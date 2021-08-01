Week 31 MDA Breakout Stocks - August 2021: Short-Term Stocks And Funds To Give You An Edge

vuk8691/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 200 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request since 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I offer 10 top models of short and long term value and momentum portfolios that have beaten the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public: Value And Momentum Breakouts For 2021: 10 Models To Beat The S&P 500, Again

Returns from 14 Weeks of Positive Momentum Gauge signals YTD

Momentum Gauge trading signal: Negative signal ahead of Week 31

(Source: VMBreakouts.com) Red weekly color shows how poorly market momentum and investor enthusiasm sustains through the week when the Momentum Gauges are negative. This is well documented in my published research.

New ETF/ETN Forecast for Week 31

As members of my service know well, when the Momentum Gauges turn negative we push pause on the high volatility MDA breakout stocks and move to bearish inverse market funds to offset the downturns. This new ETF/ETN section now provides weekly insight into the Bull/Bear Trading Signals: V&M Breakouts ETF Bull/Bear Trading Signals: 2020 Year-End Report Card

The MDA breakout selections continue without interruption for measurement and research purposes, but readers are encouraged to follow the Market Momentum Gauges, S&P 500 Momentum Gauges, and the individual Sector Momentum Gauges for improved results and lower risk. The current negative Market Momentum Gauge signal began on July 2nd and with the "long weekend rule" was reconfirmed on Tuesday, July 6th for the start of a conservative return measurement model.

Current returns for the bear fund combinations are listed below following the broad Market Momentum Gauge. Additional gains were made this week following the individual Sector Momentum Gauges:

Following the signal (from July 2nd) and the Sector Gauges above, I am weighted toward Basic Materials with NUGT, SILJ, REMX. I also traded for strong 10% gains with members midweek in UVXY and continue to hold NAIL on breakout conditions for homebuilders and suppliers.

Many sectors remain in single-digit positive values near max lows of momentum. Typically we see strong improvement from these low levels, but positive momentum has remained in single digits for as long as 19 consecutive days during the Covid Correction of February 2020.

ETF/ETN selections for Week 31

Energy: Oil funds are starting to recover in part from dollar declines, but the recent OPEC agreement starts the 400,000 barrels a day increase in August through the latter part of 2022. This may limit gains for oil prices short term and continue gains for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares ETF (DRIP), Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3x Shares ETF (ERY), and BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD). The BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NRGU) shown below continues in the longer negative channels testing resistance around $130/share.

Stock Market: The long-term treasury yield chart both intraday and daily continues bearish for equities as the money flows to bonds continue for safety. An 11-week continuation of the next leg down would give us a bearish week ahead. The bearish stair-steps have been in 5 and 10 point increments with next support levels at $55/share and $50/share.

Bank funds in particular are trending along the yield chart in very strong correlation, nearly starting a breakout midweek. I am continuing to watch the BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (BNKU) and Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) for a move above this 10-week negative channel.

MEGA Cap Index: The FANG Index mega-cap stocks that account for over 12.6% of the S&P 500 represent a disproportionately high percentage of the gains in the large-cap S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Yardeni Research, Inc.)

This record crowding into fewer mega-cap stocks with narrow market breadth as the S&P 500 index reaches new highs has contributed to strong market correction warnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs has reduced their own equity exposure by over $5.5 billion this year and Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson is forecasting a 15-20% decline in the S&P 500 within the next few months. The BMO MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) shows a negative channel continuing from the highest overbought levels since February 2021.

Commodities: The US Dollar Index represented by the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) shows this past week was the worst week for the US Dollar since May. Continuation of a dollar drop is likely to support commodities and could contribute to another rally in metals and the VIX volatility indices.

Gold bull funds like Direxion Daily Gold Miners 2x Bull fund (NUGT) have begun to recover as the dollar falls in July. The VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) is up +6.2% for the week on strong momentum.

Trading midweek saw strong gains over +10% in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) for our aggressive day-trading cohort. The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF (NAIL) saw strong breakout conditions that may continue into next week. However, overall the market continues in negative momentum conditions with segments of bullish potential.

Historical Performance Measurements

The MDA Breakout minimal buy/hold returns are at +49.84% YTD when trading only in the positive weeks consistent with the positive Momentum Gauges signals. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week continues at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10%+ gainers in a single week.

Longer-term many of these selections join the V&M Multibagger list now up to 200 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 97 picks over 200%+, 23 picks over 500%+ and 6 picks with over 1,000%+ gains since January 2019.

More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

2021 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The 2020 MDA Breakout ended the year +73.4% with returns through Week 52. Prior return performance and helpful strategy information are available here in the 2020 and Q3 Forecast articles:

For 2021 the maximal average weekly returns are +11.44% for total 343.2% YTD maximal returns. Using the blind buy/hold approach and not following the Momentum Gauges is delivering minimal average -1.31% weekly return. The S&P 500 average weekly return is +0.58% YTD.

These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

Market Momentum Conditions

The Momentum Gauges closed after hours at Negative 112 and Positive 22. Negative values are still above equilibrium from July 2nd signal with very low positive values. The green/red arrows show the new early test signal after 3 consecutive declines on the negative gauge values. The blue area shows the region of uncertainty that typically starts a change in signal. The Momentum Gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since measurements began.

(Source: VMBreakouts.com)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 40 on the gauge.

The Week 31 - 2021 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The picks consist of 2 technology, 1 healthcare, and 1 industrial sector stocks. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open. Prior selections may be doing well, but for research purposes, I deliberately do not duplicate selections from the prior week.

Byrna Technologies (BYRN) - Industrials / Aerospace & Defense Power Integrations (POWI) - Technology / Semiconductors

Byrna Technologies - Industrials / Aerospace & Defense

Price Target: $30/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

Power Integrations - Technology / Semiconductors

Price Target: $110/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 31

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (V) Visa -0.67% (AXP) American Express -4.44% (HON) Honeywell Intl. +1.50% (MSFT) Microsoft Corp. +1.48% (CSCO) Cisco Systems Inc. +3.23% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson +1.15% MSFT Microsoft Corp. +2.61% (AMGN) Amgen Inc. -2.88% (CVX) Chevron Corp. -5.12% (CAT) Caterpillar Inc. -4.42%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns, I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks.

These picks are released monthly for long-term total return with every portfolio positive from inception. The +30.04% average weighted monthly returns do not include the large dividends above 2%+ for every stock.

The Dow pick for next week is:

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

P&G is in strong early breakout conditions following the Q2 earnings beat on July 30th. Investor sentiment is highly positive and institutional net buying is sending the net MFI inflows to high positive levels with room to run. Key resistance is at $147/share and then on to new all time highs.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The 2020 percentages of 208 MDA breakout stocks through 52 weeks of 2020 with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and maybe distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio ended 2020 up +47.48% through 52 weeks beating the S&P 500 consistently every year since inception. The Premium Portfolio gains were achieved despite 20 weeks moving to cash following the Momentum Gauge signals and total returns do not include the additional large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during the negative signal weeks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy, and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS