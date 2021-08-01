alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

My last article analyzed New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by its yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury rate. At that time, it was priced at the $10 level, and the results suggested slight overvaluation but still good potential for a single-digit return and a good 8% current dividend income in the mid-term. Also, in the long term, mREITs agencies such as NRZ enjoy support due to the Agency MBS purchases by the Fed. Such purchases should provide some liquidity and floor support for the mREIT companies.

This article furthers the analysis using an alternative yield spread and also addresses some of the comments received on my last article. More specifically, the article also analyzes the yield spread between NRZ relative to the Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield, in addition to the yield spread relative to the 10-year treasury bond. And this article also further discusses the use of yield spread as a measure to gauge risks (especially in near-term risks) in response to readers' comments to my last article.

Recap and Overview

Most of the detailed information has been covered in my earlier article and won't be the focus today. Here we will just briefly recap the most relevant information for readers new to the fund to facilitate the new analysis. NRZ invests in and manages residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. Its operations are mainly in five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. It is one of the major players in the U.S mREIT space.

The entire mREIT sector was hit very hard during the COVID crash due to the uncertainty and risks of both residential and commercial mortgages. And NRZ was no exception. It suffered a record loss of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020, and stock price collapsed from the pre-pandemic level of $17.5 to less than $5 at the bottom as you can see from the next chart. Although thanks to its relatively large scale, the business has recovered quite a bit since then. As can be seen from the third chart in this section, NRZ has made significant progress growing the market share since the bottom. Market share has increased almost threefold since then. And through various initiatives, NRZ has also improved the recapture performance across the spectrum by 4% to 6%.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: NRZ 2021 Q1 Earning Presentation

As can be seen from the following numbers in the table, at a price ~$10, NRZ is about fair valued to a bit overvalued depending on which valuation metric you use. It is overvalued by ~37% based on its historical dividend yield, about 15% by its historical PE ratio. And it is undervalued by about 8% by its price to book value ratio. I personally trust the dividend yield metric more as it is most straightforward measurement subject to the least amount of ambiguity.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha

Based on the above analysis of the business fundamental, growth potential, and valuation metrics, it is relatively straightforward to project the return in the next a few years. And in a “normal” scenario, the annual return is projected to be around 6~8% a year as shown below, with a total return of about 30% in the next 3~5 years.

Yield spread analysis relative to 10 year Treasury bond

For bond-like equities like NRZ who enjoys stable income and pay a regular dividend, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread, as illustrated in the following two charts. The spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety, and vice versa.

The first chart shows the dividend yield has been bounded and tractable most of the time. The exception was the crash during the COVID, which of course provided a rare entry opportunity. The second chart shows the yield spread between NRZ and the 10-year treasury since its inception. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of NRZ minus the 10-year treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 7% and 14% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 14%, NRZ is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy NRZ). And when the yield spread is near or below 7%, it means the opposite. Such a dynamic allocation opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below. Also, such yield spread ranges are pretty stable for different stocks in the same sector such as AGNC (one of the largest players in the mREIT space that I’ve analyzed in this article).

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next chart shows the next 2-year total return on NRZ (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 12% or higher, the total returns in the next 2 years are all positive and have been all quite large (all above about ~60%).

As of my last writing, the yield spread is 6.6% as shown, close to the historical record low, suggesting that it was not a good entry opportunity for short-term market timers. As of this writing, the spread has widened a bit to 6.9% due to a combination of 10-yr rate decline and NRZ price decline. The widest spread observed since my last writing was about 7.4% when the NRZ price dropped to $9.3.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Yield spread analysis relative to BAA bond

One good comment received from my previous article is the analysis relative to a high yield index. The suggestion obviously makes excellent sense. The yield spread relative to 10-year treasury represents the risks premium relative to a risk-free investment. And the yield spread relative to a high yield index tells us the risks premium relative to corporate bonds. So these two analyses would provide complementary information.

The next chart shows the yield spread of NRZ relative to Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield. As seen, the yield spread is again bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 5% and 10% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 10%, NRZ is significantly undervalued relative to corporate bond in general (i.e., I would sell corporate bond and buy NRZ). And when the yield spread is near or below 5%, it means the opposite.

Just as the use of yield spread relative to 10-year treasure to gauge risks in the short- to mid-term, the yield spread relative to the BAA corporate bond yield could be used similarly, as shown in the next chart.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

The next chart shows the next 2-year total return on NRZ (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread relative to the BAA bond. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. The correlation coefficient is 0.61, suggesting quite strong correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 10% or higher as mentioned above, the total returns in the next 2 years are all positive and have been all quite large (all above about ~20%).

As of this writing, the yield spread relative to BAA is 4.9% as shown, close to the thin end of the historical spectrum, again suggesting that it was not a good entry opportunity for short term market timers (at least not relative to BAA corporate bond, or 10 yr treasury bond).

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha and FRED data

More thoughts on yield spread and responses to other reader comments

Firstly, thanks to everyone who read and provided all the great comments to my last article! Instead of responding to individual comments one by one, I thought it might be more helpful to respond to some of the common themes here.

First about the use of yield spread (either relative to 10 yr treasury bond or BAA bond) as a measure to gauge risk. To me, this is quite self-evident, a large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa – regardless of whatever. And the results shown in the plots above are facts (e.g., the positive correlation between future return and yield spread). You could of course attribute these facts to other factors instead of (or in addition to) yield spread. But nonetheless, it is a fact that there indeed is a positive correlation between future return and yield spread.

Second, for those who happen to agree the statement above and results shown in the yield spread analyses but still disagree with the thesis, the disagreement now is essentially along the line of “this time will be different” or “NRZ is an exception to this rule”, i.e., you agree in general that yield spread is a useful indicator, but you do not think it is applicable for this particular stock at this particular time. And as mentioned in my article and in many of the reader comments, there is plenty of good evidence to put up an argument that this time IS different and NRZ IS different. The company has good management. The company has morphed/is morphing itself to be a different company than it used to be. There is good possibility that dividend would hike up dramatically in the future. Et al.

I have no argument at all in this case. You may be right, and you may be wrong. It is purely a matter of personal preference and investment style.

To paraphrase Buffett, for me, I feel more comfortable spending my time A) looking for 2 feet tall bar that historically I have good track records of jumping over, rather than B) analyzing why this particular time I have a good chance jumping over a particular 9 feet tall bar.

And I totally respect approach B also. And furthermore, if you are right with approach B, there is no double that you will make a spectacular profit.

Conclusion and final thoughts

My last article analyzed New Residential Investment Corp by its yield spread relative to the 10-year treasury rate. At that time, the yield spread was 6.6%, close to the historical record low. As of this writing, the spread has widened a bit to 6.9% due to a combination of 10-yr rate decline and NRZ price decline. The widest spread observed since my last writing was about 7.4% when the NRZ price dropped to $9.3.

This article furthers the analysis using an alternative yield spread relative to the Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield, providing complementary information to yield spread relative to treasury bond. The results showed that the yield spread relative to BAA bond also serves as an effective indicator of gauging near-term risk. As of this writing, the yield spread relative to BAA is 4.9%, close to the thin end of the historical spectrum, again suggesting that it was not a good entry opportunity for short term market timers (at least not relative to BAA corporate bond, or 10 yr treasury bond).

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.