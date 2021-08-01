Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: SkyWest Buy Or Sell?

Running SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) numbers through my structured financial analysis, I come up with total returns for holding through 2023 ranging from negative (8)% to positive 22%. This very wide range of returns reflects a very wide range of low to high EPS estimates from SA analysts. It also assumes SkyWest P/E multiple will decrease from the current 24.39 to a historical average of 10.83. The wide range of analysts' EPS estimates is understandable. There is plenty of room for differing opinions on how long-lasting the effect of Covid-19 will be on operations, and also how long government support will continue. For example, per SA transcript, in the Q2-2021 earnings call the CEO indicated pre-tax income of $81 million for the quarter includes $114 million in payroll support program grants. So, despite a headline strong earnings beat for the quarter, underlying operations are still in a loss situation. Further, from the transcript:

During Q2 a $114 million in PSP three grants was recognized as income in the form of a contract expense laid out clearly as its own line item in our P&L. This is a change from grant income of a $193 million recognized in Q1. We would expect a similar grant P&L benefit in Q3 as in Q2 absent any PSP three top up amounts. $45 million of the funding of PSP three this quarter was in the form of a low interest 10-year unsecured no amortization loan. We now have a total of $201 million in PSP loans. In total, we have issued 785,000 warrants to Treasury with exercise prices ranging from $28.38 to $57.47.

SkyWest has a sound balance sheet with manageable debt levels. It is pleasing to see warrants issued will not lead to significant dilution, if exercised. The wide range of potential returns is not helpful for an investment decision. This is likely driven by varying opinions among analysts on how long, and to what degree, the impact of Covid-19 will continue, and how long and to what extent government support will continue. My own opinion is SkyWest will survive and eventually return to strong growth, generating EPS at the higher end of analysts' EPS estimates, leading to high returns for share investors. This opinion is influenced by past EPS growth rate averaging ~32% per year achieved by the company for FY-2026 to FY-2019 . While timing remains highly uncertain on when returns at the higher level might be realized, my opinion is an investment in SkyWest shares at current share price is more likely to provide returns based on the more optimistic analysts' estimates. Holding for a longer period than end of 2023 might be necessary to realize these returns. For existing shareholders I would say now is not a time to sell. For potential investors I would say SkyWest could be a buy with considerable upside potential, depending on individual risk tolerance.

SkyWest: Business

Per the SkyWest FY-2020 10-K Pages 3 & 4:

Through SkyWest Airlines, we offer scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Substantially all of our flights are operated as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle or Alaska Airlines flights under code-share arrangements (commercial agreements between airlines that, among other things, allow one airline to use another airline's flight designator codes on its flights) with Delta, United, American or Alaska, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, we offered approximately 1,770 daily departures, of which approximately 620 were Delta Connection flights, 740 were United Express flights, 260 were American Eagle flights and 150 were Alaska Airlines flights. The number of flights we operated during 2020 was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic....We generally provide regional flying to our major airline partners under long-term, fixed-fee, code-share agreements. Under these fixed-fee agreements (commonly referred to as "capacity purchase agreements"), our major airline partners generally pay us fixed rates for operating the aircraft primarily based on the number of completed flights, flight time and the number of aircraft under contract. The major airline partners either directly pay for or reimburse us for specified direct operating expenses, including fuel expenses. Our operations are conducted principally at airports that support our major airline partners' route network, including Chicago (O'Hare), Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. The SkyWest stock analysis, summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below is the result of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the July 30, 2021, closing price. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on the 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from three analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken into account in the assessment of the value of SkyWest shares. The table shows, to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from July 30, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 7.5% (line 49). With dividend payments suspended, the target 7.5% total return must all come from share price growth. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for SkyWest, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at the closing price on July 30, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $7.72 from the present $40.49 to $48.21 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For SkyWest, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (55.0)% through the end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For SkyWest, the share price could decrease by $(16.42) from $64.63 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $48.21 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $48.21, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For SkyWest, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

[A] Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth/(decline) rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth/(decline) rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $64.63*(1-8.5%)^4 = $45.32

[B] Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $45.32*(1+6.4%) = $48.21

The decrease of $19.31 ($64.63 minus $45.32) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth/(decline) rate continues. The increase of $2.89 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($48.21 minus $45.32) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

SkyWest's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2023.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections SkyWest

