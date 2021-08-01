Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on 26 July.

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the penultimate week of July.

Market Overview

The average preferred sector weekly return swung back into the green after two, admittedly tepid, but uncharacteristically down weeks in a row - something we haven't seen since last September. The drop in Treasury yields has clearly supported the drawdown in the preferreds and baby bond space.

Source: Systematic Income

This raises the obvious question - if the US economy is recovering nicely, stock prices are rising, inflation readings are exceeding expectations and the Fed is about to start tapering its bond purchases, why are Treasury yields moving lower?

The answer likely lies in two key market developments. First, despite high inflation readings, actual expectations of future inflation have been trending lower as the following chart shows.

Source: Schwab

The second feature of the market, which is more historical rather than forward-looking, is that Treasury yields have tended to fall after the end of previous QE programs. With the Fed apparently close to beginning the tapering of its current bond purchases, the recent drop in yields is less surprising.

Source: Schwab

Both of these market dynamics echo the "buy the rumor, sell the news" truism that many investors are familiar with. Markets have a clear tendency to get overextended on the back of shifting expectations and then readjust once a consensus emerges or the new reality sets in. This suggests that investors should allocate more on the basis of valuation anchors rather than market narratives.

Another key feature of the current market environment that is relevant for investors in preferreds and baby bonds is the fact that this part of the income market has held up much better than CEFs, in aggregate. The key driver of this is the discount dynamic in CEFs where the recent wobble in risk sentiment pushed discounts wider across a number of CEF sectors, driving down prices despite well-behaved NAVs. This is the kind of dynamic that income investors should keep in mind when deciding how to allocate their capital.

Market Commentary

On the back of expensive valuations in both underlying assets as well as CEF discounts we continue to marginally reshuffle holdings in our Income Portfolios. The idea is to replace a number of expensive CEFs with either cheaper CEF alternatives or senior securities. For example, we have recently added to the mREIT NYMT 8% Series D (NYMTN), trading at a 7.81% YTW and the OXSQ 6.5% 2024 Notes (OXSQL), trading at a 6.57% YTW with the latter being current callable though having no call price risk (as it is trading below "par" in clean price terms).

The upcoming broker changes to the so-called "OTC - No information" stocks or, more specifically, stocks falling under the amendment to the Rule 15c2-11 is causing some volatility across the space as investors are scrambling to offload holdings that they may have difficulty trading later this year. In particular, there was a wobble in the A. Schulman 6% Preferred (OTCPK:SLMNP) with the price falling down to $1025 intraday during the week from around $1,040-$1,060 range where it tends to trade. Recall that the stock is a former A. Schulman convertible which is now a plain non-callable perpetual (i.e. no longer convertible). It now belongs to a Lyondell subsidiary and can be put to LYB at $850 which provides some protection from an investment-grade issuer. For true buy-and-hold investors less worried about trading frictions the stock continues to offer attractive risk-reward at a 5.78% yield.

Wells Fargo (WFC) is out with a new 4.25% Series DD (WFPDV). As usual with new issues, it has the lowest stripped yield but the highest YTW among the callable series (the non-callable WFC.PL remains the highest yielding of the WFC preferreds by far). It's strange that WFC.PO has remained outstanding for as long as it has but at this point it's not long for this world. We expect a similar pattern with WFPDV - outperformance, with the YTW converging closer to the other series. That said, we don't expect full convergence since there is going to be a balance between stripped yield and YTW i.e. full YTW convergence means the stock's stripped yield will be way below the other series which wouldn't happen since many investors trade preferreds on a stripped yield basis just as many trade CEFs based strictly on distribution rates. The obvious risk as we mentioned in the previous weekly is the higher duration profile of WFPDV due to its lower coupon which is a concern with Treasury yields where they are. All in all, the YTW premium and higher duration are somewhat offsetting. That said, there is little reason to hold any other WFC series than WFC.PL.

Mortgage REIT ARMOUR Residential (ARR) came out with a Q2 update. Economic leverage fell from 7.2x to 6.8x, equity/preferred coverage increased from 6.3x to 6.5x and the 25bp MBS spread equity sensitivity fell from 11% to 10.8% - going 3 for 3 overall. In terms of fundamentals, it remains attractive with a high agency allocation, lowish leverage and high equity/preferred coverage. Among the agency mREITs with stronger fundamentals (NLY, AGNC, DX and ARR) the ARR 7% Series C (ARR.PC) continues to look pretty good at a 5.83% YTW. AGNCP does have a higher YTW of 6.03%; however, it resets to 3mL + 4.7% in 2025 which carries a risk that Libor stays low which would turn into a 4.68% yielding stock. ARR.PC hedges this risk being a fixed-coupon preferred (the only one that's not currently callable in the agency space).

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Pebblebrook Hotel REIT (PEB) is out with the 5.7% Series H (PEBBV) and redeeming PEB.PC and possibly the two other series - all three are currently callable. With the 3 other series trading at zeroish yield, PEBBV is an obvious choice in the suite.

Stance And Takeaways

With a tick-up in volatility and some uncertainty around the path of Treasury yields, shorter-maturity as well as pinned-to-par securities, look pretty compelling. There is a smaller subset of pinned-to-par securities that also have maturities that are especially interesting here such as the AAIC 6.75% 2025 Notes (AIC) (2025 maturity, 6.59% YTM with some but low call price risk), OXSQL (2024 maturity, 6.57% YTM and no call price risk), OXLC 6.75% Series 2024 (OXLCM) (2024 maturity, 6.52% YTM and low call price risk). These securities feature a kind of triple margin of safety - having no discount volatility of CEFs, a relatively low duration due to the presence of near maturities and a pinned-to-par element which provides a measure of stability within the issuer senior security suite.