The housing market optimism is back on track, with earnings season delivering better than expected results for M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) and the leading homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI). The article aims to review its recent results and explore key operating areas crucial for its future success and growth. Finally, I arrive at the intrinsic value estimate under three scenarios by applying a discounted cash flow model (DCF) based on diluted earnings that support the buy rating.

Company Q2 Overview

MHO enjoyed massive growth in the last quarter, with revenues increasing by 35% YoY and 16% QoQ. The company keeps ramping up production with a 23% YoY increase in homes delivered and a 49% increase in backlog, and it is expected to maintain its current momentum. As the company grows, it can leverage its scale by negotiating better production material prices with suppliers and entering into strategic partnerships with subcontractors, which will considerably expand profit margins.

Not surprisingly, the company's gross profit margins (GP) improved substantially, reaching 25.1%, despite the spike in lumber prices and other production material costs increases. Favorably, the GPs moved closer to the margins of the largest players DHI, and Lennar Corporation (LEN). While the company's net income margins remain lower than the two giants, as capacity expands and the company grows, operating leverage will drive up margins.

The company has also grown significantly in its financial services division with an outstanding 50% revenue growth in loans origination for Q2-2021, making homeownership broadly accessible. It is also remarkable that MHO maintains a healthy borrowers' average credit score of 747 above the average of 730. While this segment only accounts for 3% of total revenues, the acceleration of the mortgage origination business will allow MHO to differentiate itself in the sector and attract more deals, providing a one-stop shop for new homebuyers.

Inventory Management

Additional growth and improving fundamentals are also expected as the company moves towards a lighter asset strategy, with more lots controlled through option contracts than actual ownership. The company plans to own a 2 to 3-year supply of land, and the more optioned strategy will allow for greater financial flexibility and free up capital for the company to redeploy in expanding production. Furthermore, the strategy acts as a hedge since it minimizes the expected credit losses risk arising from impairments in inventory.

For Q2-2021, the mix remained the same, with 59% of the total 44.000 lots controlled under option contracts and the rest owned. While I don't expect the company's mix to deviate significantly in the short run, the company's progress moving towards a more optioned strategy is clear.

The company has strengthened its inventory base with $2.1 billion of inventory at the end of Q2, with the majority being under the category of single-family and land development. With the current lot ownership, the company has around two years of supply, and including the lots controlled through option contracts, it reaches roughly 5 years of supply. As a result, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on future growth.

Return on Inventory (RoI)

Even though DHI is roughly eight times larger than MHO in revenue activity, the company generates above-average RoE approaching closer to DHI figures. Also, the company shows remarkable progress with Returns on Inventory (RoI). RoI remains, if not the most important metric, a critical area for the success of a homebuilder, as it can measure how effectively companies manage homes, development under construction, and land lots, which is the area that attracts most of the capital resources and consumes substantial human capital for performing due diligence, research and project management.

For the calculation of RoI, pre-tax income is used divided by average homebuilding inventory. For comparability purposes with DHI, the TTM RoI figure of MHO is adjusted and uses as a denominator the average homebuilding inventory for the trailing five quarters. Indeed, MHO's RoI is well below DHI figures, however, the company has made impressive progress with consistent year-over-year increases reaching a healthy RoI of 23%.

Moreover, the difference is reasonable considering the size and scale differences between the two homebuilders and the more optioned strategy of DHI. Thus, as long as the company ramps up production capacity, drives GP further up, and combined with a more optioned strategy, will allow MHO's RoI to improve significantly in the near term.

Production Capacity

In an earlier article, we discussed why the underbuilt housing market by 5.5 million units supports the bullish scenario for homebuilders and the urgency to expand homebuilding production capacity to catch up with demand in the following years. Undoubtedly, MHO's capacity is expanding fast and has almost doubled in a three-year period. In the latest two 2021 earnings calls, Robert H. Schottenstein, the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, noted:

Q1-2021: Look, a year or two ago, we were a 6,000 to 7,000 run rate builder. Today we're north of 10,000 run rate and we ought to get better pricing on certain nationally purchased items if our business is 40% larger. Q2-2021: By that point, we had already been running – had at a run rate of close to 1000 sales a month, for almost three, four straight months.

