wanted to understand if you were to compare your network today and your competitive advantage in terms of broadband speeds to Virgin, what gives you the confidence that the existing infrastructure is so much more future-proof than the guys in the UK seem to think? And if you were to decide to go down the route of replacing at least part of the infrastructure with fiber as they have done, what kind of per line cost would it be? Because you told us this morning, it’s about €120 a line the UK, I suspect it might be a bit more expensive in Belgium? And then my second question, hopefully, a bit shorter is – I think for the second half of the year, you’re talking about – as well as some of these COVID-related impacts, more targeted commercial investments in effects weighing on the EBITDA growth. So has there been any change in the competitive intensity in the market that’s making you guide for that or do you just think that there is an opportunity for you to invest more and win more share? Thanks.

John Porter

Okay, Joshua. I’ll just do the second one first. I think it is certainly the latter hypothesis, which is that we were a bit quiet in – and I think everyone was in Q2 of last year. So going forward, in the second half, we invested significantly more than the first half in terms of [indiscernible] and the continued development of our new product and product portfolio. In the second half of this year, we do feel like we need to continue the momentum that we have behind ONE and ONEup. And so far, our communication on that’s been very brand centric, and we will be moving more towards transactional support for ONE and ONEup. So it’s really a question of investing more and above the line, but also in transactional costs because we’re also targeting higher sales and even potentially a little bit more flux in the second half. I mean the flux of the market overall is quite low. And I think that’s – I don’t know if that’s something you’re seeing in other markets as well. But I think coming out of the back of various lockdowns, pandemic-related issues for consumers and businesses alike that thinking about changing your broadband and TV providers, probably not first on your list of things that you want to do right about now. So the flux is low. We think we’ve got a – we still, as I said before, have a very strong network advantage. As you see, the average download speeds ticking up even further than they were before. And we got a lot of confidence in this new FMC proposition, which really decouples TV from mobile and broadband. So it’s a case of making headwind the sun shining and maintaining the momentum in the marketplace.

On your first question, it’s still elaborate on some more on the differences. And certainly, you’re right in pointing out that the cost per home passed in the UK due to the duct is quite a bit lower than it is here. I mean we really talk – the average we’re talking about in Belgium is €1,000 per home passed. There are certainly areas, in fact, up to 60% of the areas that are served by either facade attachments or pole attachments, which are significantly less than that. But it is a bigger decision, if you will, in Belgium to overbuild existing 1 gig HFC with fiber. Plus good weather, right now, it is absolutely necessary, but it is certainly something that we see being increasingly a big part of our mix going forward. And we also see 5G being a part of our mix as well. So 5G is also potentially a way to bypass very expensive fixed line construction. I was just in the Northwoods of Minnesota a few weeks ago and very well served by a 5G to Wi-Fi modem stack in the cabin that I was occupying. So the other thing is that the UK is not 1 gig end-to-end yet. We’re already halfway to the promise land, if you will. The fiber that’s being built in Belgium, to the best of my knowledge today is GPON. They are building it to 1 gig. And because it still lacks scale, there aren’t a lot of specific products available for our competitors to leverage their fiber build. And in fact, on a speed basis and a performance basis, they are just catching up to the status quo of Telenet. So it is a very different set of circumstances. In the UK, it’s virtually at parity, the cost to go from where they are today to build more HFC, even 2.5 gig or 4.0 as opposed to building fiber. So it’s kind of a no-brainer in their situation. The bigger decision in the UK was how much outside of my footprint do I want to build. And if you – once you cross the rubicon there and you’ve said, okay, well, I might as well build the whole thing, then the decision to build it with fiber in duct that you already have access to is not a big leap from there. For us, it’s a bigger decision from a capital allocation standpoint. But structurally, we believe there is a very strong way forward given our market, our utilization and our market share today. If we were sitting at 30% market share, this would be a very difficult decision, sitting at 65% market share with an already open network and a wholesale – a scale wholesale access client already on the network, it’s – it makes it a lot easier to evolve our network to a much more fiber-rich environment and to compete more aggressively from a network standpoint and to maintain our position as a superior network experience.

Joshua Mills

Understood. That’s really clear. Just one point of clarification, the kind of €1,000 a line that you referenced, is that the cost of building fiber from scratch you’re talking about? Or would that be a similar cost if you were trying to retrofit an existing cable line? Just trying to understand if there is actually any meaningful savings for doing the latter or if it might start from building again from scratch?