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on July 30, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2022 through 2023. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. SkyWest's P/E ratio is presently 24.39. For many companies, their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For SkyWest, the present P/E ratio is well above the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying SkyWest shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as SkyWest. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are three analysts covering SkyWest through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 16.1 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is huge, suggesting a high degree of uncertainty, and thus lesser reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, SkyWest is conservatively indicated to return between negative (15.3)% and positive 12.4% average per year through the end of 2023. The negative (15.3)% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the positive 12.4% on their high EPS estimates, with a negative 1.3% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. These low returns anticipate the current high P/E ratio of 24.39 falling back to the Feb. 21, 2020 level, which was a relatively low multiple fir SkyWest. At the high end of the projected returns for SkyWest, which assumes P/E levels return to the historical median of 11.55, the indicative returns range from negative (5.8)% to 24.9%, with consensus of 9.7%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of uncertainty in analysts' estimates, and potential changes in sentiment reflected in P/E multiples.

Review Of Historical Performance For SkyWest

SkyWest Stock History Of Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for SkyWest shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the returns for eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The dividend yield is small, so these returns have primarily been driven by share price increases. Two of the investors bought shares under $20 five to six years ago. Despite the fall in share price due to Covid-19 impact, these two shareholders have achieved double digit returns due to their low buy price. Another investor who took advantage of the Covid-19 onset and bought at $32.62 also has achieved double digit return. Average yearly rate of return is a function of both share price increase and duration and this investor's rate of return can be expected to come down the longer the shares are held. Four of the remaining five investors have negative returns, with the fifth having a low single-digit return of 3.0%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 30, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking SkyWest's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 SkyWest Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

Over the 4.5 years end of December 2016 to end of June 2021, SkyWest has increased increasing net assets used in operations by $967 million. This increase of $967 million has been funded by increase of shareholders' equity by $898 million and debt net of cash by $69 million. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased from 59.6% at end of December 2016 to 47.8% at end of June 2021. Outstanding shares decreased by 1.5 million from 51.8 million to 50.3 million, over the period, due to share repurchases partially offset by shares issued for stock compensation and under the employee share purchase plan. The $898 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 SkyWest Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with SkyWest, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end December 2016 to end June 2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals to $873 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $16.73.

Apart from the Covid-19 induced slump starting FY-2020, net income growth has been strong, resulting in EPS growth averaging 31.87% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $266 million of GAAP income (EPS effect $5.03) items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of SkyWest. Such exclusions by companies are usually expense items, but in the case of SkyWest, the net effect is to decrease non-GAAP net income below GAAP net income. Also, for SkyWest this was almost entirely due to an adjustment in FY 2017 with only minor adjustments in succeeding periods.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plants, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For SkyWest, these items amounted to $25 million (EPS effect $0.48) over the 4.5-year period.

Amount taken up in equity to account for shares issued to staff over the 4.5 years is $50 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $114 million at the time of issue for these shares. The difference of $64 million is material in the context of SkyWest's earnings. It does represent a distribution out of shareholders' equity, not specifically disclosed in the financial reporting ("leaky equity bucket").

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $16.73 ($873 million) has increased to $20.04 ($1,050 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $69 million, and share repurchases of $226 million, together totaled $295 million. These were adequately covered by the $1,050 million generated from operations, resulting in a net increase of $755 million in equity from operating activities.

This net $755 million increase in equity from operations, together with $128 million capital raised through share issues to staff, and $15 million received from issue of warrants under CARES Act agreements, resulted in the $898 million net increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

SkyWest: Summary and Conclusions

SkyWest has a sound balance sheet with manageable debt levels. Provided P/E multiple does not decrease below historical average, based on the full range of analysts' estimates, returns of negative (8)% to positive 22% are indicated for buying now and holding through end of 2023, with consensus around 6% to 7%. This wide range is not helpful for an investment decision. The wide range is due to the wide range of analysts' expectations reflected in EPS estimates. This in turn is likely driven by varying opinions on how long, and to what degree, the impact of Covid-19 will continue, and how long and to what extent government support will continue. My own opinion is SkyWest will survive and eventually return to strong growth, generating EPS at the higher end of analysts' EPS estimates. While timing on when this will eventuate remains highly uncertain, my opinion is an investment in SkyWest shares at current share price is more likely to provide returns based on the more optimistic analysts' estimates. Holding for a longer period than end of 2023 might be necessary to realize these returns.