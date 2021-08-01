mikdam/iStock via Getty Images

EMX Royalties (NYSE:EMX) prepared a very positive surprise for the markets, as it announced the acquisition of a very attractive royalty portfolio from SSR Mining (SSRM). The newly acquired assets include 18 royalties in various development stages. The most advanced of them include 2% and 10% NSR royalty on the Gediktepe mine that should get into production by the end of this year, and a 6-10% NPI (net profit interest) royalty on the Yenipazar project.

EMX will pay up to $100 million for the portfolio. Upon closing of the transaction, cash of $33 million and EMX shares worth another $33 million will be paid to SSR Mining. And there are also contingent payments worth up to $34 million, related to the Yenipazar NSR. EMX will have to pay $2 million in shares prior to the commencement of mill construction, and another $2 million in shares prior to the commencement of commercial production. After EMX receives $10 million in NPI payments, it will have to pay $15 million in cash to SSR, and after EMX receives another $10 million, it will have to pay another $15 million in cash to SSR.

This deal is a game-changer for EMX especially due to the 2% and 10% Gediktepe NSR royalty. The Gediktepe project is located in western Turkey. The VMS deposit contains measured and indicated resources of 878,000 toz gold, 29.79 million toz silver, 535.7 million lb copper, and 1.05 billion lb zinc. The inferred resources contain further 51,000 toz gold, 1.94 million toz silver, 50.7 million lb copper, and 75 million lb zinc. A major portion of resources has been already converted into reserves that contain 716,000 toz gold, 24.03 million toz silver, 374.8 million lb copper, and 811.3 million lb zinc.

For EMX, the division of reserves between oxide and sulphide zones is important, as there is a 10% NSR royalty on the oxide and 2% royalty on the sulphide material. The sulphide zone contains 207,000 toz gold and 5.02 million toz silver. It means that 20,700 toz gold and 502,000 toz silver should be attributable to EMX. The current market value of this amount of gold and silver is over $50 million. And from the sulphide zone, around 10,180 toz gold, 380,160 toz silver, 7.5 million lb copper, and 16.2 million lb zinc are attributable to EMX. The current market value of this amount of metals is over $84 million. It means that EMX will pay for the whole royalty package $66 million (not including the Yenipazar-related contingent payments), and the attributable metal's production from Gediktepe alone should be worth more than twice this much.

According to the PFS, the vast majority of oxide material should be processed over the first three years of operations (table above), which should mean some very nice near-term cash flows for EMX, as the production should start by the end of this year. In year 1, 86,000 toz gold, and 1.69 million toz silver, and in year 2, 74,000 toz gold, and 1.2 million toz silver should be produced from the oxide ore. EMX should receive 8,600 toz gold and 169,000 toz silver, and 7,400 toz gold and 120,000 toz silver respectively. The current value of the metals is $19.9 million and $16.5 million respectively. During the later years, due to the lower royalty from the sulphide zone, the value of attributable annual production should decline to the $5-6 million range. But this is still a very respectable number, given the fact that EMX's current portfolio generated royalty revenues of only $1.439 million in 2019 and $1.478 million in 2020.

Another valuable asset is the 6% NPI royalty on the Yenipazar project. After the royalty generates $165 million, it will be converted into a 10% NPI. Unfortunately, it is much harder to find some up-to-date information about the project. It is controlled by Aldridge Mineral, a subsidiary of a private company named Virtus Mining. According to EMX:

Virtus recently updated the feasibility study for Yenipazar and is currently seeking project financing for development of the project.

Unfortunately, the Aldridge Mineral webpage is very poor in information. However, it is possible to find a 2014 updated technical report. While it is dated and it is possible to assume that further optimizations were made over the last 7 years, it can provide at least some information about what to expect of the project.

Source: 2014 Technical Report

As can be seen in the table above, back in 2012, the deposit contained inferred and indicated resources of 0.91 million toz gold, 30.15 million toz silver, 206.3 million lb copper, 667.9 million lb lead, and 976.6 million lb zinc. It means that the extent of resources was similar to today's Gediktepe. However, it is possible that the resources were further expanded over the last 9 years. The mine was projected to produce 54,180 toz gold, 1.6 million toz silver, 10.2 million lb copper, 32.3 million lb lead, and 49.1 million lb zinc per year on average, over 12-year mine life. The pre-production CAPEX was estimated at $229.6 million. The OPEX was estimated at $29.65/tonne of ore processed, and the sustaining CAPEX at $40 million. As the throughput rate was projected at 2.5 million tpa, the combined operating and sustaining costs should be around $77.5 million per year. And at the current metals prices, the annual revenues should be around $290 million. It means that the 6% NPI should generate around $12.5 million per year on average. However, I must note once again, that this estimate is based on nearly 10-years old data. The actual numbers will be different. However, as the operator had almost 10 years to further optimize the project and to discover more ore, I believe that it is more probable that the actual numbers will be higher than lower.

The other assets in the royalty portfolio are less advanced, but over time, they may become valuable too. What is important, besides the royalties, the portfolio entitles EMX to receive also $18 million in various milestone payments. AbraSilver Resource (OTCQX:ABBRF) will pay EMX $7 million upon the commencement of commercial production at the Diablillos project, or on July 31, 2025 (whichever occurs first). Aftermath Silver should pay $11 million in four installments, with payment dates on anniversaries of the Berenguela royalty agreement.

Source: EMX Royalty

Conclusion

This is a very important deal for EMX Royalty. The most advanced asset should get into production by the end of this year and it should generate revenues of around $35 million over the next two years. The second most advanced asset should get into production over the coming years, and based on the available data, it is possible to assume that it will generate around $12.5 million per year on average for EMX. And there are another 15 royalties on projects in various development stages. The acquisition price wasn't high, $66 million plus contingent payments up to $34 million, moreover, it will be further reduced by $18 million that will EMX receive from AbraSilver and Aftermath Silver over the coming years. The main disadvantage of the deal is the fact that the two most advanced assets are located in Turkey, a country that doesn't have a good reputation lately. However, as shown below, the investors seem to be ready to accept the increased jurisdiction risk, as EMX's share price grew by 13% since the acquisition announcement.

Last year, EMX generated revenues of only C$7.199 million ($5.77 million), of which, only C$1.478 million ($1.18 million) was attributable to royalty revenues. This should change soon, as the 10% NSR royalty from Gediktepe alone should be able to generate around $20 million in year 1 and $16.5 million in year 2 of operations. The amount will decline to the $5-6 million range after the mine transfers to sulphide ore, where only a 2% NSR royalty applies, however, even this number means a substantial boost to EMX's financial results. The Gediktepe mine should be completed by the end of this year, which means that some very nice cash flows should start as soon as next year. And there is also the 6-10% NPI royalty on the Yenpazar project. It will get into production later than Gediktepe, but based on a dated technical study, it is possible to expect average annual cash flows of around $12.5 million, maybe more.

Adding to the current revenues also cash generated by Gediktepe, and by EMX's older assets, the 4% NSR royalty on the Balya zinc-lead-silver mine that should start production in Q4 2021, and the 0.5% NSR royalty from the Timok-Cukaru Peki mine that should get into production in Q4 as well, and EMX should be ready for re-rating. For a comparison, Maverix Metals (MMX) that generates revenues of around $25 million per year has a market capitalization of $701 million, and Nomad Royalty, with similar revenues, has a market capitalization of $380 million. EMX has a market capitalization of $250 million right now, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it above the $400 million level by the end of this year, assuming the metals prices stay at least at their current levels, the SSR royalty portfolio acquisition is completed successfully, and no delays occur at Timok, Balya, or Gediktepe.