Smart Series Homes

The company's buyer profile for Q2 comprised 51% of first-time buyers, with Smart Series Homes sales reaching close to 40% of total sales compared to 35% of last quarter and a year ago. More smart series sales lead to improved margins and reduced cycle times due to faster production.

Furthermore, the company tackles any affordability concern through this affordable product line, which hovers around the $350.000 price tag for Q2, compared to the company's average closing price of $411.000. Favorably, its price remains comfortably below the existing home average sales price of $381.800 and the existing home median price of $363.300.

Source: M/I Homes

Last but not least, this product category is well suited to Millennials and provides a faster delivery housing solution with premade options, speeding up decision making and minimizing the time for homeownership. This market is an unlocked golden territory with massive upside potential, as millennial that live at home with parents have surpassed the eight million. In addition, as the economy recovers and the job market improves, millennials will seek homeownership sooner or later, which will further support and strengthen the housing market in the medium term.

Source: Rosen Consulting Group June Report

Capital allocation

With the recent board of directors' approval of $100 million in share repurchases, doubling down on its existing program seems like a prudent decision that is expected to create long-term shareholder value. Moreover, the company's share price is still below its intrinsic value and trades at a premium of only 30% from its book value per share of $50, thus any purchasing activity is considered appropriate.

In addition, the company's capital allocation history is sound, with an improved current TTM ROIC of 16%, comfortably above its WACC of 10%, developing a YoY positive trend of expanding margins while decreasing effective interest rates.

Financial Shape

The company remains in great financial shape and maintains a sound balance sheet, with low debt levels of just 1.86x LT Debt/EBITDA, ample liquidity of $371.8 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as well as access to another $468.9 million through unsecured revolving credit facility.

Valuation

I will apply a DCF model based on diluted earnings for the intrinsic value estimate determination, using a 9% discount rate and a 5x terminal exit multiple. In addition, the DCF does not account for the effect of $100 million share repurchases announced in Q2.

Considering the current housing market boom and growth in recent earnings, I will construct three scenarios for each DCF calculation. The first two scenarios aim to normalize DEPS by using a 4-year and 2-year DEPS average from 2017 to 2020 and 2019 to 2020, respectively. The third scenario and most optimistic extrapolates the first two-quarter results of 2021 to arrive at full-year 2021 DEPS. Subsequently, I apply a reasonable and conservative growth rate for the following 5 years to all three scenarios, as shown in the tables below.

Therefore, I arrive at three different intrinsic value estimates under each scenario. The worst is under the bearish scenario, which completely ignores the factors discussed in previous sections of the undersupplied housing market, the massive demand, the behavioral shifts, and demographics.

Next, the conservative scenario places heavier weight on 2020's growth compared to the bearish scenario, however, it does not incorporate the outstanding 2021's growth. Thus, this model suggests an intrinsic value estimate of $73.54 and implies a 13.64% upside.

Finally, the bullish scenario aims to capture growth in the following years in the housing market until demand and supply forces reach a sustainable healthy equilibrium, suggesting an estimate of $165.41 with a massive 155.62% upside from current levels.

Undoubtedly, the DCF is just an estimate and involves a high level of personal judgment and biases, however considering the current economic and housing market landscape, it would be reasonable to expect an outcome somewhere between the conservative and bullish scenario.

Despite the recent upward correction of the homebuilding sector and the price jump of MHO following the strong quarterly results, valuation multiples indicate that MHO trade at a deeper discount from valuations levels discussed in the previous month. However, the ability of the company to outperform its peers from an operational performance perspective, along with its consistency to deliver above-average results, will allow MHO to trade closer to sector averages, narrowing down the valuation gap.

Conclusion

MHO's strong results in the recent quarter prove the company's resilience and management's ability to improve operating fundamentals. GP, RoI, and RoE metrics have expanded significantly since the previous quarter, surpassed the market's averages, and approached closer to DHI. As a result, the company remains well-positioned and capable of capitalizing on future demand, delivering above-average returns, and maintains its existing buy rating.