John Porter

There are some assets that can be – certainly assets that can be used of existing fiber assets, some duct, some node locations and these kind of things. So we haven’t really, I don’t think, allocated granularly, the benefits of those things into the very generic €1,000 per home passed assumption.

Joshua Mills

Very clear. Thanks very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Emmanuel Carlier calling from Kempen. Please go ahead.

Emmanuel Carlier

Yes. Hi, good afternoon. Two questions from my side. First of all, on subscription sales, so it’s good to see that from, let’s say, flat, you moved it up towards 1% growth. How do you expect this subscription sales number to evolve going forward? Is the 1% growth rate kind of sticky one or do you believe you could further improve it and if so, how? And then secondly, if you look at valuation levels versus peers, you’re trading at a big discount, sell-side price targets are way above the current share price level, what do you plan to undertake to get the stock towards a fair valuation? Would you, for example, consider buybacks? Would you maybe also consider to disclose a little bit more information on the ventures because assets like Doccle and SV, if I look at some peers of them, they are getting very high valuation multiples or anything else. Thank you.

John Porter

Well, on the subscription revenue profile, we certainly anticipate continuing to grow it. We are outperforming, as we said, our expectation in terms of same uptake and the ratio of ONEup customers to ONE customer. The underlying USP of the ONE FMC proposition is unlimited mobile, unlimited fixed and then 4G and Wi-Fi are one thing. And as a customer, you don’t have to – you shouldn’t have to worry about what platform you’re on or blowing any caps or anything like that, is very powerful. And we’re getting good – net-net, it is going to be a positive influence on our subscription sales. We also – as we speak, we’re going live with our 2021 rate adjustment. And although it’s low-ish on the back of a COVID year at 1%, it’s probably going to be stronger than that in the future – in the near-term as we look at 2022 and 2023, given the likelihood of more robust CPI growth. But – so it is our intention to underpin the consumer subscription growth going forward. We’re also in our B2B business, getting good uptake in SOHO on our added-value click products, which are all about higher ARPUs from the SOHO universe, but delivering a more rich and supportive customer experience, same base service, enhanced security package, etcetera, e-commerce support bundled in together for a more premium price. So that’s a good result there. So anyway, that is our intention to continue to grow, and we will be more explicit about that when we move – when we are putting some of these transactional opportunities – sorry, transformational opportunities behind us over the next 2 or 3 months, and we can be a lot more explicit about how we see things growing.

In terms of the stock price differential, of course, we are all frustrated about the increasing gap between target price and sort of the median sort of yield profiles where we should be on our share price. We – the most important thing we need to do is for the fault to lift on the capital allocation decisions that will be made over the next couple of months, the scale M&A in the south, the NetCo opportunity. And of course, we’ve already mentioned the TowerCo – potential TowerCo transaction, where I can update you that we are very, very far down the road, if not almost complete on prepping the asset for a potential transaction. So the fault we will lift on those things, and I believe that with the underlying performance of the business and absolute clarity on the network and impro play as well as win or lose on the VOO transaction, I believe that the overhang and causing differential should subside. If it doesn’t, then – I don’t know what you do about. I think short-term, any additional sort of capital management decisions, i.e., buyback or special dividends or anything like that. I’m not sure that those things are going to move the needle in the next 3 months. If we had all those other things done and the decks were clear and everybody understood the fact that these transactions are transformational, they are accretive and they are creating a big execution requirement for our company, but they are generally value accretive, extremely value accretive, if we get them right. I think if we were already there, then yes, maybe we would look at other forms of managing our capital and try to stimulate closing the gap between the target price and where we are sitting today.

Emmanuel Carlier

Any more disclosure on? Yes. Sorry.

Erik den Enden

No. I was just going to add, I mean, obviously, I mean, we’ve been talking a lot to investors over the last year, 1.5 years. And to John’s point, I think there are two things that always come out as key concerns or key actions for us to kind of unlock the value of the stock and that is first of all, to get to sustainable top line growth, which, of course, we are building this year, right. We have an outlook for top line growth. We had it last year as well. I think if the pandemic would not have been there, we would have demonstrated last year as well. But that is one clear objective that we have and that we are executing as we speak and very much have the intention to build it also beyond 2021. So, that’s the first one, the top line growth and then secondly clearly, the clarity over investments in fiber, in 5G with the strategic files. So, very much, and I think many of you have written about that as well in your research notes today. There was a huge overlying – overhang from the conversations with Fluvius, we have to clarify that. But we do believe if we solve those two things that should unlock the stock.

