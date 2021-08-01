Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One of the most interesting areas in the real estate market today involves the ownership and management of office assets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing rise of remote work, the future of the office has been thrown into doubt. For investors who believe that this paradigm shift is overblown, investing in companies that cater to the space could be particularly attractive if they are correct. One intriguing prospect in this niche to consider is Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ). Unlike pretty much any company in the space, Cousins was not hit hard by the pandemic. On top of the quality business that management has created, shares of the enterprise do not look outrageously priced. But they are starting to look a bit lofty.

Some recent developments

In an article that I published earlier this year, I stated that shares of Cousins are more or less fairly valued, though I was generally bullish about the firm because of its fundamental condition. Since then, shares have risen approximately in line with the S&P 500. That's a solid return and it comes on the back of generally strong performance achieved by management. Before we get into that performance, however, we should discuss some changes the company has made.

For the most part, these changes involve some recent acquisition and sale activities initiated by management. As an example, on July 23rd, the company reached an agreement to sell an office asset with 891 thousand square feet of space in it in exchange for $271.5 million. At first glance, this sales price might appear cheap, but it is important to know that this asset in question was built in the 1970s and it was only 58% leased as of the time of sale. The weighted average lease term remaining on it was just six years. To put this in perspective, on July 28th, the company decided to acquire a 372 thousand square foot office asset for $300.2 million. This property was built in 2019 and is 100% leased. It also carries a weighted average lease term remaining of 12 years. In exchange for another $4 million, the company also picked up a 50% interest in adjacent land that can hold between a 150,000 square foot and 200,000 square foot development.

Also on that day, the company entered into a joint venture to develop a mixed-use project. This will include at least two different phases, with the initial phase posting a 448 thousand square foot office and retail space and 542 multifamily units. The initial cost to the company would be $275 million and the phase two site should hold another 275 thousand square feet of office space plus rights to land parcels for even further development. To see these continued activities at a time when the broader economy is taking a hit is very encouraging.

Incorporating these recent activities, Cousins has a large physical footprint of 19.1 million square feet with a weighted average lease term of six years remaining. It also has a development pipeline of 2.2 million square feet with the ability to increase this to 5.3 million square feet over time. Its office properties are 91% leased with 31% of them less than five years old. This compares to 25% of its portfolio being that young when I last wrote about the firm, meaning that management continues to focus on newer properties.

Performance remains attractive

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial picture at the firm has continued to fare well. In the first two quarters of the 2021 fiscal year, for instance, the company generated revenue of $376.19 million. This represents an increase of 0.6% over the $373.81 million the company generated the same period of 2020. More than all of this increase came in the second quarter, when revenue rose by 3.7%.

With revenue rising, cash flow has been improving as well. According to management, operating cash flow in the first half of the current year came in at $167.69 million. This is 25.5% higher than the $133.59 million the company generated in the first two quarters of 2020. NOI, or net operating income, ticked up modestly from $234.69 million to $235.64 million. That said, not every metric on the bottom line came in stronger year over year. FFO, or funds from operations, decreased from $210.68 million to $204.01 million. And EBITDA declined from $233.46 million to $232.03 million. For the full fiscal year, management expects FFO per share to be about $2.74. That compares to the $2.73 that the company previously anticipated. Based on my calculations, this would see FFO come in at about $414.49 million compared to the $413.25 million that the company generated in 2020.

When it comes to valuing the company, the process is fairly straightforward. Using the figures from 2020, the company is trading at a price to FFO multiple of 14.3. Using the price to NOI approach, this multiple comes in at 12.6. The price to operating cash flow basis of the company stands at 16.8 compared to the 14.2 that it was when I last wrote about the firm. And the EV to EBITDA multiple has risen from 17.9 to 19.9. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, they range from a low of 8 to a high of 29.1. Of the group, only one was more expensive than our prospect. I did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, identifying a range of 8.8 to 22.1. Once again, only one company was more expensive than Cousins.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it is clear that Cousins continues to be a high-quality company that has managed to survive the downturn in remarkable shape. In the long run, the company will probably continue this kind of performance. That said, the quality the enterprise boasts does not come cheap and it appears the easy money has probably already been made. So more likely than not, shares have moved from being more or less fairly valued to being somewhat lofty. This should give investors at least some concern about buying in, but if your timeframe is measured in years as opposed to months or weeks, Cousins could still be a very logical prospect.