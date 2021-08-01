Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) has seen a successful public offering as investors like the potential of a pure play focused on fraud prevention within a rapidly growing ecommerce business. With growth and cross-border growth in ecommerce on the rise, there is much potential, but given the huge boom in ecommerce induced by the pandemic, I am not too convinced with the growth rates posted in that environment, as the company has lots to prove at current valuations.

Safe, Accessible And Frictionless Ecommerce

The header of the paragraph is the basic mission of the business. The company started in 2013 with a goal to solve payment fraud with the internet traditionally facing issues with fraud and people concealing their identity.

Fraud is always a key issue as companies have to choose which customers one needs to accept as both alternatives are not too compelling, either resulting in lost sales or direct losses because the business is defrauded. The company has been developing a machine learning platform to address the inherent challenge at hand.

The company has seen huge traction as its solutions are used to facilitate $60 billion in gross merchandise value in 2020 on which the company generated revenues of $170 million, indicating that the business is able to charge 28 basis points on each dollar in revenue posted by its clients. Products provided to the clients include chargeback guarantees, policy protect, deco, account security and PSD2 optimization. For the customers, it is an easy choice as the services offered by Riskified boost sales of its customers while still reducing fraud.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Management and underwriters initially aimed to sell 17.5 million shares, in a preliminary price range between $18 and $20 per share, with pricing set above the range at $21 per share. With the vast majority of the shares sold by the company, the company is raising $363 million in gross proceeds.

A total of 157.5 million shares outstanding value equity of the business at $3.31 billion. This valuation includes over $450 million in net cash, implying that operating assets are valued at $2.86 billion.

Underlying results reveal a solidly growing business. 2019 revenues of $130 million and change were accompanied by an operating loss of $14 million. Revenues were up 30% in 2020 to nearly $170 million as operating losses were cut to $7 million. Truth be told, 30% growth in the pandemic year was solid, but not too impressive as well as many clients posted much stronger growth rates. This implies that the business is valued at more than 16 times sales posted last year.

The company has been off to a solid start this year with first quarter sales up 54% to $51.1 million, for a run rate in excess of $200 million as operating losses were flattish at $3 million. Interesting if we look at the expense basis, notably R&D expenses have been higher with some leverage seen on sales and marketing efforts.

Second quarter sales are seen at just over $55 million, suggesting about 38% revenue growth which is more in line with the 2020 growth results posted, as the first quarter simply appears very strong. Moreover, operating losses of $3 million and change mark a big improvement from the quarter in the year before. With revenues now trending at $220 million, the business is valued at 13 times sales while modest operating leverage is displayed upon and growth is solid at 30-40%.

Following the public offering, shares have risen to $27 and change. This $6 and change move higher added essentially a billion to the valuation, pushing up the operating asset valuation to some $3.9 billion. This move has made that valuations have risen to 17-18 times sales.

And Now?

The reality is that fraud is a continued issue, especially as ecommerce is growing on a cross-border basis, resulting in even more demand for such services. That said, innovative payment practices or even technologies like blockchain pose a risk as well, as traditional flaws in older payment system mean that inherent flaws are tackled, requiring perhaps less fraud management.

Other risks include the reliance on customers with the top 5 customers being responsible for nearly half of sales, as a part of the business model makes it quite risky as well. The company provides some guarantees and thus paybacks to clients in case the fraud detection does not work as good as intended. Besides the changes in payment systems, notably price and legislative changes have real impact on the business as well.

Nonetheless, I see nothing too interesting at current valuations. A 17-18 times sales multiple with 30-40% growth is not too distinguishing in this technology market, as the opening day gains have killed quite some appeal, leaving me wondering why I should see a compelling reason to get onboard here.