Emmanuel Carlier

Thank you. And maybe one additional question related. Do you plan to provide a bit more disclosure on all the kind of JVs you have, because some of them probably have quite a decent valuation like Doccle?

John Porter

We will take that as feedback and I think maybe in the context of – some form of Capital Markets Day at the end of the year, we will definitely have a segment of ventures. I mean we do have a lot of ambition around these ventures, and we have some other things in the pipeline also. I mean, theoretically, we are talking about these ventures being double-digit plus percentage of our revenue profile in 3 years to 5 years. So, they are significant. They are all, we think, poised for success. Anybody based in Belgium would know the power of itsme and Doccle as well. So, these are very strong potential growth assets, which would give us a lot of optionality.

Erik den Enden

Yes, we will talk about more in the Capital Markets Day. But clearly, the ambition is to grow these ventures at scale. And we have the Doccles, we have itsme. Also in terms of the content business with the participation that we took in Gallia recently, that is another pillar of that strategy. And again, of course, these things have to grow. So, some of them are not yet material, but over time, it will become. And that is very much a part of our long-term revenue growth trajectory, so very relevant. And indeed, we will probably talk about it more in detail in the upcoming Capital Markets Day.

Emmanuel Carlier

Yes. Thank you. It’s just because if you look at DocuSign, for example, it’s not fully comparable, but these companies trade at 25x to 30x sales that will help you. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of David Wright calling from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

David Wright

Hello guys. Thank you for taking the questions on this super busy day. I guess, John, just to come back a little more conceptually. And following on from me questions from the other analysts on the potential for fiber replacement. I guess when we look at the UK deal, ultimately, the numbers support it, but it is a net investment they have chosen to do because, I guess, ultimately, down the line, fiber is a superior technology, right, with the – not just the download, but more critically, I think, in this day and age, the upload potential. So, in the case with cables, do you think that fiber is not an effort to win and it’s just the wellness, a function of the economics? So, maybe the UK, they can just press the button now and push the capital in, whereas perhaps for you guys or other cable operators, it’s more about building farther closer, deeper into the network and just gradually moving the business over to an FTTP rather than having any material CapEx outlay. Is that the way we should start to think about cable, that it is a technology that’s phased out over time? It’s just going to depend on the economics after the speed of phase out, just conceptually your ideas on that.

John Porter

Well, HFC requires capital as well to evolve to get from 200 megabits per second to 500 megabits to a gig. I mean we spent, I can’t remember the exact number, but getting to the giga network, there was a substantial investment over 3 years or 4 years to get to 10-gig using HFC – symmetrical 10-gig using HFC, which is the objective of the U.S. cable operators and is in development with chip manufacturers like Broadcom and everybody today would also be a very substantial investment. Hence, in the UK, they see it as essentially a parity of most investment. So, if fiber is a lower operating cost for one and were more sustainable competitively and more attractive to wholesale access seekers, you are obviously going to go for the fiber. So, in our case, we also have choices to make about whether we invest in the continued evolution of the HFC towards 10-gig or we switch forces essentially for a portion of our network. And the portion is to be determined to fiber to the presence. We are not neophytes when it comes to fiber to the presence. We have been building enterprise fiber to the presence now since, I think, the last 6 years – 6 years or 7 years. So, we know what it takes to do it, we know what it costs to do it and we know what it costs to operate it. So, we believe that all things being equal, that the evolution of our network will include three technologies, which is fiber to the premise, HFC and a significant portion of HFC, where fiber to the premise is not sensible, nor economical for anyone. And even beyond that, 5G to WiFi solutions or direct 5G solutions in certain situations. So, we have more time. We do not have big parts of Belgium where we don’t already have a very, very good network solution. And those are the fundamental differences between us and the UK. But your hypothesis that it’s more of an evolution than a revolution for us is true. And like I said before, we do feel we have more time. We do feel that even if we do nothing, we are going to be in a very strong position for a few more years here. But I wouldn’t back us to maintain that position forever. I mean the fundamental – we have done a lot of conjoint research, and we have experience in just a piece of glass versus a piece of coax or cable as a competitive dynamic for consumers and businesses. And that is not the defining feature. That does not get any satisfied customer on HFC network. It’s not going to jump just because it’s a piece of glass. There are business customers who may need more upstream capacity. But fiber is – the word fiber as a universal sort of reason for – right now, we have two-thirds of the market. Proxies has one-third, that’s not going to switch around because they are putting glass in the ground and we have HFC, not in the near, not overnight. So, long-winded answer, but we are going there over time, but we are not feeling the pressure in the near-term. But over the long-term, the economics of building an open access fiber network are accretive to the NPV of our company today. I can tell you that.

David Wright

That’s very understandable answer. Yes, it’s an interesting debate that I think it’s going to be pretty intense over the next few months following the announcement today. But, thank you, John. Thank you.

John Porter

It won’t be a cable operator in Europe, it isn’t pondering these issues.

David Wright

Okay.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Ruben Devos calling from KBC Securities. Please go ahead.

Ruben Devos

Yes. Good afternoon. Just a follow-up on the future of fiber plans, but not specifically on your discussions with Fluvius. But I believe in June, there were some comments by the Flemish regulator on the energy market, sort of opposing development of a fiber network as it fears that extra costs would lead to – would trickle through to energy bills. Just curious what your thoughts were on the regulators’ comments and whether you believe such opposition could represent some risk for your joint fiber project? That’s the first question. Maybe a second one after your answer.

John Porter

Yes. The short answer is no because the structure that we are advocating is structurally separate from both Fluvius and our sales essentially. So, there is no vehicle for cross-subsidization. And that was the regulators’ concern. So, we structure around that. But we don’t see a big issue.

Ruben Devos

Okay. And then the second one basically revolves around new entrant risk. There will be a few events lined up in the next few months, which will give an indication whether there will be new entrants. I believe one party has gone forward. There are certain ambitions in the residential market. But yes, I was curious whether your view today has changed much on the new entrant risk versus when it was first the topic, looking back to 2019? And maybe some of your thoughts on the conditions included in the latest regulatory proposal are also helpful. I believe there is some controversy around the national roaming obligation, but I am sure whether that could still change before its final? Thank you.

John Porter

I feel like if there was momentum towards the fourth entrant that we would have heard something. I mean that the thing you are referencing – who was it? Big company from – Citymesh. Yes. It was a division of Cegeka, as the company with €12 million in revenue and losing €1 million to EBITDA. So, this is not for the fainthearted. There are more SIMs in Belgium than dogs and cats put together. I mean there – it’s a very highly penetrated end market. You can see what’s happening with the MVNOs. They are all getting smaller. So, just jumping in and spending a couple of hundred million to get in the game, I don’t think it’s that attractive. It’s not where I will put my money if I was looking for ways to get returns on investing in telecom. So, I am not really overly concerned about a fourth operator in the mobile sector. I think there will be opportunities to partner with people who may have that aspiration, particularly for specialized industrial solutions, which is, I think, the game that Citymesh is in. And I think you are more likely to see that kind of thing. But the consumer market is – it’s a bump fight. I don’t know why anyone would want to start even with the field tilted heavily in their favor. I don’t know why anybody would want to start from zero customers or from a small MVNO. I mean the biggest MVNO in Belgium is Lyca and the second being MVNO is Mobile Vikings. They haven’t really added any subscribers in the last 3 years. So, not much opportunity there.

Ruben Devos

Okay. And maybe – so maybe your comments on the conditions as they are today, I think the Parliament approved the bill already, but still some conditions still unclear. I think the national roaming obligation. Yes. Anything you could share on that?

John Porter

You know there is opposition to the fourth operator, not just from the MNOs, but also from the regions. And also from – there are certain environmental concerns also on adding another platform to three existing ones, which will just increase emissions and the electricity usage and everything else, and you have Eeklo in the South and in Brussels, with fairly strong, at least negative control kind of positions in the coalition governments there. So right now, my understanding is that little region in Brussels are not in favor of the fourth operator solution.

Ruben Devos

Alright. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of David Vagman, calling from ING. Please go ahead.

David Vagman

Yes. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for taking my question. I have got two on the new offer ONE. So first, on the – its profitability impact, so, how does ONE and ONEup compare to your back book and the WIGO back, in particular, for the multi-SIM? And how does it work in terms of acquisition of new client versus migration of WIGO clients, basically? And then the second one, still on ONE, it’s commercial impact. Do you see an acceleration of, let’s say, ONE and ONEup client net adds in June, July? And what is exactly your marketing strategy? So, are you going for just new clients or retention of clients who might – you might lose or are you proactively contacting existing clients? Thank you.

John Porter

I will just quickly answer the second part of your question and then let Erik go through the economics of the offer itself. At this stage, we are targeting new and what we say – would say an at-risk customer base for individual migrations. So, what you are asking is, are we doing sort of mass migrations and rightsizing base of customers, which may impact ARPU negatively? And the short answer is we are not doing that at this time. We are selectively migrating customers and customers are self migrating. We would expect there to be customers that go up, and there will be customers that go down. But because our strategy is around customer intimacy and we know that one of the things that makes customer volatile is paying for things that they don’t use or don’t want. At least giving them the flexibility to opt out of things is important. And in the ONEup, we know there is huge pressure on fixed line phones, for example. And in the ONE product suite, essentially, the fixed line is free. So, you don’t have to think about it. You can have it. You cannot have it. It’s up to you. But the price doesn’t change. We will ultimately be doing some mass migrations, but not until we get through the first phase of the launch, which is, for the most part, a positive flow-through on ARPU. One of the things about WIGO is we had the 2-SIM WIGO. We had the 5-SIM WIGO. So we had some SIMs out there that were passive. So moving to ONE, we have maybe a few less SIMs, but the SIMs that we have in the ONE configuration are all being used. So what we are seeing is, if you compare our pre-ONE individual customer ARPU. And these are ARPUs that are up around €100. Our FMC ARPU is closer to €100 than it is to our average ARPU, which is €59. We are actually seeing the ARPU of our mobile SIM customer base into ONE configuration, increasing and offsetting any loss of SIMs. I hope that all makes sense. But – Erik, do you want to add to that?

Erik den Enden

It does. So, I think we are very happy with the profit. Of course, we are only three months in the launch. So in some way, it’s still somewhat early days, but we are very happy with the ARPU of ONE and ONEup in a sense that it’s very close to WIGO and YUGO. But of course, we have to remember that ONE and ONEup is addressing a broader customer base than just a fully converged 4P customers that we already have. That is exactly the reason why we launched it because we also wanted to make sure that people want a 2P or 3P also have the right products. So, the comparison base is more than just WIGO, it includes also 2P and 3P. And if you compare it against that ARPU, it’s super close. So, it’s very good. So, we say that we are happy with the ARPU levels. What we are seeing is, first of all, strong tier mix. So, what I just explained at the very beginning in response to Roshan’s question, we do continue to see that solid tier mix, especially on broadband. So, that is also the case on ONE and ONEup. So, the proportion of ONEup versus ONE customer is very solid. Secondly, as we also discussed earlier, the attach rate of TV is strong and probably above our expectations, if for almost. And then third one, on the mobile side, we do see that indeed, as now, of course, every SIM is a paying one. The average SIM is going down a little bit, but again, that is just a part of the product. So, really happy with where we trade in terms of ONE and ONEup ARPU.

David Vagman

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The final question today comes from the line of David Burns calling from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

David Burns

Hi everyone. It’s David Burns from Berenberg. I have got two questions, please. Firstly, just back in the fiber [Technical Difficulty]

John Porter

We have lost you, David.

Operator

Unfortunately, it does look like David’s line has just disconnected.

Rob Goyens

Okay. I think then, operator, we will probably then take David’s question off-line separately. So I guess, since we have no other questions waiting in the queue, I think we can conclude today’s earnings call. I would like to thank all of you for having joined today’s call despite an extremely busy reporting day. Should you have any further follow-ups, feel free to address them to either Bart and myself. And in the meantime, as always, you can also find our latest roadshow and conference schedule on our Investor Relations website. So, we look forward to meeting you again after the summer to catch up on our strategy and our financial profile going forward. So, thanks for joining. Have a good day, and bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you for joining today’s call. You may now disconnect your lines. Hosts, please stay connected.